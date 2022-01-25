Was Beatrice Borromeo the best-dressed at the PFW Dior show?

Sometimes I just like to go through the photos of the major Paris Fashion Week shows to see which celebrities came out and how the designer/house dressed them. When we’re talking about Dior, usually the biggest contractually-obligated appearance is from Jennifer Lawrence, but J-Law is heavily pregnant (or perhaps she’s already given birth), so she didn’t travel to Paris. Tons of other people did travel, and almost no one wore masks. Considering France’s new rules/laws for vaccinations, I would assume that everyone attending PFW probably has to show proof of vaccination & boosters? But I have no idea.
Anyway, my favorite look from the Dior show was Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi. They married in 2015 and they have two children. Yes, she still looks like that after two kids. She’s such a swan, and she looks great in pretty much everything. Dior did this thing with the nurse tights though – Beatrice and several other women wore too-white tights/hosiery. It’s such a weird look. Beatrice was actually made one of the brand ambassadors for Dior last year.
I was totally taken aback by Claire Foy’s whole look! I’m so used to seeing her in character as these mostly prim, put-together women in period pieces. She looks so modern just with her hair kind of fluffy and blown out.
Here’s Natalia Vodianova, who was there with her husband Antoine Arnault. They did get married in a small civil ceremony in 2020 after canceling their big fancy wedding during the pandemic. They have two children together, and she has three kids from her first marriage. Russian drama! I wonder if the diamonds are hers or whether she borrowed them.
Rosamund Pike just has the weirdest damn style, I can see her having her choice of all of these Dior frocks and she was like “no, I want the one which looks like a repurposed down comforter, I’ll wear it with a netted fascinator.”
I can’t believe little Stella Banderas is all grown up! She’s in her 20s now and she’s so lovely. I can see the Griffith/Hendron genes, but she doesn’t look like a carbon copy of her mom. Look at the horrible nurse tights!
Here are the Ferragni sisters, Valentina Ferragni and Chiara Ferragni. They’re Italian fashion bloggers/influencers. I actually like the fishnets? They’re cute.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Paris, France -20220124-Christian Dior Outside Arrivals During Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022-2023
-PICTURED: Natalia Vodianova
-PHOTO by: Julien Reynaud/APS-Medias/ABACA/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only – Paris, France -20220124-Christian Dior Outside Arrivals During Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022-2023
-PICTURED: Valentina Ferragni, Chiara Ferragni
-PHOTO by: Julien Reynaud/APS-Medias/ABACA/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Antoine Pinault et Natalia Vodianova,Image: 655954845, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Aurelien Morissard / Panoramic / Avalon
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Cara Delevingne and other stars attend the Photocall for Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
Pictured: Stella Banderas
BACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Cara Delevingne and other stars attend the Photocall for Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
Pictured: Claire Foy
BACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Cara Delevingne and other stars attend the Photocall for Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
Pictured: Rosamund Pike
BACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Cara Delevingne and other stars attend the Photocall for Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
Pictured: Pierre Casiraghi, Beatrice Borromeo
BACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Cara Delevingne and other stars attend the Photocall for Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
Pictured: Beatrice Borromeo
BACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I’m a goth at heart. Claire Foy’s look is working for me.
ME TOO! I want her whole look! Especially the shoes.
I turned 40 recently and I’ve reached a point in my career where I can get away with a bit more unique style unless I’m attending a large client event so I’ve decided to subtly start embracing that look. It’s starting with a lot of black-every day is a black sweater, black jeans, black boots. I won’t do anything dramatic with my hair or makeup or start wearing spikes on my wrists lol but it makes me feel so GOOD to dress the way I feel most confident.
@Hufflepuff, I purchased the Shaun Leane Snake Vertebrae bracelet that Meghan wore several times. What I love about it and why I wear it almost daily, is that it helps me celebrate my edgier and darker side without screaming it🙂. So if you’re wanting something that doesn’t stand out like a spike bracelet would, which if the spikes were smaller you could totally rock it, then I suggest checking out this bracelet.
I’m headed there now. 🙂 Thanks for the suggestion!
@Harla thanks for the tip, I’ve just been browsing the site and wow, I love so much of it!
Yes! I have heart eyes over her the whole look.
I don’t really like any of these outfits (and ugh, that hose!) but if I had to pick I’d say maybe Natalia Vodianova’s coat, just because I love coats with hoods. That said I’m assuming the fringe at the bottom is not part of it, because if it is then yikes.
Agreed. I love Natalia’s coat (minus fringe).
And I’ve noticed that “old money aesthetic” has been having an in moment with the youths and Beatrice’s outfit is very “late 80s/early 90s Prep school sweetheart”.
Also, I feel VERY aware that, after just a couple seasons of rich melanated skin popping all over the runways, some designer was like “Oh! Let’s go with these tights that make pale skin kinda shimmer and everyone else look ashy as f*ck!” I see you Dior.
