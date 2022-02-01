Carole Middleton celebrates her 67th birthday with a throwback photo

Carole Middleton’s birthday was on Monday (January 31). The Party Pieces Instagram posted an old photo of Carole surrounded by her children… and one mystery child. Kate is the furthest right on the image, the one in profile, blowing a birthday horn. Pippa is the one standing on something behind Carole, and James is the littlest one. But who is the mystery child? What if there’s a fourth Middleton child? Faux-keen Middleton, the forgotten Middleton. They locked her in the attic!

Carole turned 67 years old. Surely time for retirement? There were rumors – interesting rumors – in recent years that the Middletons were possibly looking to sell Party Pieces, or perhaps find investors to take over. I don’t think the business is going well these days – last year, they were reporting seven-digit losses, and in 2019-20, I genuinely believed Carole was doing so many interviews as a way to entice buyers. But who knows – I’ve never made any kind of sense of the Middletons’ finances. And God knows, none of the Middleton “kids” are going to take over Party Pieces.

Speaking of, Party Pieces is selling sh-t for the Queen’s Jubilee, including “let them eat cake” branded stuff. Y’all think it’s wise for Carole to draw such a direct comparison between Marie Antoinette and the Middleton fam?

The last time we saw Carole was in December, at Kate’s piano recital thing. The Middletons turned out like they were the real royal family.