Chris Noth fired from CBS’s ‘The Equalizer’ & his ‘AJLT’ costars are ‘saddened’

Last Thursday, the Hollywood Reporter published their exclusive on Chris Noth. Two women had come to THR separately to tell their stories of being raped by Noth. Noth raped one woman in 2004, and the second woman in 2015. Both of their stories were credible, and they had witnesses and they told people what had happened to them at the time. Over the weekend, the Daily Beast published a third account from a third woman who had been assaulted by Noth when she was just 18 years old.
Following those stories, Peloton immediately removed their ad with Noth, and Noth was dropped from his agency, A3 Artists Agency. Now Noth has been fired from The Equalizer, the CBS drama he was part of with Queen Latifah.
Chris Noth is out of CBS’ drama The Equalizer as the actor faces allegations of sexual assault.
“Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately,” CBS and Universal Television, which produces the series, said in a statement Monday. He will appear in one more episode of the show that has completed production.
I wonder if they’ll kill off the character or maybe just write him off some other way. I don’t watch The Equalizer but I assume his character could die and the show would still go on rather easily. It’s Latifah’s show, Noth can be replaced.
Meanwhile, the women of Sex and the City/And Just Like That have finally made a statement. Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis all posted the same message to their social media.
Chris Noth’s And Just Like That co-stars are responding to the assault allegations against him. In the statement, which was posted to social media Monday and attributed to Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, the performers said they “commend” the women who have come forward. Noth’s character, Mr. Big, was killed off of HBO Max’s Sex and the City sequel series during the premiere episode.
“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”
It is what it is. I hate this eagerness to “make” a sexual predator’s female coworkers speak about the predator or condemn the predator. It’s not SJP, Davis or Nixon’s fault that Noth was apparently raping and assaulting women. The only thing I blame Sarah Jessica for is her ego trip in reviving this stupid series and getting Noth to come back. She’s the executive producer, she’s not just a bystander.
— Kristin Davis (@KristinDavis) December 21, 2021
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
the statement was not good, but also I’m not interested in holding his female coworkers accountable for behavior they likely didn’t know about.
I doubt he completely hid who he was (he is known for being a drinker and kind of an ass and they all put up with it) but I agree-this isn’t on them to explain HIS behavior.
“he is known for being a drinker and kind of an ass “
Am I the only one who knows more than one man who fits this description? I’ve been inappropriately talked to by men once they’ve had too much to drink in all kinds of settings but I luckily have no idea if any have crossed the line into sexual assault.
I don’t think it’s fair to put “they probably knew” onto anyone.
Abusers hide who they are all the time.
Let’s not say these women “should have” known because a) it’s untrue, and b)it’s located just a block over from insisting that victims of date rape “should have known”.
When you say “they should have known,” what you’re really saying is “*I* would have known,” because it makes you feel safer, like you know what to look for and can see things coming. But you’re not safe from it, people don’t see things coming, and no one “should” be able to predict violence toward women.
i actually thought it was a really good statement. it kept the entire focus on the victims , not on him, the series or anything else.
i also dont see why SJP is being vilified for rebooting the series, she’s creating a a job for herself, her castmates and the many other people working on this. Whether the reboot is to my taste is a different matter altogether but I for one, am happy to see women her age put herself and others on screen.
MrsBump I agree. I am not even watching the reboot (eventually I might but meh) but why is it a problem that somebody wants to continue to work on a beloved series?
I also agree. And while she did bring Noth back, it was really only just for a plot point and she didn’t intend him to be a full time member of the cast. Although I guess that could have all been done off camera.
@MrsBump – Yup
I don’t mind the reboot itself, and I think that’s true for many people here who criticize it; the issue was the way SJP attacked Kim Cattrall for not doing it, a pettiness and anger that even carried over into how they dealt with Samantha’s character in the reboot.
Agree with all your points.
And SJP just created hundreds of jobs for people by making that series. If you don’t want to watch it for whatever reason, don’t watch.
They could have done it without Noth, though.That’s the problem.
Bravo, Mrs. Bump.
@minx How could they have done it without Noth if his is such an important character? Plus, he died right in the first episode.
Either way, I doubt that they hired him knowing that he was a rapist. I really don’t think it’s fair to blame SJP, MPK, and/or the show. The only one to blame here is Chris Noth himself and his (alleged) actions against those two women (or more).
I will continue to watch AJLT, unless it really jumps the shark. It’s not the Chris Noth Show.
Ninne, as I said below there was 11 years between the last SATC movie and this series. That’s plenty of time to have Big die and Carrie ready to move on. Big is no more important than Samantha and they wrote her out. SJP and MPK chose to bring Noth back.
