Should Prince Edward have gotten the National Theatre patronage instead of Camilla?

For months in 2021, the Earl and Countess of Wessex were desperately trying to make themselves happen. They were doing straight-up interviews, they were pushing themselves forward as “senior royals,” they were telling everyone that they were the Queen’s favorites and they would step up after Prince Philip’s passing. Prince Charles put the kibosh on that last summer, making it known that Edward would not get the Duke of Edinburgh title and that he found their PR campaign irritating and pointless. Edward and Sophie have been pretty quiet for months. And then Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, was named the royal patron of the National Theatre, which is apparently a patronage Edward had his eye on:
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has secured the role of patron of the National Theatre – a responsibility previously held by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Meghan lost the patronage last year after she and Prince Harry confirmed they would not return to working royal life.
Reflecting on the choice of recipient for the prestigious position, royal journalist Richard Eden said this indicated a sidelining of the Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. The couple has two children, Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 13, who are the Queen’s grandchildren.
The Daily Mail’s Diary Editor tweeted: “This couldn’t be a clearer sign that there will be no role for Prince Edward and his family in Prince Charles’s slimmed-down monarchy. Edward would have been a natural fit for this role.”
It didn’t really occur to me but… yes, Edward probably should have gotten it? He would have been a better fit for the National Theatre patronage than Camilla, even if Camilla “enjoys theater” or whatever. This makes me wonder, again, why certain patronages are being handed out and to whom. It’s been a year since Buckingham Palace took the Sussexes’ patronages, and I think the Queen wanted to wait this long to pass them out. Will she wait another year to pass out Prince Andrew’s patronages? As for Sophie and Edward… yeah, it looks like the Great Phase-Out has begun. Charles thinks Sophie and Edward are tacky and don’t deserve to be full-time senior royals. Also: I genuinely do believe Kate probably wanted this patronage too. Camilla really forced her way into it.
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 10: Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 10, 2018 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 10: Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 10, 2018 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 10: Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 10, 2018 in London, England.
The royal family welcome Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II back to Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Colour, the official celebration of the Queen's birthday on Saturday 8 June 2019 at Buckingham Palace, London. Pictured: Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 20: Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward Earl of Wessex during a visit to the Autumn RHS Chelsea Flower Show on September 20, 2021 in London, England.
The Queen and the Earl of Wessex watching double Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox, the first Batonbearer, marking the start of the 16th Queen's Baton Relay, at Buckingham Palace, London, on 7 October 2021
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, at the Albert Hall, London, for the British Legion festival of Remembrance
Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of The Royal Family attend day three of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK.
Pictured: Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, Sophie. Countess of Wessex
Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of The Royal Family attend day three of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK.
Pictured: Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie. Countess of Wessex
If Chucky can screw over his son, I repeat his own flesh and blood, y’all think he wont screw over a sibling????
Particularly a younger sibling who was born when he was 16 and had been told for over a decade that he was next in line to take over the family, the throne, the country, the family coffers, and was responsible for finding a suitable virgin to marry and produce heirs. Charles is completely paternalistic to pretty much everyone.
The only one in that family left that he has much respect or affection for is his sister Anne and she’s such a workhorse and loyal that he will just continue trotting her out the same as The Queen does.
Can you imagine: the Sussexes’ exit and the Dolittles’ inactivity leaves them woefully shorthanded, but Charles still freezes his own brother out of any role. What a family!!
I think Charles still believes that Harry, at least, will come back to the fold.
I seriously do think Charles has opened a crack in the door for both Harry ‘and’ Meghan. William will do what he will do once he’s King, but I truly do believe Charles will invite the Sussexes back into the fold on negotiated terms (leave your businesses and money in America) once he’s King.
When all is said and done, Harry is Charles’s son and Charles has seen just how hard and how fully invested in service to the Queen Harry was as opposed to William who, just in my own humble opinion, seems to feel entitled to do as little as possible.
Harry would have to be crazy to take that kind of terms, Yvette. Who knows how long Charles’ reign will last and then it would be on to William.
@yvette
Ain’t no way Harry is going to drop his financial independence for anybody, let alone Charles.
The most Charles can hope for is Harry letting him see them kids on occasion. And if he start acting right, they can collaborate on an environmental project.
@Yvette: 2 years ago, I would have agreed sans the “leave everything behind” but in Feb 2022? No. Too much has happened.
@Yvette – you’re forgetting that the powers that be (via Charles) have denied Harry and Meghan (and kids if they visit) RPO security and it’s not possible for them to bring their own armed secret service people. This is the final nail in the coffin and I think only Harry will show up by himself for big events where he can take advantage of official family protection.
