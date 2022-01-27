Brad Pitt has been spending time with Swedish singer Lykke Li for months?

Last year, a rumor about Brad Pitt kept appearing on Deuxmoi, and then it was getting picked up by gossip outlets and various media outlets. The rumor: Brad Pitt has been secretly dating Lykke Li, a Swedish singer who is LA-based. They have friends in common – mostly Brad’s “art world” friends – and they apparently live somewhat close to each other in Los Feliz (a neighborhood in LA). Anyway, there’s another round of the same rumor:
Brad Pitt is dating singer Lykke Li, who lives just minutes away from his gated home in LA, The Sun can exclusively report. The actor – who is still in the middle of a messy divorce from ex Angelina Jolie – has been hanging out with the Swedish pop star since the middle of last year, a source claimed.
Gossip outlet Deux Moi first reported that rumors were swirling in Lykke’s native Sweden. And last week, the same outlet reported a tipster saying Brad and “that Swedish singer” were hanging out at Mother Wolf, a new Roman-style pasta palace which has recently opened up in Hollywood and attracted a number of celebrities.
A source confirmed to The Sun: “It was Lykke, they were dining together.”
Now, The Sun can also reveal 35-year-old Lyyke – who has a son Dion, 6, with her producer ex Jeff Bhasker – lives just a three-minute drive from Brad. Property records show the singer’s lavish two-bed three-bath home was purchased in 2018 under the Jeff Bhasker Trust for $1.85million.
A separate source told The Sun exclusively: “Brad and Lykke have been able to fly under the radar so easily because they’re neighbors. It’s worked out perfectly for Brad, to have someone he likes living so close.”
Brad, 58, has long been a resident of Los Feliz and owns an $8million home in a gated community, not far from ex Angelina and their six children – Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and Vivienne and Knox, 12.
Brad actually owns lots of property in Los Feliz. Originally, he bought one house and over the years, he quietly purchased neighboring houses and spent a lot of time remodeling them with his modernist vision. I’ve read that he’s basically created some kind of mega-estate of adjoining properties in the neighborhood. Just FYI! I find Brad’s real estate much more interesting gossip about his love life. I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again: I find it very strange that Brad hasn’t been able to find a steady girlfriend in the past five or six years. The vibe is truly that Brad has not been able to move on from Angelina since she left him. Or maybe he’s been dating this whole time and this thing with Lyyke IS legit. Who knows. I think it’s just random gossip from Deuxmoi, which means there’s a good chance it actually came from Brad’s publicist.
Good luck to her 6 year old son if this is true.
Brad pitt is too busy obsessing over ways to destroy Angie for leaving him to be really able to move on. He’s a narcissist and the info on deuxmoi was also saying he’s smoking weed so he’s definitely not sober
This is so random. Lykke Li makes really interesting and beautiful music. IMO Sweden > LA
Traditionally taxes on the wealthy are pretty substantial in Sweden. And over the years, Swedes who achieve wealth and fame (tennis player Stefan Edberg comes to mind) either stash the money in tax havens or relocate to other countries to evade Swedish taxes.
I find it hilarious that he’s always rumored to be seen with different women yet he’s never rumored to be seen with his kids.
it’s telling, for sure.
Yet another in the series of “Yes, Brad Pitt can get a date.” Seems like he/his people are fixated on letting the world know this.
I got nothing. Oh, wait: ‘she lives just a three-minute drive from Brad’! That’s got to be the most LA thing I’ve ever read. Why would you drive for three minutes?? Like, hello, why not *walk* to your neighbour’s house?
Just because you don’t have a steady partner after a breakup does not mean you are hung up on your ex. Maybe he’s not interested in a steady relationship or even dating anyone casually right now. Maybe he’s busy working on himself and what he wants from life without the complications dating can bring. The idea that everyone must date or be in a relationship is troubling. It indicates that a person has no worth as an unattached individual. You’d think in this day and age that old school thinking would’ve gone by the wayside.
I agree with you in principle. But I read this assessment differently: this is Brad Pitt-specific. Of course it would be completely normal for anyone other than him to not be interested in dating because they’re busy working on themselves, or whatever other valid reason. But it makes little sense from a PR standpoint that *BP* hasn’t been dating anyone fro 5-6 years since his breakup. This for someone whose publicist has been falling over himself to convince us that his client is still desirable, a coveted bachelor, a Hollywood golden boy etc. And not, you know, a recovering alcoholic with fading looks who’s not allowed to be around his children anymore.
I actually have a bit of her music on my playlist. Hope she knows what she’s doing.
I don’t believe this gossip. He only goes for the top women of the zeitgeist, picking and choosing the most admired, most top tier “beautiful” and A-list successful.
His links to smart artistic women always end up being just friends.
I predict he selects Greta Thunberg when she hits 18! Jk. He wishes.
I think he has visitation with the younger kids at least, but they probably all stay under the radar.
I sure those people who were screwed over by the Make It Right houses are thrilled to hear he is a real estate mogul. And dating.