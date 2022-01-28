Brad Pitt & Lykke Li are just art-world buddies, they’re not dating at all

This week, there was another revival of the “maybe Brad Pitt is dating Lykke Li” rumor. Every few months, there’s another outbreak. I think most of the time, the rumors start at Deuxmoi, which means that A) either Brad and Lykke are genuinely being seen together around LA, B) Brad’s publicist is desperate for some headlines or C) Lykke Li’s people want to increase her visibility in American gossip markets. I’m going more with B and C. In any case, Brad’s people went to both People Magazine and Page Six to deny the dating rumors.
Brad Pitt has struck up a friendship with Lykke Li. Despite a report that the actor, 58, is dating the 35-year-old Swedish singer and model, a source close to Pitt says Li is just part of “a large group of artsy friends that he enjoys hanging out with.”
“Lykke Li and Alia Shawkat are part of this group,” the insider says. “He likes having female friends too.”
(Reps for Pitt and Li had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.)
According to the source, Pitt “is dating, but not seriously.”
“He still keeps in touch with Nicole [Poturalski],” the insider adds of the German model Pitt was last linked to in 2020.
Oh, he still keeps up with Married Nico, the German wannabe Instagram model? There’s a thought. As for Lykke and Brad… I’ll buy that Brad does have this “art world” friend group these days, and I’ll buy that there are women in that friend group. Mostly, I do think Brad’s publicist is just bored, so he sent in some tips to Deuxmoi so he could then deny it. Speaking of, here’s Page Six’s version:
Brad Pitt and Lykke Li are not “secretly dating” despite online reports, Page Six can confirm.
“He hasn’t seen her in two years,” an insider exclusively told us on Thursday. “He met her a couple of years ago. [There’s] nothing negative. They are just not dating.”
Rumors that Pitt, 58, and Li, 35, were romantically linked started swirling after the popular blind-items Instagram account @deuxmoi posted a tip about the pair. A tipster alleged that Pitt was spotted hanging out with the Swedish singer at Mother Wolf, Chef Evan Funke’s new Roman-style pasta palace in Hollywood that’s already attracted a number of celebrities.
However, an insider reiterated to us Thursday that Pitt has no interest in dating another celebrity again. A source close to the actor previously told The Post, “I can’t see Brad dating someone super famous again. I can definitely see him dating someone with a lower profile.”
Pitt’s long list of famous ex-girlfriends includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Juliette Lewis and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, whom he was married to from 2000 to 2005. A source recently confirmed to Page Six that Pitt is very much still enjoying the single life and dating around, but is not tied to any one particular person “seriously.”
And I’ll say this again… Brad probably would love to date someone famous again, but they’re mostly avoiding him. Why hasn’t he moved on with someone with a lower profile but still within the industry? As I’ve also said before… it’s because he’s still hung up on Angelina, who dumped him more than five years ago.
God, Brad Pitt’s yoyoing with his attempts at new girlfriend role outs are tedious and embarrassing. He needs to get in touch with George Clooney or Leonardo DiCaprio and ask them how to do it effectively.
The reply feature is working again! 🤗
God he’s looking all leathery! I don’t think he’s stopped drinking in the last 5 years.
That’s my theory too, alcohol or drugs make him a big ass with women.
He looks like William H Macy, especially when his hair is longer.
Dear pr person,
It’s not a great idea to remind people Pitt dated Juliette Lewis, as he was 27 and she was 16/17 ie: underage.
Yours sincerely,
Zapp Brannigan
I think it’s rather telling that the list of his “famous ex-girlfriends” doesn’t include Angelina.
how petty lol
Hahahaha! They try again with the float the rumor and deny it tactic, give him headlines and make him seem desirable, and then that “inside source“ had to blow it by mentioning Nicole.
Why on earth would this “insider” want to remind us of the married instamodel who used him for self-promo, posting photos of herself posing in the chateau???
Or that 15-20 years ago, he dated several famous women? Not exactly flattering to him now, it just highlights his current status.
I always used to hear about how famous actors were able to make a sort of “contract” through their publicists to pretend to date, something that would benefit both. Either this doesn’t really happen in real life, or Pitt is toxic, or nobody wants the burden of being the gf after Angelina.
Maybe Julia Fox would be interested once she’s tired of Kanye?
“Maybe Julia Fox would be interested once she’s tired of Kanye?”
ok, this made me HOWL. and, TBT, I bet you’re right! she’d probably jump at the chance.
@Jay
Well at least she would dress better 🤷
The first thing I honestly thought when this rumor dropped was that it’s retaliation for all the Angelina/The Weekend gossip… If she can date a younger musician and be mentioned provocatively in a hit song… then Brad is suddenly dating a young singer himself. It just seems like tit for tat to me and not at all plausible. But hey… we are talking about him…
That’s exactly what he’s doing. Angelina has been in the media for weeks because of rumors about The Weeknd now all of a sudden he’s linked to a musician too? No young woman with self respect would ever take this man serious when it comes to dating like his whole life is a mess plus lykke li has a son.
Maybe Brad Pitt is dating someone who is low-key who is like, nope not up for the publicity yet and this is Brad and his publicist’s way of maybe moving the reveal along? Or he is having a torrid affair with someone who is married, but not in an open one like Nico Mary?
And just like that I am wondering about Brad Pitt again. And why he won’t help the Make It Right homeowners.
Message to Pitt’s PR team:
Nobody cares about a senior citizen ‘s dating. Move on. Por favor
BAWHAHAHAHA. He does look icky. He looks like William Macy’s character in Shameless, if the character was given a makeover.
I just posted the same above about William H Macy. I don’t know if it’s the photos used here or if he truly is morphing into WHM.
It’s astonishing, isn’t it? He’s really lost all of his pretty. I think it’s because he keeps trying to style himself like he did 15-20 years ago and it’s just not working. His hair looks terrible. You’re not 35 anymore, Brad. Also, knowing that you’re an abusive jerk probably also affects the visual, IJS.
Where is there to go from AJ? He has SIX kids and no significant relationship with them. And he’s proven himself to be a petty asshole in court.
He’s also 58, not 48. (Leo is 47.) A 20 year age gap is still a woman who is almost 40. What grown woman is going to look at all of the above and say yes please?
I am going with C because Lykke’s sister is following Deuxmoi on Instagram. So I think she sent the “tip” to them.
This dude is so exhausting. It’s no wonder Angelina used to look so sickly and frail. She had 7 kids under her care.
No A list women want to date him. He’s used up like the drugs he enjoys and has a lot of baggage. He’s 60 pretending to be 21 lol I have the feeling he was jealous of his sons because they are young. He’s got too many problems and he’s losing every court case he’s involved in.
I hope the victims in New Orleans take all of his $. They deserve it after the suffering his foundation has put them through!
What happened to his face, I mean I know his 58 yrs old but George Clooney doesn’t look as hard as Pitt does Wtf
Bruh stop drinking and smoking, bet money his doing hard drugs with his artsy friends.
This man actually took a wrecking ball to his life. 58 yrs old hanging out with ppl 30 yrs younger than him. His on an odd trajectory. Good luck to him, I hope his messiness doesn’t touch any of his kids that’s all I pray for.
I give 0 fcks about Brad Pitt and his lonely life. That’s what you get when you mess it up with the most beautiful woman alive. How does one do that? I know Angelina ain’t perfect, she’s got her issues, but how do you land a woman like her and then go on to ruin it? Seems like he’s never happy and self destructive too. Whatever.