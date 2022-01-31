The Sussexes ‘expressed concerns’ to Spotify about Joe Rogan last April

Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and other artists are now pulling their music from Spotify because of Joe Rogan and his long history of spreading misinformation on Covid. Rogan famously took horse dewormer when he had Covid, and he’s said some weird sh-t about vaccines too. Rogan is the jewel in Spotify’s crown – the last contract he signed (in 2020) was for $100 million and that’s because of the kind of numbers he brings in. But clearly, there are a lot of musicians who don’t want to stream on the same platform as Rogan. Interestingly enough, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not walking away from their Spotify contract in protest. But they are clearly feeling the pressure to say something, which is why their spokesperson confirms that they did speak to Spotify about the Rogan issue.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have expressed their “concerns” to Spotify over Covid-19 misinformation on the platform, joining a growing group of personalities putting pressure on the streaming service amid a dispute about Joe Rogan’s controversial podcast. The pair first raised the issue last April and have continued to urge Spotify to root out misinformation, a spokesperson for their foundation, Archewell, said on Sunday.
Their invention comes after Neil Young and Joni Mitchell both asked Spotify to pull their music from the platform, objecting to its popular “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast in which the host has made frequent false and inaccurate claims surrounding vaccines and Covid-19.
“Since the inception of Archewell, we have worked to address the real-time global misinformation crisis. Hundreds of millions of people are affected by the serious harms of mis- and disinformation every day. Last April, our co-founders began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all too real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform,” an Archewell spokesperson said in a statement. “We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis.”
“We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does,” the spokesperson added. The statement did not specifically mention Rogan’s show. CNN has contacted Spotify for comment, but has yet to receive a response.
[From CNN]
As I said previously, it’s not like Meghan and Harry are the only high-profile people with Spotify contracts. Barack Obama does a pod with Bruce Springsteen, Michelle Obama has a Spotify podcast, Dax Shepard puts out Armchair Expert through Spotify and on and on. I’ve seen the tweets about artists like Taylor Swift too, that if Taylor yanked her music from Spotify, the company would likely dump Rogan. I still don’t know. I get that the point of all of this is about applying public pressure to get Spotify to deplatform Rogan and I think there are multiple avenues for it. Dumping all of it on Harry and Meghan’s shoulders – or any artist’s shoulders – is kind of tough.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Instar.
-
-
Montecito, CA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrate the 3-year anniversary of their marriage that took place on 19 May 2018 at Windsor Castle in London. Now they moved to the USA with their son Archie Mountbatten, where they are also expecting their second child, which makes Archie a big brother.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 19 MAY 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York City, NY – Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Governor Hochul, Mayor DiBlasio and his wife Chirlane McCray visit 1 World Trade in New York.
Pictured: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 23 SEPTEMBER 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen after a visit to One World Observatory with Governor Hochul and Mayor de Blasio. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen sharing a laugh with the NYC mayor as they stood for photos. The royal couple ascended to the 100th to 102nd floor observation deck of the Freedom Tower for meeting. The couple are due to spend three days in NY marking their first trip together since Megxit and following the recent birth of their daughter. and
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 23 SEPTEMBER 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York City, NEW – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak at the 2021 Global Citizen Live Festival at the Great Lawn in Central Park, New York City.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York City, NEW – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak at the 2021 Global Citizen Live Festival at the Great Lawn in Central Park, New York City.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception at Marlborough House in London.
-
-
– New York – NY – 20210923 – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visit the World Trade Center World Trade Center, NY – Prince Harry, Meghan Markle – Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com – – This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Dumping the blame/applying pressure to the Sussexes didn’t make sense to me for three reasons: 1.) they haven’t really produced content for Spotify and so don’t really have the clout to force their hand 2.) dumping Spotify would be a legal nightmare because their contract was for such a huge sum of money and could damage them business-wise/reputation wise 3.) the Obamas and other high profile podcasters have not said a peep about this Rogan nonsense. TBH the BM was just trying to rile everyone up and H&M would be damned by them no matter what they decided.
I haven’t seen anyone put actual pressure on h&m? And if they did the story surely got little engagement. I thought the statement was a little odd because i felt like they were putting themselves smack in the middle of this discussion while nobody was really mentioning them.
My guess is that their press office was fielding a lot of questions about it, so they put out the statement.
Harry has spoken out against joe rogan since May last year plus Harry and Meghan were co-chairs of global vax live advocating for vaccine equity. It would have been odd for me if they didn’t say anything now. Harry was attacked last year for calling out rogan. He has been a leader here.
