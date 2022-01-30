Kanye West is spreading rumors that Pete Davidson is a gay junkie who has AIDS

Kanye West is deeply unhappy. He is unhappy that his estranged wife is setting reasonable boundaries one year into their divorce. He is unhappy that Kim Kardashian has all of her legal ducks in a row and that she has her PR on lock. He is unhappy that Kim is dating Pete Davidson, who dresses like he shops at the mall. The basic gist: Ye is big mad, he’s salty as hell and he’s lashing out A LOT. Currently, he’s directing his ire at Kim and Pete exclusively. Kanye is apparently starting rumors that Pete has AIDS. I cannot even believe this is happening, but TMZ and Page Six’s sources are swearing up and down that Kanye has been telling multiple people that.
Despite spending years developing a reputation as a devout Christian rapper who hosted Sunday Services and ceased cursing on his albums, Kanye West has turned a corner and is allegedly spreading unfounded rumors that Pete Davidson is gay and has AIDS.
The Yeezy designer first made his disdain for estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend known when he threatened him in his new track “Eazy,” rapping, “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”
But now sources tell us that West, 44, has escalated this one-sided feud by spreading the rumors to anyone who will listen. Our sources also alleged that West, who is very publicly dating actress Julia Fox, is telling people that Davidson, 28, is a junkie in addition to threatening that he’s going to have the “Saturday Night Live” star beaten up.
A source close to West, however, called the claims “nonsense,” while a source close to Davidson told us, “He’s ignoring all of the Kanye hate out of respect for Kim.”
Our info echoes DJ Akademiks’ comments on Twitch earlier this week in which he claimed West is “going crazy with himself… A n—a told me, this is real talk, Kanye has been telling anyone within an earshot of himself, he’s trying to spread a rumor that Pete Davidson has AIDS. I’m telling you this is a fact. I’ve heard this from eight people. He’s telling everybody! I’m telling you, this is a fact. Bruh, if you gotta spread a rumor that the n—a f–kin’ your wife got AIDS, you burnt out, bro. Wrap it up. It’s over.”
It’s so childish, so immature, so nasty, so disgusting and so believable that Kanye would think that he was being so slick. I totally believe the little wheels in Kanye’s head were chugging away at this: “I’ll tell everybody that Pete has AIDS!” It’s 2022. That sh-t is pathetic, damaging and Kanye deserves to be massively called out.
Incidentally, Page Six had a follow-up from Team Kardashian, in which sources said that Kim and Pete are “really happy” together and “Kim truly wants Kanye to be at peace with their marriage being over and find happiness, whether it’s with Julia [Fox] or someone else, so they can focus on raising their children together in a more positive way.” Another source told Page Six that while Kanye believes that spreading rumors about Pete will convince Kim to run back to him, he’s actually bringing Kim and Pete closer together. Which I believe, and I’m now kind of convinced that Kim is with Pete because he’s the Anti-Kanye. Kim can just be chill and go to movies with Pete or go mall-shopping (lol) and not have to listen to MAGA tantrum-rants and that must be so relaxing for her after years of dealing with Kanye’s bulls–t.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
if any of this is true, this man is starting to appear unstable…..
Again.
Starting to appear? Lol! If this was anybody but rich Kanye West we would be talking restraining order.
“RIch” Kanye, who constantly refers to himself as the Richest Black Man. (Actually, he’s only the second-richest black man.) Imagine being so ego-deficient that you have to constantly flout your wealth and supposed “genius.” He is the worst POS ever.
He’s been unstable for years!
Seriously, this rumor is what, out of the Reagan era?
That was my first reaction, this is a dusty old accusation from about 35 years ago. Nobody cares.
How embarassing. Imagine being 44 years of age and behaving like this.
Yeah. It’s always a pathetic thing to see.
I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s taking cues from his orange bestie. That’s exactly who this sounds like.
This is pretty straight from the Kanye playbook. He made degrading comments about Amber Rose for years after they split and he started dating KK. Dude is just an exhausting garbage person.
I definitely get SNL putinSpin vibes off of the supposed Kanye rumour mill.
Why don’t you just tell everyone Pete has cooties??? My lord, this man needs help. He thinks this is going to work when it is having the opposite effect.
This. Kanye is acting like an angry child. I do worry for Pete, though. He should get away from Kim and her family.
Not a bad piece of advice for everyone, TBH.
He is so toxic. I would love to live in a world where we ignore a**holes who crave attention. People like kanye and the orange one.
Ye is probably working up to a major showdown of some kind, Julia should quit playing her cards and run. I don’t know enough about Pete yet, so …Team Kim, I guess? (though I think all the Kardashians are disgustingly greedy).
Well thats the problem with constantly running your mouth with unhinged talking points. Even if its not true its sounds like something Kanye would spew. Smh
If true, not cool. #growup
Pete can sue at this point, right?
That tweet from the DJ can be evidence for Pete.