Totally agree. There are reboots on TV all the time, mainly produced by men. So why is it egotistical when SJP does it?
Has HBO made a statement yet? I’m willing to wager that someone bts knew about him, even just through gossip. Someone ALWAYS knows. Risk assessment is part of projects being green lit.
I turned 28 today, so I didn’t see Sex and City when it originally came out.
To me it jumped the shark with the 1st movie…the 2nd one was a total and a complete disaster, outright embarrassing.
I wish SJP would move on and come up with something else.
I would love to see more old women in the entertainment industry, because I think they have a lot to say on various topics and there is plenty to learn from them.
I want to see women with grey hair and wrinkles on my screen, many of them are intelligent, accomplished, capable and a great example for younger generations of women.
Chris Noth is disgusting and I hope he gets what he deserves and some, but SJP and for that matter nobody is responsible for his actions but Chris Noth!
Noth is the only one responsible for his behavior. But SJP and Michael Patrick King rehired him 11 years after the second SATC movie—Mr. Big could have been long dead, mourned, finished. MPK said this past May that he was “thrilled” to work with Noth again, and “How could we ever do a new chapter of the ‘Sex And The City’ story without our Mr. Big?” And not only did they bring him back, but they had lovey dovey scenes with Carrie and wrote her mourning their great love. Both SJP and MPG knew what Noth was, but evidently they thought his celebrity would protect him, as it had for decades. No one wanted this new SATC but SJP and MPK were determined to do it, and do it with Noth, so yes, they are responsible for that.
Attacking women *without any proof* simply because they should have known that a colleague/friend is a rapist is the new attacking women for not talking about their rape earlier.
Let’s keep the focus on Noth.
This has me thinking more about the group statement…SJP has more power (than CN and KD) in the dynamic as executive producer and a statement with MPK would have been more appropriate
Maybe I’m missing something, but when did this news drop? Didn’t this article come out after the first episodes aired? I’m confused as to when they were supposed to have known about the allegations.
MrsBump, the Beverly Johnson stories were from the 90s. Noth was picking up NYC girls for decades. They all live in NYC, they’re in entertainment, people talk. SJP and MPK did not have to hire Noth back and they did, and now look what happened. That’s not blaming them for Noth’s behavior. I bet at this moment both SJP and MPK wished they had killed Big off years ago.
Glad to see some consequences for him. I’m guessing this did not come as a surprise to those in his life, because he’s being dropped and fired immediately, rather than suspended pending investigation.
Good point. (And I can’t help but picture Kim Cattrall, sipping wine on a terrace in Italy and absorbed in a good novel while her former castmates scramble to distance themselves from this mess.)
I have no doubt in my mind that Kim also wasn’t surprised by this news about Chris. She worked with him for a lot of years too. All of these women had an idea he was at the very least, an asshole. But again-it isn’t on them to explain his behavior.
Let’s not forget that Kim Catrall worked with Roman Polanski a few years ago and defended her decision afterwards.
Thanks for bringing this up @Valois. I posted a similar comment earlier that is now gone.
I don’t like the statement but what I hate more is the idea that they are expected to speak for his behavior.
So yeah, it is what it is.
What more do people expect them to say?
I’ve long noticed that anytime, these men are accused of something – any woman who has so much as inhaled the same air as him, – is immediately equally culpable.😐😐
Noth, like MANY men before him, could easily have kept this downlow, relying on his victims to conceal their horror & pain; ( his celebrity a powerful crutch), and these young women understandably did.
It’s also likely they – including Queen Latifah – had heard rumours, but as there have been unpleasant crap said about ALL the SATC women’s private lives & Latifah especially has had to deal with BS for years, maybe that factored in perspective.
Poor Bridget Moynihan was recently given the wringer on some talk show, to answer for Noth’s crimes.😠
These men are also very careful in who they go after. One of my moms best friends worked for years with Les Moonves and was shocked about the allegations against him and had a really hard time believing it. He had been a huge supporter of hers, poached her from a other company and pushed for her to get promotions time and again. Never tried anything inappropriate with her but she had heard he had affairs.
I explained to her and my mom that he likely would never have done anything to Cindy, my moms friend, because when she came to work for him she had left a job as a CFO at a Fortune 500 and had connections and an established reputation. She had power and people in her corner. The women he and Chris Noth and Weinstein preyed on did not and that is what they count on.
They act wonderful to the powerful women so that when one who isn’t comes forward they have these women on their side saying he couldn’t possibly. They use all the women around them but to different degrees.
