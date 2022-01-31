Rihanna is pregnant, expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky

When I saw Rihanna’s name trending, my first thought was along the lines of “I bet Rihanna stans are complaining about no new album again,” because that’s basically the only reason Rihanna trends these days: her fans begging and pleading with her to release new music. Rihanna DGAF about any of that though and she hasn’t for years. Rihanna started seeing A$AP Rocky just before the start of the pandemic, and they’ve been loved up for two full years now. And now… she’s pregnant! It’s really happening, there are photos of her “bump reveal” and even People Magazine confirmed the news:

Rihanna has babies on the brain! The “Diamonds” singer and fashion mogul, 33, is pregnant, expecting her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple was photographed out in New York City over the weekend, where Rihanna debuted her baby bump while wearing a long pink jacket. Her oversized outerwear was unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her growing bump adorned in a gold cross with colorful jewels. In one of the sweet photos, which were snapped in A$AP Rocky’s hometown of Harlem, the rapper kisses the soon-to-be mom on her forehead as they enjoy a snowy walk outdoors.

[From People]

When I told CB, her first thought was what the baby’s sign will be. Rihanna is a Pisces, and given her bump… she’s probably four months along or so, that would be my guess. Perhaps a Cancer or a Leo baby? It would make perfect sense to me for Rihanna to have a Leo kid. Anyway, congrats to her and congrats to Rocky as well. Rihanna has clearly been thinking about babies a lot in recent years and I’m happy that she found someone who was up for it.

