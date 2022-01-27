Taylor Lautner explains how he met his fiance, Taylor, through his sister

My favorite wolf is back. Twilight’s Taylor Lautner took a five year break from the industry back in 2016. Taylor is starring with Rob Schneider and Kevin James in Netflix’s Home Team, out tomorrow, about New Orleans Saints coach, Sean Payton. In an interview with People, Taylor said he took a five year break so that he could enjoy life and spend time with family and friends. About three years ago his sister set him up on a date with the woman who is now his fiancée, Taylor Dome (yes they have the same first name). Taylor shared the news of his engagement to Taylor in a sweet post on Instagram back in November. Here are some highlights from his interview:
“I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends,” Lautner, 29, says. “And I met my fiancée out of it, so it all worked out.”
The Twilight star credits his sister for making the introduction.
“My sister Makena actually introduced us,” he says. “She called me and said, ‘Dude, I found your future wife. You need to meet this girl.’ And the rest is history.”
Now, Lautner is starring in his first film role in five years with the upcoming Netflix movie Home Team opposite Kevin James and Rob Schneider.
The film will focus on New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton (played by James, 56) after he was suspended by NFL commissioner Roger Goddell for the entire 2012 season for his alleged role in the Saints’ “Bountygate” scandal. Payton was accused of trying to conceal a system that paid players bounties or bonuses for hits on opponents, and turned to coaching his sixth-grade son’s football team in the Dallas, Texas area during the suspension.
Is it ok if I say I feel old? Taylor is 29 now and I feel like Twilight was light years ago. I love that Taylor took time off from acting to live his life and I was extremely excited when he shared his engagement news. Even though I hate watched Twilight, Taylor was my favorite character in the franchise. Taylor could have had a very lucrative career especially after he bulked up for the second Twilight film. I also enjoyed seeing Taylor in Scream Queens. I was wondering what had happened to him. Robert Pattison and Kristen Stewart’s careers took off and I was worried that Taylor wasn’t getting work. It’s good to know that he chose to take a break and I am glad it paid off for him in his personal life.
It’s so sweet that Taylor met his future wife through his sister, Makena. This is probably the cutest sibling story I have read in a while. It’s adorable that Taylor’s fiancée’s name is also Taylor. You just can’t make up a sickly sweet romcom-esque love story like this one. I will have a hard time seeing Taylor as a sex symbol as he still seems so young to me, but I know that’s where he’s headed. Good luck to Taylor reentering Hollywood and with his future marriage. I am looking forward to seeing Taylor and Tay on the red carpets in the future.
Photos credit: Netflix and via Instagram
I really warmed to him after seeing him in Cuckoo.
his real life bond wit Greg Davis is really sweet. There are plenty if adorable behind the scenes videos of the two of them.
He seems like a really nice self-deprecating guy,
I loved him in Cuckoo, was prepared not to because I liked the previous actor but he won me over. The chemistry with Greg Davies helped🙂
He just comes across as a very nice young man with his priorities straight.. I wish them the best.
Aw LOL another Taylor! That made me laugh. The odds of dating not one, but two people who have the same name as you is kind of crazy. But Taylor was a really popular baby name for a little while there so it’s not that crazy.
I wish them all the best! He always seems like a nice guy. One of my friends met her husband through his sister and they’ve been married for 10 years now. Sometimes those kinds of setups work!
He seems like a sweet guy that got burned up and spit out by the industry. Also I think his father was a stage dad who tried to get him to go the Tom Cruise action hero route which backfired.
Hate the middle finger thing though. Not classy.
It’s not her middle finger, it’s her ring finger.
Good on them, they look happy. Never saw Twilight but he was very good in Cuckoo.
Oops my bad, but it really does look like it.
I thought it was too. Something about how she’s holding her hand makes it looks like she’s flipping the camera off even though she isn’t.
A sweet story! I could tell it was Oya writing because she is always so positive and generous!
100% I love reading posts by Oya, always kind, upbeat, sweet and generous.
Oh wow for a moment I really thought he had long hair and gained weight when I saw the headline hahaha
I thought the same thing, and like another comment that she was flipping a bird, lol we all need our eyes checked maybe!
Well, I just received my first pair of glasses, let’s see how long it takes for me to see clearly lol
Did I hallucinate it or did he also date Taylor Swift for a hot minute?
I think so while they were filming Valentine’s Day. Literally days? a week? Not very long. But I remember it because they have the same name.
Yes they did. I think she dumped him and wrote about it. For some reason I’m thinking he dated another Taylor too.
TS dumped him and wrote about it!?! Shocker.
Scream Queens was a guilty pleasure of mine and even though I was sad it got cancelled, I have no idea what else they could do story wise. I remember he was dating Billie Lourd at the time.
As others, I heard the issue with him was his dad being his manager, hopefully he can get back to work regularly.