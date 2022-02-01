Were Zendaya & Tom Holland ‘bemused’ about taking a meeting with the Sussexes?

Since their move to Montecito, I honestly don’t believe that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are constantly hobnobbing with celebrities. Of course they know some celebrities and they have celebrity “neighbors” in Montecito, but Harry and Meghan aren’t regulars at Hollywood parties nor are they hitting up LA hotspots or anything like that. So… are Harry & Meghan the kind of people who cold-call various celebrities for potential joint projects? Maybe? We know Meghan cold-calls voters and senators, after all! Why wouldn’t Meghan cold-call a celebrity she wants to meet or work with or interview for The Montecito Royal Podcast? The thing is, if that’s happening, I doubt the Daily Mail’s Eden Confidential column would be the one with the exclusive. From Eden Confidential:
Who are the most talked-about couple in the world right now? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex no doubt like to think it’s them, but really that accolade goes to another British personality and his American girlfriend, Tom Holland and Zendaya. Their star turn in Spider-Man: No Way Home has helped the film become one of the biggest hits of all time, taking £1.27 billion at box offices around the world since its release just before Christmas.
Now, I hear that Prince Harry and Meghan want some of the screen pair’s stardust to rub off on themselves. I can reveal that the royal couple contacted Holland and Zendaya out of the blue and asked to meet.
‘Tom and Zendaya were rather bemused, from what I hear,’ one of Harry’s old friends tells me. ‘Tom had never met Harry or spoken to him in his life, so didn’t know what they wanted.’
Nevertheless, the actors agreed to meet the Sussexes, who live in Montecito, California. ‘The meeting took place,’ claims the source.
Managing to conduct the get-together amid complete secrecy was a major achievement for the two couples. It’s unclear why Harry and former actress Meghan were so keen to meet Holland and Zendaya, but they may have hoped to persuade them to take part in one of their media projects.
[From The Daily Mail]
Zendaya seems like the kind of person who would know exactly who Meghan is and what Meghan has been through, and I bet Zendaya would love to meet Meghan (if they haven’t already). I have no idea about Tom Holland, but he seems like a nice guy and I wouldn’t imagine he would be “bemused” to meet Harry and Meghan. If this meeting did take place – who knows, honestly – then I think this is just Richard Eden putting a nasty spin on something that was probably related to a future Sussex project.
First off – Tom definitely has met Harry before, Twitter was full of pictures of them meeting at a polo match a few years ago. so Richard Eden is wrong about that and this wouldn’t be quite the “cold call” he is making it out to be.
Second – even if it WAS a cold call, I absolutely think both H&M are the type to do that especially if they have a very specific project in mind. Like I don’t think Meghan would just call and be like “hey Zendaya, whats up” I think it would be “so we want to do X and think you would be great as part of it because of YZ reasons.” Maybe a little warmer than that, because she’s meghan, LOL.
And yes, I think Zendaya knows who Meghan is and what she has been through.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Meghan wanted Zendaya to voice a role in Pearl.
Meanwhile there are photos of Harry and Tom together at a polo event and Tom mentioned meeting Harry before in an interview. So once again Eden is making up stories. Pathetic.
Tom already met Harry at a polo event. There is a pic of them posing together in a group.
I would love it if Tom and Zendaya met with the Sussex’s (they’re like baby versions of Harry and Meghan without the royal drama), but I doubt Eden has any kind of inside scoop.
Tom and Zendaya are both incredibly bright, ambitious and pro-active in their careers. Connecting with the Sussex’s world be a huge win on both sides.
They are also very friendly so I don’t see either of them being bemused by a telephone call, especially if it’s for a good cause.
The hilarious part of this is that the Sussex Squad already showed receipts of when Harry and Tom have actually met in the past. It might have been casual, but proof enough that they’ve met face to face before, and that to say they’ve never met or spoken is a bold face lie. Such sloppy reporting and so easily proved wrong.
“Now, I hear that Prince Harry and Meghan want some of the screen pair’s stardust to rub off on themselves.” — once again all projection as that’s that willnot and can-not are always doing.
Yeah. Tom Holland and Zendaya are a power couple, sure, but I think M&H have far more star power. Not to be a jerk, but that is just my take.
