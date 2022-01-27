Brad Pitt has been spending time with Swedish singer Lykke Li for months?

Last year, a rumor about Brad Pitt kept appearing on Deuxmoi, and then it was getting picked up by gossip outlets and various media outlets. The rumor: Brad Pitt has been secretly dating Lykke Li, a Swedish singer who is LA-based. They have friends in common – mostly Brad’s “art world” friends – and they apparently live somewhat close to each other in Los Feliz (a neighborhood in LA). Anyway, there’s another round of the same rumor:

Brad Pitt is dating singer Lykke Li, who lives just minutes away from his gated home in LA, The Sun can exclusively report. The actor – who is still in the middle of a messy divorce from ex Angelina Jolie – has been hanging out with the Swedish pop star since the middle of last year, a source claimed. Gossip outlet Deux Moi first reported that rumors were swirling in Lykke’s native Sweden. And last week, the same outlet reported a tipster saying Brad and “that Swedish singer” were hanging out at Mother Wolf, a new Roman-style pasta palace which has recently opened up in Hollywood and attracted a number of celebrities. A source confirmed to The Sun: “It was Lykke, they were dining together.” Now, The Sun can also reveal 35-year-old Lyyke – who has a son Dion, 6, with her producer ex Jeff Bhasker – lives just a three-minute drive from Brad. Property records show the singer’s lavish two-bed three-bath home was purchased in 2018 under the Jeff Bhasker Trust for $1.85million. A separate source told The Sun exclusively: “Brad and Lykke have been able to fly under the radar so easily because they’re neighbors. It’s worked out perfectly for Brad, to have someone he likes living so close.” Brad, 58, has long been a resident of Los Feliz and owns an $8million home in a gated community, not far from ex Angelina and their six children – Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and Vivienne and Knox, 12.

[From The Sun]

Brad actually owns lots of property in Los Feliz. Originally, he bought one house and over the years, he quietly purchased neighboring houses and spent a lot of time remodeling them with his modernist vision. I’ve read that he’s basically created some kind of mega-estate of adjoining properties in the neighborhood. Just FYI! I find Brad’s real estate much more interesting gossip about his love life. I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again: I find it very strange that Brad hasn’t been able to find a steady girlfriend in the past five or six years. The vibe is truly that Brad has not been able to move on from Angelina since she left him. Or maybe he’s been dating this whole time and this thing with Lyyke IS legit. Who knows. I think it’s just random gossip from Deuxmoi, which means there’s a good chance it actually came from Brad’s publicist.