Charles let William run the show. Where was he when William was working against Harry, like that Flybe stunt. Charles would have to apologize publicly to Harry and Meghan and call off the “investigation” of Meghan.
Edward, failed filmmaker who broke the imbargo on talking about William when he was in college? I think not. Failed filmmaker, failed military man, failed actor. I doubt the National Theater wanted him. He should stick to unveiling tiny plaques.
I still have a smidgen of sympathy for Edward. Now that we know a little of how the Sussexes were sabotaged and are being sabotaged every step of the way, Edward was probably up against so much opposition then.
Apparently Edward didn’t break the embargo, it was set up to look like he did by Charles and the press.
That shows his incompetence, in my opinion. He walked right into a trap that he should have anticipated. Why would he think it would be okay to film at his nephew’s college, when he would have known about the embargo? How could filming at St Andrews be seen as anything other than a way to use his relatives to get attention? There were no other subjects suitable for filming by his company? That whole situation showed his lack of judgement and likely, lack of intellect.
I remember the press had all the stories about Charles and William being “incandescent” with rage when Edward’s crew left cameras at St. Andrew’s. I sided with Edward on this, I don’t think Edward expected that his big brother and his nephew would be so “incandescent.” Edward was not there “filming” his nephew. It was just cameras had been left at St. Andrew’s.
My guess is the Wessexes will get some of the honorary military titles. Sophie, in particular, seems to take them seriously.
He didn’t break the embargo. The UK tabloids, led by former News of the World editor, Piers Morgan, lied because they were upset that Charles asked them to back off. Edward’s producer was on the campus filming for an unrelated project that had already been approved and signed off.
Charles PR person, Mark Bolland, then spun a story where Charles allegedly called Edward a really disparaging name, and that ended up on the front pages.
The fact people still believe the spin is sad. This is covered in the BBC documentary, Reinventing the Royals.
https://youtu.be/Cb97ADYi38E
I wonder what the deal is between the RF and the odious PM. It will all come out one day.
His endeavors were shut down, they didn’t fail. Charles put the kybosh on them.
I stand corrected. So baiscally Edward has known what a shit his oldest brother is, and he still has to beg for crumbs from the royal table. What a horrible family.
Harry would do well to take a look at his uncle Edward and see how badly he has fared — I would think he has enough common sense to know he’d end up in the same exact boat if he even thought about entertaining any offer from Charles.
Well, its not like most royal patronages are given out based on experience or competence, right? so from that perspective, Camilla getting this over Edward makes sense, she’s a higher profile in the royal family so it makes sense that she would get a prominent patronage like this over Edward.
What I find interesting is that she did not get it the first time around – rather it went to Meghan, which does seem a choice based on experience and competence and yes, how much the Queen liked her. And I do think probably all the royals wanted it – Camilla, Kate, Edward – its a prominent patronage. So I find it interesting bc they all probably wanted it a few years ago, there were sour grapes all around when Meghan got it, and then there was probably some scrapping back and forth and I bet Charles put his foot down and said “Camilla gets it.”
So probably 3 years ago (whenever it was announced it was Meghan’s) it was probably the Queen’s choice, now it was Charles’ choice and so it went to Camilla. I don’t think it would have ever gone to edward despite how much he wanted it, but I do think its funny it didn’t go to Kate, since its the kind of patronage she LOVES (can show up once or twice a year and get a lot of attention.)
Agree; in retrospect, receiving this from TQ this was likely another nail in the coffin for Meghan among the jealous vipers in the rest of the family. She was named patron in early 2019, which means, not long after the Oceana tour, whose success seems to have set the entire Firm permanently on edge. Kate was definitely (and publicly) angling for it, and Charles almost certainly would have wanted Camilla to get it, because it had been TQ’s. It’s amazing actually, that TQ gave it to Meghan. Yes, it was a good fit, but in that atmosphere, where status trumps pretty much everything, it’s not a surprise if the rest of the family expected that particular patronage to go elsewhere. As it now has.
Meghan was perfectly suited to it, having been in the entertainment industry. Plus she needed some patronages! Of course the queen gave it to her. Perfect fit. Camilla as patron makes about as much sense as a screen door in a submarine but that’s Charles for you. They’re both homewrecking duds.
This family has a genius for managing to do the opposite of whatever we’d consider, “of course”! I wouldn’t be surprised if Camilla/Charles were still irritated this patronage didn’t come from TQ directly to her, since she’s the FQC. Meghan was a great choice, and IMO giving this to her shows that even as a newcomer, TQ had confidence in her ability. In any event, Meghan’s tenure was just a blip on the radar; Camilla as patron will likely be no different than TQ was all those years.