Love Clare Foy and her funky biker boots!
It’s a perfect mix of prim pretty white coat and Goth edge.
Beatrice is literally so beige. I like the suit but it would have been so much better paired with bright heels. The nude with tights, and the hair, gives a too matronly vibe.
Oh my!
Beatrice does look lovely. Is that a black bow holding her hair back? Agree the tights are awful. Perhaps they were going for a more monochromatic look, but still…
Claire Foy looks terrible. I don’t like anything about this look. The return of the 90s combat boots is just not attractive. I didn’t like them then, and I don’t like them now.
Rosamund looks like a fashion victim.
Stella is very pretty, though again with the awful nurse tights! Also, there is something not flattering at all around the ankle area. Perhaps the shoes?
Never heard of the Italian influencers. The green outfit and fishnets are cute.
Good lord I remember when Stella Banderas was born, excuse me while my old ass crumbles into dust and blows away. 😂
I don’t like Rosmund’s look…but I do like how little I know Rosmund cares what I or anyone else thinks.
Beatrice is so elegant.
Agree minx. Out of this group shown Beatrice is the best dressed. Classic and elegant.
I love B. Borromeo’s style so much it’s not even funny. The Dior look she wore for the 2021 Monaco National Day was everything.
They look lovely, however if I didn’t know, I would say they’re brother and sister. 🤷♀️
Somehow I don’t think those are diamonds Natalia is wearing, they’re too humongous. Overall Dior’s look is, kinda blah. Well-made & no doubt expensive, but still kinda blah. Love the boots, though. I do love practical footwear.
I always like Rosamund’s looks because with that face, she can get away with it.
Agreed, she can pull off most looks. And I’d totally wear a comforter considering how cold it’s been in Ontario this month (-20C/-4F is the high tomorrow!).
She really does have a movie star face. When she’s on screen, you can’t look away from her.
YAY—so glad to see pale tights making a return!!! I cannot stand tacky dark tights (unless you’re doing opaque color tights). For decades, pale tights were de rigueur among the royals, incl Diana.
I’m not sure how pale the tights actually are. If you compare the tone of Beatrice or Stella’s hands and legs they are both pretty pale.
I am happy for the pale tights and hose coming back because I don’t like my leg skin, and so I never wear skirts and rarely shorts, but I haven’t worn hose because I can’t bear to think that someone is making fun of me in their head. Sucks having something you’re self-conscious about
aww, hug you. I doubt anyone is making fun of you in their heads. they are probably more worried that someone else is making fun of them. tights can be so fun and versatile. let yourself wear what you want! <3
I lol’ed about Rosamund Pike. She always looks gorgeous though.
Those skirt lengths — mid-thigh — are not flattering. Disliked them in the ‘90s (via the ‘60s).
Love Claire Foy’s look— but not the best photo of her; she looks like a deer in headlights
Long time reader, first time commenter!
So excited to see Chiara Ferragni on here! She seems to only be well known here in Europe unfortunately which is a pity because she and her husband Fedez are pretty hilarious – and their styling is really cool most of the time. Their social media is pretty much relationship goals.
I’m all for fun and interesting tights, like the ones Gucci or Prada brought out (and that I’ll never have access to) but plain coloured ones…not my style. Blue and black is as far as I’ll go, perhaps purple. But white? never.
I have to say Natalia was the best, her outfit was the most interesting.
For the rest, there is an element that makes me dislike the outfit. For instance, Clare Foy looks amazing minus the boots. If the top of Rasamund was different maybe I’d like it more, the skirt part is fun and dramatic, but I’m tired of this office wear merging into every single occasion.
I love classic looks, so my favorites are Beatrice and Stella.
I actually don’t mind the tights bc I’m a firm believer that tights should actually look like tights. They shouldn’t be an attempt to perfectly match our skin because…in that case, our skin is fine. This isn’t the 1940s and we shouldn’t have to cover our skin for the sake of covering our skin. But for the sake of a look/fashion? Sure. In this case, I think they look nostalgic…bit of an unexpected throwback.
For Beatrice, I think the white washes her out and the nude pump is so dated. Her hair is also doing nothing for me. Imagine her in, say, bright yellow…so much better.
Natalia’s husband seems quite a bit older, no?
Only five years, actually.
Caroline of Monaco has 2 sons who married beautiful, educated women from prominent and wealthy families. Pierre and Stefano I believe. They both are lovely couples, always dressed so well. i like following them in the foreign fashion mags.
Madeleine Petsch looked better than any of these ladies (not to knock them)!
Beatrice looks good but not line a Dior brand ambassador attending a Dior show. Maybe a dinner date?
Beatrice always looks really beautiful and put-together, but this look is definitely more on the casual side. I would have loved if she went a little more glamorous for the Dior show.