Rihanna is pregnant, expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky

When I saw Rihanna’s name trending, my first thought was along the lines of “I bet Rihanna stans are complaining about no new album again,” because that’s basically the only reason Rihanna trends these days: her fans begging and pleading with her to release new music. Rihanna DGAF about any of that though and she hasn’t for years. Rihanna started seeing A$AP Rocky just before the start of the pandemic, and they’ve been loved up for two full years now. And now… she’s pregnant! It’s really happening, there are photos of her “bump reveal” and even People Magazine confirmed the news:
Rihanna has babies on the brain! The “Diamonds” singer and fashion mogul, 33, is pregnant, expecting her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky.
The couple was photographed out in New York City over the weekend, where Rihanna debuted her baby bump while wearing a long pink jacket. Her oversized outerwear was unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her growing bump adorned in a gold cross with colorful jewels.
In one of the sweet photos, which were snapped in A$AP Rocky’s hometown of Harlem, the rapper kisses the soon-to-be mom on her forehead as they enjoy a snowy walk outdoors.
When I told CB, her first thought was what the baby’s sign will be. Rihanna is a Pisces, and given her bump… she’s probably four months along or so, that would be my guess. Perhaps a Cancer or a Leo baby? It would make perfect sense to me for Rihanna to have a Leo kid. Anyway, congrats to her and congrats to Rocky as well. Rihanna has clearly been thinking about babies a lot in recent years and I’m happy that she found someone who was up for it.
Photos of Rihanna & Rocky out last week in New York, courtesy of Backgrid.
She looks adorable pregnant!
FULL-ON GLOWING. wow, she looks so pretty.
That glow! She looks so happy and radiant. ❤️ Congrats to both of them!
They look so happy!!! Rihanna looks absolutely adorable pregnant!! I wish them all the happiness possible!! I adore Rihanna and I hope that she is as happy as she looks❤️❤️❤️ She deserves the very best that life has to offer!!! She will make a fabulous Mum!! I am certain that they will make wonderful parents as well!! I just don’t know much about him, so I can’t comment. But if Rihanna is happy that is all that matters!!!
“Hometown” of Harlem?? Ummm, Manhattan?
Congrats to her, no idea who he is — hope he’s lovely.
Yes, Harlem is part of Manhattan and not a separate borough. But I’d imagine people from Harlem can have Harlem hometown pride.
I was born and raised in Harlem, raised my son in Harlem, and lived there for 50 years. It’s like nowhere else in the world. When I say I’m from Harlem, I say it with great pride.
Yes, Harlem. It was the Harlem Renaissance not the Manhattan Renaissance. It’s its own little world.
+1 Steph. I was born in lower Manhattan and would never claim Harlem and Harlem would never claim me. At least what’s left of it. Harlem’s accomplishments are in spite of NYC, not because of it.
Yes Harlem deserves its own mention separate from Manhattan. #IYKYK
As Carmen mentioned above, I’m also from Harlem, born and raised and proud of it. Yes, it’s in Manhattan but it’s in its own league. It’s like saying you’re from the heights, and ain’t nothing wrong with it @Jezz. Even my name plate says “uptown”. Proud AF.
Congratulations to the couple. My guess is she’s at 6months and this will be taurus or gemini baby. So happy for her and she looks absolutely amazing
Yeah, I’m thinking at least 6 months. Early May at the very latest.
First pregnant and that bump? She is defintirly 5-6 months pregnant. I bet she’s had her 20 week ultrasound already and might even be further along than that. I think May baby, at the latest.
Agree. She’s taller than most celebs so that’s her version of early third tri is my guess- yayyyy for them both O got chills reading the news!! She is gorgeous
As a Pisces mom with a Leo kid, I’m not sure I would wish that on her. I love him to bits but he is the most exhausting person to be around. I hope he mellows as he ages, lol.
Libra here with a Pisces husband and a Leo kiddo. It’s…a lot. Wishing her a Taurus baby!
Virgo with a Leo kid… I think Leos are just… a lot for any sign.