@kelleybelle, cracking up at “a screendoor in a submarine”. Filing away for future use 😉
I bet the Queen is beyond caring and is letting PC decide about patronages and any Cam wants will go to her. I wonder if she is trying to get her numbers up to be as high as Phil’s were. The royal.uk site still lists National Theatre under Meghan and has Harry’s patronages still listed, including Well Child and Sentebale. They need to just remove their names and stop pretending H&M still represent them.
Well Child, Sentebale, Smart Works and Mayhew are not royal patronages.
Sentebale and Invictus Games are Harry’s ideas, although Cain tried to steal IG.
The National Theatre dropped Royal from its name because it wanted to be more inclusive, so the BRF appointed DOC.
Exactly. That’s one very good reason for them to not be listed on royal.uk. Obviously, K&W are not the only ones who try to take credit for H’s work. And royal.uk still lists The National Theatre with the “Royal” in it. They don’t appear to be too great at updating.
They are making a point of redistributing the Sussexes patronage. The rugby one is because a competition is coming up and Kate is expert at showing up to watch a performance. This one is prominent so it went to Camilla to show that she is a valuable member. I doubt they’re scrambling to redistribute Philip or Andrew patronage.
I bet a lot of Andrew’s are saying no thanks to any further royal association and probably a good deal of Philip’s are just small things that will be dropped completely.
Agreed, Kate has shown great talent at watching others do things.
IIRC, Philip’s patronages we’re retired upon his death. Andrew’s honorary military titles will get redistributed.
Don’t think this is true. Online references appear to stem from “could” or “possibly” comments Omid Scobie made in an interview early last year, which led to a typical rash of headlines confirming this will happen (though the bodies of the articles are more accurate about Omid’s comments). Realistically though, most will be dropped, and for many that probably won’t be a big deal. The RF will likely keep whatever is most important (or has the most attractive perks).
They are all coming across like a bunch of rabid vultures.. my condolences to the charities that are stuck with these juvenile patrons. I’m sure the Sussex’s wish them well, but are very glad to be out of that mess.
Do we know if rugby was actually given to Keen, or was that just DM wishing?
It doesn’t matter how slimmed down their public duties are if we’re still having to pay for them to live in Bagshot Park.
Not that I want to defend the Wessexes in any way (Edward I have less issue with but Sophie is dead to me), but it really is odd to me the way Charles has iced them out. I know he wanted a slimmed down monarchy, but the reality is that a huge chunk of that vision left the country. His own son and DIL–the future monarchs–won’t get off their lazy butts for anything, so what exactly is he left with? He and Camilla can’t do it all. Why is he not relying more heavily on Ann and the Wessexes? While they’re not my favorites, they are at least willing to put in the work and keep their heads down. Why isn’t Charles taking more advantage of that? Someone make me understand this.
It’s odd to me because they are so young, relatively. I think Edward is only 58? So they can certainly ‘support charles’ during his reign and then easily be sidelined for William’s reign as William’s children become working royals (which is what i think will happen.)
I get that Charles had a different vision for his reign but oh well, should have stood up for his son and daughter in law, now he needs to work with what he has left, which is the Cambridges and the Wessexes. the gloucesters and kents won’t be working forever.
Exactly. He had a vision of it all falling in line with his sons, but woops, that all went sideways. Time to make a plan B, Charles. I don’t get it.
I suspect that is because Charles’ plans regarding his siblings in regard to royal “work” are motivated by spite rather than rational and strategic concerns.
Charles will likely pass some patronages on to the Wessexes, he really has to, but it’s not going to be prominent ones like this one, which before Meghan had been TQ’s for decades. He does need people to work, but between this and the DOE title, he’s making it clear to the Wessexes exactly where they stand in his “vision”.
Suspect having a number of lesser patronages just falling by the wayside is already part of Charles’ slim down plan. We’ll see which of Philip’s, in particular, get reassigned. Wonder how much various organizations will care if they no longer have a royal patron, especially once TQ also passes.
I think part of Edward’s issue has always been the presence of Andrew. If you notice Charles doesn’t seem to go after Anne or care that she does more engagements than him. But I think because Andrew was there until recently always trying to claim his share and more, Charles has to shut down both brothers even though Edward doesn’t seem as grasping as his older brother.
I think Sophie was fully on board with mean-girling Meghan, and Charles probably blames them to some extent for Sussexit. That, and the natural distance between him and Edward in due to their age, and the way they acted after Prince Phillips passing, I don’t find any of the freezing out surprising.
I agree, she definitely was on board — remember her behavior at the Commonwealth church service? She was clearly fawning all over Kate and William and totally iced out Meghan and Harry.
