Should Prince Edward have gotten the National Theatre patronage instead of Camilla?

For months in 2021, the Earl and Countess of Wessex were desperately trying to make themselves happen. They were doing straight-up interviews, they were pushing themselves forward as “senior royals,” they were telling everyone that they were the Queen’s favorites and they would step up after Prince Philip’s passing. Prince Charles put the kibosh on that last summer, making it known that Edward would not get the Duke of Edinburgh title and that he found their PR campaign irritating and pointless. Edward and Sophie have been pretty quiet for months. And then Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, was named the royal patron of the National Theatre, which is apparently a patronage Edward had his eye on:

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has secured the role of patron of the National Theatre – a responsibility previously held by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Meghan lost the patronage last year after she and Prince Harry confirmed they would not return to working royal life. Reflecting on the choice of recipient for the prestigious position, royal journalist Richard Eden said this indicated a sidelining of the Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. The couple has two children, Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 13, who are the Queen’s grandchildren. The Daily Mail’s Diary Editor tweeted: “This couldn’t be a clearer sign that there will be no role for Prince Edward and his family in Prince Charles’s slimmed-down monarchy. Edward would have been a natural fit for this role.”

[From The Daily Express]

It didn’t really occur to me but… yes, Edward probably should have gotten it? He would have been a better fit for the National Theatre patronage than Camilla, even if Camilla “enjoys theater” or whatever. This makes me wonder, again, why certain patronages are being handed out and to whom. It’s been a year since Buckingham Palace took the Sussexes’ patronages, and I think the Queen wanted to wait this long to pass them out. Will she wait another year to pass out Prince Andrew’s patronages? As for Sophie and Edward… yeah, it looks like the Great Phase-Out has begun. Charles thinks Sophie and Edward are tacky and don’t deserve to be full-time senior royals. Also: I genuinely do believe Kate probably wanted this patronage too. Camilla really forced her way into it.