“They use all the women around them but to different degrees” – such a great insight. Yes. This. They use some to abuse and some (unknowingly) to cover and/or enable the abuse. Let’s keep the blame where it lies – with the abuser.
They deliberately prey on much younger women, more naive and in support-type jobs (servers, bartenders, secretaries) or college students because they can intimidate them. Rape isn’t about sexual gratification, it’s about power. It makes these vile men feel omnipotent.
I agree with this sentiment. We have no idea what they knew or didn’t know. I’m sure he could be a known ass but you wouldn’t necessarily jump to rapist from asshole. Plus I would think the cast was probably friends with some people and work colleagues with others.
This is the right thing to do. Now when does CBS fire Michael Weatherly for how he sexually harrassed and terrorized Eliza Dushku?
That one still puzzles me, Weatherly has cost them tens of millions of dollars because he’s an ass. And yet, still employed…
Good ratings. As long as he’s bringing in more money than he’s costing them, they won’t fire him or cancel his show.
Milliemollie is right. As long as that show still brings ratings and profit, Michael Weatherly will still have a job. Even though his sexual harassment was literally caught in camera.
And while in most instances, I don’t expect a show’s cast or a creep’s former cast mates to answer for someone else’s shitty actions, too many of Weatherly’s formers were too comfy publicly claiming he was a good man to them. Sasha Alexander, Lauren Holly, and massive hypocrite Pauly Perette can forever fuck off.
That’s the first thing I thought when I saw Noth got the boot and CBS was specifically noted as a booter. Why does Weatherly still have a job?! It’s true that Noth’s behavior clearly sounds worse/criminal, but Weatherly surely isn’t innocent.
He should not have been hired for that job in the first place but at least Equalizer did the right thing by firing him after the allegations came out.
Its the right thing to fire him but I find it interesting AJLT killed off his character, Mr. Big then the very next week, we hear of the allegations (which I totally believe).
I think the cast and producers of AJLT knew about Chris behavior towards women for many years but looked the other way. I didn’t know Chris was raping women but I definitely heard warnings to “stay away from him” for YEARS.
I was wondering if HBO/the execs knew this article was coming down the pipeline and called in a favor to have it held until the episode where he died. I agree the timing is suspect.
Big’s death is from the 3rd SATC movie script. There’s no conspiracy.
I think the statement was fine – they acknowledged how hard it was for the victims to come forward, and they did not defend Noth at all.
At this point though I bet they’re glad his storyline was what it was in the reboot.
Agreed. His storyline is a technicality though. Apparently he still appears in 9 of 10 episodes.
I never watched SATC when it was first airing but I watched some episodes and the movies later on and like a lot of people know the story lines via absorption through the zeitgeist. Because I wasn’t a huge fan, I didn’t expect to be triggered as much as I was by these women’s stories. I thought that I was ready for them and I just wasn’t. I am processing this myself so please don’t take any of this as victim blaming. I think the part that bothered me the most is how much guilt some of the women must have felt for enjoying the attention from someone they identified as a romantic hero, never imagining that it would end up in assault. Especially the woman whose friend had a bad feeling and warned her not to meet up with noth. And it got me thinking about how all too often the uninformed public don’t understand the line between flirting/enjoying attention and wanting intercourse with someone. FLIRTING IS NOT CONSENT!!!! IGNORING YOUR INSTINCTS DOES NOT MEAN THE WOMAN WANTED SEX!!!!
Totally. Imagine being in your twenties and having a famous movie star come on to you.
Also, from how the victims tell it, initially he showed a genuine interest in them and seemed very kind, engaging and charming—until he wasn’t. It’s completely understandable how they could become temporarily intoxicated by a man who turned out to be a dangerous and abusive manipulator. These dudes don’t wear a sign warning you–that’s why they’re able to do it over and over again.
Exactly this. It doesn’t sound like he was dirty talking throughout their whole evening beforehand and showing his cards that what he wanted was sex. He talked to them like he cared about getting to know them and when you are that age (or honestly any age, but especially when inexperienced) having someone show genuine interest in YOU not your body is very disarming and would lower your guard. It’s the difference between having a nice, funny, engaging text chat with someone you meet on a dating app and having that person immediately send you a dick pic. In one you think, ok maybe he’s really into me, yeah let’s meet. In the other you know he just wants sex with any woman and can decline to meet him if that’s not what you want too.
He was nice enough to get their trust and then showed his real face/intentions when it was too late. I don’t know how you get to trust people/men again after that.
I graduated college in 2007. My girl friends and I were so into SATC and we watched it together over and over again. I knew who Chris Noth was. I can easily put myself in the same shoes as the women who came forward. I would have known him and liked that he was giving me attention. Its just truly terrifying how easily he got away with doing this. He preyed on these women.
