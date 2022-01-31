Sean Penn believes ‘men in American culture have become wildly feminized’

Sean Penn is still somehow, impossibly, promoting Flag Day. That’s the film he stars in and directed, and he cast his daughter Dylan Penn as the daughter of his character. It was released last year in America to little fanfare, and now the film is coming out in the UK. Thus, these quotes, which originated in interviews with Penn in the Independent and The i paper. Penn decided to pontificate about gender and men wearing skirts, and it’s one of the most “OK Boomer” things I’ve ever read, in general. I guess Ol’ Hamface isn’t worried about sounding dreadfully uncool, out-of-touch, transphobic and just generally close-minded and intolerant.

On gender roles in America: “I am in the club that believes that men in American culture have become wildly feminized. I don’t think that being a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women is anything to do with masculinity, or ever did. But I don’t think that [in order] to be fair to women, we should become them.”

How he views masculinity: “I think that men have, in my view, become quite feminised. I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them. There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt.”

[From THR]

….What?? I understand that he’s saying words and he thinks he’s saying something pretty profound or unique, but again… what?? “I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them” has some very big “some of the women I consider my property don’t have any problems with patriarchy” vibes. And this is actually the most telling and most offensive statement: “There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt.” Ah, yes, it’s “cowardice” for a man to be feminine, or for someone to explore the their feminine side, or to cross-dress or be transgender or be anything other than a big, cisgendered, masculinity-performing ham-faced jackass in blue jeans. Yes, let’s make this about cowardice vs. bravery, strength vs. weakness, good/MAN vs. bad/WOMAN. That absolutely proves your point, Sean Penn!

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar and Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

58 Responses to “Sean Penn believes ‘men in American culture have become wildly feminized’”

  1. SomeChick says:
    January 31, 2022 at 8:24 am

    just when you think Sean Penn can’t get any worse… he opens his mouth.

    Reply
  2. Jais says:
    January 31, 2022 at 8:26 am

    He deserves to be dragged for this. Really terrible. I guess he considers himself brave or something. Yeah, no.

    Reply
    • Jezz says:
      January 31, 2022 at 8:54 am

      Would have loved to see Sean Connery (or some other uber-manly Scot) come for him, over the “skirt” comment.

      Reply
    • Mac says:
      January 31, 2022 at 9:24 am

      There is a difference between masculinity and toxic masculinity. Since Sean has lived his entire life on the toxic side he just can’t grasp that.

      Reply
    • Ravensdaughter says:
      January 31, 2022 at 11:12 am

      Yeah, bring back old time machismo. His daughter must be mortified about these comments.

      Reply
  3. Nanz says:
    January 31, 2022 at 8:26 am

    Of course he does. Men like him need to retire and live off their money. Go away, Sean.

    Reply
  4. TIFFANY says:
    January 31, 2022 at 8:29 am

    Now we know why Charlize ghosted him.

    Reply
    • Noki says:
      January 31, 2022 at 8:35 am

      The way Charlize ghosted him ,I am guessing he said something about Jackson.

      Reply
      • Lulu says:
        January 31, 2022 at 8:44 am

        You are definitely onto something. It’s either that or his rage issues reared their ugly head.

      • Mac says:
        January 31, 2022 at 9:53 am

        I think interviewing El Chapo was the final straw.

      • Jan90067 says:
        January 31, 2022 at 10:09 am

        It’s a pretty sure bet Mr. “Masculinity” made rude comments/jokes about her, and or berated Charlize for “allowing” Jackson to wear a dress, etc.. CT literally froze him out *immediately* without looking back. I mean, Hamface KNEW she had 2 Black kids, and that wasn’t a problem…until it *was*. Jackson was probably starting to explore her authentic self, and Hamface had “thoughts” about it. CT wasn’t going to allow him to damage her child with his words. Cue ghosting.

    • TIFFANY says:
      January 31, 2022 at 10:57 am

      Jan,

      THIS RIGHT HERE !!!

      Charlize does not suffer fools, especially when it comes to her children.

      Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      January 31, 2022 at 12:02 pm

      Yes, I wonder who are these “very strong women” in his life, because it seems to me they’ve all given him the boot.

      Reply
  5. Ssl says:
    January 31, 2022 at 8:29 am

    Now that women are able to be financially independent, toxic masculinity isn’t worth the trade off. Most women wouldn’t choose to be around a bully.

