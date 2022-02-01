Did Prince Harry & William organize a Zoom call for their kids to meet/talk? Eh.

The Windsors and the British media are extremely manipulative when it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their two children, Archie and Lili. There’s always a huge amount of hand-wringing and heavy sighing whenever they bring up the subject of the Queen “needing to see her great-grandchildren” or Prince Charles “wanting to be a doting grandfather.” That’s usually where the manipulations stop though: the Queen and Charles want to see Lili and Archie (and Harry and Meghan “refuse”). There’s rarely any mention of the fact that Lili and Archie haven’t really met their Cambridge cousins, nor will Archie and Lili know their Uncle William. I say: good for Archie and Lili, they’re not going to be pawns in whatever incandescent soap opera the Cambridges have designed. But according to Us Weekly’s “insider,” Harry does want to his kids to know their cousins?
The battle continues. Prince Harry wants to take Meghan Markle and their kids for a visit with Queen Elizabeth II, but he’s determined to win his fight for property security first.
“Harry has his heart set on returning to the U.K. to see the queen with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet, but that will only happen if the government takes the appropriate measures to protect his family,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Duke of Sussex, 37. “He refuses to put them at risk. Their safety comes before anything else.”
In addition to seeing his grandmother, the BetterUp CIO wants his kids to meet Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.
“Harry and Meghan are doing everything they can to make the world a better place and feel it would be wrong to rob their children of the opportunity of getting to know their cousins,” the insider adds. “It’s obviously difficult because of the distance factor, so Harry sweetly organized a special Zoom call with Prince William so that the cousins could get to see each other.”
Doubtful. Us Weekly has long claimed that regular Zoom calls are happening between the Sussexes and Cambridges and there’s zero evidence of it. I tend to believe that very few people within the Windsor clan even have the Sussexes’ phone numbers. I think Harry and Meghan are still in contact with the Queen, and I also think Harry and his father speak occasionally. I genuinely believe that William and Harry only communicate with each other by third parties though, through staff. But yeah, it is said that the cousins won’t know each other. I think Harry had a dream that his kids would grow up with William’s kids and they could all count on each other. But that dream died years ago.
I think ideally, harry wanted his kids to grow up with William’s and be close to them. Like if you had asked him 10 or 15 years ago if he wanted his potential kids to be close to William’s potential kids, he probably would have said “yes” and meant it.
But right now? Nah. Harry took his children (well child then but plural now) to California for a reason. I don’t think he has any ill will towards the Cambridge children obviously, but he knew what was in store for his kids growing up close to them (i.e. being their scapegoat in the press among other things) and so……well, like I said, they’re in california for a reason.
Sometimes you can be sad about something as a concept but not as a reality, you know? I don’t know if that makes sense.
William sent his minion to give evidence against the mother of his niece and nephew. That’s all I need to know. Harry won’t allow intergenerational scapegoating of his children in any form.
It makes sense and I agree. Harry was close to his cousins growing up, it makes sense he’d want it for his. But there’s the theory and the reality. I’m sure Harry loves the Cambridge kids too. But he knows what’ll happens down the line if William and Kate continue their actions. It will almost certainly poison the relationship. It’s sad for the kids they couldn’t have a healthier family dynamic especially since Meghan is Doria’s only child and her half siblings are nightmares. But there’s always Eugenie’s son and any future children. Maybe Beatrice’s too.
I think in general you can be sad if you don’t have closeness with your family and relatives, it’s human nature to want that, but in reality a resounding no in Harry’s particular case. Not when his own family is constantly lied about and betrayed and he can see the writing on the wall regarding his children. And at this point I’m sure toxic William and Kate are indoctrinating their children against their Sussex cousins.
I am willing to bet my first born that this spin put out by the RF is complete bullshit. The ONLY reason that Charles would even attempt to see his grandchildren will be solely for the sake of puffing up his PR. As for TQ, I do think that she would love nothing more than to see Harry, Meghan and the wee little ones, especially her namesake. As for Harry and the Bitter Brother *speaking*, this is utter garbage as well. As I said, NO one in this family has genuine interest or love for the Sussex children except TQ, Beatrice and Jack. As regards to TQ, I hesitate to put love into that category as we have seen her pettiness in full force. That’s it!! Plus, if the Bitter Brother could twist this garbage of lies to put out a statement that he has been rebuffed by Harry and Meghan, he wouldn’t hesitate to blame their continued frosty relationship on Harry and Meghan. What garbage!!
It is complete bullshit because the Windsors don’t even know the phone number in Montecito. When Phillip died the Windsors had to contact the Ambassador who then contacted the police who went to Montecito to deliver the news. No one on salty island has got their direct line! Or at least if they do, no one answers the phones when they call. HAHA!
I saw Kate snub Archie at that polo match. Highly doubt she would permit her children to Zoom with the untitled.
Millions of pairs of eyes also saw another snub in the house of God. Nope I can guarantee there was no zooming. This has been put out to make the Lamebridges look good.
That same polo match saw little Louis putting on her sunglasses and making Meghan smile. It’s a shame his parents couldn’t have that same good heartedness. You have to make the conscious decision unlike the innocent behavior of a child.
