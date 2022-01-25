Unvaccinated dumbass loser Sarah Palin has Covid, so her trial was delayed

When we last checked in on Sarah Palin, she was saying sh-t like “I believe in the science and I have not taken the shot” and “It’ll be over my dead body that I get a shot. I will not. I won’t do it and they better not touch my kids either.” She said those words in September and December of last year, after she already had Covid once. Well, guess who had to submit to mandatory Covid tests before her civil trial against the NY Times. She’s suing the NYT for defamation, and before the New York civil court would even let her through the door, they made her take several Covid tests. All of them came back positive!!
Sarah Palin’s defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, scheduled to open Monday, was pushed back until at least Feb. 3 after her attorneys informed the presiding judge that she tested positive for COVID-19. U.S. District Court Judge Jed Rakoff informed those in attendance Monday morning that the Republican former governor and vice presidential candidate had tested positive.
“She is, of course, not vaccinated,” Rakoff said. Late last year, Palin said she would be vaccinated against COVID-19 only “over my dead body.”
A second test after an hour’s recess offered another positive result Monday morning, persuading Rakoff to put the trial’s start off despite concerns from the newspaper’s legal teams that it was one more delay in a case that was filed more than four years ago.
Before doing so, however, Rakoff issued a few rulings that seemed to favor The Times. He disqualified an expert witness Palin’s attorneys had proposed to call and said jurors would not hear about the details under which former Times editorial page editor James Bennet was forced to leave. Bennet departed under duress in 2020, several years after the editorial that prompted this suit.
What a dumbass. Imagine filing a defamation suit against the NY Times just because you want to hang out in New York and not be in Alaska anymore. Imagine throwing a fit about how vaccines are dumb and then you get Covid for a second time. I hope this second Covid infection really knocks some sense into her. I don’t even care.
Meanwhile, on Saturday – about 36 hours before she tested positive for Covid – Palin’s dumb ass was dining at Elio’s in Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Every restaurant in the city has to check people’s vaccine status, it’s the law. Palin’s status was not checked, and the manager of Elio’s made a statement to the NY Times saying “We just made a mistake.” He also said she came in with a longtime guest of Elio’s, someone who had likely already shown his proof of vaccination.
Wow, so no one checked her status and she brought her unvaccinated, covid positive ass to a restaurant. Mind boggling that we are still here 2 years later, smdh!
I hope that owner/manager gets fined up the wazoo! It shouldn’t matter that you’re a “regular” and you’ve shown it once. You should be showing it *every* time, and ANYONE that comes in w/out should be checked. How damned irresponsible!!
This manager, the “patron”, AND Palin should be personally held responsible for ALL and any bills for anyone who contracts Covid due to this exposure. I hope they contact trace everyone.
I’ll never understand why people go to NYC and eat old-style Italian food. The city is filled with amazing restaurants.
I’ve seen many people that refused vaccination fall to Covid. It’s not a revolution against big government. It’s not a violation of our liberties. It’s a chance to potentially save your own life.
If Palin falls it’s a case of live by stupidity, die by stupidity.
I take perverse pleasure with the tik tok videos of people railing against vacinations with their pithy statements. Then beg for prayers when they get sick and have the audacity to start a go fund me. Then ultimately die. If they had gotten vaccinated they wouldn’t be dead and stick their family in financial peril.
ugh, this bish again?
my favorite Palin fun fact is that during the campaign (you know, when she grifted all those fancy clothes that she had to give back) when SNL was portraying her, they never wrote original material for her – all of her lines were gobbledegook that she’d actually said. she really did set us up for all of the current turmoil of dumbass nationalism we are stuck dealing with today.
There’s a scene in the HBO movie where Julianne Moore Palin is watching Tina Fey Palin mock her. It’s a thing of brilliance.
Yup. I blame Steve Schmidt for this and will never change my mind about it.
Wow.. can the restaurant be held liable? This makes me so angry my mother just died from covid, she had a transplant in ‘08 from a living donor she did everything she could to be vaccinated and avoid covid.. and after everything my mother gone because of someone just like Ms. Palin.
I’m really sorry about your mother.
Thank you 💐
So very sorry about your mother, Cessily. My deepest sympathies 💔
My dad is 94, with age related dementia, congestive heart failure, and high blood pressure. He is double vaxxed and boosted, but my biggest fear is my being exposed by one of these Covidiots and bringing it into the house to him.
Oh Cessily my deepest condolences on the loss of your Mom 💔
My Mom is 84, double vaxxed and boosted yet she was recently exposed by a proudly unvaxxed relative of a member of her church. It makes me want to commit several heinous crimes.
@Jan90067 hope your Dad stays safe
I’m so sorry for the loss of your mother, Cessily. Sending you prayers and strength. 💜
Cessily, my heartfelt sympathies on the loss of your mom. It makes me sick that people like Palin are allowed to slip under the radar and potentially infect others.
It’s hard to lose your mom. I’m so sorry.
I’m so sorry for your loss, Cessily.
Wait, so everyone has to show their proof of vaccine to go to a restaurant in New York, a policy I am greatly in favor of, but someone who has publicly declared she is anti-vax was allowed to waltz right in? Every employee and patron of that place should be PISSED.
Hope this idiot loses her lawsuit and it costs her a lot in legal fees.
I’m actually a little surprised she really is not vaccinated, I figured she was one of those big talk people who secretly got it. Turns out she’s a stupid as she seems.
That manager should lose his job.
