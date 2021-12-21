Chris Noth fired from CBS’s ‘The Equalizer’ & his ‘AJLT’ costars are ‘saddened’

Last Thursday, the Hollywood Reporter published their exclusive on Chris Noth. Two women had come to THR separately to tell their stories of being raped by Noth. Noth raped one woman in 2004, and the second woman in 2015. Both of their stories were credible, and they had witnesses and they told people what had happened to them at the time. Over the weekend, the Daily Beast published a third account from a third woman who had been assaulted by Noth when she was just 18 years old.

Following those stories, Peloton immediately removed their ad with Noth, and Noth was dropped from his agency, A3 Artists Agency. Now Noth has been fired from The Equalizer, the CBS drama he was part of with Queen Latifah.

Chris Noth is out of CBS’ drama The Equalizer as the actor faces allegations of sexual assault. “Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately,” CBS and Universal Television, which produces the series, said in a statement Monday. He will appear in one more episode of the show that has completed production.

I wonder if they’ll kill off the character or maybe just write him off some other way. I don’t watch The Equalizer but I assume his character could die and the show would still go on rather easily. It’s Latifah’s show, Noth can be replaced.

Meanwhile, the women of Sex and the City/And Just Like That have finally made a statement. Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis all posted the same message to their social media.

Chris Noth’s And Just Like That co-stars are responding to the assault allegations against him. In the statement, which was posted to social media Monday and attributed to Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, the performers said they “commend” the women who have come forward. Noth’s character, Mr. Big, was killed off of HBO Max’s Sex and the City sequel series during the premiere episode. “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

It is what it is. I hate this eagerness to “make” a sexual predator’s female coworkers speak about the predator or condemn the predator. It’s not SJP, Davis or Nixon’s fault that Noth was apparently raping and assaulting women. The only thing I blame Sarah Jessica for is her ego trip in reviving this stupid series and getting Noth to come back. She’s the executive producer, she’s not just a bystander.