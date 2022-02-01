A$AP Rocky managed to sweep Rihanna off her feet when other men failed

Rihanna is knocked up. She is with child. She is pregnant as hell. And she still hasn’t said anything about it on social media! That’s cracking me up. She arranged for a friendly “paparazzo” to photograph her and her bump, alongside A$AP Rocky, and then the photographer (Miles Diggs) released the photos on Monday. Rihanna hasn’t said “peeps, I’m preg” on Twitter or anything. Still, People Magazine has run two separate exclusives about how Rihanna and Rocky are the real deal and how he really did the most to win her heart and knock her up. Some highlights:
Rihanna is over the moon: “Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn’t be happier and is so excited to be a mom. She’s loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty. Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own time table, and having a baby is no different. They’re just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous but they’re just the cutest, giddiest young couple that’s expecting kids.”
Rocky adores her: Speaking of their relationship, the source says the rapper has “doted on [Rihanna]” from the “very beginning… A lot of guys have tried to sweep her off her feet, but Rocky actually managed to do it. He’s over-the-top romantic and sends her rooms full of flowers all the time. She’s never felt this way before and this relationship has changed her.”
Rocky & Rihanna live together: A second insider says the couple “live together now and seem beyond happy” and that their “friends are excited too” about the pregnancy. “Everyone is happy it’s all working out. They will be great parents,” adds the source.
Rihanna was worth waiting for: According to the source, at the start of their relationship — which PEOPLE confirmed in November 2020 — “each knew and respected the other through music, their collaboration and their other work. It has grown from there. He admired her and was even awed by her. He was eager to start a relationship and felt she was worth waiting for.”
They’re goofy: “They always have fun together,” the first source says. “They joke and act goofy. They enjoy life and like to travel. They love being together and are the loves of each other’s lives.”
I don’t know why People Magazine insists that they only started up in November 2020. They were together for most of 2020!! Rocky even talked about how they decided to go on road trips together during the early days of the pandemic, just the two of them, driving and sight-seeing and spending time together. As for this: “Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea”… again, Rihanna has been thinking about babies for years now!! She would bring it up constantly in interviews. She’s been in a nesting, motherly mood for a good four years. She just had to find the right guy, and she found him (or something). And yes, I do believe they’re goofy as hell.
I suspect A$AP Rocky is more like “or something,” but he’s definitely a better choice of co-parent than the controlling billionaire dude was.
He’s problematic af; he’s a major colorist who has denigrated black women in interviews more than once. The consensus of the collective is that he’s a lame, always has been. I saw so many congratulatory messages directed to her and her only as a joke, as if he didn’t exist.
Given Rhi’s dating history ASAP fits the bill. Chris Brown is a abusive and self destructive . Drake is a creep and and opportunist with a pension for young girls and has a Porn star for a baby mama . ASAP is indeed a colorist and proudly ignorant willfully ignorant of social issues that do not directly affect him. Remember how he tried to distance himself from black people in general until he got locked up in Sweden ? ASAP will live the life of a kept man until he slips up and publicly cheats on Rhianna than he will take her to court for spousal support. I hope Rhianna is pregnant with a girls that is all
@ Cait, now I remember him!!! He was an awful ignorant pr!ck when that happened!!! He is certainly in the category “of something”. He is such a douchebag!!!! Oh my Rihanna, I hope that he has grown up and become a full adult as he certainly isn’t father material after that fiasco!! All I will say is that I hope that Rihanna is happy and that as soon as the red flags start to fly, she flees!! He is a special type of douchebag with an enormous chip on his shoulder!
I do wish Rihanna the very best in everything that life has to offer her!!! May she have a healthy and happy pregnancy and delivery!!!
Yes to all of this. I will side-eye him forever but I am here for Riri’s happiness even if it is with someone who is so suspect.
Was he controlling ? Never heard much about him,they seemed super low key. At first i was like i wish Riri had looked for more of her equal. But a 30 something billionaire would be a nightmare.
Love Riri and wish her the best. Don’t know much about ASAP (wasn’t he locked up in Sweden for violent behavior?) but these stories about him sound bad. She seems smart and will protect her $$$ regardless of what happens with the man.
Rocky’s family is of Barbadian descent, his dad was actually born there. I think he and Rihanna have a genuine connection and love for each other.
I am over the moon for her. I’m so glad she found him to jump into this new level of happy time with. Fingers crossed for a healthy pregnancy and delivery! (Also, their baby is going to be so cute!)
Headline check. It’s “Rocky” not “Rock,” even though Rihanna and Dwayne Johnson would likely also make beautiful babies.
In a year or 2 tops
Us: sis we told but you wouldnt listen.
Riri: yah …true dat …I was hard ears…..but I got bundle of joy right here…he can get to stepping.
