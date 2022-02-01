Zara Tindall brought 8-year-old Mia out to the Cheltenham Festival Trial

Over the weekend, Zara Tindall went to the Cheltenham Festival Trial, which is something to do with horses. Zara and her mother are Horse Girls, and my guess is that Zara wants her eldest daughter Mia to be a Horse Girl too. Zara has already begun the Horse Girl indoctrination – Mia tagged along with her mum to the trial. Mia seemed very aware of the cameras and she was photographed hugging her mom and trying to hide her face. Mia is only 8-years-old and untitled. She’ll be untitled forever, so this is not a case of “she will have to get used to a public role.” She will not. She’s fine. Let her be a kid.
Zara has not been popping up that much anymore, given the pandemic and given the fact that she gave birth to her third child, Lucas, last March. Zara took time off and I would imagine Zara and Mike will hold at three. Zara gave birth to Lucas on the floor of her bathroom too, remember that? She went into labor early and there was no time to get to a hospital. I wonder if we’ll see much of Lena and Lucas in the years to come. Mia is the only one who seems to go out with her parents to events.
Anyway, Mia is a cute kid. I love her little hiking boots, those are kickass. Mia also takes after the Tindall side of the family more than the Windsor/Phillips side, right?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Zara Tindall seen attending the Festival Trials Day, Cheltenham Racecourse 2022
Zara Tindall with daughter Mia Tindall, The Queens great grand-daughter and Chanelle McCoy seen attending the Festival Trials Day, Cheltenham Racecourse 2022
Zara Tindall with daughter Mia Tindall, The Queens great grand-daughter seen attending the Festival Trials Day, Cheltenham Racecourse 2022
Zara Tindall with daughter Mia Tindall, The Queens great grand-daughter seen attending the Festival Trials Day, Cheltenham Racecourse 2022,Image: 657443502, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JULES ANNAN / Avalon
Zara Tindall with daughter Mia Tindall, The Queens great grand-daughter seen attending the Festival Trials Day, Cheltenham Racecourse 2022,Image: 657443505, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JULES ANNAN / Avalon
Zara Tindall with daughter Mia Tindall, The Queens great grand-daughter seen attending the Festival Trials Day, Cheltenham Racecourse 2022,Image: 657443515, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JULES ANNAN / Avalon
Zara Tindall with daughter Mia Tindall, The Queens great grand-daughter seen attending the Festival Trials Day, Cheltenham Racecourse 2022,Image: 657443534, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JULES ANNAN / Avalon
I still think it was wrong of Anne to deny her kids their rightful titles, they could have decided for themselves in adulthood. I would have more respect for the decision if Anne also gave them up. But she didnt!
What are you talking about? Anne’s kids were never entitled to any titles. Since the 1917 letters patent, the monarch’s grandchildren through their daughters weren’t entitled to any titles, so Zara and Peter were never given any titles of royalty or nobility.
Well then i stand corrected. I thought she was trying to give them a ‘normal ‘ up bringing but kept her own titles and perks.
Anne never implied she wanted to raise her children “normally” as defined by the British middle class or Yanks in general.
Anne has explained she wanted raise her children unencumbered and unburdened by a title. Anne raised her children as the rich untitled gentry that they are just like the van Straubenzee and van Cutsem families raised their children.
They weren’t entitled to titles, but that’s never stopped the royal family before. Monarchs just give the new husband a title if the royal woman wants her eventual kids to have one. QEII granted Margaret’s husband the title of Earl of Snowdon so their kids would be lady/viscount.
QEII could have done the same to Anne’s first husband Mark Phillips, giving future Peter and Zara titles, but they declined.
She didn’t ‘deny’ them anything, they were never entitled to any titles. Now, Mark Phillips could have accepted at title from the Queen and then the children would have been “something” – most likely Viscount and Lady like the Wessex children* since that’s what Margaret and Anthony Armstrong-Jones got (i.e. he was named an Earl, which is what I assume MP would have been offered). But he didn’t, for whatever reason, and honestly it seems to have been a very good decision for them all around. Those two were never in the gray area that the Wessex children and the York princesses are in.
*I know the Wessex children could be HRH, let’s not have that debate again lol. I’m just talking about what they go by.
Do we know what Louise chose to be styled on her 18th bday? I don’t seem to recall….?
@Jan90067 – I am willing to bet that an official announce on Louise Wessex’s HRH will not be made until she completes university and/or if/when Edward is granted the title “Duke of Edinburgh”.
I doubt she’ll go by any title unless forced into it. She seems to want a life away from the spotlight and having a HRH will just give tabloids an excuse to pry into her like they did with her York cousins.
@jan there was barely any acknowledgment of her 18th at all. Despite all the speculation I don’t think she was ever or will ever go by the HRH.
Thank you for your replies!
@Noki – Titles come from the paternal side of the family. Mark Phillips was a non-titled member of the landed gentry. Since Mark Phillips had no title there is no “rightful titles” for the Peter & Zara Phillips.
With regards to “perks”, rich people always have the “perks” and “connections’ whether they are titled or non-titled.
With regards to the “1917 letters patent”, these letters refer to the “styles” of HRH and Prince/Princess only. The “1917 letters patent” do not refer to titles.
Too bad she has a literal caveman for a father.
ikr? She’s rich though; she’ll be fine.
Growing up rich doesn’t mean you will be fine.
I was neutral on them until she had such a sour face at Harry & Meghan’s wedding (and I’m aware she was super pregnant-don’t care) and Mike made those gross comments about Harry. They live rent free on their mother’s property and use their royal connections to get work (hypocrites.)
Yes, they are a nasty bunch aren’t they!! Zara and her pathetic husband, Mike, who are not afraid or uncomfortable with being utterly nasty and disrespectful in all manners regarding others. I do find it odd that Zara and Mike are untroubled with their behaviour. I would have thought that Anne would have taken measures to raise her children to be more diplomatic. But that ship has sailed and is freely coasting in the Atlantic Ocean with no empathy or manners in sight….
Though I do feel awful for Mia as she looks horrified and scared.
Anne is not exactly known for being diplomatic herself so I wouldn’t have expected her to take measures with her kids…I would think they might be embarrassed by how “blunt” she is and how it comes off and take pains to behave otherwise, but it increasingly seems that’s not the case.
…and her comments to Harry about all the “screamers” at his wedding. Yuck.
Same! Every time Zara’s name comes up I see that expression at the wedding. I remember all the laughing and racist behavior that day by the lot of them!
And enough with this fake posing and hugging mommy. Yes, she was fully aware of the cameras and hugged on que like her mother told her to do.
Not one person is wearing a mask in any of those photos, wtf?!
Welcome to the grotesque farce that is the UK!
Our populist PM is clinging on for his post after him and his aides/gov. were accused of repeatedly throwing boozing parties during the hardest lockdowns, and therefore believe that removing all Covid restrictions (including wearing masks) will boost his popularity and save him. Again and again, proving he doesn’t care about anyone but himself.
Disgraceful. Nothing like an event of this magnitude to happily spread amongst the thousands of spectators.
Why is the child wearing a lightweight dress when the mother is wearing a coat?
Ehh, kids don’t want to wear coats sometimes. I feel bad for how scared she looks tho.
Really. What kind of jerk keeps snapping close-up photos of an obviously intimidated child?
My eight year old walks around in shorts and no coat in cold (I mean cold) weather while I’m bundled up. It’s a battle I truly just don’t feel like fighting, but I bring a coat / sweatshirt just in case.
Also, she’s a cute girl but if she weren’t hugging Zara I would swear she was Busy Philipps’ daughter.
@Ripley – With regards to to my nieces and nephews, I never take them anywhere without a front-zip hoodie in the backseat of the car “just in case” if they refuse to put on a coat or sweater.
She walked in with a coat on (see top photo). So must have decided to take it off, but it’s there if she wants it.
