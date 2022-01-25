Prince William will have an ‘awkward’ time at the BAFTAs with the ‘Spencer’ noms

Weeks ago, OK! Magazine had a weird story claiming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were going to attend a bunch of events in LA during the awards season, and that Harry was nervous at the idea of running into Kristen Stewart, who played Princess Diana in Spencer. The report was pretty bullsh-tty, but it did serve as a reminder that both Harry and William were likely pretty annoyed by Spencer. The movie is… more art film than royal bio-pic, and I would think that at least Harry would respect the fact that they made his mother’s story into a horror-style art film, with the Windsors and the “monarchy” serving as the monsters.
Interestingly enough, it might be Prince William who has to confront the Spencer team face-to-face though. Bill is BAFTA president, an honorary position which he believes makes him the petty despot of the BAFTAs. In recent months, we’ve heard stories about how Baldingham believes he can get the BAFTA telecast pulled off of the BBC. We also heard that William was somehow – ?? – involved in the ousting of BAFTA CEO Amanda Berry, because Berry was reportedly “over-familiar” with the royals. So now…. William is nervous about Spencer on top of all of that:
Prince William enjoys attending the BAFTA awards, where he can meet Hollywood stars and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, can wear one of her most spectacular frocks. But this year’s ceremony could be awkward for William, who is president of BAFTA. For he might well have to honor American star Kristen Stewart for her performance as his mother in the film Spencer.
Many critics said her portrayal of Princess Diana was over-the-top and offensive. But it has been nominated for Outstanding British Film and Stewart for Leading Actress. The Duke of Cambridge is known to dislike depictions of his mother in film and is said to have hated how Netflix presented her in The Crown. He publicly appealed to the BBC not to repeat Martin Bashir’s infamous interview with Diana. I wonder if the Duke will excuse himself from the room if Kristen takes to the stage?
First of all, “where he can meet Hollywood stars and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, can wear one of her most spectacular frocks.” That’s all the BAFTAs are for Bill & Cathay right? He gets to meet celebrities and Kate gets to wear a dress. That’s how low the bar is set, and even then, William has skipped the BAFTAs six years since he became president in 2010. LAZY!! As for the stuff about Spencer… ever since the BBC tantrums, I’ve wondered if William is looking for an excuse to skip the BAFTAs. Maybe this is his big excuse.
I personally didn’t care for Spencer when I saw it with a friend. But that’s me. In this instance I hope it’s nominated across the board and dominates the BAFTAs for petty reasons that have actually very little to do with the caliber of the movie. Mwhahaha.
“where he can meet Hollywood stars and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, can wear one of her most spectacular frocks.”
That pretty much sums up what the Cambridges are about. Not just with BAFTA but with all of their “work”. It’s all about hob knobbing with the rich, powerful and famous and wearing designer clothes.
Keep in mind this particular BAFTA ceremony was in 2019, so that was after months of Meghan being criticized for being, among other things, too American and too Hollywood. Can’t imagine why they weren’t received well at an event that is very ‘Hollywood’ in terms of attendance etc.
Very good point. I can see why a bunch of actors might consider Meghan one of their own and wouldn’t like to see her thrown under the bus by the guy who’s the president of their organization.
We’ve been told for about 5 years that the Royals look down at Hollywood so this is the first time I’m hearing that William and his Kate enjoy attending the BAFTAs and meeting Hollywood stars. Anyway KStew is probably not going to win and she may not attend the event so William has nothing to worry about. If he’s professional he would be able to attend with no awkwardness even if she is there.
It has ALWAYS been this way w/them. Remember on their 1st Canada tour, McMutton demanded to go to LA, and they strong-armed BAFTA and the British Embassy to put together a cocktail party so Buttons could meet all the “famous people”. (*Side note: she *did* wear that spectacular teal lace-back dress, one of her best looks ever).
He shouldn’t get to skip, this is his damm job, show the f up. Also I think he is just scared that Hollywood will be calling him and his racist wife ass out. That top picture with the celebrities ignoring the keens never gets old.lol
When these two clowns went to Canada shortly after marrying, a BS event had to be created as an excuse for them to fly to LA and meet celebs. Kate couldn’t even pretend to be excited about being in a commonwealth for a tour. She was chomping at the bit to get to LA.
That is why they are jealous at the Sussexes. Not only do they know celebs, but are also friends with them and those celebs will throw down and help when need be. Tyler Perry let them stay in one of his homes and carried the security tab while they got their finances in order. David Foster took care of them in British Columbia.
Baldimort has to beg celebrities to get involved in his pet projects.
That is where the difference always lies. The Sussexes never went in with the expectation that people will just lie at their feet and them being royalty is enough.
If this article’s purpose was to inform the readers that William is a shallow, childish, thin skinned, worthless future Prince of Wales, it definitely surpassed expectations.
I remember the LA story/visit – it was openly reported at the time that it was a tag on at the request of Kate and they used BAFTA as the excuse to get the taxpayers to fund her little celebrity hunting trip.
William only cares for celebrities when it suits him, Kate on the other hand LOVES meeting them – am pretty sure she thinks she is better than they are ’cause she is a Duchess. Its looong been reported on how Grand she is.
Kate actually spent extra time visiting the set of Downton Abbey, when for other engagements she barely clocks 30 minutes. Going to Wimbledon for hours on end is also another excuse to hobnob with famous tennis players.
Let’s not forget that Ma also visited the set after Kate’s visit – Ma got a ‘private’ visit organised by KP. IIRC a crew member leaked it to the press.
The whole clan loves mixing with celebs.
I actually do not believe for a second that Harry was annoyed by Spencer. He’s used to seeing his family portrayed on the big and small screen. And while Spencer had some fantastical elements, a weekend with all the Windsors I’m sure was, in a different sense, a horror show.
The Keens need to worry if Hollywood will give them a frosty reception at BAFTA. That crowd has seen Meghan, one of their own, be mistreated by the BRF. Kate not being woman to own up to the apology letter and Billy practically saying women in the field of entertainment are only good enough to be jump offs or sidepieces, not wives. I expected a dragging on the Windsors because of Andrew’s mess during the show.
I sincerely hope they do get dragged hard because the RF has escalated their mistreatment of Meghan since the last awards show, William especially has shown his hand in his collusion against her, and the crying lie wasn’t retracted by Kate. At the very least, the audience should all turn their backs on this couple and hiss when they prance down the aisle.
