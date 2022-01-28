Dr. Jill Biden’s cat has finally arrived at the White House, her name is Willow Biden

In December, Joe and Jill Biden confirmed the fact that Major Biden was being rehomed with someone close to the Biden family, somewhere with less delicious Secret Service agents. Major Biden apparently liked to be extra-protective of his dad and it was becoming a problem. At the same time, the Bidens brought in a new puppy, Commander Biden, who is now their sole dog. And within the same Biden-animal newscycle, we were told that Dr. Jill Biden was finally going to get a cat. Dr. Jill has been talking about wanting a cat since 2020. She told everyone that if her husband won the presidency, she would get a cat. 2021 was full of dog drama and I guess she decided to wait. But now Kitty Biden is here! Or rather, Willow Biden is here!!

I love her already. Such a pretty kitty. And not really a kitten! Apparently, Willow met Dr. Jill in 2020, when Willow gate-crashed the stage as Jill was speaking at a rally. Dr. Jill also got to name her, and Jill chose “Willow” because she (Jill) grew up in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania. So… Willow is about two years old? I mean, I like that the Bidens adopted an adult cat (or a teenage cat), but I kind of wanted Dr. Jill to have a kitten! Didn’t you think we were getting a White House kitten?

Still, Willow is beautiful. I love grey kitties. She’s going to give Commander hell! I also kind of wonder if, after all of Dr. Jill’s longings for a cat, Willow ends up being Joe’s cat.