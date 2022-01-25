Queen Latifah on the accusations against Chris Noth: ‘A dicey, delicate situation’

Last month, multiple women told their stories about Chris Noth. Their stories were credible accusations of rape, attempted rape, sexual harassment and sexual abuse, spanning the past two decades. Within days of the first credible accusations coming out, Chris Noth was filed from all of his jobs. Peloton removed their ads with him, Noth was edited out of the remaining episodes of And Just Like That, and most significantly, Noth was flat-out fired from CBS’s The Equalizer. The Equalizer is a “star vehicle” for Queen Latifah, but Noth had a sizable role in the series. Before now, Latifah had not said anything about Noth’s firing or the accusations against him. She has a new interview with People Mag and she spoke about all of it:
Queen Latifah is speaking out about Chris Noth’s dismissal from The Equalizer after a series of sexual assault allegations against him surfaced last month. After the allegations were made public, CBS released a statement on Dec. 20 confirming that Noth, 67, had been removed from the series, which he starred in alongside Latifah. “Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately,” the statement said at the time.
About a month later, Latifah, 51, opened up to People (the TV Show!) special contributor Julie Moran about her former costar Noth.
“It’s still surreal. It is such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect,” she said, adding, “That’s a personal thing that he’s going to have to deal with.”
As for how his character is being written off, the actress and singer said, “We are figuring out what we want to do creatively on the show and how we’re going to deal with that character.”
“Chris’s character’s obviously a big part of the show and it was amazing chemistry, amazing chemistry,” Latifah continued. “And my feeling is justice has to prevail regardless. I just want the right things to be done, you know?”
Latifah and Noth had been filming The Equalizer together since 2020. The first season aired in February 2021, and season 2 followed in October. Noth played William Bishop, a former CIA director, on the series. Latifah is his counterpart, a former CIA operative named Robyn McCall.
This irritated me: “That’s a personal thing that he’s going to have to deal with.” I understand that it’s not “on” Latifah to condemn him or speak in detail about a situation which is likely out of her hands. She was aiming for non-committal across the board, and I think her words are open to interpretation. My hope is that this – “And my feeling is justice has to prevail regardless. I just want the right things to be done, you know?” – is a harsh assessment. I hope her sense of justice is “Noth never works again, his wife divorces him and he’s charged with crimes.”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
This was a lame ass comment from her. If she wanted to go for non committal that makes it almost worse. She could have at least made a definitive statement in support of the women who’ve experienced abuse at his hands.
It’s 2022. I don’t have time or energy for this kind of cringe – by now people should understand how to make an appropriate statement or keep their mouths entirely shut in the matter.
Or: it’s 2022. Let’s just stop making women answer for these terrible men.
(Also: I love that this article is tagged “Queen Elizabeth II”. Quite right – Latifah is THE queen!)
*WAS tagged! I see it’s been corrected – damn!
This thing where co stars especially females ones are expected to comment/condemn in these situations bothers me. Most of the time they don’t full blown condemn the actions we get the type of statement Queeen Latifah just gave so what’s even the point to keep asking ?
But why should she get into the middle of it? Why does a person need to be dragged into an issue that doesn’t involve them and then be forced to comment because the press said so, or because the fans said so? Just because the press poses the question, it doesn’t mean that people have to willfully submit to the request. It shouldn’t be expected of her; she is of no value to the situation and she doesn’t need to be rallied into it to provide her insight.
Read my first sentence
She…could have put that better.
Yeah, I am over asking women about the bad things men do period. He was fired from her show, that’s all the statement this situation needs from her.
And as if a black, gay woman needs to say anything about the shit this privileged white dude has been pulling for decades. She worked with him for a year and suddenly she’s the spokesperson for his crimes?
No.
Well put!
This comment is a thing of beauty. Thank you.
“This irritated me: ‘That’s a personal thing that he’s going to have to deal with.’”
It irritated me as well. Rape is a way more than a personal thing.
It’s a public matter that involves society, communities, cities, the whole goddamn country.
It’s a world wide issue for crying out loud!!!
You know what? Scratch that. I’m not irritated. I’m pissed off. I need to punch something now.
She could have handled that a lot better, but really there’s no need for her to have to speak on it at all. He’s been accused of terrible things, that she had nothing to do with, and they promptly fired him. The show’s actions speak for themselves.
Where’s the interview with his MALE co-stars?
Yes rape is very very serious and a societal issue that hasn’t been dealt with well ever.
But it’s not Queen Latifah’s responsibility to comment and condemn. She was asked a question and she pretty much said this doesn’t involve me, this is his problem. He no longer works here. End of.
I’m waiting for an interview with Dick Wolf about his upcoming reboot of the original Law and Order (long ago and far away Chris Noth was in as a principal) and his other franchises but instead have to focus on Chris Noth. Or have the entire interview boiled down to his opinion on Chris Noth for soundbites. I know I’ll be waiting for a long time.
When will we stop asking women who work with garbage men to take responsibility for them?