Did Prince Harry & William organize a Zoom call for their kids to meet/talk? Eh.

The Windsors and the British media are extremely manipulative when it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their two children, Archie and Lili. There’s always a huge amount of hand-wringing and heavy sighing whenever they bring up the subject of the Queen “needing to see her great-grandchildren” or Prince Charles “wanting to be a doting grandfather.” That’s usually where the manipulations stop though: the Queen and Charles want to see Lili and Archie (and Harry and Meghan “refuse”). There’s rarely any mention of the fact that Lili and Archie haven’t really met their Cambridge cousins, nor will Archie and Lili know their Uncle William. I say: good for Archie and Lili, they’re not going to be pawns in whatever incandescent soap opera the Cambridges have designed. But according to Us Weekly’s “insider,” Harry does want to his kids to know their cousins?

The battle continues. Prince Harry wants to take Meghan Markle and their kids for a visit with Queen Elizabeth II, but he’s determined to win his fight for property security first. “Harry has his heart set on returning to the U.K. to see the queen with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet, but that will only happen if the government takes the appropriate measures to protect his family,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Duke of Sussex, 37. “He refuses to put them at risk. Their safety comes before anything else.” In addition to seeing his grandmother, the BetterUp CIO wants his kids to meet Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. “Harry and Meghan are doing everything they can to make the world a better place and feel it would be wrong to rob their children of the opportunity of getting to know their cousins,” the insider adds. “It’s obviously difficult because of the distance factor, so Harry sweetly organized a special Zoom call with Prince William so that the cousins could get to see each other.”

[From Us Weekly]

Doubtful. Us Weekly has long claimed that regular Zoom calls are happening between the Sussexes and Cambridges and there’s zero evidence of it. I tend to believe that very few people within the Windsor clan even have the Sussexes’ phone numbers. I think Harry and Meghan are still in contact with the Queen, and I also think Harry and his father speak occasionally. I genuinely believe that William and Harry only communicate with each other by third parties though, through staff. But yeah, it is said that the cousins won’t know each other. I think Harry had a dream that his kids would grow up with William’s kids and they could all count on each other. But that dream died years ago.