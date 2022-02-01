Antivaxxer who crowdfunded but can’t get a kidney transplant: ‘I will die free’

On Friday we talked about the potential heart transplant recipient, D.J. Ferguson, whose family was kicking up a stink because he was taken out of consideration for the wait list since he refused to be vaccinated against covid. It seems like a no brainer that someone who won’t get vaccinated for a deadly virus would not be eligible for an organ transplant. Recipients need to stay healthy and safe, and that includes not dying or being permanently disabled. Patients also need to be medically compliant. This has not stopped Ferguson’s family from raising money for him or for going on multiple news shows trying to argue his asinine case.
Enter unvaccinated double amputee Chad Carswell, who has had multiple heart surgeries and whose life has surely been prolonged by science. Chad gets dialysis three times a week because he only has one kidney that works at just 4% capacity. Apparently it’s a step too far for him to get vaccinated against covid though. Chad, a North Carolina man who has raised money for a kidney transplant he knows he’s never going to get, tells his local news that he will “die free” rather than be vaccinated.
A Burke County man’s decision not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine means he also won’t be getting a much-needed kidney transplant.
Chad Carswell, a double amputee who has undergone several major surgeries on his heart, now faces a different battle. Carswell told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty his kidney is only operating at about 4%.
Dialysis three times a week keeps him going, but the solution is temporary.
“Without (a kidney transplant) there’s no telling how much longer I’ll be here, I have to have a kidney to prolong my life,” he said.
Carswell said he has received all kinds of tests and scans from Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem in hopes of getting a kidney transplant. Instead, Carswell learned that he and anyone who wanted to donate a kidney would be required to be vaccinated before the surgery.
He said friends and local businesses raised money to fund the transplant. More than 100 people, Carswell said, have offered to donate a kidney, but because of his vaccination status, that can’t happen.
Carswell said he won’t get the vaccine and he is willing to die over it.
“You will not change your mind?” Faherty asked.
“No sir, I was born free. I will die free. I’m not changing my mind,” Carswell said. “I’ve had conversations with my family and everybody who is close to me and they know where I stand and there will not be a situation that occurs where I’ll change my mind on this topic.”
He said doctors and nurses at the hospital spoke with him about getting the vaccine, but he believes it is a choice and he doesn’t believe someone should be forced to get one.
“That’s when I politely told him there’s nothing to talk about,” Carswell said. “It wasn’t up for debate, I wasn’t getting it. And he told me ‘You know you’ll die if you don’t get it,’ and I told him I’m willing to die.”
It’s one thing for these people to put their own lives and countless other lives at risk by refusing to be vaccinated. It’s another to use the news media to raise money from other selfish a-holes who consider “refusing to be vaccinated” their entire identity. To these people “freedom” means valuing minor conveniences over the lives of countless others. It also means spreading dangerous conspiracy theories. Isn’t it ironic that “die free” means having a tube shoved down your throat (tw: that’s a link to a video of a doctor showing a patient’s perspective of being intubated) while connected to machines which breathe for you?
He will die free and stupid. That is his choice. Return that money to the people who donated it.
@ Haylie, it’s people like him that should NOT be able to access donations due to his own ignorance and stupidity. Why should people give him money for him to have access to a healthy kidney while there are millions of people willing to be compliant requirements, but his refusal justifies donations?
Though I agree with you wholeheartedly!! This dumbass doesn’t deserve anyones money, including that other dumbass that is fighting for a transplant but refuses to be compliant.
The news agencies should IGNORE these dumbass as well as anyone else that is making a public plea for money and/or support for THEIR choices.
I live in NC so this story was on my local news a few days ago. They just ran the story about how he couldn’t the transplant because he isn’t vaccinated. They did not run the donations part of the story.
I really don’t get how he can say not getting the vaccine gives him freedom. The government is not making him take the vaccine. Isn’t there a triage of sorts to determine who gets a transplant that was determined by consensus in the medical field, not by the government. I think a whole lot of lifestyle factors go into it. I’m getting to the point where I’m not even mad when I read or hear about this type of thinking. I’m just so so confused and I wonder if they really have just sat and thought about what they’re talking about or if their heads are just all ragey and they truly can’t think through things. I used to have anger issues thanks to my parents’ anger issues and I know it can be all consuming, so I wonder.
