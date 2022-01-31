Rihanna is pregnant, expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky

When I saw Rihanna’s name trending, my first thought was along the lines of “I bet Rihanna stans are complaining about no new album again,” because that’s basically the only reason Rihanna trends these days: her fans begging and pleading with her to release new music. Rihanna DGAF about any of that though and she hasn’t for years. Rihanna started seeing A$AP Rocky just before the start of the pandemic, and they’ve been loved up for two full years now. And now… she’s pregnant! It’s really happening, there are photos of her “bump reveal” and even People Magazine confirmed the news:

Rihanna has babies on the brain! The “Diamonds” singer and fashion mogul, 33, is pregnant, expecting her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky.

The couple was photographed out in New York City over the weekend, where Rihanna debuted her baby bump while wearing a long pink jacket. Her oversized outerwear was unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her growing bump adorned in a gold cross with colorful jewels.

In one of the sweet photos, which were snapped in A$AP Rocky’s hometown of Harlem, the rapper kisses the soon-to-be mom on her forehead as they enjoy a snowy walk outdoors.

[From People]

When I told CB, her first thought was what the baby’s sign will be. Rihanna is a Pisces, and given her bump… she’s probably four months along or so, that would be my guess. Perhaps a Cancer or a Leo baby? It would make perfect sense to me for Rihanna to have a Leo kid. Anyway, congrats to her and congrats to Rocky as well. Rihanna has clearly been thinking about babies a lot in recent years and I’m happy that she found someone who was up for it.

Photos of Rihanna & Rocky out last week in New York, courtesy of Backgrid.

78 Responses to “Rihanna is pregnant, expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky”

  1. Lainey Bug says:
    January 31, 2022 at 10:56 am

    She looks adorable pregnant!

    • whatWHAT? says:
      January 31, 2022 at 11:15 am

      FULL-ON GLOWING. wow, she looks so pretty.

    • Dierski says:
      January 31, 2022 at 12:50 pm

      That glow! She looks so happy and radiant. ❤️ Congrats to both of them!

      • BothSidesNow says:
        January 31, 2022 at 1:46 pm

        They look so happy!!! Rihanna looks absolutely adorable pregnant!! I wish them all the happiness possible!! I adore Rihanna and I hope that she is as happy as she looks❤️❤️❤️ She deserves the very best that life has to offer!!! She will make a fabulous Mum!! I am certain that they will make wonderful parents as well!! I just don’t know much about him, so I can’t comment. But if Rihanna is happy that is all that matters!!!

  2. Jezz says:
    January 31, 2022 at 10:57 am

    “Hometown” of Harlem?? Ummm, Manhattan?

    Congrats to her, no idea who he is — hope he’s lovely.

    • Jais says:
      January 31, 2022 at 11:05 am

      Yes, Harlem is part of Manhattan and not a separate borough. But I’d imagine people from Harlem can have Harlem hometown pride.

      • Carmen says:
        January 31, 2022 at 12:01 pm

        I was born and raised in Harlem, raised my son in Harlem, and lived there for 50 years. It’s like nowhere else in the world. When I say I’m from Harlem, I say it with great pride.

    • Steph says:
      January 31, 2022 at 11:14 am

      Yes, Harlem. It was the Harlem Renaissance not the Manhattan Renaissance. It’s its own little world.

      • SophieJara says:
        January 31, 2022 at 11:36 am

        +1 Steph. I was born in lower Manhattan and would never claim Harlem and Harlem would never claim me. At least what’s left of it. Harlem’s accomplishments are in spite of NYC, not because of it.

    • Kari says:
      January 31, 2022 at 2:59 pm

      Yes Harlem deserves its own mention separate from Manhattan. #IYKYK

    • Hotsauceinmybag says:
      January 31, 2022 at 5:17 pm

      As Carmen mentioned above, I’m also from Harlem, born and raised and proud of it. Yes, it’s in Manhattan but it’s in its own league. It’s like saying you’re from the heights, and ain’t nothing wrong with it @Jezz. Even my name plate says “uptown”. Proud AF.

