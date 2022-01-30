Virginia Giuffre will only accept a settlement from Prince Andrew if he’s ‘held to account’

As we’ve discussed a lot over the past month, the “best” option for Prince Andrew right now is to beg Virginia Giuffre to accept a generous settlement. Prince Charles and Prince William are apparently pressuring Andrew to settle, I would imagine the Queen’s courtiers are doing the same, and all of the British “legal commentators” are raising the alert that Andrew definitely, 100% does not want this to go to trial. The question then becomes: would Virginia accept a settlement, given that she’s in a position of strength legally at the moment? There seems to be too much pressure being applied on Giuffre that she should keep fighting and really take it to Andrew and the Windsors. At the same time, I think we do need to make peace with the fact that she likely will settle at some point and, personally, I will not blame her one bit for wanting to move past this chapter. Speaking of all of this and more, Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies gave an interview to the Telegraph (via the Mail) where he spoke about Andrew and potential settlements:
Virginia Roberts will only accept a settlement from Prince Andrew if it ‘holds him to account’, according to her lawyer, as he described the Duke of York’s denial of ever meeting Ms Roberts as ‘incomprehensible’. David Boies, Ms Roberts’ New York attorney, said Ms Roberts does not want a settlement that would allow Andrew to ‘escape’ responsibility due to his ‘position’ and ‘wealth’, according to reports.
Mr Boies told The Telegraph the Queen, nor Prince Andrew’s daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, will not be deposed if the case goes to court, saying it is likely that Andrew’s conversations with his mother will not be used as he ‘probably’ won’t admit to them.
Boies told The Telegraph: ‘What’s important for Virginia is to vindicate herself and the other victims. Not to let someone escape responsibility, just because of their wealth and power. To hold Prince Andrew to account.’
Mr Boies said they would be ‘unlikely’ to settle if the Duke of York, who is fighting the case as a ‘private citizen’ after he lost his royal titles, continued to deny ever meeting Ms Roberts. He added: ‘We tried to avoid litigation; we suggested a mediation. But to say ‘I never met her’ is so contrary to all the other evidence that’s out there.’
If the case does go to court, Mr Boies said while Andrew’s conversations with the Queen ‘could be used’, he said they were unlikely to get at them as they will not depose the Queen and said he was ‘probably not’ going to admit to them. He said: ‘So while those conversations are fair game, on a practical level we’re probably not going to get at them.’
The lawsuit has come during the same year as the Queen’s platinum jubilee, and Mr Boies admitted it does pain him for the lawsuit to be playing out in such a public way because of Andrew’s position. ‘This has got to be any mother’s nightmare,’ he added.
Of course Boies could not depose the Queen – that would be a huge legal, constitutional and international catastrophe and it would never even get to that point. Now, I’m surprised that Boies isn’t holding out on deposing Beatrice and Eugenie, especially since Beatrice’s name was used (in Andrew’s Newsnight interview) as a potential alibi on one of the nights he raped Virginia. Notice Boies doesn’t confirm or deny his plans to depose Sarah Ferguson though!! Fergie is going to need to sit for a deposition and it will be CHAOS.
As for what Boies says about not settling… this is Giuffre’s position of strength, that she can say it’s not about the money. It isn’t – it’s about getting an apology or an admission or both. She wants Andrew to acknowledge what he did to her in some way publicly or privately. Which Andrew seems unwilling to do, especially since his defense now is that he barely knew Ghislaine or Jeffrey Epstein and he never met Virginia (even though photos and witness statements contradict his lies).
When I think this idiot could have settled this years ago and actually make it go away! He is a stupid man surrounded by equally stupid people
They aren’t so much stupid as they are arrogant and entitled beyond our comprehension.
It’s not stupidity. It’s not it at all. It’s sheer arrogance. It’s him being used to never having been held accountable and always being bowed down to. That’s what it is.
Its completely her call to make but good on her for not backing down until she gets validation. Personally i think she would go for a settlement if that settlement also came with a public apology.
+1
What conversations with the Queen are they refering to? And yes deposing a 95 old is not a good look.
