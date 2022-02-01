A$AP Rocky managed to sweep Rihanna off her feet when other men failed

Rihanna is knocked up. She is with child. She is pregnant as hell. And she still hasn’t said anything about it on social media! That’s cracking me up. She arranged for a friendly “paparazzo” to photograph her and her bump, alongside A$AP Rocky, and then the photographer (Miles Diggs) released the photos on Monday. Rihanna hasn’t said “peeps, I’m preg” on Twitter or anything. Still, People Magazine has run two separate exclusives about how Rihanna and Rocky are the real deal and how he really did the most to win her heart and knock her up. Some highlights:

Rihanna is over the moon: “Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn’t be happier and is so excited to be a mom. She’s loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty. Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own time table, and having a baby is no different. They’re just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous but they’re just the cutest, giddiest young couple that’s expecting kids.” Rocky adores her: Speaking of their relationship, the source says the rapper has “doted on [Rihanna]” from the “very beginning… A lot of guys have tried to sweep her off her feet, but Rocky actually managed to do it. He’s over-the-top romantic and sends her rooms full of flowers all the time. She’s never felt this way before and this relationship has changed her.” Rocky & Rihanna live together: A second insider says the couple “live together now and seem beyond happy” and that their “friends are excited too” about the pregnancy. “Everyone is happy it’s all working out. They will be great parents,” adds the source. Rihanna was worth waiting for: According to the source, at the start of their relationship — which PEOPLE confirmed in November 2020 — “each knew and respected the other through music, their collaboration and their other work. It has grown from there. He admired her and was even awed by her. He was eager to start a relationship and felt she was worth waiting for.” They’re goofy: “They always have fun together,” the first source says. “They joke and act goofy. They enjoy life and like to travel. They love being together and are the loves of each other’s lives.”

[From People Magazine]

I don’t know why People Magazine insists that they only started up in November 2020. They were together for most of 2020!! Rocky even talked about how they decided to go on road trips together during the early days of the pandemic, just the two of them, driving and sight-seeing and spending time together. As for this: “Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea”… again, Rihanna has been thinking about babies for years now!! She would bring it up constantly in interviews. She’s been in a nesting, motherly mood for a good four years. She just had to find the right guy, and she found him (or something). And yes, I do believe they’re goofy as hell.