@ superashes, and @ Jaded, though I agree that Sophie was the driving force for the apparent displeasure with regard to Charles punishing them for their antics. First, with regards to Sophie’s blatant mean-girl treatment of Harry and Meghan at the CW service. To follow with the summer production of the Sophie Show last summer when PP passed. But Charles needs bodies to fulfill the patronages within the royal foundation. Though Charles will pick and choose the juicy ones for Camilla, Charles needs bodies to fill now that Predrew as well as Harry and Meghans departure. Possibly Charles will throw a few bones to Sophie and Edward.
As for those who should be “iced out” for their abhorrent behaviour that drove Harry and Meghan out, that anger should be directed squarely on 3 people, Charles, Bitter Brother and CopyKeen. Though Charles “thinks” he is free from criticism, the other 2 were much more vile and vindictive in their actions as well as their behind the curtain antics. I wish Charles would punish the Lambridges who are lazy, taxpayer draining and charmless idiots. It’s the Lambridges that deserve the leash and muzzle treatment.
The difference might be because Anne isn’t asking anything of Charles, at least publicly.
I just assumed that Edward would inherit Phillip’s patronages.
Perhaps Charles plans to eliminate the bread and butter events. If he slims the monarchy, he slims expectations of what is expected of the monarchy, so the work-averse Cambridges won’t actually have to increase their workload at all, and he and Camilla will be beloved, as they are the ONLY ONES left to do anything. And we wonder where William got the idea to drive out the competition.
If he does, then the funding should decrease too….
100% agree!!!
LOLOLOL Scorpion, that’s really funny.
@ Becks1, buts it’s true!!! That’s how the calculations of necessary tax dollars. Unfortunately CopyKeen is too busy spending millions of pounds each year, which will skyrocket once they have planted their flag of incompetence on Fort Belvedere.
Yes, this is what I’m thinking, too. The monarchy will be the King and only those who are in direct line. A good chunk of those patronages will disappear and the “working royals” will only be involved in those obligations the monarchy has to the state. As for the taxpayer’s money – they’ll still be on the hook for staffing, maintenance and renovations of the sites “necessary” to the monarch and also state visits the government requests, but Charles already has plenty of money from the private properties, too. And slimming down the monarchy wouldn’t just cut down the “work” and the costs, but also cut down the behind-the-scenes intrigue. It would pretty much be Charles vs William.
An interesting thing to see is what will happen to the “royal expert” industry – will it be slimmed down?
As if any of them has the background to say they “deserve” most patronages lol
There are so many patonages to go around, i think someone put prince philips at 800 and Andrews at 200, so there are loads for Edward to chose from.
on the National theatre they had ambitions to try and attract minorities, and apparently that worked when Meghan took over, so now its back to the staus quo. i must say i did used to go at least once a year depending on production, but london has loads of theatre companies so i can miss this one out for a few years. the last thing i saw there was ralph fiennes sophie okonedo in Anthony and cleopatra it was riveting and the costumes were so lovely
I think Charles is icing the Wessexes because it appeared that they were aligning themselves with the Cambridge’s and they were using their proximity to the Queen to get public attention. It looked like a power play. Charles is reminding them of his power. They clearly thought they could use the Sussexes departure and Philip’s death to consolidate some control. IMO. if they had just laid low like they’ve done for years. Charles work have just let them go along as usual. It’s treacherous but that is what this family is.
Edward would have been a good and logical choice. Camilla may not be everyone’s favourite royal but at least she will do more “work” for the organisation that Kate would if the patronage had been given to her instead.
I know Edward worked in theatre production in his earlier years but that he wasn’t necessarily well liked in those circles, and his production company had little success or respect. Anyway, that’s a long time ago and unless some behind the scenes gossip emerges, I suspect like that Royal reporters blurb, these people like Camilla are very invested in taking over Harry and Meghan’s patronages, especially those two who felt their spotlight was taken away by the Sussexes.
Edward who?
I see what you did there Matthew 😉
If Charles had such a clear vision of his sons, their wives and their children being his ideal for a slimmed down royal family, then it really does boggle the mind why he sat back and did so little while it all fell apart circa 2019. It doesn’t say a lot about his management style or leadership skills.
It also tells us that the “Magnificent Seven” narrative was from the Queen’s people – Charles let it slide out there because he knew it would fail. Even he isn’t deluded enough to think you can replace H&M with Edward and Sophie.
And in the meanwhile Prince Phillip’s 900+ patronages are sitting collecting dust. They should chuck the whole set to William.
Edward can go pout on his island lol
At least while Canada is still part of the commonwealth.
I often forget that Edward even exists.