Yes, I agree! I am certain that Zendaya would love nothing more than meeting Meghan!! They could certainly use some of Harry and Meghans star power to increase their exposure. But sure Eden, write the fictitious articles all you want as WE all know that you are lying your ass off!
I guess Eden is in need of some ££££!!! Maybe he should start a gofundme for his lack of access to spears treacherous lies! I guess the Lambridges articles don’t pay the same as well as the Sussex stories. Who would have thought that!!! But yes, Harry and Meghan are in need of stardust lately by the RR’s recent coverage! Nothing like pulling back their curtain of truth and despair 🤣🤣🤣
yes, because what the former Prince and Duchess need is “stardust” to rub off on them because NO ONE knows who they are…
/S
what a CROCK.
This seems all based on a Deuxmoi blind spotting about the 2 couples being in the same location on New Year’s Eve. The perfect starting place for fanfiction.
Honestly, I’m getting kind of tired of DeuxMoi and her subtle Meghan Markle hate.
She said some nasty stuff about Meghan along with her guest on her podcast. I really don’t like deumoxi at all. She’s rude. I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s a tabloid mole who agreed to tarnish Meghan’s reputation wihh her blind items.
I’ve only read one MM item on there that seemed real, and it was someone saw her in a shop in Santa Barbara right before The Interview came out. And that was the whole thing, they saw her, and she seemed in a rush.
Everything else I’ve read about MM has been extremely suspect. For some I think Jason was calling in tips (Kate and Will snogged at an event backstage!) but they got the names of friends wrong. There have also been 2 Harry ones that were one liners when he went to Phillips funeral and the statue unveiling, basically he was going in peace and was keeping it to business.
@Slim + Kin – Exactly.👌👌👌
DeuxMoi entertains so much fan fiction she might as well be on Tumblr. So basic and power hungry.
One thing that’s clear is the Sussex well is dry. The rota has no access to anyone in the Sussex camp. They bit the hand that fed them by abusing the Sussexes. Now the rota is reduced to checking weather forecasts to analyze the state of their lawn, they’re analyzing public records to check for clues regarding the state of their business and are making up inflammatory articles to force a response from the Sussexes. Eden made up a story by including Tom and Zendaya who are a hot topic currently to Harry and Meghan to get clicks. As has been pointed out Harry and Tom already met.
This seem completely like a writer, outlet trying to double up on the clickbait and SEO hits … Spider-Man is a huge success right now with lots of attention on its stars’ relationship AND the Sussexes generation a lot of hits too.
Add to that the fact that it’s old, friend-of-a-friend “news” , and yeah, definitely clickbait.
Two couples. Two white Brit dudes. Two Black American women. Yup, they had a meeting! *hard eyeroll* these people are so childish
I don’t believe they met at all and if they did, Eden would be the last to have any insider details. Tom and Zendaya are even more private than H&M imo.
Funny, Zendaya and Tom was at Melba’s restaurant a few weeks ago, did lying Eden see the pictures and put 2 & 2 together and come up with 6.
If H & M are doing anything with them, the BM will see the finish project.
Like Tom Holland’s friends are going to be calling a tabloid hack.
This is very plausible.
@ Myra, on what planet? Mars perhaps……..
Mixed race actress and British white man hmmm where have I seen this before. Let’s make two plus two equal ten.
Richard is reaching as usual they are starving for Sussex news of any kind and are making things up.
Plus Zendaya and Harry are both Virgos and Tom’s birthday is just a few days before Lili’s which means they probably want to get their charts done to determine if they’ll make good power couple friends or something. So California. Much woo. And toss in a group meditation and Meghan leading a yoga circle.
@ Yup, ME. Ha ha! You’re writing style is everything!
So, what Eden wants us to keep in mind is that these young, influential celebrities took a call from Harry and Meghan, because even if they didn’t exactly know what it was about, they wanted to be involved. Got it.
Meanwhile, TOB complains about not being able to get any “names” on board his projects, and had to get the embassy involved to round up celebs to meet when the Cambridges visited LA all those years ago. Got it.
Sure H&M aren’t the “most talked about”. If that’s true why can Eden not seem to write anything without giving them a mention?