I do not have it in me to be properly appreciative of grand gestures of love like rooms full of flowers etc etc all the time. Probably why no one is lol.
Good for them. I hope they love being parents.
I agree. That screams desperation on so many bad levels…..
Yeah, grant gestures are weird; it’s the small, daily things that matter, the stuff no one else will see. Plus cut flowers are terrible for the environment and employees in the greenhouses are usually treated poorly and exposed to high levels of pesticides daily (small, local flower farmers are a totally different thing). That being said, congrats to them! They do seem happy to have a kid
He was apparently pretty messy but did the work to pull his sh$t together. I believe he knows he won the lottery with her (not because she’s rich but because she’s HER) and isn’t going to take her for granted and f$ck it up.
Can I ask what he has done that showed he pulled his sh*it together? That he takes back his colorist comments about dark skin black women or his comments about black peoples in general so….
Sorry, I was referring to his arrest in Sweden which I probably wrongly thought he tried to stay out of trouble and turn a new leaf. Sorry again, I didn’t know about the other stuff. (I know read comments before commenting).
Well he did wear a grammamas quilt for her. So maybe that is his version of “I carried a watermelon “….
This is what I thought as I looked at the picture thinking to myself, WT actual F is he wearing and why? WHY would anyone wear a quilt at the Met Gala? Was it a dare? I cannot fathom an explanation except the thought of his *look* was something special. Well it was something, but not “special”.
the explanations and reasoning they both gave at the time made sense and were really well thought out. easy enough to google why he wore a quilt.
google it, it’s a great story. especially the quilt origin! but both of their lewks are totally meaningful, even if not immediately obvious.
Wish them all the best! she really does look so beautiful and happy!
Here comes the PR to make people forget he’s a colorist man who doesn’t care about BLM because he’s rich!
I don’t know anything about him, but I like the goofy smile he’s got in the header picture. Red carpet relationship things seem to always be super serious (Kardashians), or over the top LOOK HOW IN LOVE WE ARE, WE’RE HAVING SEX. I feel like it’s rare to see a couple just be openly happy or enjoying each other like that. I wish them and their baby the best.
She’s just with him for the ASAP Crunchables money
I cant see any comments yet the screen says there are comments here. Recently this page said you cant post comments when your device is in landscape so it seems to be affecting me seeing comments now. Anyone else?
Yeah he’s a colorist. But no one really cares about problematic / disparaging things people say about blackwomen. He’s with Rihanna now so all will be forgotten.
Ain’t this the truth. Celebrities can disrespect BW and they are still celebrated. Malcolm X said it and it’s still true today Black woman is the most disrespected.
But you’re on this site. Mentioning Malcolm X. He who brought up a black’s worst enemy is a white liberal.
Malcolm X also wanted BM to protect BW. Malcolm would never fix his mouth to disrespect a BW and Malcolm thought Black people who denigerated or devalued their own community were clowns. Malcolm was able to address several issues within the Black community. All covered in his prolific speeches and his autobiography.
I totally, 1000% agree with you @Nola girl.
Love Rihanna, wish her the best. I think she could have done much better but who knows.
I see from the comments he’s got some issues, so I’ll just say they are both incredibly beautiful and I bet that baby will be gorgeous.
How does one pronounce his name? Is it asap or a dollarsign a p?
Ha! Good Question. I say it in my head as A.S.A.P. all the time, but I’m assuming it’s A-sap . I like your version though. 🙂
Why did he make an outfit out of Holly Hobby quilts?
She is just gorgeous. I love the darker hair color on her. I hope they both make great parents and they have a healthy baby.
The notion that RiRi would be impressed by some dude sending her enough flowers to fill a room is comical. I’m sure there was much more to it. I’m sure they found that their interests and lifestyles are very compatible. I’m sure Rihanna feels whatever it is that she needs to feel in a relationship. I’m so happy for her. Her baby will be the best dresses baby in the universe! I can’t wait!
I know that for most Rihanna is a “Queen” and unassailable but I just can’t find it in me to be blind about a male Candace Owens impregnating her. It cannot be denied that this reflects on her. The most generous thing I can say about her is she has a damaged picker. For the record he has not said anything to show that he has changed. Whenever, he explains his problematic (to say the least) statements he makes it worse. He disparages dark skinned black women and said “all lives matter”. There are interviews (magazine & radio) that anyone can look up to verify these. It’s not gossip. Black twitter has dragged him a couple of times and it was fun.
They make a beautiful couple and will have a beautiful child, I just worry about him being an October 3rd Libra. That was my ex’s bday and I’m a Pisces like Rihanna. The love of my life, extremely compatible, but he had a bad temper. I hated leaving because of it but I was literally scared and getting physical issues due to stress.
I hope this doesn’t happen to Riri. It probably won’t. But she’s so happy and I just want it to work out for her so bad. She deserves a good man in her life, we all do.