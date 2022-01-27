Sydney Sweeney: Guys get praised for sex scenes, when a girl does it, it’s different



Euphoria season two dropped on HBO on January 9th. Star Zendaya and series creator Sam Levinson have already warned that the show is for mature audiences. Star Sydney Sweeney has been talking about her character arc. In an appearance on the Drew Barrymore show earlier this week, she said she forgot to warn her father and grandmother about her sex scenes. Sydney received a phone call from her father who was in shock. In an interview with The Independent Sydney opened up more about being nude on screen. She said she felt comfortable with those scenes because Sam Levinson accepted when she said no. There is also an intimacy coach on set. Sydney added that men get praised for doing sex scenes and win awards but when a woman does it they’re treated differently. Here are a few highlights via Just Jared:

Sydney has had some bad experiences with nude scenes in the past, but Euphoria has an intimacy coordinator on set for those scenes. “I’ve had experiences where I want to go home and scrub myself completely raw because I feel disgusting,” she said. “I didn’t feel comfortable with my castmate or the crew, and I just didn’t feel like my character would be doing it.” Sydney added, “I’m very proud of my work in Euphoria. I thought it was a great performance. But no one talks about it because I got naked. I do The White Lotus and all of a sudden critics are paying attention. People are loving me. They’re going, ‘Oh my God, what’s she doing next?’ I was like, ‘Did you not see that in Euphoria? Did you not see that in The Handmaid’s Tale?’ This is something that has bothered me for a while.” “When a guy has a sex scene or shows his body, he still wins awards and gets praise. But the moment a girl does it, it’s completely different,” she added.

[From The Independent via Just Jared]

I have yet to start watching season two of Euphoria and, after seeing everyone’s warnings, I am a bit nervous. I am not sure if I can handle the brutality of the show. Sydney’s character, Cassie, has one of the most heartbreaking character arcs. She has a way of pulling you into her pain and confusion. I agree with Sydney that men are praised for doing nude and sex scenes while women are criticized. There is so much public policing of women’s bodies and sexual autonomy. This is definitely a symptom of patriarchy.

I laughed so hard when I watched Sydney’s segment on the Drew Barrymore Show. Drew’s facial expression when Sydney said that she forgot to warn her dad was priceless. That story reminds me so much of Rege Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor’s stories about their family members not receiving the warnings about their sex scenes in Bridgerton. I am glad the young Euphoria actors have an intimacy coach on set and that they feel comfortable and safe. I have so much respect for Sam Levinson for listening to his cast and allowing them the space to say no. I am looking forward to seeing Euphoria this season and may wait until all the episodes have aired to binge watch it. I know it will be difficult to avoid spoilers, but I still prefer to wait.

Sydney’s appearance on the Drew Barrymore show:

