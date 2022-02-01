“George Clooney is Oscar-campaigning hard for Ben Affleck” links
  • February 01, 2022

  • By Kaiser
George Clooney is Oscar-campaigning hard for Ben Affleck and his performance in The Tender Bar (which Clooney directed). [LaineyGossip]
A new Chris Evans-girlfriend rumor just dropped. [JustJared]
BTS’s Jimin was hospitalized with appendicitis. [Seriously OMG]
Katy Perry wore Mugler on SNL. [RCFA]
A review of Hulu’s Pam & Tommy. [Pajiba]
Yes, I could see Lady Gaga in these Gaultier pieces. [GFY]
Investigating the unsolved murder of Malcolm X. [Buzzfeed]
HBCUs are receiving tons of bomb threats. Jesus, this timeline. [Towleroad]
I need to speak to Caitriona Balfe’s stylist because they’re doing a bad job! [Tom & Lorenzo]
Snoop Dogg says Uber Eats won’t deliver to his neighborhood. [Dlisted]
Woman who is seven inches taller than her husband describes how people react [Jezebel]

17 Responses to ““George Clooney is Oscar-campaigning hard for Ben Affleck” links”

  1. DrPerson says:
    February 1, 2022 at 12:35 pm

    FWIW, Snoop Dog is a paid spokesperson for their competitor Just Eat (here in the UK at least) and is in all of their ads, so I smell something fishy here.

  2. Case says:
    February 1, 2022 at 1:16 pm

    Affleck was better in The Last Duel than The Tender Bar. The Last Duel is being criminally overlooked all around for award season and it’s driving me nuts.

    • LeonsMomma says:
      February 1, 2022 at 1:22 pm

      Totally agree — didnt’ want to see “The Last Duel,” but was at a friend’s house and it was his choice for movie night and I was riveted. THough set way back when, the issues are still relevent (he said/she said, among them) today.
      Also, The Tender Bar is BORING and it was like his “Good Will Hunting” character grown up, different accent.

    • Karisma says:
      February 1, 2022 at 1:34 pm

      I would have love seeing him getting this push for The last duel, his flamboyant performance there was way more Oscar worthy but unfortunately the movie bombing and all the headlines about it condamned it. It’s a shame how overlooked it has been this award season, Jodie Comer also deserves some awards love and The last duel deserves to be a best Picture contender.

    • mariettajones2381 says:
      February 1, 2022 at 1:49 pm

      Well, you can thank Ridley Scott for running his mouth for the absence of nods for any awards for both Ben and Jodie. Which, they were both amazing in that movie, so it’s very sad.

      • Karisma says:
        February 1, 2022 at 2:43 pm

        Yeah Scott’s antics didn’t help their awards chance that’s for sure but I also think it created curiosity because the movie has been doing well on streaming and vod

      • Case says:
        February 1, 2022 at 3:31 pm

        I think it was mostly the poor box office performance that ruined its chances, which is a shame. It was the perfect candidate for streaming versus a theater run. My favorite film I watched last year!

  3. Menlisa says:
    February 1, 2022 at 1:29 pm

    Woah! Chris Evans new girlfriend is super young😬

  4. milliemollie says:
    February 1, 2022 at 1:55 pm

    Is this just another “Chris Evans’s fans give him a new made up girlfriend”-situation?

    If not and this is true, then major yikes.
    Another man in his 40s dating a much younger woman…Groundbreaking…

    • Neverette says:
      February 1, 2022 at 2:34 pm

      Is it surprising though? Most straight men – not all, but most – are more attracted to women in their 20s bc they are at their physical prime (mostly, NOT all!) It’s physical, truly. And when you’re famous? You have more options to date young beautiful women than the average nonfamous dude. It doesn’t surprise ever even though ppl act surprised.

      Unrelated but did anyone see The Rock praising Joe Rohan’s statement in the post’s insta comments….?

      Sometimes I forget how dumb most celebs are, even our favs like The Rock.

    • Remy says:
      February 1, 2022 at 5:30 pm

      Doesn’t seem like a made up situation. They were both in Vegas at the same time. She was pictured with CE’s bro & bff. There are also other instances where they seem to be in the same spot at the same time.

      Reply
      • milliemollie says:
        February 1, 2022 at 5:39 pm

        Yikes! Well, I guess he’s officially in his midlife crisis.
        16 years younger.,, God, men are trash.

  5. Wendy says:
    February 1, 2022 at 3:27 pm

    The Tender Bar is the first time I have truly enjoyed Batfleck in a movie. The movie itself was plodding and bordered on boring, but I truly liked HIS performance. Usually I watch Ben and think eh, that could have been played by anyone really.

    So I get the Oscar buzz.

  6. Elizabeth says:
    February 1, 2022 at 3:45 pm

    Oh Caitriona Balfe – you are a BEYOND gorgeous woman. Why is your stylist doing this to you. OR why are you allowing it to happen?

  7. jferber says:
    February 1, 2022 at 4:26 pm

    Every chance will be given, every effort be made, to help a white man that has f-cked up innumerable times. Everyone else? Not so much.

  8. vicsy says:
    February 1, 2022 at 6:16 pm

    Celebitchy – can you plz cover the latest with Alice and Bianca Wallace? Was really moved by her MS revelation 🙁

  9. aggie says:
    February 1, 2022 at 6:30 pm

    Celebitchy, can you please cover the Janet Jackson documentary? So many revelations and discussions happening!