I think literally any conversation where this could have come up. Whether that was 20 years ago or back in 2019 after his disastrous interview or maybe even when Virginia officially filed the lawsuit. If the Queen never questioned Andrew escapades before i’m pretty sure she’s done so the past few months.
Any conversations about tactics where he would have revealed his knowledge of the event or his interaction with Guiffre, no matter how he characterized it. She is not protected by any confidentiality privilege w/r/t this situation, so technically she should be fair game. (It will never happen, of course.)
And she’s the head of state. If she’s too old to answer for her certain participation covering up multiple rapes, she’s too old to wear the crown. AND, this didn’t all start last year. She’s known about him for decades at least. His protection officers answer to her.
Can VG’s team depose RPOs? Is it legal to do so? We know their logs were already destroyed, but the agents KNOW who was going in and out (no pun intended!).
Also conversations about his finances or her payment of his expenses.
+1
I really really really want the RPOs deposed. They’ve conveniently investigated and cleared themselves a few times in this mess. Charles’ RPO from when he was a teen that he was close to got dismissed over Charles ordering a drink in a bar while underage, and these guys are skating on witnessing s3x crimes?
Both PA RPO and daughter’s RPO should all give depositions and tell the truth about whereabouts and meetings with VG. It is clear that if PA is innocent of all charges then he should be falling over a corgi to produce these witnesses. Forget non sweating and VG who? his RPO are his best evidence about his location and friendship circle but NOT if they support VG claims as the truth. I suspect all this is big talk prior to a settlement which all the toadies will spin as PA sparing mummy further anguish. The photo proves they met and clearly he is lying and expecting us to believe him.
She wants validation in the way many survivors do IMO. She wants him to admit he is a rapist. And while it’s not about the money sometimes that’s the best route as a punishment.
She’s fighting the good fight.
I read that Virginia literally got in touch with lawyers after the newsnight interview, or at least she asked them to get in contact with Andrew after the interview. It’s like knowing something happened and then watching this rich protected man lie on tv just because he can. She saw that and said no.
She had her lawyers before that point. Andrew did the interview because her lawyers had already contacted him.
He seems to no have the money to settle. We’re now talking in excess of $10 million. For this to go away, he will need his mother’s private assistance – I think Charles and William are just going to have to swallow hard and deal with the fall out. What other option is there? Otherwise, they better just prepare for a trial this fall. My view is the palace wants to avoid that because they want to train all their energy on discrediting Harry’s memoir, but if they have to also pull focus on Andrew’s trial, that will anger them.
You can be sure he has quite the sum(s) tucked away in offshore accounts that even the best forensic accountant wouldn’t find. And what isn’t hidden is most likely in the process OF being squirreled away or signed over to his kids’/grandkids’ names, keeping a nominal sum that he has to maintain for “appearances”.
I put nothing past evil.
I don’t get why Boies is showing deference to the Queen maybe it’s because he was being interviewed by the Telegraph but she has immunity from legal actions so he knows she can’t be deposed. Andrew’s response to case was a formality but he doesn’t want to a trial, by judge or jury, and I think he will try to settle the case. It will be up to Virginia to decide if she wants to settle.
It sounds like a public opinion strategy to me. If Boies can’t depose the Queen, then there’s no point in diverting media attention away from Andrew by not showing deference. It would just land negatively on Virginia.
I think it’s an easy way to score points with the readership of the telegraph by saying they could but won’t depose her Maj while also making clear that it’s Andrew, not Virginia, who deserves blame for this trial continuing. It also serves to put other family members on notice – I’ll bet the thought of Fergie being deposed is downright frightening for royal courtiers.
It could be that Queen could be a rebuttal witness same as his kids based on what Andrew says in depo.
Ol’ Brenda is head of state. There is no way she would be asked, let alone allowed, to sit a deposition, let alone testify in a courtroom (or Zoom). It would just NEVER happen.
There is no point in deposing the Queen. Andrew would have never confided in her. He would have lied to her for decades about it. Same for his daughters. Now Fergie is neck deep into this shit fo’ sure.