  3. myjobistoprincess says:
    January 31, 2022 at 10:57 am

    Congratulations to the couple. My guess is she’s at 6months and this will be taurus or gemini baby. So happy for her and she looks absolutely amazing

    • minx says:
      January 31, 2022 at 11:09 am

      Yeah, I’m thinking at least 6 months. Early May at the very latest.

      • Smalltowngirl says:
        January 31, 2022 at 11:43 am

        First pregnant and that bump? She is defintirly 5-6 months pregnant. I bet she’s had her 20 week ultrasound already and might even be further along than that. I think May baby, at the latest.

    • Gah says:
      January 31, 2022 at 11:26 am

      Agree. She’s taller than most celebs so that’s her version of early third tri is my guess- yayyyy for them both O got chills reading the news!! She is gorgeous

    • laurelcanyoner says:
      January 31, 2022 at 11:48 am

      As a Pisces mom with a Leo kid, I’m not sure I would wish that on her. I love him to bits but he is the most exhausting person to be around. I hope he mellows as he ages, lol.

    • M4lificent says:
      January 31, 2022 at 11:55 am

      Yeah — 6 was my guess too. At 4 months with a singleton, most women in a first pregnancy are still looking like “pasta baby” unless they are very thin.

      • Smalltowngirl says:
        January 31, 2022 at 1:39 pm

        I was looking at the pictures from the event in Barbados at the end of November and in one photo where she is moving , she has a very tiny bump, and she also is holding her tummy a lot and has a glow, so she defintirly knew. So I think she was around 4 months pregnant then, which would make her around 6 months now.

    • FC says:
      January 31, 2022 at 1:38 pm

      Would love to see her 7/8 months pregnant at the Met Gala!

    • IMARA219 says:
      January 31, 2022 at 3:59 pm

      I would never wish a Leo child on a Pisces mom. That relationship will be OTT. Now a Taurus would work. She looks beautiful and glowing.

    • Kate says:
      January 31, 2022 at 4:40 pm

      I am about 6 months in, due late May (with my second), and her bump is about the same size as mine, so I am also guessing that. Although bump sizes vary so much so it’s notoriously unpredictable.

      Regardless of when she’s due THIS is the royal baby I have been waiting for! So thrilled for her.

  4. minx says:
    January 31, 2022 at 10:58 am

    She looks beautiful. Congrats. Hard to believe she’s only 33, she’s been famous for so long.

    Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      January 31, 2022 at 11:13 am

      Yeah I thought she was a few years older too. Maybe because she had her music career and now this whole new empire! She’s accomplished so much.
      Congrats to them!

      • Poisonella says:
        January 31, 2022 at 1:08 pm

        33? I had it in my mind she was in her late twenties! going to be a beautiful child- Congrats to her and her man-

      • minx says:
        January 31, 2022 at 3:37 pm

        She was barely 19 when Umbrella was released in 2007. She’s been a busy young woman.

    • Sof says:
      January 31, 2022 at 1:27 pm

      Wow, she’s been famous for so long that I thought she was in her late-thirties!
      Congrats to her and A$AP.
      Also, yes, I thought she was trending for those reasons too, is she even interested in music? Let her be, people.

  5. Bryn says:
    January 31, 2022 at 10:59 am

    She looks great. I’m gonna say she’s a little more then 4 months, more like 5

  6. MY3CENTS says:
    January 31, 2022 at 11:01 am

    She looks beautiful, and her face is just glowing!
    I had a suspicious when she was honored at the Barbados ceremony and wore that gold gown.
    Congrats!

    • HeyThere! says:
      January 31, 2022 at 6:43 pm

      Sooo excited for her. She interviewed for years about wanting babies. I’m guessing she’s due early May.

    • Agreatreckoning says:
      January 31, 2022 at 11:23 pm

      You made me look back at the Barbados ceremony and you’re right! A lot of the natural protective hand gestures over her belly were happening.

      She looks fantastic and congratulations to them. I’ll speculate a mid to late April baby.

  7. Arizona says:
    January 31, 2022 at 11:02 am

    I genuinely gasped! I’m delighted for her. also, it was FREEZING this weekend so I respect her commitment to this bump debut.

  8. Rural Juror says:
    January 31, 2022 at 11:04 am

    Given her build and the fact that this is her first baby, there’s no way she’s only 4 months along. That’s easily a 7-month bump. Congrats to her!