I really don’t understand the anti-vax mentality. It’s become this entire cult of personality. I can’t even talk about this one guy because he’s had such a hard life and I’m not comfortable commenting him. But years ago I read a thing about how there’s no “white” culture in America because “white” is a fiction. People belong to any number of cultural, ethnic, religious, regional groups and so on . . . but “white” as a concept is a capitalist ploy to have the less wealthy identify with race over economic class, to feel superior and aligned with the ruling class while being economically screwed by them. The result is that there are swaths of American society that don’t really have strong cultural identifications, and so they invent cultures, such as being anti-vax, to belong somewhere, feel the sense of purpose many of us do from being part of something larger than ourselves. That’s the only thing that makes any sense to me for why this is happening.
Years ago I heard a doctor on NPR who said if anti-vax becomes an identity we’re in big trouble. She wasn’t wrong.
It was the donators using their free will and making stupid choices to give him money. They like being in on this grift. 🤷🏽♀️
How was he born free? .amber dumb but not free. He was born in an expensive hospital with plenty of restrictions as well as vaccinations.
If he thinks the vaccine will kill him anyway then why not do it? Dead os dead.
He’s dying to act like a martyre for his redneck vote against their best interests community. I swear it’s like being stupid is a right of passage for some people.
If there’s a heaven and he goes there and finds out the truth, he’s gonna feel dumb af.
Ill say it…it won’t be a great loss. One less idiot, Byyyyyeeeeeeeee!
😂😂😂
I guess this is just Darwinism. But I don’t understand why encouraging (or even requiring) the public to get a vaccine in order to protect society in general, mean we’re not “free.” “Free” doesn’t really mean not having ANY laws or rules or regulations or guidelines, or safety measures, does it? Does this mean he is against speed limits, and having safety standards for vehicles, and safety standards for food products, and age limits to buy alcohol, and any/all restrictions on abortion (or any crime for that matter), laws against child abuse, etc.? Or is his rant about “freedom” limited to this particular vaccine? I suspect that what happened is, early on he took the “side” of people against the vaccine — either because they believed Facebook lies or some other reason — and now cannot admit they were wrong about the vaccine’s safety and efficacy. Because I’ve noticed this type of person can never admit to being wrong about anything. So their mind shifts to the “freedom” argument to justify their continued refusal to get vaccination. So they don’t have to admit to ever being wrong.
No this comment is not ok.
Pray you never have to be intubated due to acute respiratory distress. It’s awful, everyone cries because they know they probably won’t wake up.
oh he has no idea…trust me on that
You are probably right that he has no idea. He is probably under the illusion that they will approve his dumbass for a transplant as he is near the end of his life. It’s not going to happen.
Yep – my ICU nurse friend says they have to lie to the patients who are crying and asking if they’re going to die right before they’re intubated.
I decided at the beginning of the pandemic that I would rather die at home relatively quickly (and for free) than go into the hospital and end up on a ventilator. And I’ll be sure to pass out on the couch in case the cats run out of kibble before anybody notices I’m not responding to messages.
It sounds like he is suicidal, which makes him a very poor candidate for a transplant. I wish these people would stop pretending that getting the Covid vaccine is this crazy new requirement. You have to be up to date on all of your vaccines. You have to show that you have the ability to follow an extremely strict medical regimen for the rest of your life. His doctors can’t talk about his case, but I wonder whether the vaccine is actually the only thing standing in his way. I suspect not, but in the meantime, he can fundraise.
I’d say you are correct since it sounds like he also has heart issues and does anyone know what caused him to have limbs amputated?
Diabetes, kidney failure and heart disease go hand in hand. I suspect his amputation is related to diabetes gangrene, that’s just my hunch.
My uncle got a heart transplant less than a year before. There are tons of rules everyone has to follow and many deserving people so I have very little sympathy for this man. I certainly wouldn’t want my loved ones organs going to someone who later died from covid because of refusal to get the vaccine.
@babsorig
My guess was diabetes as well. The life expectancy for someone who’s had two amputations related to Diabetes is like 1-3 years
i was in the ER directly next to a woman who was a double amputee and then proceeded to tell the doctor she had had some insane number, i think it was at least 3 or 4, heart attacks and 2 triple bypass surgery in the last 2 yrs. she came in because she thought she was having another heart attack. i think BabsORIG hunch is right.