All kinds of comments on BM and on Twitter. According to their statement some of their partners expressed concern so could be P&G or Global Citizen or some of the charities they are partnered with.
Chloe,
Harry has spoken out against joe rogan since May last year plus Harry and Meghan were co-chairs of global vax live. It would have been strange for me if they didn’t say anything now. Harry was attacked last year for calling out rogan. He has shown leadership in this. It make me think of how Harry warned jack about the coup threats online and instead of taking action, jack stopped emailing with Harry. Harry’s got good instincts.
The Obamas. My admiration for them has dimmed, but certainly risen for Hilary Clinton. Silence is not support.
@carrie
President Obama and his wife Michelle have given over 25 valuable years of their lives to advancing the interests of America and the world. He ran for president, won, served his term; then campaigned for Hilary and Joe.
And all the while he laid out the case to the American electorate for the consequences to American safety and prosperity if the fascist and oligarchists moves being perpetrated by the reTHUGlicans were allowed to take hold.
He stood in the snow wind and rain and begged Americans to act in their own best interest.
Only the mean, selfish and cruel among us would begrudge him this time that he’s taking time away from public life.
*slow clap* for @Charm.
Carrie, it is not the sole responsibility of our only Black presidential couple to bear all the burdens of the world on their shoulders forever and issue immediate statements about every stupid thing every prominent white idiot says. They do a lot through their charities, and they can’t do everything, because no one possibly could. They are making choices (probably partly to preserve their own sanity) as to how best to spend their time and energy. Like we all do.
Other podcasters on spotify are only responsible for their own content. Everybody has the right to choose which battles they want to take on.
@blackfemmebot
Absolutely. Well put!
The worst part about all this is now I can’t un-know what Joe Rogan is being paid.
Brene Brown has put both of her two highly popular podcasts on hold until further notice over this.
Noooooo! But I tottally agree with her decision.
I imagine its a lot easier to pull your music from a streaming platform than it is to renegotiate or walk away from a production contract, so its really comparing apples and oranges. Yes H&M have a professional relationship with Spotify, but the relationship podcasters have with Spotify is very different from the relationship that artists have.
I don’t know. i’m far from an entertainment lawyer, and there is always a way to break a contract, even if it costs you $$, but I think this is a murky situation. I don’t think that every artist on Spotify agrees with Joe Rogan, you know?
Unfortunately, to the RR’s, it’s only the responsibility of Harry and Meghan to take on Spotify and using this ridiculous situation to bash on about them as they always do. No matter who works with Harry and Meghan, those on Salty Island will find a twisted theory to drag them into the fray at every opportunity. The RR’s only care about crucifying Harry and Meghan, nothing more.
It’s the same scenario for all Spotify podcasters. They can’t up and leave due to ONE rotten egg!! The financial outcome from steeping back, in addition to possible harm to their reputation, is too great a burden for ONE sole podcaster.
Again, this is just an opportunity for the RR’s to beat Harry and Meghan. Nothing more!
They spoke to Spotify about this last year, when they were pushing for vaccines for developing countries.
Harry spoke about Joe Rogan & his comments around the vaccine on Dax Shepherd’s podcast last year & think this is when he got into the first amendment stuff which he was dragged for.
So think it was good their statement spoke about their concerns around misinformation in general terms which has been a key theme of their work recently & something Harry spoke about at Vax Live. And good that Spotify has had to come out & talk about the issue with their statement about health warnings etc & Joe Rogan has claimed he will try provide more balance. We’ll see
These days i’m quite hesitant when it comes to platforms, i got into luminary because trevor noah had a program on it. but he hasnt done anything new since the start of the pandemic. my co workers have been tring to get me into spotify for years before it became a thing. i havent subscribed i was waiting the H &M before i subscribed. and yes i used to listen to Joe when he had quests i had an interest in. having said all that i hate it that they felt the pressure to say anything about Joe when they are putting their show together. they shouldn’t have bowed to british media pressure, because now they will be yanking their chain when ever they feel like and that is not them getting away from the british media. they have invited more intense scrutiny by going down this path.
Combatting misinformation is one of the Sussex issues – Harry joined a commission on this subject at the Aspen Institute; that was announced in March last year. So it’s not an unreasonable question to be asked in the current situation, even if the BM is (also) asking it. In fact, I was curious given their position, and expected they would ultimately make some kind of statement. And it’s not like the BM “will be” yanking their chain, they’ve done that for years as a matter of course. Issuing this statement isn’t just because the BM are making a fuss, and not issuing a statement would have made no difference to how they behave.