    Reply
    • Bettyrose says:
      January 31, 2022 at 8:31 am

      Holding men accountable = making them wear skirts. Or something. Remind me why his exes have a tendency to completely erase him from their lives?

      Reply
      • Sal says:
        January 31, 2022 at 9:10 am

        But “strong women” can handle him. The rest are cowards. Sure.

        He seems to feel entitled to not have to be accountable.

      • kif says:
        January 31, 2022 at 9:11 am

        Except for Madonna who still loves him and continue to support and speak highly of him.

      • bettyrose says:
        January 31, 2022 at 12:38 pm

        @Kif – I do not understand that. She’s denied that the relationship was abusive, too, hasn’t she? Madonna is truly an enigma. But we don’t really know if she ever spends any time with him or has any contact with him, just that she isn’t openly hostile towards him.

      • Carol says:
        January 31, 2022 at 1:44 pm

        I have always thought that what went down with Madonna was horrid enough that she has completely compartmentalized it away.

      • A.Key says:
        February 1, 2022 at 6:46 am

        I feel like we keep forgetting both him and Madonna are literally grandpa and grandma who belong to another century which is gone and whose norms and values have long died out but they refuse to let it go.
        Grams Madge is from another era where women were supposed to take it when a man was violent and shut up. I’m sure she’s internalized a lot of the misogyny that she grew up with. I mean she was born in 1958! It isn’t really surprising people from that era have trouble understanding people born in the 1990s and 2000s.

  6. FeedMeChips says:
    January 31, 2022 at 8:31 am

    Ah, yes. Let American culture return to a time where really masculine, manly men like Sean Penn could showcase their masculinity by assaulting various people and beating their significant others. Those were the days!

    Reply
    • Sal says:
      January 31, 2022 at 11:11 am

      The number of old movies that show men hitting women in the context that the man is right is disturbing. It continued through the 70s and 80s. But those were the days.

      Reply
  7. Izzy says:
    January 31, 2022 at 8:40 am

    The Venn diagram of guys who say crap like this, and guys who are upset that Dr. Who is a woman, is a perfect circle.

    Reply
  8. Scarlett says:
    January 31, 2022 at 8:41 am

    Toxic Masculinity, reservation for 1. Your table is ready Sean, go take a seat.

    Reply
  9. Tursitops says:
    January 31, 2022 at 8:44 am

    “I am in the club that believes that men in American culture have become wildly feminized“. Your words, Pal. The necessary implication is that the feminization of men is bad. No one suggested that equality meant that the genders had to merger, but in his single-minded way of thinking, there appear to be only two genders and they have to be kept separately and be dressed identifiably.

    Somebody needs to tell him that there are other countries, other gender expressions and other (read: wider, more inclusive) definitions of masculinity outside of his narrow field of vision. What contempt he shows for anyone who doesn’t share his out-moded world view. Please, let me be there when he tells Jason Momoa that real men don’t wear pink. I’ll bring my camera.

    Reply
  10. Super Fan says:
    January 31, 2022 at 8:49 am

    Tell us you’re an insecure misogynist without saying it?

    Reply
  11. Jan says:
    January 31, 2022 at 8:50 am

    When a woman beater tell you men are being feminize, it means he can’t tie them up in chairs and brutalized them anymore.

    Reply
  12. Lucille says:
    January 31, 2022 at 8:55 am

    “I don’t think that being a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women is anything to do with masculinity, or ever did.”
    I do understand what he means. Masculinity does not mean oppressing women or mistreating them and it never did. Sexism is the word for that. A real man has no desire to oppress women.

    Reply
    • WiththeAmerican says:
      January 31, 2022 at 10:00 am

      I mean, we all understand what he thinks he’s saying.

      But the context of how he treats women in addition to his assumption that it’s bad to be feminine and that men should be in jeans is what makes it so gross.

      Reply
  13. greenmonster says:
    January 31, 2022 at 8:57 am

    I might have lost IQ points after reading what he said.

    Reply
  14. KTate says:
    January 31, 2022 at 8:59 am

    🗣🗣🗣 READ his azz Kaiser! He should always say less.

    Reply
  15. Ari says:
    January 31, 2022 at 9:03 am

    Trans masculine person here – I also happen to be an actor and this is the precise shit that keeps me and my peers from being able to work. Men like him cannot understand us, or anyone who defies their old ass notion of personhood, and they gatekeep roles and opportunities to maintain the status quo. What hurts is that I can see the old farts (and even young men) nodding secretly to this because they are super threatened by trans, non binary or any gender non conforming person.