Yeah — 6 was my guess too. At 4 months with a singleton, most women in a first pregnancy are still looking like “pasta baby” unless they are very thin.
I was looking at the pictures from the event in Barbados at the end of November and in one photo where she is moving , she has a very tiny bump, and she also is holding her tummy a lot and has a glow, so she defintirly knew. So I think she was around 4 months pregnant then, which would make her around 6 months now.
Would love to see her 7/8 months pregnant at the Met Gala!
I would never wish a Leo child on a Pisces mom. That relationship will be OTT. Now a Taurus would work. She looks beautiful and glowing.
I am about 6 months in, due late May (with my second), and her bump is about the same size as mine, so I am also guessing that. Although bump sizes vary so much so it’s notoriously unpredictable.
Regardless of when she’s due THIS is the royal baby I have been waiting for! So thrilled for her.
She looks beautiful. Congrats. Hard to believe she’s only 33, she’s been famous for so long.
Yeah I thought she was a few years older too. Maybe because she had her music career and now this whole new empire! She’s accomplished so much.
Congrats to them!
33? I had it in my mind she was in her late twenties! going to be a beautiful child- Congrats to her and her man-
She was barely 19 when Umbrella was released in 2007. She’s been a busy young woman.
Wow, she’s been famous for so long that I thought she was in her late-thirties!
Congrats to her and A$AP.
Also, yes, I thought she was trending for those reasons too, is she even interested in music? Let her be, people.
She looks great. I’m gonna say she’s a little more then 4 months, more like 5
She looks beautiful, and her face is just glowing!
I had a suspicious when she was honored at the Barbados ceremony and wore that gold gown.
Congrats!
Sooo excited for her. She interviewed for years about wanting babies. I’m guessing she’s due early May.
You made me look back at the Barbados ceremony and you’re right! A lot of the natural protective hand gestures over her belly were happening.
She looks fantastic and congratulations to them. I’ll speculate a mid to late April baby.
I genuinely gasped! I’m delighted for her. also, it was FREEZING this weekend so I respect her commitment to this bump debut.
Given her build and the fact that this is her first baby, there’s no way she’s only 4 months along. That’s easily a 7-month bump. Congrats to her!
TOLD YA lol yeah it was obvious from the clothes.
I am so happy for them. He truly loves her so much.
He did a GQ interview over a year ago talking about how Rihanna is the one and general doting loving statements about her including excitement about fatherhood. So yay to them both!
So sweet. I wish them all the happiness.
This actually makes me happy. I think they will be great parents. That baby is going to be beautiful !
She looks younger and softer. Glowing!
Is A$AP Rocky a good guy? Do tell…
From what I know yes, he’s a good guy. He’s had a bunch of famous girlfriends over the last decade, which is a bunch but I think is a better sign than guys who only date insta models. He’s also a very chill and thoughtful dude, he has a good reputation as a collaborator. He was interviewed on Desus & Mero this season, it’s on YouTube if people are curious.
He’s one of those cheating rappers that says nasty things about his exes in songs.
He is definitely not a good guy. He once said that dark-skinned black women should not wear red lipstick. When the backlash came, he doubled down and even said that black women are so emotional. He’s one of those black artist that initially did not want to be involved in activism – remember his 2016 Time Out interview where he said “I don’t wanna talk about f-ing Ferguson and shit because I don’t live over there. I live in f-ing SoHo and Beverly Hills. I can’t relate”. Yet when he got the assault charge in Sweden he’s suddenly all over the black community activism (https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/culture/article/asap-rocky-sweden). He also said Bill Cosby is innocent. He. Is. Trash.
Yeah, I remeber all of his comments as well and he is trash. I hope he has changed. I mean can you imagine what it will be like if he has a dark-skinned child.
No idea who this guy is, so i went to have a look at his wiki page and the section about his legal issues is longer than the list of his accomplishments. Rihanna is one of the most talented, astute and beautiful stars on the planet and this is who she ends up with? What hope is there for regular women.