I don’t see Harry and Meghan modifying their lives to fit what is acceptable to the British media. It’s like building your own prison. Theu speak when they feel it is necessary and not according to what the BM wants.
Joe Rogan will not stop having followers. He’ll easily find another medium. Is only the point that Spotify having him there legitimizes him/ his mis-info? If they kick him off he will get even more attention and curious people will surely check him out wherever he goes. Are the Sussex’ pods on hold for this reason?
Spotify doesn’t have to deplatform Joe Rogan. Just get him to stop spreading disinformation. Rogan should have stayed in his lane and stuck with what got him that huge Spotify contract. Talking about MMA and weed, but he got way too big for his britches and his ego took over. Now he’s talking all this crazy nonsense and Spotify allows it cause he pulls in the “right demographic.” Well, Spotify lost $2.1 billion in value after artist started pulling their catalogs and if this continues the investors/shareholders will be up in arms. If Rogan continues to hurt Spotify’s bottom line, 💰💵💰💵, then they’ll have a nice long chat with him.
Perhaps Joe is moving closer to “mass formation psychosis” with his listeners? The one and only Joe Rogan episode I’ve ever listened to was early in the pandemic when hungry for information about covid. (youtube before he moved to Spotify). He interviewed Minnesota epidemiologist Michael Osterholm. Following that I bought 2020 edition of Deadliest Enemy and decided listening to Joe was probably waste of time after he asked Dr. O if getting into the sauna was sufficient to kill the virus, haha. Notice both Spotify and Rogan have put out some stmts today; interesting bc Spotify page re-covid updated yesterday was previously blank. Re: $100M for JRE probably includes large back catalog.
It’s not on the Sussexes, but it would be nice to see many of these mega rich, mega influential celebs pull their music and podcasts – it shows integrity and that ethics are more important than money.
Rogan’s problems extend beyond covid misinformation. He’s also a huge racist, so Spotify hasn’t really dealt with this issue. I support the Sussexes, but I won’t be going back to Spotify until Rogan is gone.
This. He is a known racist. And now a known racist encouraging people to die.
Those who truly object to misinformation would have to shun the majority of outlets. When this topic was discussed on here before I saw people recommending switching to YouTube (from my point of view the ruler of misinformation and hate content.) Rogan likely has more viewers than a lot of others but why limit the criticism to only Spotify?
Ah! This must be why they didn’t put out any more podcasts — they were negotiating with Spotify about their concerns about Rogen!
@Jezz or they’re taking their time to produce and won’t be rushed by persons not involved in their contract? Why the snark?
Its not the Sussexes fault that too many people seem to wallow in ignorance and misinformation instead of getting their information from reliable, fact-based sources.
Given that H&M and Spotify said way back in Dec 2020 that in 2021 they wd focus on producing and hosting (i:e on a hosting site…..spotify is not a hosting site) their podcasts, then no one with commonsense expected to hear Archewell Audio podcasts in 2021.
SussexSquad folks who discussed & speculated abt H&M podcasts during 2021 were merely showing good-naturedly that they couldnt wait to hear them.
OTHERS, who were also anxious to hear them as they do everything Sussex, pretended that they thought something had gone wrong. Hence their usual negativity.
Harry and Meghan didn’t have to put out a statement but it was good that they did. Harry spoke about Rogan on the Dax Shephard podcast last year and he was attacked for it by the same British press that it is now seemingly anti-Rogan. Spotify’s statement later in the day just poured cold water on the British media’s attempt to attack Harry and Meghan for their contract with Spotify.
I don’t expect any artist, politician or podcaster to sever ties with Spotify over Rogan. But “expressing concerns” is the literal equivalent of “thoughts and prayers” for people who don’t actually want to take any meaningful action. Just keep that same energy next time the Cambridges “express concerns” instead of actually doing something that might be costly to them.
If the BM kept the same energy for both parties it wouldn’t be a problem. Also if H&M get grief over spotify, K&W should get the same grief for working with YouTube.
Expressing concerns isn’t the same as “thoughts & prayers” though, mainly because you don’t know exactly what they’ve discussed with Spotify over the last year.
The idea that H&M “don’t want to take any meaningful action” is laughable to me considering how they’re not only actively pushing back against online misinformation and supporting vaccinations and vaccine equity, they’ve been consistently speaking up, despite criticism and harassment for doing so.