  9. teehee says:
    January 31, 2022 at 11:05 am

    TOLD YA lol yeah it was obvious from the clothes.

    • Kathy+Kack says:
      January 31, 2022 at 11:10 am

      I am so happy for them. He truly loves her so much.

      Reply
        January 31, 2022 at 11:19 am

        He did a GQ interview over a year ago talking about how Rihanna is the one and general doting loving statements about her including excitement about fatherhood. So yay to them both!

  10. Stacy Dresden says:
    January 31, 2022 at 11:05 am

    So sweet. I wish them all the happiness.

  11. ME says:
    January 31, 2022 at 11:09 am

    This actually makes me happy. I think they will be great parents. That baby is going to be beautiful !

  12. Ravensdaughter says:
    January 31, 2022 at 11:15 am

    She looks younger and softer. Glowing!
    Is A$AP Rocky a good guy? Do tell…

    • SophieJara says:
      January 31, 2022 at 11:33 am

      From what I know yes, he’s a good guy. He’s had a bunch of famous girlfriends over the last decade, which is a bunch but I think is a better sign than guys who only date insta models. He’s also a very chill and thoughtful dude, he has a good reputation as a collaborator. He was interviewed on Desus & Mero this season, it’s on YouTube if people are curious.

    • Lucille says:
      January 31, 2022 at 11:37 am

      He’s one of those cheating rappers that says nasty things about his exes in songs.

    • kif says:
      January 31, 2022 at 12:41 pm

      He is definitely not a good guy. He once said that dark-skinned black women should not wear red lipstick. When the backlash came, he doubled down and even said that black women are so emotional. He’s one of those black artist that initially did not want to be involved in activism – remember his 2016 Time Out interview where he said “I don’t wanna talk about f-ing Ferguson and shit because I don’t live over there. I live in f-ing SoHo and Beverly Hills. I can’t relate”. Yet when he got the assault charge in Sweden he’s suddenly all over the black community activism (https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/culture/article/asap-rocky-sweden). He also said Bill Cosby is innocent. He. Is. Trash.

      • FlachamBoden says:
        January 31, 2022 at 1:58 pm

        Yeah, I remeber all of his comments as well and he is trash. I hope he has changed. I mean can you imagine what it will be like if he has a dark-skinned child.

      • MrsBump says:
        January 31, 2022 at 4:46 pm

        No idea who this guy is, so i went to have a look at his wiki page and the section about his legal issues is longer than the list of his accomplishments. Rihanna is one of the most talented, astute and beautiful stars on the planet and this is who she ends up with? What hope is there for regular women.

      • Lucille says:
        February 1, 2022 at 7:53 am

        You’re so right. I didn’t even remember all of those things but it’s coming back to me now. I just remembered him from dating Iggy Azalea and Rita Ora. This dude really seems to have anger management issues.

    • Lilac says:
      January 31, 2022 at 1:13 pm

      Considering what he said about BLM and dark skinned black women, no he’s not a good guy.

      • Onemoretime says:
        January 31, 2022 at 3:29 pm

        Let’s hope she doesn’t have a dark skinned baby girl for her sake. Just imagine having a colorist father.
        My brother is very much a colorist & constantly told my nieces to stay out of the sun. Sickening to say the least.

  13. Steph says:
    January 31, 2022 at 11:16 am

    She looks gorgeous. Congrats

  14. Noki says:
    January 31, 2022 at 11:17 am

    Sorry to be a party pooper but i was hoping this was a phase with Asap. He just seems like such a f*** boy. Like she needed to be with a mature man at this stage in her life. Anyways congrats,that baby is going to be a cutie.

  15. Case says:
    January 31, 2022 at 11:18 am

    What a gorgeous mom-to-be! She’s glowing and that color is beautiful on her. Best of luck to them!

  16. s808 says:
    January 31, 2022 at 11:20 am

    i knew it! the nose never lies. contacts to rihanna

  17. lemontwist says:
    January 31, 2022 at 11:28 am

    Aw, this makes me happy. Congrats to them both!

  18. Veronica S. says:
    January 31, 2022 at 11:49 am

    I feel like this is a very Rihanna baby announcement: making it a fashion moment. 😂 Perfectly on brand for her.

