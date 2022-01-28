Unvaccinated, Covid-positive loser Sarah Palin keeps dining out at NYC restaurants

Earlier this week, Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against the New York Times was supposed to proceed to trial. Palin had come to New York for the trial and everything was set to start. Before Palin was allowed in the courtroom, she (like everyone else) had to take a Covid test. It came back positive. They tested her several more times. They all came back positive. The trial was delayed, with the judge noting that Palin is unvaccinated. Palin has made a number of anti-vaccine statements in recent months, so it just felt like… play stupid games, win stupid prizes. But the worst part about this story is that since she tested positive for Covid, she keeps going out to eat at restaurants in New York.
Sarah Palin is not letting COVID-19 stop her from enjoying New York City’s culinary offerings. The former Alaska governor returned to Elio’s restaurant Wednesday night and dined outdoors just days after it was revealed she tested positive for COVID-19. Palin, who has touted the fact that she is not vaccinated, was seen dining inside the Upper East Side Italian restaurant on Saturday, before her diagnosis. The city requires proof of vaccination to eat indoors.
And WNYC/Gothamist confirmed the former vice presidential candidate dined al fresco Tuesday night at Campagnola, another Italian restaurant in the area.
“Tonight Sarah Palin returned to the restaurant to apologize for the fracas around her previous visit,” Elio’s manager, Luca Guaitolini, said in a statement Wednesday night. “In accordance with the vaccine mandate and to protect our staff, we seated her outdoors … We are a restaurant open to the public, and we treat civilians the same.”
Palin is in town to pursue her defamation lawsuit against The New York Times over a 2017 editorial that erroneously tied her rhetoric to the 2011 mass shooting in Arizona. During a court proceeding Monday, the judge revealed Palin had received positive COVID tests. While the city does not prohibit people with COVID from dining in public, federal and local guidance recommends isolating for five days to protect others from contracting the virus.
“She tested positive and is out on the town,” said Amanda Wolfe, a 28-year-old Upper East Side resident who walked by Palin eating outdoors Tuesday night. “There’s such a lack of care for the people around you and the people in New York City.”
On Wednesday, Palin returned to Elio’s and was witnessed by reporters there as her dinner ended. She was joined by retired hockey player and one-time New York Ranger Ron Duguay, who reportedly was seen with Palin on Saturday as well.
The manager of Campagnola, Patricio Tello, confirmed Palin dined there as well on Tuesday. The restaurant seated her and her group outside, citing the vaccination policy. WNYC/Gothamist was alerted to the Tuesday outing by neighborhood residents. In a statement sent to WNYC/Gothamist Wednesday, City Hall spokesperson Jonah Allon encouraged “any New Yorker who came into contact with Ms. Palin to get tested, just as we encourage all New Yorkers to get tested regularly, especially those who believe they may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.”
Being seated outside… in New York, in January. I would have hoped that restaurants would have just told Typhoid Sarah that her business was not welcome in their establishment and her unvaccinated ass has a duty to quarantine. In addition to dining out two nights in a row after testing positive for Covid, Palin also stopped to breathe on various people on the street who asked to take photos with her. As for the restaurants, according to Gothamist, they’re not even going to be fined!! Apparently, the rule is that an inspector has to witness restaurant employees not checking vaccination status. It’s really mind-blowing to me that Palin is knowingly Covid-positive and she’s just wandering around the Upper East Side and no one is saying sh-t to her.
She should just be kicked out of any establishment she tries to dine. She is a danger to everyone she comes in contact with and should be shunned.
To be fair, that was the case before she tested positive for covid. In all seriousness though this witch is as entitled as she is stupid, I despair of some people.
Doesn’t matter. Aren’t you supposed to have to show proof of vaccine or a Covid test w/in 48 hrs to eat indoors??
And this “rule” about an INSPECTOR having to see an employee let someone in w/out that? Think of how many restaurants in NYC. NY couldn’t employ/pay enough people to be in *every* restaurant to check that employees are checking, so it’s still really an “honor” system, which means it’s pretty meaningless to the Covidiots.
WTH?
I don’t understand how it’s not criminal to knowingly try to spread Covid. She knows she is positive, and she’s insisting on having people serve her while she doesn’t wear a mask, right? Am I missing something here? If you have unprotected sex knowing you are HIV-positive, can’t you be prosecuted?
No surprise about Palin being garbage. Having stated the obvious, when healthcare facilities are having asymptomatic positive staff continue to report for duty , how do you arrest someone for being an asshole?
Wait–she’s COVID positive but because she’s asymptomatic she’s being allowed to dine there? But just because SHE has no symptoms doesn’t mean that the people she PASSES this highly contagious disease to won’t be. WTF!
Seriously how is this not a crime?! What the f*ck is the point of requiring people to show vaccination status if someone who knows they are positive is allowed to massless around others.
It’s one thing for her to be unvaccinated which is bad on its own but to continue to be out at restaurants when you know you are COVID positve is a criminal lack of care for anyone but yourself. A covid positive person should not be around ANYONE even if it’s outside. These restaurants have put their staff and other patrons at extreme peril and there should be repercussions for this but unfortunately we know there won’t be.