My late brother Who was diabetic, dies of a heart attack three years after having parts of both feet amputated. I cannot think that someone with such pronounced cardiovascular issues as this man would be considered a viable candidate for transplant.
If it’s diabetes related, it sounds like unmanaged diabetes combined with lack of paying attention to extremities for long stretches of time… neither of which is evidence of someone willing and able to follow a lifetime of complex post-transplant care instructions.
I mean if his opinion that transplant teams should overlook his non-vaxxed status.
Yeah, diabetes and kidney disease are crappy and I feel for him on that front; I’ve had relatives/friends in that situation and it’s hard.
But getting a vaccine is not hard; it will improve his odds for survival and improve his eligibility for getting a transplant. Not getting vaccinated is a choice HE’s making.
This is actually a theory I have about most of them. I think that people like this want what they believe to be an easy way out. I don’t think they want to live.
So long, farewell, auf wiedersehen goodbye!
damn…that’s cold. You made me laugh, though.
It is, but I am still laughing!!
Better to die and decrease the surplus idiot population.
Yep, Scrooge would be pro-van. He was heartless, but not stupid.
*pro-vax*
This is the second comment on this story that makes me type this: 😂😂😂
You guys are on FIRE! 🔥. I can’t stop 😂
Odds are MOST of these people have had ALL of the childhood vaxxes. The Covid vax isn’t even “new” in that sense. Research Scientists have been working on a covid (another word for common cold!! That’s why *this* is called a *NOVEL* covid) vax for DECADES. The base of this vaccine has been around a LONG time. This is why it was able to be developed and be successful so quickly!
Sadly, there’s no shortage of stupid anymore.
Nope none of these comments are ok. He won’t get vaxxed so see ya? It’s a tragedy he is not educated enough to make good decisions but making fun and wishing him death? No not ok or funny.
RN here with a specialty in solid abdominal organ transplant. Any patient who is listed for a transplant has always needed to be vaccinated. This is not a new rule. It aligns with the truth that if you are getting a lung transplant, you can’t be a smoker; same with alcohol and liver transplants. No medical professional is going to place an organ in a patient who is willfully resistant to science. This IS a hill that this plague rat will die on. I do wish these people would stop getting attention, though. This is just another way to stir up indignation in the ignorant and it’s tiresome and unnecessary.
This! It’s not new! Did no one see that episode of Scrubs where the dad had one drink at his daughter’s wedding and was denied the liver transplant?
Also, I don’t understand how a vaccine makes you “not free”. I feel far more free since I got the shot last spring.
I remember that episode!
I just can’t with these people anymore. There are rules. You’re not entitled to the gift of life just because.
Meanwhile there are people doing everything it takes and want to live. They deserve it. He sounds done.
@ RN, I appreciate your input. I find myself absolutely disgusted that these ignorant and selfish batch of dumbasses think that they should be the exception and not the rule. I happen to agree with you in regards to publicly to these numb nuts, as I posted up top and I am sorry that I didn’t read your comment first. There are millions of people that will be compliant to save their lives and to have the freedom to be free of dialysis every other day.
If you don’t mind, I would love to use your clever label of “plague rats” as it’s very fitting!!
Co-worker’s wife got a new kidney just prior to the vaccines being released. We all donated to the GoFundMe. Co-worker and wife now refuse to get the vaccine because their daughter did “research” and he also thinks that the vaccine masks symptoms so his wife, who he alleges* cannot get the vaccine is at a greater danger from him if he gets the shot. My business is freelance. The companies and venues we work at have mandated shots and boosters. He has lost easily 60-70,000 in income with his stance. On the plus side, I’ve gotten more work to pick up the slack from him not being in a seat. So that’s cool.
*My mom’s best friend got a lung transplant at the same time, same hospital and they queued her to the start of the line for the shots.
My brother also got a kidney transplant right before covid hit bad and everything shut down. He had to get his covid shot and he was happy to do it. He also had to take anti rejection drugs every 12 hours. He passed away very unexpectedly in September 2021 and these people who are politicizing their transplants disgust me. To get an organ someone (or their family) has to donate that organ. You don’t get these transplants for free. Kinda doubt the vaccine is the only reason why they’re being denied. I’m sure there’s more going on with these stories.
@Linda, I am so sorry about your brother.
Plague rat- love it. I was shocked he was even considered for a transplant especially with his history! I think this is nothing but a cash grab and no one can dispute what he says because of HIPPA.