Pete is just going to keep being the irl Kramer from Seinfeld, falling ass backwards into notorious adventures. He loves rappers, he loves Kanye, and this is just another who-would-have-thought entry for a guy who was a nobody from Staten Island who struggles with mental health and lost his dad on 9/11. His friends from SNL are probably saying to him “what, now THIS is hilarious”
Kim’s a Republican so I don’t think she ever had a problem with Kanye’s MAGA rants. I think she may have even visited the Trump White House before Kanye. But anyway, if this is true, what Kanye is doing is terrible and only stigmatizes people who have drug addictions and those who live with HIV/AIDS.
Not that I’m particularly a fan of Kim, but my impression is that she isn’t a Trumper and only went to the WH to get that lady’s sentence commuted. Otherwise from what I recall she has not sounded like she’s down with the MAGA and even Kanye admitted that one.
of course Kanye is an unstable, gross, sophomoric ass…
Why are we still pretending Kim and Pete are a thing? How is that AstroWorld thing going?
Well, so long as he’s not bitter about her moving on or anything like that…
Seriously, though, whoever is representing him in the sure-to-come custody battle with Kim must be pulling out chunks of their hair in frustration.
Right up there with being Trump’s lawyer for “my client is a stupid foot-shooting dumbass.”
ridiculous. this holds no stigma for me. just as there is no stigma for having mental illness. there is stigma, however, for being a schoolyard bully and trying to control those people you supposedly love. get off it Kanye. I couldn’t have lost more respect for you.
He used to be addicted to opioids himself and is literally dating an ex sex worker who used to be addicted to heroin ( not attacking julia but Kanyes hypocrisy) so it’s ironic this is what he is spreading. Both the gay part and drug part sound like projection tbh…
The saddest part of all this is that West would probably lose badly in a physical altercation with Davidson, or really any male over the age of 15. He strikes me as extremely effete and fragile, the kind of person that flips out and carries on over a paper cut. He’s a total loser, I just hope Kim is able to insulate the children from him before he gets where we all know this is headed.
There was also a rumour posted on deuxmoi that Kanye hired a bunch of men dressed as Kanye ( masks and get up) to intimidate Pete outside SNL but it was the weekend Taylor Swift was there and Taylor security team had them removed for her safety 😂 so by the time Pete left the building they weren’t there.
Taylor saved his life lol. She does not f*ck around
He pulled that on a *Taylor Swift* week?!? Wow, that’s even dumber of him. SHE DON’T LIKE YOU DUDE.
This is not news, this is not fun gossip. This is just a sick, unstable person looking for attention. This should be in his medical records and that’s it.
The picture of the thirsty one and him touching tongues was so disturbing. She is not coming across as even remotely likeable whereas Pete has a charm about him. She actually reminds me of Nico Mary, Pitts married fling, they are both beautiful yet bland
This is how you know Julia is just in it for the clout. Anyone else seeing their new boyfriend obsessing over his ex wife like this, to the point of spreading rumors about her BF, would run for the hills.
Eh, if she’s using him for the fame boost and free clothes, fine. What else is he good for in a “relationship?” That said, give it another two weeks before that’s over.
Sounds like slander to me. Kanye has a platform and people listen. If I were Pete, I’d be talking to lawyers – at least a formal cease and desist letter. Ye needs to be shut down. This is absolutely disgusting and he should be held accountable.
For his own safety, he should also get a restraining order. Kanye is obsessed and he’s going to keep harassing him/them. While Kim has security, I doubt Pete does.
I’d also see a lawyer and sue for defamation/slander/libel…whichever this is (non-atty here…my Dick Wolf School of Law degree doesn’t cover this!)
You can’t just get a restraining order because someone is lying about you or saying mean things. You have to show there is a credible threat to your physical safety.
@Chaine – if this rumour is true, wouldn’t the fact that Kanye sent a bunch of men dressed as him to intimidate Pete outside SNL count as a credible threat? I also read that Jake Paul has been loudly proclaiming “team Kanye” and has offered to beat the crap out of Pete. That, IMHO, constitutes a threat and Ye is so mentally unstable that I’d be on the phone to my lawyer ASAP to at least get a cease and desist letter sent.
100% just like Trump there is no stopping a liar with money. I wish it were possible.
I think Kanye just can’t stand Kim pulled the plug on the marriage. He wants her back so he can end it.
This is the worst way to go about trying to draw her back in. And given the MAGA propensity for projection, I wonder if Ye isn’t the gay junkie with AIDS. And that is only half joking.
Isn’t it funny that all his projection does is tell us exactly what would bother Kanye – he’d probably be aghast if someone accused him of shopping at a mall, for example, while I doubt it bothers Pete in the slightest. If anything, it makes him look good just by comparison to such a raging homophobe. Who knows why Kanye seems to believe that being gay would be the worst thing you could say about somebody in 2022, but obviously he does…
I think for most comedians, the worst thing you could say about them would be that they stole someone else’s material, not about drugs or their sexuality.
He may have given up on the “trying to woo her back” and now is just being a difficult dick. As men will do.
