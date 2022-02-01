Zara Tindall brought 8-year-old Mia out to the Cheltenham Festival Trial

Over the weekend, Zara Tindall went to the Cheltenham Festival Trial, which is something to do with horses. Zara and her mother are Horse Girls, and my guess is that Zara wants her eldest daughter Mia to be a Horse Girl too. Zara has already begun the Horse Girl indoctrination – Mia tagged along with her mum to the trial. Mia seemed very aware of the cameras and she was photographed hugging her mom and trying to hide her face. Mia is only 8-years-old and untitled. She’ll be untitled forever, so this is not a case of “she will have to get used to a public role.” She will not. She’s fine. Let her be a kid.

Zara has not been popping up that much anymore, given the pandemic and given the fact that she gave birth to her third child, Lucas, last March. Zara took time off and I would imagine Zara and Mike will hold at three. Zara gave birth to Lucas on the floor of her bathroom too, remember that? She went into labor early and there was no time to get to a hospital. I wonder if we’ll see much of Lena and Lucas in the years to come. Mia is the only one who seems to go out with her parents to events.

Anyway, Mia is a cute kid. I love her little hiking boots, those are kickass. Mia also takes after the Tindall side of the family more than the Windsor/Phillips side, right?