“nOW I hEaR” you didn’t “hear” anything, you made it up, you piece of sh*t
Did Richard Eden get this from Deuxmoi? As others have said Harry has met Tom before and both him and Meghan have cold called a lot of people since leaving the Royal Family. They cold called CEOs to get support for Vax Live. And who’s the old friend of Harry’s who’s talking to the DM?
Angela Levin 🤣
@Becks1 –
You may be right!!.😁😁😁
They’re both full of rot derangers, who stalk anti-Sussex accounts for stories.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Spot on Becks1!!!!!!
Dickie Eden playing pretend with hand puppets again.
These royal reporters really are so dumb. How difficult do they think it is for Meghan’s people to call Zendaya’s people? Literally easier than almost anything else in the world. They were probably getting their nails done together an hour ago. All these publicists and agents in LA know each other REALLY WELL.
The whole premise is dumb. I’m sure Tom and Zendaya are contacted by all kinds of people. Why would they be “bemused” at somebody calling them if they are as popular as Eden claims? And if they had a meeting they would, at least, have a vague idea what was being proposed before going.
Not to mention which it’s incredibly common for celebrities to meet with a production company (in this case Archewell) even if they don’t know the people involved personally either to discuss a certain project or see if there are common interests that might lead to a project in the future.
Eden is such a douche. Wanting to seem like he has an “in” with the Sussexes from way over in England, when the truth is he is out in Antarctica. And how dumb must he feel with that “Tom has never met Harry before in his life” comment and then to have all those pictures from the polo match pop up on the Internet. I believe Meghan was at the match as well so I’m sure Tom met her too.
H&M run a tight ship and Tom and Z are also equally private. If this meeting happened then the people who know it aren’t going to run to Eden about it (if they wanted this known, it would be in People or Page Six or something)
‘Tom and Zendaya were rather bemused, from what I hear,’ one of Harry’s old friends tells me. How would a friend of Harry’s know how Zendaya and Tom feel?
Lmao, so true.
Would this be one of the “old friends” Harry was accused of ghosting for Meghan? When more than likely it was because he grew up and they haven’t yet? This “old friend” doesn’t even know how Harry feels never mind 2 other people they never met. GMAFB
There’s such an obvious comparison here. British man, mixed race American woman. It’s insulting to all parties involved to match make them as friends on that basis. But OTOH they probably would all get along well enough if there were reason to collaborate on something. If I found out that anyone of those four wasn’t a truly decent person, I’d be disappointed.
I’m mostly surprised that they didn’t spin this as “another pushy black American woman forces sweet unsuspecting British boyfriend to do things he doesn’t want to do”. They either haven’t figured out that Zendaya is mixed, or even Eden isn’t stupid enough to mess with Zendaya’s following…which is twice the population of Great Britain. I now hope that the two couples really do team up for a project. Can’t wait.
Zendaya and Tom are probably bemused that people like Richard Eden and the rest of the Royal rodents clown show slap on a tag and get to call themselves journalists.
Hi, I work in TV. There’s a type of meeting in Hollywood called a “general,” where a couple people (say, a writer + a producer, or an actor + a production company, or whatever) meet to just kind of get a sense of whether they might want to work together someday.
In all the generals I’ve been in, the vibe is super low-key, just this kind of “hey, I’m a reasonable person, are you a reasonable person? maybe we should work together on something sometime!” kind of thing. Sometimes there’s an agenda (i.e. “I’ve been thinking about this particular project and want to gauge your personal interest before I get your reps involved”) but often not.
Anyway, in summary, two actors having a meeting with two people who run a production company is such a non-event in L.A. that I’m amazed it even had legs as a story.
Thanks for the info.
This story is plausible.
But one only has to consider the source🙄,
the angle🤨 ,
and of course the blatant fabrications: ‘Tom had never met Harry or spoken to him in his life’🙄;
for the BS meter to start ticking off.
Is the word “stardust” some type of in, go-to, wishful buzz word when speaking of lackluster, thirsty British people (W and K)? I agree that Zendaya and Tom are hot as hell together and adorable, but “stardust” is just too twee and precious to be used for them. British Yellow Journalists: Please stop writing about Harry, Meghan OR ANYBODY ELSE IN AMERICA now and stop using the word “stardust.” The word will never happen and we hate you for it already.