  19. Barbie1 says:
    January 31, 2022 at 12:09 pm

    She chose wisely regarding his looks. They will have a beautiful baby.

  20. Sofia in TX says:
    January 31, 2022 at 12:15 pm

    Someone check on Drake.

    • ME says:
      January 31, 2022 at 12:56 pm

      Actually just the other day he posted the most adorable video of himself with his son. His son was teaching him French. It was so cute. I think he’d be happy for Rihanna.

  21. Luna17 says:
    January 31, 2022 at 1:13 pm

    Love Riri and happy for her. It feels like she has been on bump watch for the past several years so happy for the real deal.

  22. Luna17 says:
  23. Loretta says:
    January 31, 2022 at 1:14 pm

    I’m so happy for her!

  24. Cait says:
    January 31, 2022 at 1:20 pm

    Rhianna could have done so much better than ASAP. With her money, beauty, and celebrity she could have created a life with a much better man. Given her dating history Chris brown and Drake I guess Asap fits the bill. ASAP’s colorist and ignorant as can be will enjoy the life of kept man I consider him a gold digger nothing more. I hope for Rhianna’s sake the baby is healthy and female

  25. TheOriginalMia says:
    January 31, 2022 at 1:41 pm

    She’s glowing. Happy for her.

    • Storminateacup says:
      January 31, 2022 at 5:36 pm

      Aha I knew it! So happy for her she will be an epic mum. I like her and A$AP together, although I do think he owes black women a proper apology for that awful comment. He seems messy but sweet.

  26. kif says:
    January 31, 2022 at 3:03 pm

    I’m really confused about the stand of most of the posters here. Specially those who ride and die against the racism experienced by Meghan yet are now very happy for Rihanna being with the male version of Candace Owens. Asap Rocky actually said “All lives matter” in an interview. I don’t know how people supposedly so against racism and Kanye “slavery is a choice” be complimentary of this trash? Rihanna has shown she has a terrible picker – i just wish her child all the best.

  27. Mimi says:
    January 31, 2022 at 3:17 pm

    So happy for them!

  28. DeluxeDuckling says:
    January 31, 2022 at 3:43 pm

    The baby is going to be the best dressed child on earth lol 💚😁

  29. Lucky Charm says:
    January 31, 2022 at 3:43 pm

    Congratulations to them both. (Nick Cannon wasn’t standing anywhere around her a few months ago, was he? LOL!)

  30. Well Wisher says:
    January 31, 2022 at 3:45 pm

    Congratulations to Rihanna on her growing family !!!
    Sending Best Wishes and Happiness to the expected couple.

  31. Nev says:
    January 31, 2022 at 5:04 pm

    Congrats!!!
    I saw Rihanna in life and living colour less than 7 feet away. I was working at a party. She is exactly this gorgeous. And the bodyguard 7 feet tall. Hahahahaj

  32. Bella+A+A says:
    January 31, 2022 at 5:11 pm

    Love Rihanna and I am happy for her, but ASAP Rocky is problematic.

  33. Caroll says:
    January 31, 2022 at 6:30 pm

    Dude isn’t problematic , he’s an asshole straight up.

  34. Cat says:
    January 31, 2022 at 10:59 pm

    When I was that big with my first I gave birth a month later. I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s a St. Paddy’s baby, if not sooner.

  35. A.Key says:
    February 1, 2022 at 7:01 am

    I just wish a woman like Rihanna (!!!) could have found a better partner, someone on her level. A strong, independent, kind and decent person. A badass good guy.
    Instead she keeps dating a-holes and I for the life of me cannot understand that. Are there no decent men in the music industry?? Can’t she find someone outside the industry?

  36. KSK Pamuk says:
    February 1, 2022 at 7:47 am

    She is so gorgeous and I wish her a healthy delivery. But ASAP, he is violent, hes been convicted of dealing drugs and has done time in both the US and Sweden. He was supported by Frump and his hag and could be a male candice owens. He is total trash and I cannot believe a black woman as successful and beautful as Rhianna has decided to procreate with such garbage. I do not think this will end well for Rhianna or her child but pray I am wrong.