Exactly – I think any damaging information from the royal side would not involve the queen directly anyway, it would be royal aides and perhaps his security detail who have the real dirt.
He may’ve lied to his daughters, but there came a point they were old enough to see the pics, had Epstein and Maxwell (and God knows who else) invited to that stupid birthday ball they all posed for looking like Cinderella’s Ball’s rejects.
He used Bea as a shield in that TV interview; if nothing else, she’s fair game to hold over his head (not that he won’t toss her to the wolves *again*).
Andrew’s own words place Beatrice as an alibi witness that any competent lawyer would consider deposing. Unless Andrew gets deposed first and admits that he was lying about the pizza express thing, Beatrice should be questioned about it.
There is nothing that directly links the queen for a deposition. It would considered a fishing expedition to question her even ignoring the entire head of state issue that would create road blocks.
While i admire boies for the successes he’s had on behalf of his clients over the yrs, lets not forget that he’s just another dirty street fighter willing to do any & everything to win.
Lest we forget, he’s the same POS who dragged the Duchess of Sussex’s name into this mess, saying he could depose her. But here he is, quick to excuse the big dog, queen elizabeth herself & PeDrew’s daughters from deposition….all of whom wd know more than anyone abt royal sex crimes & other deviances.
Fvck boies.
@Charm Exactly. He had no problem bringing in Meghan into this mess, saying he would depose her despite Meg being the one person in this charade who knows nothing about what Andrew was doing. How lovely that Boies won’t even attempt to depose the queen, when she is paying for his defense or his daughters who have been known to be his confidants. Beatrice is literally his alibi for the night he raped Virginia, she absolutely needs to be deposed, but of course he will never go after her. All of this deference for them while he had no problem putting Meghan’s name in the same sentence with this rapist is despicable. The queen deserves no sympathy, neither do his daughters. There was a story last week or the week before claiming that both Bea and Eugenie stand by their father. Unbelievable. I just can’t imagine why Meghan is the one who is singled out s/.
@ JAY it would be amazing if the security detail would expose him in court. I wish. They would know the truth.
If Virginia or her lawyers expect any kind of voluntary admission of guilt or apology from Andrew, they’ll be waiting a very long time. She’s more likely to be offered money and asked/ordered to sign an NDA to make this all go away, and the British newspapers (because these are the ones that matter to the BRF) blackmailed into never mentioning the matter again, either through legal action or threats that they’ll no longer get any Cambridge access. Which opens its own interesting can of worms.
I think it’s too late to put the worms back in the can. The RF have officially cut off their support of Andrew, and that includes the umbrella protecting him from the British media. The RF are protecting themselves and Andrew can be a tasty snack for the tabloids.
At this point Andrew has a choice between a couple of bad options. A settlement of any kind will be read by the public as an outright admission of guilt. With both sides agreeing to a jury trial, Andrew can’t play the dodging game anymore. And, unless he and his legal team are 100% sure they can win, a trial will only lead to even more legal fees and damages, plus lots and lots of bad press. He’s already been cast out, he’s already an embarrassment, he might as well settle and live his last years in genteel obscurity.
@Eurydice I mostly agreed with your comment, other than the fact that Andrew has been cast out. He has not. The palace and the royal family have still done the most to protect Andrew in a way that haven’t for Harry. Sure, every now and again there is a story calling Andrew an embarrassment but there is no non-stop briefing from royal sources and the press has done the most to try to find anyway to make Andrew seem sympathetic. The queen put out orders to ban people from taking photos of Sandringham and Windsor castle, most likely so people cannot see how often Andrew comes over to spend time with the queen. She’s still paying for his defense and she blocked attempts to remove his taxpayer funded security. Even sources close to William say that “Andrew’s heart is the right place.” The so-called disapproval from the royal family is just for show because he still very much protected. The family only removed his titles and patronages because they were shamed into doing so and fighting this case as a private citizen distances the royal family publicly. It is a stark contrast from how Harry was treated who has actually been very much cut off. In reality, Andrew’s life is no different from how it was before and he still has his family’s support privately, which Harry never had.