And yet he’s kept alive by dialysis….that’s still science …just saying
I can’t imagine fighting for my life like this guy, amputations, dialysis, needing a transplant…but vaccines are where he draws the line? If you’ve been through so much already, why refuse to get a vaccine? I just don’t understand the thought process. Has he been brainwashed by conspiracies or is he just plain ignorant and stupid.
It has to be thorough brainwashing. A guy who has been in hospitals as much as he has should know better AND be grateful for the vaccine!
I’m guessing prior to the pandemic he wouldn’t have balked at a new vaccine requirement. This is what right wing propaganda and disinformation has wrought.
No, Babs, that’s God! /s.
You’re right, of course, but they don’t see it that way. All of modern medicine is a miracle, except that which they’ve decided is the mark of the beast. I don’t know how they make such distinctions in their minds. They can’t think for themselves, they just latch onto ideology.
It seems incredibly foolish to choose certain death over the potential side effects from the vaccines (which is what I’ve jeard people pretending this is about), but America has been deliberately dumbing down its population for generations now (with particular focus on this demographic). Clearly it’s working.
choosing certain death in this situation is an example of peak main character syndrome
+1 Great way to put it.
All of these pro-pandemic, organ refusing grifters feels very district 1 getting interviewed by Cesar Flickerman in the Hunger Games. They get their little moment of grievance in the sun but they are dying for their masters all the same. The Hunger Games doesn’t care how free you feel you are and how many choices you think you have, so too with COVID.
He’ll get to die free but the impact of his death will reverberate in his community. His “freedom” is someone else’s oppression. I hope the pocket change is worth it.
I’m struggling to articulate this, I know, but it is fascinating to me that people are viewing the vaccine or masks as a restraint on freedom, when it is obvious what is actually restraining freedoms is a virus that can be weakened and ultimately defeated by getting a vaccine and wearing a mask. I feel like with most of these cases the real issue is these people don’t think Covid actually exists, but they don’t want to come out and say so.
In his particular case, I would imagine it is that his care team has been attempting to get him to even become a candidate through simple medication compliance for transplant outside any vaccine requirement for a long time.
With his double amputation, heart disease, and acute kidney failure likely being related to non-compliance of basic diabetes management, mainly I suspect taking his insulin as prescribed, he has likely disqualified himself a long time ago.
But he wants it to be someone else’s fault. I understand rejecting the reality of a diabetes diagnosis. I did too. It is a chronic, disabling condition that changes how you interact with the world. I would guess this man rebelled against taking medication, monitoring, and just acknowledging what he eats.
Like the heart guy, it’s just toxic masculinity and fear creating these absolute caricatures of intransigent ignorance. Heart guy, on an LVAD, being scared “palpitations” from vaccines that would green light his transplant, that’s him just being scared of the whole thing. Imagine if he just told anyone that he was scared of getting the transplant.
But they get showered with momentary attention and pocket change to stay stuck in their fear without thinking about how much their pointless deaths are going to hurt everyone in their community.
Masculinity so confining they want 6 feet of dirt & death to be free.
“Masculinity so confining they want 6 feet of dirt & death to be free.”
This is a great observation.
“I feel like with most of these cases the real issue is these people don’t think Covid actually exists, but they don’t want to come out and say so.”
UH HUH. I have been thinking this too. When TFG was still in office *shudder* it seemed like there was still a fair amount of people saying Covid was a hoax. Now I wonder, what happened to that contingent? As much as I’d love to believe they all wised up it’s way more likely that they just changed their talking points to argue against vaccination because they *think* it’s the more debatable topic.
Just came to say: “Mum, why are there so many antivaxxers?”
– Because their parents vaccinated them when they were kids or there wouldn’t be so many nowadays…”
Have a nice day..
@lemontwist-
What happened to them, you ask? I suspect a good many of them are dead from covid.
Like the other guy, refusal to follow medical instructions bumps you from the list.
Imagine dying hooked up to a dialysis machine… to own the libs.
Yes, willing to die just to “own” the libs. See ya, would want to be ya!
What a waste – and what’s the rationale for avoiding the vaccine if you’re going to die anyway? Surely fear about the potential harms of the vaccine pales in comparison to certain death if you refuse it, so is it just stubbornness? A death wish? I guess he’s making a stand that people should get transplants regardless of viability.