William blamed Africans having too many babies as the reason wildlife is endangered in Africa. What exactly did it “cost” him?
“You don’t know what has been discussed behind the scenes” is the sort of nonsense politicians say when they have no deliverables to back up their “concerns.”
Again, I don’t care if any of these people leave Spotify but the level of “Oh but Harry was very worried about it and what is the poor dear to do?” is ridiculous.
Why is it ridiculous to discuss the matter with the actual executives of the involved company? Is it ridiculous to raise money to help ensure vaccine equity? Is it unreasonable to adhere to the terms of your own legal contract and your own word in working with a company? Why do you feel that whatever they have discussed is something that should be open to the public when they are not politicians or public servants? Do you use this kind of sarcasm when the RF keep their doings private since they are supposedly working for the public?
Yeah, it seems feeble to me, too. At the same time, I don’t know that they have the leverage to say anything else. I’m sure they have actually “expressed concerns,” but they haven’t produced any content at all, let alone content that could challenge Rogan. I don’t know if H&M can get out of their contract (or if they even want to) and I don’t know what they could produce to counter Rogan – but a real talent that we’ve seen them use is their ability to get people together. Maybe they can get other like-minded Spotify creators to speak with a single voice.
@LadyElaine sorry but I completely disagree. Firstly, expressing concerns is not equivalent to thoughts and prayers. Saying “I’m praying for you” is just not at all the same as expressing concerns with a business partner. By expressing those concerns it starts a dialogue and pathway towards further actions, but also allows for the hope that their partner may hear those concerns and change. While that may not happen, it’s important to allow for that possibility.
Secondly, saying “keep that same energy next time the Cambridges “express concerns” instead of actually doing something that might be costly to them” – just wow. I’m not sure how you could say that honestly! Unless you’re typically not on this site? The level of discrepancy between how much work H+M do compared to w+k is astronomical, and so is the energy directed at both parties by the media, in particular the british media. I really agree with @Equality in that respect. Saying “keep the same energy” with two such different experiences is a real attempt at a false equivalency and sorry but it falls completely flat. If the way the two couples were treated was in any way comparable, then maybe. But it’s not at all. w+k already get SO MUCH leeway, I’m really not sure how you can ask for more with a straight face…
@YOKOOHNO
I think @LadyElaine was saying that if you are going to criticize Archewell and H&M for the statement, saying it was weak and the same as saying “thoughts and prayers”, you better be critical of W&K every time they put out a meaningless statement as well. Which they do ALL THE TIME. I agree with this. It’s legitimate criticism, but then we have to call out W&K too.
Two totally different things.
1. Saying you have “expressed concerns” with a contractual partner means you have had private discussions with said partner. When you have gone on record about those concerns over months and been active in demonstrating them is proof of intent.
2. Expressing “thoughts and prayers” is what you do after a mass shooting event when multiple people have died as a result of gun violence.
Conflating two different things sounds like trolling.
I’m noticing such a difference in the reaction to Liev Schrieber’s management of his working relationship with John Voight and M&H’s working relationship with Spotify. As celebitchy said, he’s not the man’s keeper. I don’t expect M&H to jettison their working relationship. they probably hope their voices will add to the intelligent online content to outweigh the crap. This is on Spotify and JR not M&H.
Jon Voight doesn’t have a podcast that millions listen to. Rogan influences the demographic with probably the lowest vaccine rates.
I actually liked the statement they put out . Harry has called out Rogan before and felt it was a very reasonable, measured statement which showed they were staying with Spotify but needed to address this issue. I felt a bit ambivalent about this whole thing from the start because I honestly have no interest in doing something because Neil Young says so, especially when we have books being banned. I know it’s not exactly the same but not sure if everyone else on Spotify should deplatform themselves because of Joe Rogan saying some dumb sh*t., or forcing Spotify to ban everyone I disagree with politically, even a Bernie bro like Rogan. What if the demand was to remove Archewell‘s podcast because someone doesn’t like what they’re saying, and a lot of people are already very bothered about the Sussexes having this platform to speak on and those who don’t like them have coordinated against them and harasses those they associate with? The only actual podcaster who said anything beside Harry and Meghan was Brene Brown, and I listen to a lot of Spotify podcasts. It seems that H &M like working with Spotify, want to continue working with them but just wanted them to address the Covid issue. It seems like shortly after they issued their statement, Spotify put out a statement addressing how they’ll better handle Covid info and address misinformation and even Rogan put out a statement. This is a strictly business decision on Spotify’s part but today their stock rose after this. Sorry but Joe Rogan ain’t worth falling on the sword for and sacrificing their voice and livelihood for.
