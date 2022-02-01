Were Zendaya & Tom Holland ‘bemused’ about taking a meeting with the Sussexes?

Since their move to Montecito, I honestly don’t believe that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are constantly hobnobbing with celebrities. Of course they know some celebrities and they have celebrity “neighbors” in Montecito, but Harry and Meghan aren’t regulars at Hollywood parties nor are they hitting up LA hotspots or anything like that. So… are Harry & Meghan the kind of people who cold-call various celebrities for potential joint projects? Maybe? We know Meghan cold-calls voters and senators, after all! Why wouldn’t Meghan cold-call a celebrity she wants to meet or work with or interview for The Montecito Royal Podcast? The thing is, if that’s happening, I doubt the Daily Mail’s Eden Confidential column would be the one with the exclusive. From Eden Confidential:

Who are the most talked-about couple in the world right now? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex no doubt like to think it’s them, but really that accolade goes to another British personality and his American girlfriend, Tom Holland and Zendaya. Their star turn in Spider-Man: No Way Home has helped the film become one of the biggest hits of all time, taking £1.27 billion at box offices around the world since its release just before Christmas. Now, I hear that Prince Harry and Meghan want some of the screen pair’s stardust to rub off on themselves. I can reveal that the royal couple contacted Holland and Zendaya out of the blue and asked to meet. ‘Tom and Zendaya were rather bemused, from what I hear,’ one of Harry’s old friends tells me. ‘Tom had never met Harry or spoken to him in his life, so didn’t know what they wanted.’ Nevertheless, the actors agreed to meet the Sussexes, who live in Montecito, California. ‘The meeting took place,’ claims the source. Managing to conduct the get-together amid complete secrecy was a major achievement for the two couples. It’s unclear why Harry and former actress Meghan were so keen to meet Holland and Zendaya, but they may have hoped to persuade them to take part in one of their media projects.

Zendaya seems like the kind of person who would know exactly who Meghan is and what Meghan has been through, and I bet Zendaya would love to meet Meghan (if they haven’t already). I have no idea about Tom Holland, but he seems like a nice guy and I wouldn’t imagine he would be “bemused” to meet Harry and Meghan. If this meeting did take place – who knows, honestly – then I think this is just Richard Eden putting a nasty spin on something that was probably related to a future Sussex project.