I hope both restaurants lose business for this. Like you said, it’s one thing for them not allow seating outside without regard to vaccination status but it’s a whole other thing to serve someone who is well known to be positive and still contagious
I think she is in the Ron DeSantis crowd of jerks who are totally vaxxed and/or boosted but pretending they are not.
Yes, that’s my thought too – also she is positive but doesn’t seem very sick, which means she is more likely vaxxed than not. She just knows that her idiotic supporters want her to not be!
I think so as well. I think she’s vaccinated but doesn’t want that information out there. It explains being able to dine in NYC, and it explains not being very sick.
Sarah Palin’s son Trig has Down Syndrome which generally means he is immunocompromised. It is hard to imagine a parent with an immunocompromised child would willingly risk their own health as well as their child’s by remaining unvaxed. However, there really is no cure for stupid so anything is possible here…..
Why would she even be in New York. She can go eat at all the restaurants she wants in the deep south where people actually like her. Gtfo of good states Sarah.
Meh, there are a LOT of restaurants in NYC that were always against the mandates and many of the owners were vocal about not asking customers for their status. Some of it can be attributed to the restaurants being hit hard during the lockdown and trying to survive, but some of these owners themselves were awful anti-vaxxer/anti-mandaters. An Upper East Side Italian restaurant allowing this, does NOT surprise me.
There’s a big divide in our local restaurants between the ones that enforce the vaccinated to dine out rule and the ones that don’t, that barely care about masks. Anti-vaxxers are everywhere. Largely our whole social system depends on voluntary compliance with laws by the majority of people.
Look at her face in the pic. She really gets off being unvaccinated and Covid-positive in a NYC restaurant. A true When Harry Met Sally moment.
How is she being allowed to move around NY if she’s COVID positive? That’s ridiculous.
That’s what I want to know!!!! The judge instructed her to quarantine, and her she, strutting around the city being selfish, in toe-less boots with pantyhose too!!! She should be quarantined!!!! Or arrested for NOT having quarantined per the judge!!
Anyone who are positive of covid after had contact with her hopefully can sue her ass off.
I have never heard of Elio’s before, but I have a negative impression of them now. I generally sympathize if it’s minimum wage servers who get stuck checking and enforcing vaccine status, but for her to dine at this place twice in the space of a week is far from an accident.
If I were one of their other patrons, I might be upset that this restaurant is willing to risk my health by sitting me next to a Covid spreader.
I’m from and live in NYC… the UES is known to be pretty conservative (overall) so it’s no surprise that’s where she’d be hanging around
I am not surprised about this happening, money speaks volumes most of the time.
Meghan McCain went after her. I can’t believe it myself
I am surprised that the residents that are witnessing her BS are not being a LOT more vocal. If every person that passed by her yelled out about her being an asshole with covid, risking their citizens, maybe she wouldn’t want to be out and about.
i mean, obv, SHE is the asshat here, I am not blaming the innocent bystanders. But NY is not known to be a bunch of quiet wallflowers, it is just kind of surprising to me.
With so much publicity around her flouting the rules that other anti-vaxxers will follow her lead. Lovely.
And this is why we (my family) are still not dining out, going to movies, etc. People like this complete fck’n moron.
I honestly think less of them than of her.
This is exactly the sort of entitled behavior I’d expect from her so it is zero percent shocking that she’d do it.
That all these places allowed her to come to their restaurants unvaxxed and then pretend that sitting outside completely solves the problem seems like a weak defense. Like, did her presence improve their business THAT much? I guess antivaxxers know where they can get away with putting others in danger now if they want to dine out.
Sarah Palin tests my spirit. Sorely. But I’m not going to say things I will regret in response to that odious troll.
Serenity now.
I respect you taking the high road.
There is a different set of rules for the rich and famous. Mere serfs would have been turned away from the door for being POS and/or unvaxxed, but not her. She was ushered right in and neither the establishment nor the people working there seem to care. Very odd. If there’s some kind of outbreak in the staff and they are out of work for a week, oh well. That’s what you get, I guess.
You wouldn’t even know – which is even more dangerous . Half the staff could be unvaccinated or positive.
I’m starting to think she is like the many anti vax hero’s who is actually vaxxed. The anti vax crowd is so easily manipulated and believe anything they’re told by these idiots . Joe Rogan is vaxxed too (a friend of mine worked at a venue he was at and confirmed his vax card per the venue rules). They are all just banking off anti vaxxers who are too dumb to realize it.
I will never understand this. What is their end game here? It’s like the Fox hosts and the republican politicians who are all vaxxed but rail against it. It is their viewers, listeners and voters who are dying. Is it just to further divide this country? To cause chaos? I just don’t get it.
Doesn’t make sense to me either but if that’s the game they want to play then it’s to our advantage. They’re only hurting themselves.
Because like Candace Owens learned, there is just too much $$ to be made off of these people. Plus, if you stay the path, you can harness the divisiveness and extremism into loyalty and amass a group people who are pathetically loyal. And when you have the egos Rogan, Owens, and Palin have, this is way more optimal than trying to be a decent and honest person.
World,
We’re sorry for producing this idiot actress.
Signed,
Canada
How is this legal?
A shame she isn’t pulling this in Philly. They don’t like her.
If they saw her walking down the street in Philly they would throw things at her! They don’t mess around.