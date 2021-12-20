Sarah Palin on the Covid vaccine: ‘It’ll be over my dead body that I get a shot’

The autumn was full of people dying from the Delta variant, and now the holiday season is full of people getting sick from the Omicron variant. Delta is deadly, Omicron is highly contagious, and literally the best recourse for every single person out there is to get fully vaccinated and get your booster shots and continue to mask up constantly. It’s hard to believe that there are still conservative morons who are clinging to their anti-vaxx bullsh-t, but here we are. Sarah Palin said, months ago, that she’s anti-vaccine because she “believes in the science.” She already had Covid once, and now she says she will not be forced into getting the vaccine. Okay.

Sarah Palin has said “over my dead body” will she allow authorities to force her to get a Covid-19 vaccine. The Republican firebrand made the remarks at “Americafest”, a three-day event in Phoenix, Arizona organized by Turning Point USA, a youth conservative student movement for “freedom, free markets and limited government”. Ms Palin took to the stage early on Sunday and began by launching into an attack on the US’s top health official Dr Anthony Fauci who has spoken of his support for vaccine mandates. She did so as figures collated by Johns Hopkins University suggest at least 806,000 people have lost their lives to the disease. She called the infectious disease expert “the most inconsistent talking head”. “Do you remember he said that if you had Covid, you would be naturally immune?” she asked. “So at the time we were led to believe we wouldn’t need to have the shot. Well, then they changed their tune. Those of us who have had Covid, they’re telling us that even though we’ve had it – we have natural immunity – now that we still have to get a shot.” She added: “And it’ll be over my dead body that I get a shot. I will not. I won’t do it and they better not touch my kids either.” While Dr Fauci and other experts have previously talked of a degree of natural immunity for those who have had Covid, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that people get vaccinated to better protect themselves.

[From The Independent]

As far as I remember, Dr. Fauci never said that people who had Covid once should never be vaccinated. He said that if you survived one bout of Covid, you should still get vaccinated when you can, when you’ve recovered and are no longer considered contagious. In May he said that vaccines were better than the response from natural immunity and that everyone should get vaccinated. Besides, if Palin believes some misremembered advice from Fauci, why not believe everything else he’s f–king said? Anyway, I don’t have patience for this a–hole or the people who still cling to their dipsh-t anti-vaxx stance. You’re all idiots, you’re all f–king around and you’ll all find out.