I personnally think that PC will do anything to raise Camilla’s profile and make her look good.
He would do anything for her. I don’t think he considered anybody else’s than Camilla. I bet we’ll see more and more of those move from PC and PW going forward.
Very disappointing for Prince Edward and Sophie. They will phase out again. How sad.
I have a feeling that by the time PW will have his turn after his dad, a lot of people will have turned his back on him…
Honestly, I think it’s a mistake to sideline the Wessexes. The Kents are in their mid 80s and the Gloucesters in their mid 70s – not everyone is going to live to 99 like Philip. There’s a very good chance of any of them dropping dead tomorrow.
If Charles’ plan is him, Camilla, William and Kate for the long term (with GCL working when they come of age and hoping they have a better work ethic than their parents) then best of luck I suppose.
I could not agree more if I tried. Charles is never going to be able to maintain any sort of “working” royal narrative with just the two couples, since 50% of them refuse to work. It’s just going to highlight, even more, how utterly futile the monarchy is to begin with.
He needs Edward and Sophie, this is shortsighted.
What’s Charles’ issue with Edward? We’ve known he’s hated Andrew forever bc of mummy. But why doesn’t he like Edward?
I don’t understand either @ Steph. I know that Sophie certainly pushed the narrative after PP’s death that she and Edward were the “rock” that were holding TQ up, but this is some separate level of petty, even for Chaz.
Rumors have persisted for decades that Edward is bi-sexual. Nothing wrong with that unless you’re a senior member of the BRF, and I think this is why his interest in theatre early on was quashed due to his *close* friendship with singer/actor Michael Ball. This may be the reason why he hasn’t been in the royal spotlight as much as the others, and why he didn’t get the national theatre patronage. It’s Charles’ way of keeping the spotlight off Edward’s past and his skeletons firmly in the closet.
I’ve heard about the Edward rumors. But Michael Ball has been in a relationship for decades with Cathy McGowen. This is the first I have ever heard this about HIM.
Word is he was openly gay in the theatre community early in his career when his friendship with Edward developed but retreated into the closet over the years. Cathy McGowen is quite a bit older than him, not that that matters, but after a house fire in the middle of the night in the early 90s it leaked out that they slept in separate bedrooms in different areas of the house. Even though Edward and Michael’s relationship is conjecture, I do think Edward, though in a solid marriage with Sophie, may have had a few affairs with men in his younger, single days.
Maybe this just goes to show that the “patronages” are silly attempts to “justify” the members of the royal family living high on the hog while doing little in return. I mean, the royal family is a cr@p shoot as to how many senior members they’ll have at one time, so it’s not like the patronages are set in stone. As more family members are added to the payroll, they add additional “patronages” to justify their living a very expensive life at the cost to the taxpayers. If every monarch had only one child, there wouldn’t be a need to create “excuses” to keep dozens of people on the payroll. And society shouldn’t encourage the monarch to have more than 1 or two children anyway, because that family uses waaaay too many resources which is not good for the planet.
Realistically, the monarch has a job as head of state, and that’s it.
All other family members are superfluous. Just get rid of the patronages, as they are a weak excuse for continued public grift.
Yes, Edward should have gotten it. Camilla already has something like 70 patronages? So yes, I wish Edward had gotten it. This is all Chucks manipulation. Sneaky bastard.
This is the 21st century. I don’t see the need for anybody to be visible except the sovereign and his/her spouse. The firstborn can be prepared to take over, but all the other children should try to look to finding a career to be self-sufficient. There is no need to be supporting an entire clan on the public dole. The monarch’s position should be reduced to a job, and this business of a family providing an entire class of so-called journalists a living should cease. Opening things and cutting ribbons is not a job. All elected officials cut ribbons and open things, but it is part of a real job they were elected to do. This business of HRH made an appearance at such and such to learn about such and such is an activity that is no longer productive enough to justify the cost. I don’t think the British will cease to be a monarchy anytime soon as it is so tied to their history and identity. Elizabeth’s long and reign has been a blessing and a curse, because it has kept about a dozen people from being more productive members of society by doing something other than “waiting” or unable to do anything because they are a member of “the royal family.”
Good one!
Edward would have been a better fit but Charles is hell bent on giving Edward as little as possible building Camillup. Maybe folks will catch on but it’s not a good look for him.
Camilla is finally getting all that she has ever dreamed of. First the prince, now the glory.
The only thing is Camilla is not popular with everybody to put it gently.
The idea that Liz is making these decisions is ridiculous. Charles is, and has for some time. He is the functional head of the royal family. All Liz does is veto certain things; like throwing Randy Andy to the wolves.