@JT – I don’t for a moment believe that William thinks “Andrew’s heart is in the right place.” If anything, he believes Andrew’s entire body is in the wrong place, namely Windsor. And we’ve seen for years that there’s been no love lost between Charles and Andrew. ITA about the hypocrisy of Andrew vs Harry, but since the ouster we’ve seen people coming out of the woodwork to tell stories about Andrew. I don’t think we would have heard from them before and I think we’ll hear more as people feel safe to come forward.
And yes, because this is a civil trial, the worst that can happen to Andrew now is that he’ll pay a lot of money. The public already thinks he’s guilty and, by stripping him of all public duties and honors, it seems clear that the RF recognizes that, no matter what they might think privately. As for his life not being different than before – it depends on which “before” you’re looking at. Before his BBC interview 2 years ago, he was a working royal for 34 years and could swan around everywhere in full regalia and festooned with medals. Before 17 days ago, he could still wear all those medals and uniforms. Now he’s a guy nobody wants to talk to or be seen with and it’s his own stupid, greedy, pervy fault.
Sure, he is no longer a public figure anymore, but he has a huge mansion, taxpayer funded security, money from the queen, and he still is being shielded from the brunt of criticism. People are coming out of the woodwork to speak on Andrew, but I still haven’t seen even half of the vitriol that H&M get on a daily basis. The fact that a source even said the William feels for Andrew is major because when has a source close Will ever said anything even remotely similar about Harry? Never. There may be no love lost between Charles and Andrew, but Charles still went to church with Andrew after he was forced to step down. It took two years for that family to address the Andrew situation but they are still using the Sussexes to distract from him, which is protecting him. I’m sure most of them don’t even think he even did anything wrong, whereas Harry hasn’t done anything right and they never hesitate to say so. Most of the negativity in the press about him is mostly just stating facts that have been out for years, decades even. So in my view, his life hasn’t changed much and the family is still going out of its way to shield him, if only to save themselves, which again, is more than Harry ever got. I agree with every else you said though.
The above comment by Kaiser “publicly or privately” could be an out for them both to settle this. Would it be accepted by Virginia if they had a face to face and he offered an apology and she agreed to keep it private? Money could also be on the table, also privately. He should have offered this long ago.
She offered that, long ago. He ignored her. Here we are.
I hope Andrew doesn’t use the “affluenza” strategy.
Don’t give his legal team any ideas!!! (joking… sorta lol).
Boies might as well go to the mat for Virginia. Andrew is not going to own up to anything. He’s still claiming the picture is fake and Virginia helped traffic girls. Andy probably blames her for his lost of patronages. This may be settled in court.
PA is as dumb as a rock look at all the denial of THAT photo. He could have credibly said that he’s posed for millions of photographs after 40 years in public life and he just doesn’t remember every one, But no he’s into a complete disavowal. Given this and Emily Matliss interview he should settle before a deposition makes him look even worse. Maybe he has been encouraged by Boris blatant lying over Party gate? It would be a bad result if both men got away with outrageous lies and fudge!
The Queen ostriched about this for so long. Now she needs to pay attention and order her son to settle out of court.
The Queen should order Andrew to acknowledge, apologize and pay Virginia what she asks. It’s the right thing to do.
LOL in 70 yrs of sitting on that throne, when has betty ever done tbe right thing without a cabal of secret, behind-the-scenes shadowy, self-interested men telling that biitch what to do what to say & how to pretend to feel.
The more I think about it, the more I think it will default. If he apologizes then how many other people would come out and say he has done the same to him? Andrew has a lot of skeletons and it may be easier at the end of the day to say you can’t bleed a turnip.
You may be onto something, pleading zero assets may discourage others from coming forward. But who knows, this is real shit show.
I wonder if he truly doesn’t remember her, not because he’s innocent but because he’s had a life of travelling, wining, dining, networking, schmoozing, etc etc and she’s one of so many. Well 🤷♀️ I guess we’re going to find out in 2022 one way or another