My sister, who barely follows any celeb gossip, asked me what’s the allure of Pete Davidson and I told her exactly that, he’s probably easy going, funny and kind. I did also add the rumors about his big D energy and that it’s not a bad thing 😃
Kanye is trash and I know this is wrong, but I’m waiting for him to break the NDA and spill the real Kardashian secrets. I think the Kardashians exemplify everything that is wrong in the world.
One can only hope. That would be incredible.
Kanye is the type of ex who would definitely stoop to some revenge porn tactics if he could. While neither he nor the Kardashians are great for society, his behavior has been significantly worse. With the things he’s been showing himself to be capable of, he would be a scary thing to egg on. But this situation proves that Kanye isn’t above lying, so not everything he says can be trusted either. A lot of times angry men and are given the benefit of the doubt in anything they have to say about women who aren’t likable. Sometimes these kinds of issues are even seen as proof that an angry man must be a reliable narrator.
“A lot of times angry men and are given the benefit of the doubt in anything they have to say about women who aren’t likable. Sometimes these kinds of issues are even seen as proof that an angry man must be a reliable narrator.”
THIS. Hell, it’s evident right on this site–over in the thread about Damon Albarn claiming Taylor Swift (and other women) doesn’t write her own music, there are people straight-up defending him because of the “esteem” they hold him in. 🤮 It’s amazing, the crap men get away with.
As if they couldn’t reveal things about him that are far more damaging lol…This man most likely sent one of his paid stooges to intimidate Georgia election workers in an attempt to steal the election! Sorry but no amount of lying about plastic surgery or culture vulturing compares to that.
If this is true, I hope Pete gets the evidence he needs and dogwalks Ye through court, Cardi B-style.
Kanye is an unstable man with a God-complex who views women as possessions. As far as I am concerned, he is dangerous. He doesn’t understand right and wrong or boundaries. All he understands is what he wants.
Has it ever been confirmed if he, personally, sent that woman to threaten the Georgia election worker?
Oddly, Azealia Banks has been posting about JFox being a heroin addict….
I know Pete is a nice person, but to lease enlighten me… why does Kim go for men with mental health issues? As what happened to Lamar and the other copycat sister. Why do they do that?
And yet some woman is still dating this pos. I’m not saying Julia Fox is a gold digger, but I don’t see her dating a mentally ill poor man. She has no shame if this is who you are standing by. Can Kanye just go away forever now and get some mental help and just stop terrorizing us all?
All I can think is that they’re so used to drrrraaaaaamaaaaa, stability feels boring. Also, there’s probably intense love bombing at the beginning. Pete does seem like a kind guy who at the least is aware of and working on his mental health.
I feel sorry for Pete. He should really end things with Kim for his own peace of mind and mental health. He doesn’t need this drama. He’s in LA right now filming a new movie. He has his career to focus on. Kim is probably loving all the attention and media press. She lives for this sh*t.
I’m a little worried about Pete because of Kanye’s behavior. He had a hard time in his first celebrity relationship when people were calling him ugly and not good enough for his partner (and probably other stuff too). Now he’s got a celebrity talking about wanting to beat him up and spreading rumors about him having AIDS.
He is vile. There are some problems that should not be turned into an insult because some adult just isn’t getting their way, needs to win an argument, and doesn’t like somebody. Disabilities and health issues like AIDS fall into that category, and sexual abuse falls into that category too. When human decency doesn’t kick in to stop someone from stooping that low, it says more about the one doing the targeting than the actual target.
Kanye needs to find healthy, mature ways to deal with breakups and his exes moving on. This sets a bad example for young men.
Pete used to have a comedy set where he talked about regularly going to the free clinic and getting tested for STD and AIDS. I bet Kanye was on YouTube obsessing over Pete, saw the video, and then came up with this idiotic rumour.
Ugh — the homophobia in his horrific gossip is revolting and brings me back to the awful days in the 70s and 80s when hateful slurs about gay people were not only accepted, they were absolutely commonplace.
I recall Amber saying that Kanye liked finger/butt play, and he freaked out — I think he is PETRIFIED of being gay, which is why he feels such comments are insulting.
POS.
So he’s admitting, women would rather be with a gay man with AIDS than with him.
Good that he finally realizes this.
This is so revealing of this man’s prejudices. I’ll leave it at that.
This is just such juvenile and reprehensible behaviour. Literally middle school level garbage. Not that I expect any better from Kanye, but still. He really can’t think anyone believes this sh-t or that he has any credibility, so the only reason he’s spreading it is bc he’s an immature little jack-ss. The only thing left for him to do is stick his tongue out and go “nyah nyah nyah Pete Davidson is a doo-doo head!!!!!” Eyeroll.
Kim Kardashian probably spent her entire adolescence from age 12 to 21 and more hanging out at the mall and enjoying it. She’s a mall girl through and through if there ever was one. If Pete goes to the mall that probably makes him the dream guy of her inner 12 year old and Kanye is really stupid if he doesn’t get that.
Kanye, Kim, Pete what a group of attention seeking, over paid “talent”.
Pete better be getting some $$ from PMK for all the free PR.