It’s a horse trial. Why are they so dressed up in the first place? They look like they’re going to church. Certainly they can afford warm, comfortable equestrian chic (e.g. Barbour, etc.)!
At least they’re wearing good boots. Love Zara’s!
Yeah I’m so confused by that. You’ll see people dressed up tailgating at steeplechases sometimes, but not Events. Even big stuff like 5*s, no one is dressed like this that I’ve seen (and I’ve attended with owners). The little girls boots and tights seem right, but nothing else about the ensembles.
I’ve never been to any kind of horse event lol, but in pictures from this particular event they are always dressed up. (they = the royals and royal family members etc, because that’s when I see pictures of this event, lol.)
It’s so hard to believe that Zara and Catherine are the same age!! Zara comes across as strong and self-assured. She’s a powerful woman who will “get the job done”, whatever that job may be. Catherine just seems frivolous and unsure, like she is still a teenage girl.
IMAO, Zara also looks 7-10 years younger than Cathy Wiglet Cambridge.
Zara comes across as a hard-nosed business type for sure. She’s also got her not-so-nice side though, with her driving while drunk convictions and her rudeness at the wedding. I have no doubt she’s fully as much a mean girl as Kate.
But I will never forget a US Vogue article on Gabriella Windsor, where the journalist compared Zara unfavorably to her and said Zara was “a fashion disaster zone.” Zara was definitely never a fashion plate or a beautiful model so that DID make me feel a little sorry for her. It can’t be easy to be different from the pretty, pretty princess mode when you’re in this kind of spotlight.
I find Zara very attractive in an English Rose sort of way and have no doubt she could be a “pretty, pretty princess” and fashion plate is she wanted to be but that is not the way she and her Princess mother roll.
Your use of Catherine threw me for a minute, I was wondering who that was. She doesn’t get called that very often.
Poor child looks terrified with photogs up in her face. This is why Harry and Meghan want police protection for their kids in the UK.
What are you talking about ? She not walking down the street or shopping. She is at a event where there is media coverage filming and photographing the event. This has nothing to do with police protection.
I think she just means that they’re so close and snapping away even though Mia is obviously scared. And most people couldn’t care less who she is. So imagine their behavior and potential threat to a Sussex child.
I do not like this lady or her raggedy husband, after her display at Harry and Meghan’s wedding. The eye rolling and shuffling in her seat was rude. I know that she was very pregnant but all that was not due to being uncomfortable. She looks rough here, but her kid is cute.
According to the fashion bloggers Mia’s Grey coat is Gucci.
Mia is the cutest of the Windsor clan, but I still don’t like the royal family.
She’s the one who stole the show on the Queen’s Vanity Fair cover too (with her Wessex grandchildren and her great grandchildren) when she hoisted them Queen’s handbag.
Mia was definitely a cutie in the Queen’s Vanity Fair photo spread.
Zara has a paid role as Director of Cheltenham Racecourse. She earns £100,000 a year from this position. There’s no doubt that she got this position because she is the Queen’s granddaughter but she’s no Kate Middleton. She has always worked from the age of 18/19. Her first job was as a stable hand and she lived with her boyfriend, a jockey. She has represented the UK in international equestrian events including the Olympics. These days Zara and her husband have a number of business interests connected with sports.
The fact that Zara has no title makes no difference to her place in the line of succession. She, and her children, are higher than Princess Margaret’s children who in turn are higher than the Queen’s titled cousins, the Gloucesters and Kents.
The only person to compare her and Kate was to point out that Kate comes across as frivolous and unsure compared to Zara, so no one thinks that Zara is like Kate lol.
Comparing Kate to all the royal woman makes her look frivolous and lazy. Even the york sisters held more jobs than she ever did.
I think whomever this lady is she needs to wear her hair down around her face and not pulled back. Her coat seems a tad short for the high boots too.
She’s got her Daddy’s whole face.
She definitely has Zara‘s eyes and brows though.
I get that this is probably not what you meant but she could still marry her way to a title.