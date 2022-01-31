Sean Penn believes ‘men in American culture have become wildly feminized’

Sean Penn is still somehow, impossibly, promoting Flag Day. That’s the film he stars in and directed, and he cast his daughter Dylan Penn as the daughter of his character. It was released last year in America to little fanfare, and now the film is coming out in the UK. Thus, these quotes, which originated in interviews with Penn in the Independent and The i paper. Penn decided to pontificate about gender and men wearing skirts, and it’s one of the most “OK Boomer” things I’ve ever read, in general. I guess Ol’ Hamface isn’t worried about sounding dreadfully uncool, out-of-touch, transphobic and just generally close-minded and intolerant.
On gender roles in America: “I am in the club that believes that men in American culture have become wildly feminized. I don’t think that being a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women is anything to do with masculinity, or ever did. But I don’t think that [in order] to be fair to women, we should become them.”
How he views masculinity: “I think that men have, in my view, become quite feminised. I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them. There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt.”
….What?? I understand that he’s saying words and he thinks he’s saying something pretty profound or unique, but again… what?? “I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them” has some very big “some of the women I consider my property don’t have any problems with patriarchy” vibes. And this is actually the most telling and most offensive statement: “There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt.” Ah, yes, it’s “cowardice” for a man to be feminine, or for someone to explore the their feminine side, or to cross-dress or be transgender or be anything other than a big, cisgendered, masculinity-performing ham-faced jackass in blue jeans. Yes, let’s make this about cowardice vs. bravery, strength vs. weakness, good/MAN vs. bad/WOMAN. That absolutely proves your point, Sean Penn!
just when you think Sean Penn can’t get any worse… he opens his mouth.
The toxic masculinity is overwhelming
He deserves to be dragged for this. Really terrible. I guess he considers himself brave or something. Yeah, no.
Would have loved to see Sean Connery (or some other uber-manly Scot) come for him, over the “skirt” comment.
Connery and Penn are cut from the same cloth. They both confused manliness with beating women.
Connery is dead and if he wasn’t, wasn’t he on record proudly defending hitting women.
There is a difference between masculinity and toxic masculinity. Since Sean has lived his entire life on the toxic side he just can’t grasp that.
Yeah, bring back old time machismo. His daughter must be mortified about these comments.
Of course he does. Men like him need to retire and live off their money. Go away, Sean.
Now we know why Charlize ghosted him.
The way Charlize ghosted him ,I am guessing he said something about Jackson.
You are definitely onto something. It’s either that or his rage issues reared their ugly head.
I think interviewing El Chapo was the final straw.
It’s a pretty sure bet Mr. “Masculinity” made rude comments/jokes about her, and or berated Charlize for “allowing” Jackson to wear a dress, etc.. CT literally froze him out *immediately* without looking back. I mean, Hamface KNEW she had 2 Black kids, and that wasn’t a problem…until it *was*. Jackson was probably starting to explore her authentic self, and Hamface had “thoughts” about it. CT wasn’t going to allow him to damage her child with his words. Cue ghosting.
Jan,
THIS RIGHT HERE !!!
Charlize does not suffer fools, especially when it comes to her children.
This POS can eff all the way off.
Yes, I wonder who are these “very strong women” in his life, because it seems to me they’ve all given him the boot.
Now that women are able to be financially independent, toxic masculinity isn’t worth the trade off. Most women wouldn’t choose to be around a bully.
Holding men accountable = making them wear skirts. Or something. Remind me why his exes have a tendency to completely erase him from their lives?
But “strong women” can handle him. The rest are cowards. Sure.
He seems to feel entitled to not have to be accountable.
Except for Madonna who still loves him and continue to support and speak highly of him.
@Kif – I do not understand that. She’s denied that the relationship was abusive, too, hasn’t she? Madonna is truly an enigma. But we don’t really know if she ever spends any time with him or has any contact with him, just that she isn’t openly hostile towards him.
I have always thought that what went down with Madonna was horrid enough that she has completely compartmentalized it away.
I feel like we keep forgetting both him and Madonna are literally grandpa and grandma who belong to another century which is gone and whose norms and values have long died out but they refuse to let it go.
Grams Madge is from another era where women were supposed to take it when a man was violent and shut up. I’m sure she’s internalized a lot of the misogyny that she grew up with. I mean she was born in 1958! It isn’t really surprising people from that era have trouble understanding people born in the 1990s and 2000s.
Ah, yes. Let American culture return to a time where really masculine, manly men like Sean Penn could showcase their masculinity by assaulting various people and beating their significant others. Those were the days!