    Reply
    • aang says:
      January 31, 2022 at 9:58 am

      Keep plugging away! We need people like you to help break down walls. It sucks for the ones on the vanguard but those coming up behind will be so grateful.

      Reply
  16. Merricat says:
    January 31, 2022 at 9:10 am

    He has always been a misogynistic bully who wildly overestimates his own talent and value. I guess he’s mad because women won’t put up with his idiocy anymore.

    Reply
  17. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 31, 2022 at 9:16 am

    What a coward.

    Reply
  18. daisyfly says:
    January 31, 2022 at 9:24 am

    Translation: it’s not okay for me to be an abusive douche anymore and that’s not okay with me.

    Reply
  19. MangoAngelesque says:
    January 31, 2022 at 9:30 am

    I could’ve quite happily gone my whole life without seeing Sean Penn shirtless with super-droop shorts.

    *shudder*

    Reply
  20. Eurydice says:
    January 31, 2022 at 9:54 am

    Huh, so is it “cowardly” for women to “surrender” their skirts and wear jeans instead?

    Reply
  21. WiththeAmerican says:
    January 31, 2022 at 10:04 am

    This guy has always been an abusive POS so it’s not a surprise that he is so attached to his belief in his own superiority. He is so worshipped by people on the industry, it’s repulsive.

    Reply
  22. jferber says:
    January 31, 2022 at 10:14 am

    But he IS a brute and has no sensitivity or respect for women. So his disclaimer is a subtle claim of everything he is and has always been. And you suck, Sean. You always have. And you never deserved 2 Oscars, ESPECIALLY not the 2nd one for your pedestrian performance.

    Reply
  23. KFG says:
    January 31, 2022 at 10:22 am

    Didn’t he tie up Madonna for 2 days and beat the hell out of her? He’s so hemotional.

    Reply
  24. candy says:
    January 31, 2022 at 10:32 am

    I can’t think of anything less manly than being an abusive piece of sh*t.

    Reply
  25. Rapunzel says:
    January 31, 2022 at 10:42 am

    Real men don’t worry about being feminized.

    Reply
    • A.Key says:
      February 1, 2022 at 6:53 am

      This!!

      Also being feminine is not a bad thing, my god, when will we stop insulting women and bringing them down.

      Reply
  26. Emma says:
    January 31, 2022 at 10:43 am

    Literally *no one* is saying men *have to become women*??? As usual, a lot of nonsense and strawmen from Sean Penn.

    It’s sad, I thought he was a great actor before I learned how he treated Madonna and how he somehow feels the need to opine about women’s rights being a terrible attack on men … it’s sad people could actually be so deluded as to feel or think this.

    Reply
  27. Cait says:
    January 31, 2022 at 10:45 am

    This man played Harvey Milk, and has the temerity to whine about gendered structures.

    Reply
  28. Jessica says:
    January 31, 2022 at 11:20 am

    Hasn’t he been physically abusive to women before? I don’t think he should speak, like at all.

    Reply
  29. Elizabeth Aylott Pope says:
    January 31, 2022 at 11:29 am

    We all now know EXACTLY why Charlize ghosted his ham ass when her daughter Jackson started to explore her trans identity. Good job, Charlize.

    Reply
    • Margaret Sadovsky says:
      January 31, 2022 at 12:39 pm

      It wouldn’t surprise me if butthurt from that is part of what’s fueling these dumbass comments from him. (Also, love the link your name leads to! We’re all about rescue kitties in my household.)

      Reply
  30. Grant says:
    January 31, 2022 at 11:43 am

    This coming from the man who won an Oscar for playing Harvey Milk. SHAME.

    Reply
  31. Cait says:
    January 31, 2022 at 1:23 pm

    Is this the man who beat up Madonna way back when ? I guess he was showing us how real masculine men behave. He also wrote and awful book and tried to catch EL Chapo for some reason

    Reply
  32. Dierski says:
    January 31, 2022 at 4:26 pm

    I can’t think of a way to finish the sentence “Sean Penn believes…” where most people would feel any good about it.

    Reply
  33. kirk says:
    January 31, 2022 at 5:11 pm

    So he hung Kate del Castillo out to dry in his quest for El Chapo interview because he was worried about losing his jeans?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment