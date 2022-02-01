Carole Middleton celebrates her 67th birthday with a throwback photo

Carole Middleton’s birthday was on Monday (January 31). The Party Pieces Instagram posted an old photo of Carole surrounded by her children… and one mystery child. Kate is the furthest right on the image, the one in profile, blowing a birthday horn. Pippa is the one standing on something behind Carole, and James is the littlest one. But who is the mystery child? What if there’s a fourth Middleton child? Faux-keen Middleton, the forgotten Middleton. They locked her in the attic!

Carole turned 67 years old. Surely time for retirement? There were rumors – interesting rumors – in recent years that the Middletons were possibly looking to sell Party Pieces, or perhaps find investors to take over. I don’t think the business is going well these days – last year, they were reporting seven-digit losses, and in 2019-20, I genuinely believed Carole was doing so many interviews as a way to entice buyers. But who knows – I’ve never made any kind of sense of the Middletons’ finances. And God knows, none of the Middleton “kids” are going to take over Party Pieces.

Speaking of, Party Pieces is selling sh-t for the Queen’s Jubilee, including “let them eat cake” branded stuff. Y’all think it’s wise for Carole to draw such a direct comparison between Marie Antoinette and the Middleton fam?

The last time we saw Carole was in December, at Kate’s piano recital thing. The Middletons turned out like they were the real royal family.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Backgrid and Instagram.

  1. L84Tea says:
    February 1, 2022 at 8:46 am

    I simply shake my head when I try to imagine the way Doria would be ripped to shreds if she behaved even a third of the way Carole does.

    • teehee says:
      February 1, 2022 at 8:53 am

      …Having a business? Existing? Being still alive? Smiling? … Lets not even go into the greater details at play here.

      • L84Tea says:
        February 1, 2022 at 9:44 am

        Just the “let them eat cake” association alone would cause a meltdown among the RR’s. Nevermind the multiple interviews, photo spreads, jaunting around town with her faux aristo signet ring. Carol is the epitome of tacky stage moms. While she’s entitled to celebrate her business, just seeing her mug is a reminder of the comparison that we know exists. Meanwhile Doria has kept her lips zipped and quietly lived her life privately, making zero fuss and not trying to be something she’s not.

      • Mac says:
        February 1, 2022 at 11:51 am

        I hardly think Carole is hiding who she is. She’s a successful business woman and a social climber. She does it right out in the open and doesn’t care.

      • notasugarhere says:
        February 1, 2022 at 11:52 am

        A business that never could have honestly earned that much money, funded by her shady brother? That’s not successful.

      • L84Tea says:
        February 1, 2022 at 12:18 pm

        @Mac, I never said Carole hides who she is. She is who she is, but we all know she wants to roam with the aristo pack very badly, even though they’re never going to let her in their ranks or accept her (or Kate) no matter how many coats of arms she tries to conjur. But she’s gonna keep trying!

      • Nic919 says:
        February 1, 2022 at 12:43 pm

        The entire point is that Carole can do the social climbing and scam the royal connections for business without a fraction of the insults Doria has faced in her brief time as in law to a member of the BRF. Can we just not admit the overt racism here? It’s been in our faces from day one.

      • Eurydice says:
        February 1, 2022 at 2:16 pm

        @L84Tea – it doesn’t matter what the aristo pack say or do. Kate will be Queen someday and Carole will always be her mother.

      • L84Tea says:
        February 1, 2022 at 2:51 pm

        While that is true, it still means nothing to the aristo set. They all look down on the RF. Even the blood related ones. They may have to bow and curtsey to them, but they do not respect them, as most of them have blood far bluer than the Windsors. Heck, even Diana had bluer blood than Charles!

        Back to my original point though, I still stand by what I said about Doria. If she were to dare put herself out there even a smidge the amount Carole does, she would be met with rounds upon rounds of “How dare she!”…and we all know it.

      • notasugarhere says:
        February 1, 2022 at 5:59 pm

        Kate is the mother of the potential future future future king. Doesn’t mean she’s the future Queen Consort. See Diana for reference.

      • Eurydice says:
        February 1, 2022 at 6:08 pm

        @L84Tea – oh, no question about Doria. But my point about the aristos, is that they don’t matter anymore. They’re dying, just like the monarchy is dying. And the “middle class” will have its Queen.

    • Bea says:
      February 1, 2022 at 8:54 am

      Right?!?! I thought the same thing. And besides all this self promotion people still say she is classy…

    • Chloe says:
      February 1, 2022 at 8:59 am

      Doria got more grace in her little toe than the whole middleton family combined.

      Reply
    • Over it says:
      February 1, 2022 at 9:41 am

      I rewatched Harry and Meghan wedding over the weekend, I was listening to the ABC correspondents talking about how welcoming the queen was to Doria how the queen had her over for tea before the wedding. I am sure that was all true. Now fast forward a few months after and Doria had to sit in California and watch the hell her daughter was going through and this queen would have you over for tea, but the abuse and attacks that she could so easily say something about, we’ll she does nothing about it.
      Doria has already lived through hell with her daughter because of people like Carole and well all this tacky ass woman does is put out trashy shit let them eat cake. I hope the monarchy ends before the Middleton get their grubby tacky fingers on it

    • Nic919 says:
      February 1, 2022 at 10:19 am

      Doria already was attacked in some circles for just daring to show her face to one engagement, after years of the Middletons popping up in the royal box at Wimbledon.

      Reply
      • Mac says:
        February 1, 2022 at 11:56 am

        The royal box at Wimbledon was established for all European royalty. The BRF does not own or control it, the All England Club does.

      • Nic919 says:
        February 1, 2022 at 12:40 pm

        The Middletons aren’t royalty of any sort though.
        And if Meghan brought Doria to the royal box herself there would be complaints that did not happen when the Middleton clan shows up.
        They also showed up to the regatta event without complaints because there is a massive hypocrisy when it comes to Doria v. Carole.

      • Debbie says:
        February 1, 2022 at 3:46 pm

        @Nic: Your point is more than clear, and it’s a valid one.

      • Lady D says:
        February 1, 2022 at 3:53 pm

        What oh what would the press say if they both showed up in a blue dress and sat in the same box? The RR’s heads might explode.

  2. Merricat says:
    February 1, 2022 at 8:49 am

    I’m surprised Carole hasn’t issue a dolly in her likeness: grandmother to the fffk!

  3. Noki says:
    February 1, 2022 at 8:50 am

    Carole definately wears the pants in her marriage.

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      February 1, 2022 at 11:25 am

      What marriage? Mike being the only one wearing a mask at the Christmas event? A clue to how little time he spends with Carole.

      Reply
  4. Seaflower says:
    February 1, 2022 at 8:54 am

    Is Pippa relegated for James more glamorous wife in seating arrangements now?

    Reply
    February 1, 2022 at 8:56 am

    Does she realize the context of the “let them eat cake” quote? It might be appropriate though for a Queen’s jubilee during a time of hardship for a lot of her “subjects”.

    Reply
  6. bros says:
    February 1, 2022 at 8:58 am

    is she trying to make herself into some kind of tastemaker? who cares if she likes January and eats healthily and sets intentions for the year. She is not a famous person whose habits the commoners care about emulating.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      February 1, 2022 at 10:05 am

      It reads like ad copy to me. Those balloons are probably for sale on their website.

    • Becks1 says:
      February 1, 2022 at 10:52 am

      I’m laughing because….omg, someone eats healthy in January and sets intentions for the year?!?!?! Groundbreaking!

      Reply
        February 1, 2022 at 12:44 pm

        Now we know where the obvious Pippa Tips came from.

      • Debbie says:
        February 1, 2022 at 3:57 pm

        Now, now, actually I think Carol Mid. may have a point there by resolving to eat more healthily, setting out one’s good “intentions” for the New Year… I think she should definitely market that idea. I’m just testing ideas here, but maybe she could brand her idea as, oh I don’t know… New Year’s Resolutions? No one’s EVER heard of that, she’ll make millions! Lord knows, advertisers have never marketed that yet. Right?

    • L4Frimaire says:
      February 1, 2022 at 5:57 pm

      Ugh she’s so annoying, trying to position herself like some dime store influencer. Always trying to sell herself to the British public, and no one asked her to. Sit down. Always putting herself out there. Her and Sophie Wessex should hang out. No wonder their snobby aristo friends talk smack about her.

      Reply
  7. Scorpion says:
    February 1, 2022 at 9:02 am

    People Mag are promoting these photos on Twitter. Tells you, all you need to know 🙃

    Reply
    February 1, 2022 at 9:08 am

    OMG that photo with the balloons – she is def going to the Kris Jenner posing there. Its…. i just can’t. My cholesterol has gone through the root just looking at it.

  9. A says:
    February 1, 2022 at 9:11 am

    Interesting

    Reply
    February 1, 2022 at 9:26 am

    I follow my share of Brit designers/influencers/aristos on Insta and really enjoy their accounts but have zero desire to even click on Carol’s.

    Reply
    February 1, 2022 at 9:45 am

    Other Middleton are considered the right kind of people because they are white. Let’s forget that they are the absolute most tacky trashy people you will ever meet. Well good luck Windsors. You could have had the definition of class and grace Doria who kept quiet and minded her own business but as always you choose wrong.

    Reply
    February 1, 2022 at 9:59 am

    Hardly surprising Carole’s company struggled over the past two years. Other than Boris Johnson’s weekly fêtes, how much party planning business was there to be had during the height of the pandemic?

    Reply
      February 1, 2022 at 10:16 am

      It’s unlikely the company has made any real money since Amazon took over that area of the industry. And it was rumoured that they were selling third party lists to other vendors as their biggest profit until the GDPR came in a few years ago and made that illegal. So outside of Uncle Gary propping the business it’s probably not very profitable.

      And Carole is clearly an egomaniac with all these photos for her non milestone birthday. She’s not any different than Kris Jenner except that her kids have a better work ethic.

      • Sara says:
        February 1, 2022 at 10:27 am

        It’s been said for years that sale of PP trash is minimal compared to what they make from very profitable sales of their lists. And by now it should be obvious that the PP business is cover for the very questionable uncle who probably has propped up this business as he has been rumoured to do with James’ completely ridiculous vanity businesses. It’s all a tax write-off for him and a cover for how the Middletons really got their alleged money. There’s no way this trashy little party-goods business could generate the kind of income they claim, and of course their books are not open to public scrutiny.

      • notasugarhere says:
        February 1, 2022 at 11:28 am

        Profitable and illegal as they didn’t seek permission from customers before selling their personal info.

      • Mac says:
        February 1, 2022 at 12:01 pm

        I work in direct marketing. List rental provides small, supplemental income. It doesn’t come close to competing with, you know, actual sales. And there is absolutely nothing illegal about it and you don’t need customers permission. Criticize Carole all you want, but don’t make up crap.

      • Nic919 says:
        February 1, 2022 at 12:51 pm

        I’m quite familiar with the GDPR and the requirement that explicit consent is required by each person on a list in order for their information to be given to third parties. So unless you are also an expert regarding law in this area maybe you need to check yourself on the current laws governing these types of businesses.

      • @BayTampaBay says:
        February 1, 2022 at 1:21 pm

        @Mac – I think it is illegal in the UK to sell personal information.

      • notasugarhere says:
        February 1, 2022 at 6:02 pm

        Yes, TBT, that’s the point. What was legal in the UK at the time Carole was doing this. See the Telegraph investigations in to Middleton shady money that disappeared right after the wedding (pressure from William and royal press office).
        Royal Wedding: Middletons’ money – how was it made?

        No way the Middletons made anywhere near what they said (30 million), much less honestly.

  13. RoyalBlue says:
    February 1, 2022 at 10:14 am

    Not just Party Pieces doing badly, but James Middleton’s business went into administration. The investors are getting a fraction of their investment back. Someone please explain to me how these people are rich??????

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      February 1, 2022 at 10:19 am

      Dodgy Uncle Gary and FFK Willy.

      Reply
      February 1, 2022 at 10:53 am

      I don’t think they were ever rich. Comfortable thanks to uncle coke bottle, but never rich. If they were then they won’t have needed William inheritance from his mom to buy manor de buckleberry Middleton

      Reply
      February 1, 2022 at 11:29 am

      Didn’t a shady foreign businessman just purchase the Nazi marshamallow business for 300,000 (launder launder launder)?

      Reply
      February 1, 2022 at 12:46 pm

      I’m convinced Uncle Hookers-n-Blow is using PP to launder money. He’s as crooked as a dog’s hind leg and I hope his dodgy business practices via the Meddletons comes to light at some point.

      Reply
      February 1, 2022 at 12:57 pm

      Terribly rich Pippa’s husband was an investor in Boomf too and lost. I guess James and Alizee won’t be invited to Christmas dinner at the Matthews’ residence.

      Reply
      • Harper says:
        February 1, 2022 at 1:21 pm

        Moderately Wealthy Mr. Pippa would have known that James was a bad risk and written his investment off as a fail preemptively.

  14. Amy Bee says:
    February 1, 2022 at 10:52 am

    All I can say about this is it pays to have your daughter married to the heir to the throne because if this was Doria she’d be accused of taking advantage of her royal connections.

    Reply
    February 1, 2022 at 11:16 am

    Is CarolE styling herself up to be the British Martha Stewart? I’m sure I’ve seen Martha in a similar pose with balloons?

    Reply
    February 1, 2022 at 11:17 am

    What a crass woman and I’m not sorry to say it at all. She has contributed to the bullying and harassment that Duchess Meghan received. I’m disgusted with her and her family.

    Reply
      February 1, 2022 at 12:56 pm

      Her interview was one of the more explicit attacks on Meghan and for that reason alone she is trash. She was jealous that her own daughter’s lack of work ethic and interest was being shown for what it was and this interview would have come out around the time that it was known that Meghan was experiencing issues.

      Reply
        February 1, 2022 at 2:19 pm

        I didn’t even know that she’d done an interview attacking Meghan. What a wretched, jealous woman. She can’t hold a candle to Doria and I’m sure that she is jealous of that as well.

      • Feeshalori says:
        February 1, 2022 at 3:14 pm

        That was the interview where she derided Meghan’s speaking skills because she knew her daughter was hopeless at that. She said something to the effect that you don’t have to speak well to be a royal.

  17. Julia K says:
    February 1, 2022 at 11:23 am

    I have been an avid reader of all things Meghan since she arrived on the scene. No where have I read that William helped finance Buckleberry Manor. Do we know this for sure?

    Reply
      February 1, 2022 at 11:43 am

      William helped pay for Buckleberry Manor years before Meghan came on the scene. If I remember correctly, it was around the time that Kate was pregnant with George. I think it was first presented that William was paying to increase security at Buckleberry because Kate was/would be spending so much time there. Then later it was quietly released that he payed for more than originally thought.

      Reply
        February 1, 2022 at 11:55 am

        First the Midds demanded (and receive) extremely rare permission to expand their existing property. The excuse was the future royal grandchild needed protection. Local council felt pressured and agreed to the expansion demands. The second they got those rare permissions? They sold the property for a much higher price and moved to the William-bought place.

  18. FHMom says:
    February 1, 2022 at 11:31 am

    She is aging better than either of her daughters. Just saying.

    Reply
      February 1, 2022 at 11:56 am

      Photoshop. Try looking for the pics of her drinking alcohol out of a brown paper bag at tennis. Or her epic over-done fillers for the Christmas pap walk a few years ago.

      Reply
    February 1, 2022 at 11:45 am

    I like the colour of the top. There. I’ve said one nice thing. But you cannot convince me that PP is a multi million pound business in any way. I can believe they make low six figures but their lifestyles were/are funded by other sources – Gary included.

    Reply
    February 1, 2022 at 12:09 pm

    looking at these pictures is giving me a rash.

    Reply
    February 1, 2022 at 1:02 pm

    Wow as Kate gets older she looks more and more like Carole.

    Reply
    February 1, 2022 at 2:16 pm

    What happened to that Pot farm she lives next to in Bucklebery? I’m sure that is a profitable enterprise for someone……

    Reply
    February 1, 2022 at 3:26 pm

    what is that stupid sparkle thing the middleton women photoshop in their eyes?

    Reply
    February 1, 2022 at 6:15 pm

    Kid on the left: Bobby Martin. In a couple of years he’ll go upstairs to wax his skis and never be seen again.

    Reply
    February 1, 2022 at 7:06 pm

    what bothers me is the Kate stans talk about Mama Carole as a “role model” as a parent. I don’t see how she could be when her goal is to have her children just “marry up” and have no careers and earn their own money.