You’re probably right and she is secretly vaccinated which is why she tested positive while showing no symptoms. But she’s also not taking precautions and exposed others. Why is that not yet a crime? Knowingly endangering others? At some point it did become a crime to knowingly have unprotected sex when you’re aware of being HIV positive. Didn’t it?
Yes, everyone is supposed to show proof of vaccination in order to enter a restaurant in NYC. I did yesterday, just to have a cup of coffee in a “heated” outdoor patio.
But the neighborhood Italian place around the corner from my apartment stopped asking us after the third or fourth time we showed them our cards. We’ve been eating there for 20 years, the owner knows us by name. A lot of places don’t ask their regulars. I suspect that might change the next time we eat there – they will go back to asking everyone, regulars or not.
My gym has my vaccination card on file (probably in the data field next to my credit card number), so they don’t ask me every time either.
Apparently, she showed up with a regular at Elio’s and they weren’t asked. Bad, bad mistake by the staff. Even if they knew the regular, they should have asked her. Someone is going to lose their job over this.
Oh, SF/Oakland are super inconsistent about checking. It’s required, and I’m not going to public places a lot right now, but maybe get asked 50% of the time.
Did she have a stroke or some health issue? I saw a video of her and her mouth was weird. It looked like someone who has no teeth. It kept puckering.
meth is a big problem in the valley, where she’s from.
Doesn’t one of her children have Down Syndrome? That can come with a host of co morbidities that can make battling COVID-19 especially dangerous. I hope she is lying and her kid IS vaccinated.
Sure hope she doesn’t pass it on to her innocent child who has down syndrome. What a selfish bish
Unfortunately from what I read he did catch it, I’m not sure if the article was referencing the prior time her family had Covid or this time around.
I swear this women – like my in-laws – get off on misleading people about their vaccine status and think they are “so much smarter” than the “loony Libs” that they got into that restaurant which requires vaccines when they aren’t vaccinated. I hope she ends up being intubated this time around 🤬
She is so dumb. I cannot believe we were ever close to having this bum as the V.P. but of course Trump happened so…
Thanks to yesterday’s Aaron Rodgers post, I fell down the rabbit hole that is the Herman Cain Award subreddit and she is currently on there as a nominee…
*Edited to add
I have no idea how my comment ended up as a reply to Tootsie McJingle*
What a time in the not too distant past when Sarah Palin was *the best* the Rethugs could do, before the Palins were out-grifted by the Trumpelthinskins and the Qult of QAnon…
Apparently the lontime guest who took SP along was Bari Weiss.
In a Twitter thread yesterday on my timeline, several people mentioned how Elio’s don’t really seem to care about checking the vaccination status of their patrons, and that they wouldn’t be going back for the time being.
As much as I hate to admit it, her libel case is actually legitimate and can potentially have a very significant impact on that area of the law. Trump has been talking about changing libel laws for years, and this case potentially could make the media more exposed to liability when reporting on public figures. She has a steep hill to climb, but it’s actually not a dumb lawsuit. Sarah, on the other hand, is. Get vaxxed, dumbass!
I think she’s going to struggle to prove actual malice. The Times screwed up here but corrected their editorial.
In Trump’s case, his problem isn’t that the media publish falsehoods about him. He doesn’t want them to report the truth. He thinks defamation is just anything he finds embarrassing.
What are the chances that she is fully vaccinated and showed her card to the restaurant staff? This could be a mild case of Covid due to her protected status. She could lose face if found out she was possibly telling a lie all along.
This is exactly what I thought as well. I hope reporters do some digging on this. I think she’s most likely vaxxed and lying about it to appeal to dipshits.
I still think she is vaccinated and lying about it, which may mean there is now some perjury in the mix. She values the opinion of “the base” far more than any silly law. Either scenario, vaccinated or not, she’s still a horrible disease spreading dumbass monster.
A reporter should ask her how many innocent people she has exposed and infected. I wonder what her dumb ass would say. Her ilk just doesn’t care about the lives of others and there is nothing we can do about it.
plague rat
People like Sarah Palin frustrate me, to put it very mildly. She and people like her just assume that the very young, the elderly, people who are immunocompromised or otherwise at risk just don’t matter.
My parents are elderly, ill, and vulnerable. Right now my Dad just had a stroke and is in the hospital, and ideally I really want to fly to the States, but I am so scared to pick up Corona myself and infect my parents. Antivaxxers and antimaskers are out and about where I am, not to mention in the States, and with one exception, everyone I know has either caught Corona flying to the States or flying back. Does anybody have any experience of moving around Covid-infected people and stating healthy??
I know a lot of people who traveled last summer and never caught it, it was amazing. But with Omicron, it does seem that almost everyone who flew got it. :-(. I’m so sorry, I know how hard it is.
Womp womp
One comedian called her America’s gateway idiot. She opened the door for Trump, anti-vaxxers, and alt-right idiots. I never forgave John McCain for picking her as his running mate, potentially putting her one heartbeat away from the presidency, despite his attempts to be one of the more moderate republicans.
So Judge Rakoff said in court that Palin wasn’t vaccinated? Can I take that to mean she or her attorneys confirmed she wasn’t? If it is safe to assume the Judge was stating a fact about why the trial was postponed (Palin is unvaxxed and Covid positive), then — shocker—Palin is just as gross as ever.
Does she really have it, or is it just a ruse to delay her trial? I wouldn’t put it past her to lie. I also wouldn’t put it past her to be fully vaccinated and lying about that, too.
I don’t believe for a minute that she isn’t vaxxed, vaxxed and boosted. She’ll just never admit it.