There are plenty of people who are assholes, all of them aren’t rapists. He may have been a bit of a jerk on set, maybe he wasn’t, that doesn’t mean that he confessed his deepest thoughts/actions to these women or they knew what he did in his off hours. They are not responsible for his behavior and shouldn’t have to answer for it.
I specifically recall hearing rumors years ago that Noth was a rapist, not just an asshole, a rapist.
I agree that his colleagues are not responsible for his actions. It’s one thing to hear rumors, but if there are no formal accusations, what is one to do?
I just wanted to point out that the info about Noth has been out there for a while, since some people are acting like it’s brand new info, and no one had any idea he was assaulting women.
I’ve never heard a thing about him, he just seemed like he was loose with his zipper. That being said, every single one of us works with, has a neighbor or even family that beats their spouse or children, has and continues to sexually assault people, we just don’t know because people like this work hard to hide who they really are. That’s just for all those judgemental folks out there. As for rumors, would it be right for people to believe every rumor they hear about you?
@melon I specifically acknowledged in my comment that it is difficult to take action based on rumors and that, I don’t blame his colleagues.
So, I’m not sure what your point is.
@MelOn that’s very true… for instance, my husband and I were friends with a guy, hung out several times, he had been over to our house, the guy and I had made plans to take our dogs to the lake for walks but never went, he had borrowed my husband’s car once when we were out of town, etc…. and then one day he was caught SETTING A WOMAN ON FIRE in a kiddie pool in a lakeside park (the one we planned to take the dogs to!) after he had murdered her, cut out her heart, and peeled her skin off. Turns out he had been stalking his ex and had met a girl at a bar and took it out on her…. You just never know what someone is hiding.
@cassandra Having worked for a newspaper, i bet THR did hold the story until a few episodes were aired.
Here’s the thing: The Beverly Johnson accusations were in 1995, the show debuted in 1998, Mr. Big was introduced a year or so later. SJP was firmly established in NYC and no doubt read it. Also, there were rumors about him for years in NYC. Having also been at a newpaper where a well known person was exposed as a sexual assaulter, there were rumors of it for years and the legal processes to get it published were crazy, including calling the predator and his attorneys to get comment or refute before it was published.
SJP et. al. knew this was coming, just too late in the filming game to reshoot. And to give them time figure out where the wind was blowing for what kind if apology. (Or maybe they found out half way through and killed him off—there were rumors of a lot more scenes being filmed of SJP and Noth.)
He played a smarmy and sleazy guy so swell on Sex and the City, it’s no wonder he is one in real life. Obviously not all male actors who play those kinds of roles are like that in real life but a lot of them are turning out to be like that unfortunately.
Art imitating life.
He was recast before these allegations were released. They brought him back to the show and immediately killed him off. They weren’t eager to spend that much more time with him. It would be terrible for the show if Big and Carrie were still in the vortex. He made these terrible choices on his own. I wonder if he still drinks. I feel so bad for the victims.
Haha that pic of SJP in the red jacket is making me feel good about myself.
Chris Noth needs to just go far away. This story keeps getting worse and worse.
On another post I commented about how good he looked in a suit. I would like to publicly throw myself on a sword and apologize.
Reading about this has made me want to bleach my brain.
Those women coming forward? I totally believe them. full stop.
I can’t begin to imagine…
Nah, don’t apologize—I was a fan of his too. Now I can’t even look at pics of him, he looks so skeevy and dissipated.
I was a fan of his too. If people who actually knew him were fooled, I don’t think we should feel guilty.
@minx and @schmootc
Thank you. It helps knowing I ain’t the only one
Queen Latifah is a strong enough lead on The Equalizer that she doesn’t need Noth’s character anyway. I hope they choose another woman to take his place.
Variety has also published an article about Bryan Singer. I was hoping it would get more notice because he’s been an abuser for so long!
Singer keeps skating by. Too many people still covering for him who will pretend to be shocked if he’s ever truly exposed.
I read that last night! The pictures of the young man when he was 18 were disturbing, he literally looked 12 to me.
This news makes me wonder if Noth’s behavior or rumors thereof factored into Kim Cattrall’s decision to skip the whole mess.
I still think it was her very public rebuke to SJE, who had mean-girled her years (along with KD and CN) when Kim’s brother committed suicide. SJP should have made her condolences private but no, she had to post a *heartfelt* message on social media and Kim rightfully clapped back. Who’d want to go back into that nest of vipers again? Although I’m sure most in the industry knew Noth was a womanizing jerk, just not to the extent that has been revealed.