I agree with this — I just really don’t feel that people need to sacrifice their own content over this idiot. There are ways to speak out against what he’s doing and Spotify for allowing it without pulling your own content. Does every YouTube creator support the platform’s complete cesspool of garbage content just because they also have a YouTube? Of course not.
A Broadway actor Karen Olivo left their starring role in Moulin Rouge last year because of a lack of response in the Broadway community to a producer’s abusive behavior. Do you know what happened? Nothing! Olivo is out of a job, they recast the role, and everyone moved on. I don’t know. I consider myself an activist, but I don’t think activism needs to be, as you put it, falling on your own sword and sacrificing your livelihood for.
I think H&M speaking out about this like they have is more constructive than just pulling music libraries. Perhaps this makes me sound morally bankrupt, but I really think all that happens when artists pull their music from Spotify is that they lose out on streaming dollars and fans lose access while Rogan keeps his contract, lol. Band together as artists and hosts, talk to Spotify leaders, sign a petition, etc. But don’t screw yourself and your fans over in hopes that maybe Spotify will do the right thing. I totally agree it’s not on any one artist or podcast host to change this.
I wasn’t expecting them to speak out. Fine since they have. They have both talked about how damaging misinformation is (Harry particularly) so I guess in hindsight, it’s not a surprise they are speaking out.
Unfortunately none of this is a real solution. Putting pressure on any individual to do what Spotify has no interest to do, is not fair. The fact that Rogan has such a huge following and there’s so much interest for his content, is a problem. If he left Spotify, he would find another way to reach his massive audience.
America needs systemic changes and better education so people would have trust in institutions, science and wouldn’t fall for nonsense that this guy is spewing. This is not a job for just Harry, Meghan or Obamas. This needs to be done on a society level and it takes time
Instead of spouting off disinformation and hate, Spotify should make Joe Rogan change his format to speaking with actual experts who correct his bullshit and call him out in real time.
One of the 270 medical professionals who came out against Rogan went to her Twitter and thanked Harry and Meghan for speaking out. While some may think it’s a waste of time some may appreciate the Sussexes speaking out
It makes more sense for them to stay and put out content that counter the misinformation than to leave and not have a voice.
The British Media could not care less about Rogan’s anti-vac sentiments, they just want Harry and Meghan to lose their ability to make a living.
I think by now most people have made a decision about the vaccine. People listening to Rogan are probably doing so to reaffirm what they already believe. There’s a man in Boston who was taken off the heart transplant list for refusing to take the vaccine. He believes in the science behind a heart transplant, he believes in the science behind all the drugs he’ll have to take after the transplant but he doesn’t believe in the vaccine. Rogan or no Rogan the people who are against the vaccine will find other sources to reaffirm their belief.
For those dragging Obama into this, Obama is a former President first and foremost and most former presidents have tended not to get involve in every brouhaha.
Brene Brown also said she isn’t releasing more podcasts for the time being and her podcasts are really popular. So many people are canceling their subscriptions as well. Spotify is free to keep Rogan but customers and artists are free to go elsewhere.
I wouldn’t expect anyone to remove their content or sever ties over Rogan , but I also don’t see the point of wading into the issue at all … like I see the problem but yea …
People protest the way they see fit. Some speak out and take their business elsewhere, and some continue to do business but speak out about their displeasure with said company.
Artists were afraid to do the NFL halftime show due to the rampant racism and social issues plaguing the NFL until Jay-Z entered a partnership with the NFL. He legitimized the NFL, yet nothing has gotten better. Racism is still alive and well, and players are seen as heroes even as they beat their families, shoot innocent people, and wreak havoc in public and private. As long as they keep winning games, the NFL will look the other way. And people like Jay-Z give it all credibility. This is why public figures need to stand up and say something.
I don’t think the Harry has fallen asleep at the switch on this. As several of you have mentioned, this was a topic of discussion on the Dax prodcast. Harry has been working working with various groups on the cancer of misinformation. I don’t think he should be criticized because he is not the loudest voice at the moment. He doesn’t strike me as someone who likes shouting into the wind. That doesn’t mean he isn’t doing his bit, but this is a major concern for the whole world. I don’t think there is going to be single saviour for this, and it will always be a problem, but many things need to be done to lessen the harm and power of disinformation.