I also wonder about how much GoFundMe polices the dispersal of funds and people following through on what they said they’d use it for – in this case, I assume it will go towards funeral costs.
Yes, it’s just stubbornness. There’s actually no curtail of freedom in a vaccine mandate, as the vaccine is meant to enhance your health and prolong your freedom.
And most of these “I will die for my freedom” types have never faced any real lack of freedom and are just selfish about giving up anything. They would have died with rationing in WWII and turned lights on during The Blitz.
And these fools are often Christian and I’m sure God just loves how willing they are to throw away the life he gave them.
They want to die a hero’s death without lifting a finger. In their minds, this is dying with dignity. It’s needless, but to them, that only means that they’re making a sacrifice. It’s sad. I wonder if he’ll reach a point where he regrets his decision, but by then, it will probably be too late.
Especially when it seems this guy trusts science for his dialysis, place another human’s organ into his body and the anti-rejection drugs he’ll have to take (created by Big Pharma no doubt), but not to get a shot that will help him live if he catches a virus that could kill him given his other health issues. Gotta go all in if you want to live, buddy. No need to make yourself a martyr for a cause that will not think twice about you after you are gone.
And he’s gonna have to “trust science” when he’s hooked up to a ventilator when he’s suffering from severe COVID. How much does the ICU cost per day? Go fund that.
It’s a sideshow. What a pathetic testament to willful ignorance.
Imagine being that brainwashed. It’s so incredibly stupid. I feel bad for anyone sane who cares about him, but if he’s choosing to die rather than meet all of the medical requirements for a transplant, ok then.
Maybe his family was goading him and sold him to medias so that they can have his fund?
Let him die, we can have the money. But make sure we collect money as much as we can.
If he is my family, i will make sure to help him to get the best medication and procedure to get better. His family is doing the opposite.
I never thought about his family supporting his refusal. I would think that they would be taking the opposite approach, but you could certainly be spot on with this narrative. Hell, they look at it as a way to support themselves, especially if he has children. How disturbing on too many levels.
I asked that question on the first post! Does he have life insurance that they’re waiting to cash in on? I’m not kidding. I think that these people are foolish and selfish, but I’m wondering if they’re also motivated by greed. They don’t give a damn about their son, that’s for sure. I’m willing to bet that they have some sort of financial stake in his death. Sad.
Bye then
Not free from the dialysis machine for the 3 weekly, hours-long appointments to cleanse the blood his solitary kidney cannot manage. With all his heart and kidney and amputation (and likely diabetes, regular pressure sores, infections) issues, he’s probably not free from a truckload of drugs on the daily.
And just imagining the sacrifice and agonies and future worries (not to mention the vaccine – which is NOTHING compared to life-changing surgery) any of his living donors would go through solely for his benefit, really puts his pathetic stand on the vaccine in perspective.
It’s crap. It’s who knows how many bar room pledges to ” die before letting Biden inject anything into his (collapsing) veins!”
He won’t die free – but he will die an ignorant fool.
I have a condition that causes frequent kidney stones, and my kidneys are damaged from the procedures to remove or help me pass them. Twice, I have been hospitalized for pneumonia and then subsequently had to go through dialysis because the medications caused my damaged kidneys to lose function. Dialysis is a fucking miserable experience that I used to say I wouldn’t wish on anybody. This moron has changed my mind. Bye, bitch. Enjoy.
I guess he’ll have a fancy ass funeral then.
Which will likely turn into a superspreader event, because you know the people who are throwing money at him ain’t vaxxed, either.
Calling it now: His body will be cooling and his wife will be setting up a GFM, complete with a sob story that highlights their children and their victimhood. The fools who follow them will soon be parted from their money.
Think of him as a guy balancing on a ledge of a high rise: there’s a crowd below watching to see if he’ll jump and he feels like a celebrity. In his case he’ll definitely jump, but he’d like to have that moment of celebrity first. Suicide by ignorance, suicide by internet.
I’m reading Dying of Whiteness right now. It is really helping to demystify these people and their irrational insistence on killing themselves rather than joining the rest of us in the modern world.
I will have to check that out. I am struggling to understand this mindset (which my parents and several siblings cling to, yet I cannot make it make sense even in a twisted way), is it from our US healthcare system legitimately being an untrustworthy disaster, concerns over Big Pharma / pollution / toxic waste / corruption (also legitimate to a degree), or just plain old politics and propaganda? What role is racism playing? It’s so frightening.
