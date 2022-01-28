Unvaccinated, Covid-positive loser Sarah Palin keeps dining out at NYC restaurants

Earlier this week, Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against the New York Times was supposed to proceed to trial. Palin had come to New York for the trial and everything was set to start. Before Palin was allowed in the courtroom, she (like everyone else) had to take a Covid test. It came back positive. They tested her several more times. They all came back positive. The trial was delayed, with the judge noting that Palin is unvaccinated. Palin has made a number of anti-vaccine statements in recent months, so it just felt like… play stupid games, win stupid prizes. But the worst part about this story is that since she tested positive for Covid, she keeps going out to eat at restaurants in New York.

Sarah Palin is not letting COVID-19 stop her from enjoying New York City’s culinary offerings. The former Alaska governor returned to Elio’s restaurant Wednesday night and dined outdoors just days after it was revealed she tested positive for COVID-19. Palin, who has touted the fact that she is not vaccinated, was seen dining inside the Upper East Side Italian restaurant on Saturday, before her diagnosis. The city requires proof of vaccination to eat indoors.

And WNYC/Gothamist confirmed the former vice presidential candidate dined al fresco Tuesday night at Campagnola, another Italian restaurant in the area.

“Tonight Sarah Palin returned to the restaurant to apologize for the fracas around her previous visit,” Elio’s manager, Luca Guaitolini, said in a statement Wednesday night. “In accordance with the vaccine mandate and to protect our staff, we seated her outdoors … We are a restaurant open to the public, and we treat civilians the same.”

Palin is in town to pursue her defamation lawsuit against The New York Times over a 2017 editorial that erroneously tied her rhetoric to the 2011 mass shooting in Arizona. During a court proceeding Monday, the judge revealed Palin had received positive COVID tests. While the city does not prohibit people with COVID from dining in public, federal and local guidance recommends isolating for five days to protect others from contracting the virus.

“She tested positive and is out on the town,” said Amanda Wolfe, a 28-year-old Upper East Side resident who walked by Palin eating outdoors Tuesday night. “There’s such a lack of care for the people around you and the people in New York City.”

On Wednesday, Palin returned to Elio’s and was witnessed by reporters there as her dinner ended. She was joined by retired hockey player and one-time New York Ranger Ron Duguay, who reportedly was seen with Palin on Saturday as well.

The manager of Campagnola, Patricio Tello, confirmed Palin dined there as well on Tuesday. The restaurant seated her and her group outside, citing the vaccination policy. WNYC/Gothamist was alerted to the Tuesday outing by neighborhood residents. In a statement sent to WNYC/Gothamist Wednesday, City Hall spokesperson Jonah Allon encouraged “any New Yorker who came into contact with Ms. Palin to get tested, just as we encourage all New Yorkers to get tested regularly, especially those who believe they may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.”