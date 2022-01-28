Mary J. Blige: ‘If you’ve been beat down mentally, you’re never pretty enough’



Mary J Blige has gone through some things these last few years. In 2018, Mary finalized her divorce to husband and manager Kendu Isaacs under much drama and mud slinging (from his corner). However, there were a few silver linings. In 2017, Mary starred in Mudbound for which she was nominated for two Oscars (Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song). It was during her portrayal of Florence Jackson in Mudbound that Mary said that she finally saw herself as beautiful. Now, Mary is starring in Starz’s Power Book II: Ghost, and is set to perform with Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, and Kendrick Lamar for Super Bowl LVI’s half time show. Mary’s new album, Good Morning Gorgeous will also be dropping on February 11. Mary is covering Elle’s February issue. In her profile, Mary discussed her “ghetto fabulous” persona that she took on before her career took off, finding self-love after being mentally beat down for years, and her daily morning affirmations. A few highlights from Elle:

On regaining her self worth

“If you’ve been beat down mentally by someone, you’re never pretty enough. You’re never smart enough. Nothing’s ever good enough,” “When I shot Mudbound, I was at my point of no real confidence,” she admits. Compliments from everyone on set helped build her self-image and forced her to readdress herself correctly. Every morning she would tell herself, “ ‘This chick is beautiful,’ ” she says. “So I started to believe it and started to pay myself high compliments to get past that feeling and that fear.” It was Florence who made Blige realize wigs, weaves, and makeup were just secondaries, and gave her the confidence to embrace the natural side of the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul. “During Mudbound and when I was married, I was feeling so low. I had to pay myself the highest compliments, even if I didn’t believe it, just so I could build myself up,” Blige says. “I would do it in the morning, because that’s the time when your hair is not done and you don’t have on makeup. You’re just kind of dealing with yourself for real.” She still wakes up and recites the same words: “Good morning, Gorgeous. I love you. I got you. I need you.” On her early style

“Ghetto fabulous is just, when you come from the hood, you at your flyest. What can you afford? What can you do with it? You want stones on your nails. You want mad colors on your nails. You want colorful furs. You want Timberland boots to rock with your furs. You want a hockey jersey? It’s whatever you feel you can do with whatever you can afford,” Blige explains. “Growing up around drug dealers and the women that I hung out with, they wore furs—long sables and silver foxes and red lipstick. They were just fly. Men wore them, but when you saw a woman show up in one, you knew who she was.”

[From Elle via Yahoo]

It would be remiss of me to not comment on how beautiful Mary looks in these images for Elle. I know that Mary turned 51 earlier this month and the woman is still serving lewks honey. I have always loved Mary’s ability to make ghetto fabulous well fabulous. And I have often wanted to dress like her despite my style being more Hamptons meets rocker chick than fabulous. I have been listening to Mary since her 411 album and I have seen her go through her ups and downs between her crazy AF relationship with K-Ci from Jodeci in the 90s to her chaotic marriage to Kendu Isaacs. I remember when Mary’s relationship with Kendu begin to unravel publicly. All I wanted to do was hug Mary and hope that she would find the love that she truly deserved. I was tired of seeing her settle for these dusty men.

I am happy to read that Mary has finally learned to love herself. I really love how she has addressed her self-esteem along with the mental abuse she endured. It would seem that Mary is in the “no more drama” phase of her life. As Beyonce would say, “the best revenge is your paper,” and Mary is proving this point. I truly enjoyed Mary in Mudbound. It was honestly the first time that I saw how beautiful a stripped down Mary J. was. Perhaps I was discovering the beauty of Mary at the same time that she was discovering it for herself. I am looking forward to Mary’s Super Bowl performance next month and I cannot wait to catch up on Power Book II: Ghost. In the meantime, I am going to take a trip down memory lane and go listen to my favorite Mary J. song, You’re All I Need with Method Man.