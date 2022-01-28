“Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS has doubled in value in the past nine months” links

The valuation of Kim Kardashian’s company Skims has doubled in nine months. Skims is now valued at $3.2 billion. [Just Jared]
Yet she still promotes stupid sh*t on instagram. She’s currently being sued for promoting some scam Crypto company. Why does she do this? How much money is enough for her? Also, I’d love for people to remember Kim is a co-owner of Skims. It is not her company alone. Emma Grede (co-founder of Skims and Good American) gets no recognition. Why?
@ Me ,i was actually surprised that Emma is also co owner of SKIMS the lady obviously has a golden touch. She should help Kourtney out with poosh, her company seems to have no direction. These peoples appetite for money and attention is a sickness at this point. They cant get enough, they still sign on to be sponsors for idiotic things and have kardashian kloset selling off their old clothes. Someone once exposed them when they used to sell on ebay and said only 10 % goes to the charities they claim.
I don’t know much about Poosh. Is it struggling? Yeah might be a good idea to get Emma on board. Just wish this family would recognize how Emma really is the brains behind the success of their companies. She’s a smart Black woman, but God forbid this family recognize that.
Lol at the Gawker article about Julia and Kanye. I think I might agree with them (except for the part where the mention Prince Harry and Meghan Markle only doing it once – I think those 2 are at “it” constantly).
I mean they have *two* kids so… yeah that was bizarre to read for many reasons.
The way Harry looks at Meghan I’m sure their bedroom is very active even with 2 small children. I’m sure Harry did the same thing husbands across the country did when Jason Momoa’s split hit the news and reasserted his claim over Meghan. I know I got lucky that night as I’m sure plenty of other ladies did too.
Oh, those bitter pills to swallow. I recognize many of them.
Gotta admit, for all the K-J’s do little more than pay other people to come up with ideas and run their companies, they clearly do an okay job of finding good people. And must have kick ass lawyers filing copyrights and drawing up NDAs.
All it takes is money.
I can’t believe I’m defending any of them, and I’m sure this only applies to PMK or some savvy business manager she has a on a short leash, but they’re clearly paying people much more clever than they are who could probably exploit them given the chance. They’ve managed to fully own their images, so someone in that family has a brain (again, it’s probably only PMK, but she’s turned modest wealth into quite the empire).
I am so sick of her face.
And that stupid duckface expression!
I’ve tried to order from Skims before and all they have are really huge sizes in the things I want.
they restock a lot, if you are interested, sign up for the email notification. I’ve got 2 things from her and i love them both. velour joggers and a cozy bralette.
I’m sure that’s frustrating, but I’m more impressed that the company offers such inclusive sizing!
There was an old blind item where they described a vault with camera equipment underneath the Playboy Mansion. Inside there was something like 40 years worth of recordings of celebrities/politicians/influential people having “relations” with others. All the rooms and the special locations like the grotto were outfitted with recording equipment. I don’t remember if the person said it ended up getting destroyed or not.
Hefner’s wife said after he died she found numerous tapes and destroyed them all. Not sure what was on the tapes but it was bad enough for her to get rid of them. Insane story.
Heard Khloe jeans are great, Nordstrom Carries them.
They are good especially for larger bodies. I have a few pairs.
I recently got 2 skims bodysuits and I love them! I had no idea about this Emma person… she def deserves more credit. Maybe she just likes privacy? Silent partner?
She may feel like as long as she’s getting her money and people in her industry know who she is, who cares if the public knows who she is? That’s how I would feel ha!
I kinda love (most of) the Elie Sabb collection???
A hard truth I have learned as a woman: no matter how successful my business performs because of my efforts, the majority of the credit will go to my less involved, male business partner
Not a huge fan of hers buttttttt I love the Fendi x skims and the subsequent skims stufff I have since bought…. It’s great quality