It’s hard to understand because it’s not rational AT ALL, but they use all kinds of rationalizations to justify their stance. I’m not far enough into the book to try to paraphrase it yet, but I feel like I need to understand it because I too have them in my family!
Good riddance to him. There is a significant overlap between anti-vaxxers and white nationalism, anti-abortion, treason and Trump loving totalitarianism.
Like Ivan Drago once said, if he dies, he dies. I’m certain that the world will be slightly better with less of these anti-vax “freedom warriors” in it.
Godspeed, dude-bro.
His body. His choice,. I guess. He can live or die by that decision…. I should say I hate to say that at this point of the pandemic, but I don’t care. Unvaxxed ppl have had more than enough time and information. Their choice to wrestle death directly. Like the poster above, Drago had said on Rocky IV: “if he dies, he dies”… And that applies here too
He had a choice
(Quoting Loki here…)
“Yes, very sad. Anyway…”
Sometimes the trash takes itself out.
Ooh good one!
F-ING IDIOT. What more is there to say?
I love how he says “I was born free.” Yeah, and then what??? After being born “free” you GOT A BUNCH OF VACCINES!!!!
Not only that, their parents got them for them. Without their consent. 😉 They love to talk about consent and free will and choice, but many of them forget that they were vaccinated as kids. Do they resent their parents for that now? I’ll bet not.
it feels like if the Polio vaccine was introduced today or even in 2019 (pre-covid but online and conspiratorial) we literally wouldn’t eradicate Polio.
@souperkay @Giddy
I agree with both of your points about how fear and a need for attention are the primary motivators for these people (both white men, go figure) who are trying to position themselves as martyrs.
It’s terrifying to be that sick and vulnerable. Instead of facing that fear head-on, these guys are deflecting by kicking up a completely non-sensical argument that nonetheless, they know people will bite at. The attention and false indignation give them a temporary distraction. Will it last long enough to carry them through the final moments of their lives? Or will they be like so many others, who see the light only when it is too late for medicine to save them?
I hate that these guys are getting coverage, but it helps to re-frame it to remember that these men are not brave, they are running from their fear straight to their deaths.
Diabetes, double amputee, heart surgeries. Hmmmm…. I wouldn’t be surprised that he’d been turned down before and decided to make it about his refusal to take the vaccine rather than center the conversation around the fact that he’s probably non-compliant with ALL of his care. Whatever, bye Dude….
Suicide by dumb*ssery is not a tragedy,
The 600,000 who died before a vaccine was available- each of those deaths are tragedies.
One wonders how many people around him are disease vectors also. I don’t want to see anyone die needlessly but this petulant child is choosing this. And so many suckers willing to give him money. Gross.
Then perish. Sorry. I want to have sympathy, but I just can’t. Brainwashed though they may be, their actions don’t just affect them or those around them, but EVERYONE ELSE. This guy has a wife, three kids, and another on the way.
I’m not in the US, but we have people like that here in Canada, and I know we would all be doing better if not for fools like this who spread dangerous misinformation and encourage violent dissent.
Organs are in short supply. They should go to the ones that will adhere to treatment modules developed by actual doctors and scientists.
Speaking as a nurse….the ICUs are filling with COVID19 cases again. Our ICUs have never been filled with vaccine reactions.
Except . . . no. No, sir, you were not born *free.*
There are rules to living in society. You have to have a driver’s license to drive a car, a gun permit to own a firearm, you can’t practice medicine without a license or practice law without passing the bar exam, it’s illegal to drink before you’re 21-years-old, selling drugs is entirely illegal whether they’re prescription or illicit, and murder is flat-out off-limits unless it falls under the heading of self-defense. Enrollment in public school where Americans are taught about their freedoms requires students to be vaccinated, for goodness sake! Many, many, many laws.
And that’s completely ignoring that someone in need of a liver transplant will be refused a donor organ if they’re drinking and those in need of hearts or lungs will be denied a place on the list if they’re still smoking. There is a finite amount of donor organs, so the medical establishment decided long ago – quite rightly – to only consider patients who take their health seriously. Someone refuses a vaccination that protects against an incredibly contagious super virus that has killed millions of people in two years clearly doesn’t care all that much about maximizing their lifespan, especially if their immune systems are already compromised due to organ failure.
