Sean Penn believes ‘men in American culture have become wildly feminized’

Sean Penn is still somehow, impossibly, promoting Flag Day. That’s the film he stars in and directed, and he cast his daughter Dylan Penn as the daughter of his character. It was released last year in America to little fanfare, and now the film is coming out in the UK. Thus, these quotes, which originated in interviews with Penn in the Independent and The i paper. Penn decided to pontificate about gender and men wearing skirts, and it’s one of the most “OK Boomer” things I’ve ever read, in general. I guess Ol’ Hamface isn’t worried about sounding dreadfully uncool, out-of-touch, transphobic and just generally close-minded and intolerant.

On gender roles in America: “I am in the club that believes that men in American culture have become wildly feminized. I don’t think that being a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women is anything to do with masculinity, or ever did. But I don’t think that [in order] to be fair to women, we should become them.” How he views masculinity: “I think that men have, in my view, become quite feminised. I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them. There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt.”

[From THR]

….What?? I understand that he’s saying words and he thinks he’s saying something pretty profound or unique, but again… what?? “I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them” has some very big “some of the women I consider my property don’t have any problems with patriarchy” vibes. And this is actually the most telling and most offensive statement: “There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt.” Ah, yes, it’s “cowardice” for a man to be feminine, or for someone to explore the their feminine side, or to cross-dress or be transgender or be anything other than a big, cisgendered, masculinity-performing ham-faced jackass in blue jeans. Yes, let’s make this about cowardice vs. bravery, strength vs. weakness, good/MAN vs. bad/WOMAN. That absolutely proves your point, Sean Penn!