You’re so right. I didn’t even remember all of those things but it’s coming back to me now. I just remembered him from dating Iggy Azalea and Rita Ora. This dude really seems to have anger management issues.
Considering what he said about BLM and dark skinned black women, no he’s not a good guy.
Let’s hope she doesn’t have a dark skinned baby girl for her sake. Just imagine having a colorist father.
My brother is very much a colorist & constantly told my nieces to stay out of the sun. Sickening to say the least.
She looks gorgeous. Congrats
Sorry to be a party pooper but i was hoping this was a phase with Asap. He just seems like such a f*** boy. Like she needed to be with a mature man at this stage in her life. Anyways congrats,that baby is going to be a cutie.
Same. For her sake I really hoped she would just see him as the rebound, not a guy to have a baby with. I really don’t think that relationship will last.
Same. SAME. She could have done so much better. T_T
Same, the kid deserves a better father. But at least they will have Rihanna as a mom.
What a gorgeous mom-to-be! She’s glowing and that color is beautiful on her. Best of luck to them!
i knew it! the nose never lies. contacts to rihanna
Aw, this makes me happy. Congrats to them both!
I feel like this is a very Rihanna baby announcement: making it a fashion moment. 😂 Perfectly on brand for her.
She chose wisely regarding his looks. They will have a beautiful baby.
Someone check on Drake.
Actually just the other day he posted the most adorable video of himself with his son. His son was teaching him French. It was so cute. I think he’d be happy for Rihanna.
Love Riri and happy for her. It feels like she has been on bump watch for the past several years so happy for the real deal.
I’m so happy for her!
Rhianna could have done so much better than ASAP. With her money, beauty, and celebrity she could have created a life with a much better man. Given her dating history Chris brown and Drake I guess Asap fits the bill. ASAP’s colorist and ignorant as can be will enjoy the life of kept man I consider him a gold digger nothing more. I hope for Rhianna’s sake the baby is healthy and female
She’s glowing. Happy for her.
Aha I knew it! So happy for her she will be an epic mum. I like her and A$AP together, although I do think he owes black women a proper apology for that awful comment. He seems messy but sweet.
I’m really confused about the stand of most of the posters here. Specially those who ride and die against the racism experienced by Meghan yet are now very happy for Rihanna being with the male version of Candace Owens. Asap Rocky actually said “All lives matter” in an interview. I don’t know how people supposedly so against racism and Kanye “slavery is a choice” be complimentary of this trash? Rihanna has shown she has a terrible picker – i just wish her child all the best.
He historically has been problematic. I hope Riri and her baby are safe, and well, and happy.
So happy for them!
The baby is going to be the best dressed child on earth lol 💚😁
Congratulations to them both. (Nick Cannon wasn’t standing anywhere around her a few months ago, was he? LOL!)
Congratulations to Rihanna on her growing family !!!
Sending Best Wishes and Happiness to the expected couple.
Congrats!!!
I saw Rihanna in life and living colour less than 7 feet away. I was working at a party. She is exactly this gorgeous. And the bodyguard 7 feet tall. Hahahahaj
Love Rihanna and I am happy for her, but ASAP Rocky is problematic.
Dude isn’t problematic , he’s an asshole straight up.
When I was that big with my first I gave birth a month later. I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s a St. Paddy’s baby, if not sooner.
I just wish a woman like Rihanna (!!!) could have found a better partner, someone on her level. A strong, independent, kind and decent person. A badass good guy.
Instead she keeps dating a-holes and I for the life of me cannot understand that. Are there no decent men in the music industry?? Can’t she find someone outside the industry?
She is so gorgeous and I wish her a healthy delivery. But ASAP, he is violent, hes been convicted of dealing drugs and has done time in both the US and Sweden. He was supported by Frump and his hag and could be a male candice owens. He is total trash and I cannot believe a black woman as successful and beautful as Rhianna has decided to procreate with such garbage. I do not think this will end well for Rhianna or her child but pray I am wrong.