Keep them all off the list, sure – but I say go one step further and set them up with morphine drips in the privacy of their own homes to ease the burden on their local hospitals. They’ve made their beds, let them die in them if they refuse to help themselves even in the face of certain death.
Precisely. And if they find society too restrictive and offensive to their sensibilities, then I think that they should all just go and live off the grid like they’ve been threatening to. Go live off the land in a little commune in the woods, far from the evil modern world that you just can’t bear to live in. But they never will. They’d have nothing to rail against if they did that, and they need to keep inventing needless causes that they can take up and champion.
When the hill you choose to die on is literally the hill you’ll die on.
Adios. Please accept my congratulations for removing yourself from the gene pool. Score one more for humanity!!!
Fine, but why can’t they die quietly?
ITA – just shut the f*ck up about it. The press should stop covering these people.
Dude is only alive because of extreme medical intervention but won’t get a little shot. I just can’t with humans anymore.
I work in organ donation. 80% of people in need of organs are waiting for a kidney. Priority needs to go to people with the best chances of survival. Someone unvaccinated with underlying conditions does not fall into that category.
Happy hunting.
best wishes. warmest regards.
Ask him how many other vaccines he’s had
Different perspective: maybe his quality of life is crap and he didn’t care about dying anyway. Would welcome it. Using these anti-vaxxers for fundraising allows him to leave more money for his family.
Sometimes people with chronic conditions don’t want to live anymore. They don’t want to be a burden to their families anymore. This gives them an out and some money I’m sure they need.
Well, may he rest in peace.
#freedumb
I can’t with these people. Darwinism wins again. He should return those donations because they were given in good faith towards his transplant.
I can’t help but laugh out loud at these morons! It’s just comical at this point, you’re still fkng free if you get a vaccine, lol. What an idiotic way to go out, thinking you’re some Billy badass American patriot sticking it to government……over a VACCINE…..all while screaming blue lives matter and just follow the rules and you won’t get shot by police, but don’t tread on ME. Die mad folks.
Weird hill to die on, but at least you’re dead.
I live in a “blue bubble” in North Carolina. Where this guy lives is deeply conservative and in fact, Madison Cawthorn is angling to represent part of his county. It’s a deep red part of the state which embraces trumpism and conspiracy theories. It’s too bad that people fall prey to this, but he’s made his bed, so “die free”. I am OVER these morons.
I hope those 100 people willing to donate a kidney will follow through and donate one to a stranger.
How much money has he raised? And for what? I do feel bad for him that he’s been SO brainwashed by people who have actually been double-vaccinated and boostered. EVERY politician–senators, congresspersons, mayors, governors, failed former president, and pseudo-journalist., HAS been triple-vaccinated, but push the ignorant masses (through Fox, Newsmax, etc.) that it is nobler and worthier to die and make others die by going unvaxxed. Jerry Hall’s Australian husband pushed IN FRONT OF THE LINE to be vaxxed FIRST. Yet he makes millions with his asinine yellow journalism in America feeding off of people like this poor, stubborn fool who will die soon and grift off others before doing so. I NEVER would have thought people would make bank and score politically for persuading their fellow Americans to die needlessly and suffer immensely. The hypocrisy, cynicism, ugliness and evil are too much to bear sometimes.
No, you will die stupid.
Can we please stop giving these people airtime? Clearly he was OK wt science and modern medicine for other interventions. Good luck mate. Bye.
Ah, well, Darwin strikes again….
Thanks for taking yourself out of the gene pool…
Go ahead and be proud of yourself sunshine, this is the hill you will die on.
I feel bad that this unfortunate person, who is to be pitied for being hoodwinked and in such poor physical /mental shape in the first place, is taking the wrath that REALLY belongs to the vaccinated, rich, arrogant, corrupt bastards who encouraged this man’s ignorant self-immolation in the first place. Trump, De Santis, Tucker Carlson, Greg Abbott, Rupert Murdoch, etc. THESE are the pro-pandemic, fully vaxxed BASTARDS who should be excoriated and hung out to dry. These men.
What an absolute dumbass.
But hey, one less vote for Trump in 2024, that’s a win.
This guy is going to turn into a martyr for the conspiracy dingbats. Delusional thinking on a mass scale never ends well.