The number of old movies that show men hitting women in the context that the man is right is disturbing. It continued through the 70s and 80s. But those were the days.
The Venn diagram of guys who say crap like this, and guys who are upset that Dr. Who is a woman, is a perfect circle.
Visually, a perfect circle might = oubliette.
YAY!
Toxic Masculinity, reservation for 1. Your table is ready Sean, go take a seat.
“I am in the club that believes that men in American culture have become wildly feminized“. Your words, Pal. The necessary implication is that the feminization of men is bad. No one suggested that equality meant that the genders had to merger, but in his single-minded way of thinking, there appear to be only two genders and they have to be kept separately and be dressed identifiably.
Somebody needs to tell him that there are other countries, other gender expressions and other (read: wider, more inclusive) definitions of masculinity outside of his narrow field of vision. What contempt he shows for anyone who doesn’t share his out-moded world view. Please, let me be there when he tells Jason Momoa that real men don’t wear pink. I’ll bring my camera.
Tell us you’re an insecure misogynist without saying it?
When a woman beater tell you men are being feminize, it means he can’t tie them up in chairs and brutalized them anymore.
“I don’t think that being a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women is anything to do with masculinity, or ever did.”
I do understand what he means. Masculinity does not mean oppressing women or mistreating them and it never did. Sexism is the word for that. A real man has no desire to oppress women.
I mean, we all understand what he thinks he’s saying.
But the context of how he treats women in addition to his assumption that it’s bad to be feminine and that men should be in jeans is what makes it so gross.
I might have lost IQ points after reading what he said.
🗣🗣🗣 READ his azz Kaiser! He should always say less.
Trans masculine person here – I also happen to be an actor and this is the precise shit that keeps me and my peers from being able to work. Men like him cannot understand us, or anyone who defies their old ass notion of personhood, and they gatekeep roles and opportunities to maintain the status quo. What hurts is that I can see the old farts (and even young men) nodding secretly to this because they are super threatened by trans, non binary or any gender non conforming person.
Keep plugging away! We need people like you to help break down walls. It sucks for the ones on the vanguard but those coming up behind will be so grateful.
He has always been a misogynistic bully who wildly overestimates his own talent and value. I guess he’s mad because women won’t put up with his idiocy anymore.
What a coward.
Translation: it’s not okay for me to be an abusive douche anymore and that’s not okay with me.
I could’ve quite happily gone my whole life without seeing Sean Penn shirtless with super-droop shorts.
*shudder*
Huh, so is it “cowardly” for women to “surrender” their skirts and wear jeans instead?
This guy has always been an abusive POS so it’s not a surprise that he is so attached to his belief in his own superiority. He is so worshipped by people on the industry, it’s repulsive.
But he IS a brute and has no sensitivity or respect for women. So his disclaimer is a subtle claim of everything he is and has always been. And you suck, Sean. You always have. And you never deserved 2 Oscars, ESPECIALLY not the 2nd one for your pedestrian performance.
Didn’t he tie up Madonna for 2 days and beat the hell out of her? He’s so hemotional.
I can’t think of anything less manly than being an abusive piece of sh*t.
Real men don’t worry about being feminized.
This!!
Also being feminine is not a bad thing, my god, when will we stop insulting women and bringing them down.
Literally *no one* is saying men *have to become women*??? As usual, a lot of nonsense and strawmen from Sean Penn.
It’s sad, I thought he was a great actor before I learned how he treated Madonna and how he somehow feels the need to opine about women’s rights being a terrible attack on men … it’s sad people could actually be so deluded as to feel or think this.
This man played Harvey Milk, and has the temerity to whine about gendered structures.
Hasn’t he been physically abusive to women before? I don’t think he should speak, like at all.
We all now know EXACTLY why Charlize ghosted his ham ass when her daughter Jackson started to explore her trans identity. Good job, Charlize.
It wouldn’t surprise me if butthurt from that is part of what’s fueling these dumbass comments from him. (Also, love the link your name leads to! We’re all about rescue kitties in my household.)
This coming from the man who won an Oscar for playing Harvey Milk. SHAME.
Is this the man who beat up Madonna way back when ? I guess he was showing us how real masculine men behave. He also wrote and awful book and tried to catch EL Chapo for some reason
I can’t think of a way to finish the sentence “Sean Penn believes…” where most people would feel any good about it.
So he hung Kate del Castillo out to dry in his quest for El Chapo interview because he was worried about losing his jeans?