George and Charlotte also ignored Archie (and Meghan) at that polo match. That would almost certainly have been because of what they were told by their parents. By this point, any relationship between those cousins is likely well and truly poisoned via Kate and Will. Realistically though, at their current ages, George and Charlotte are probably too old to be that interested in connecting with a toddler and a baby. As far as family goes, Archie and Lili will most likely be closer to Eugenie’s (and Beatrice’s?) kids, who will be closer to them age-wise.
US weekly just makes up stuff and this is clearly another one of those made up stories. Archie has in theory met his cousins but Kate kept her kids away from him and seeing as she did the snub months later, there is no way those kids are meeting each other any time soon.
Yep, or someone not in the US wants to make it sound like Harry has no hard feelings towards the Cambridges being so helpful with Knauf and the court case along with everything else. These Zoom things are not happening. Still laugh at US Weekly’s story a while back about Meghan wanting to do a documentary about Kate’s charity work.lol The only plausible story would be a comedy about Kate’s charity work and I think that The Windsor’s show sort of touch on that – and it was funny.
I have no doubt both Kate and William are poisoning their children’s minds against the Sussex’s. They don’t even have to actively do it, the Cambridge kids probably hear their parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins constantly talking shit about them around them. They probably eaves drop too.
They are being primed to “other” the Sussex kids and look down on them as lesser. I’m sure Harry knows this and that’s why he got his kids out of there.
There is no family Zoom happening with the Cambridges. Maybe with Eugenie and Jack and Spencer family members. The rest are cut off because they would promptly report every moment to the tabloids.
They probably are, and that poison conditioning will backfire when the Cambridge kids start chafing against the lack of basic freedoms they have and noticing how much more space Archie and Lili have to do their own things. That basic jealousy over lack of freedom will open their eyes.
Harry and the Other Brother were very close to their cousins growing up. It is indeed very sad that Bill has been allowed to deprive Archie and Lili of the same experience.
My father didn’t speak to his older brother (my uncle) for pretty much the entirety of my life, and I’m in my mid 40’s. Long story short there was major drama between my uncle’s wife and my mom, and my dad basically cut my uncle and his wife out of our lives when I was a toddler. It does make me sad sometimes that I never knew my cousins, but at the same time I respected my dad’s decision. And also, no-one from their side ever reached out to us either…
I think Harry’s heart is in the right place but at the same time if a family is that toxic – and look who we’re talking about here – it’s sometimes for the best to just…let it go.
Well considering all the Jason stuff, the Robert Lacey book stuff and the Kate birthday attacks,I call BS on all this kp fluff. You don’t abuse and attack and smear constantly and expect Harry to keep offering his other cheek.
I don’t think anyone is actively scheming or trying to do anything. I think this is a big case of out of sight, out of mind for both parties. If the Sussex family decide not to go to the Jubilee( I don’t think they’re going), I don’t think those kids will go to the UK until they’re quite a bit older.
If TQ isn’t under strict control by courtiers they likely zoom with her still. I’m sure they talk regularly to Eugenie and possibly Beatrice. Doubtful about any others. If they spoke with Zara and Mike, MT would have let something slip by now.
We’d absolutely love to see them! Absolutely, yes!
No, we can’t allow them to have security. Yes, we know they’ve been threatened, but there are probably rules or something.
Yes, we’ve set the press against them. Yes, we’re dragging out an “investigation” into Meghan’s supposed bullying.
But, yes. We’d absolutely love to have them visit.
I think this is one royal reporter interviewing another royal reporter for this story. I find the dynamic between the BRF and RRs very interesting. On one hand you have the RRs wanting the Sussexes back so that they can make money off of their thousands of false stories about them. On the other hand, you have the BRF who have effectively stopped the Sussexes from stepping foot in the UK because of the security issue. Is this Chuck showing Willie and RRs his power? There’s something going on here that looks like the two sides are fighting it out in the media. Someone wants to push the “Harry is crawling back, look he wants the children to know each other” crap. The security issue is then casually mentioned. What’s going on over there?
*I broke my shoulder and am now a lefty, so please excuse obvious errors.
It must be hell having a broken shoulder. You can’t move your arm, back or neck without it hurting. Showers must really suck, nevermind dressing yourself. How did it happen, if you don’t mind me asking?
Lady D, I was going for a walk one morning, quite forgetting that it was below freezing the night before. Got to the end of my concrete driveway took one step on the asphalt road when I slipped and fell entirely on my shoulder. I have a great friend who picked me up from the hospital and kept me until I could take care of myself. So far it’s a basin bath. I haven’t been brave enough to take sling off yet. When it’s healed more I will. It was one of those moments where you ask yourself where you left your brain. Oh well, it’s getting better.
Charm, okay that makes sense. It seems like this is one of the mags that the Mids use?????
@Saucy&Sassy
Um…….no. This has nothing to do with chucky/CH & KP and the britshidtmedia infighting.
Heres what we need to bear in mind: usLIESweakly is based in NY and owned by the nasty American Media Inc., publishers of the national enquirer, FFS.
The chief content editor is the nasty Dylan Howard (who #toxictom accused of getting him to try to sabotage H&M’s wedding.)
usLIESweakly know nothing about H&M. They literally MAKE. SHIDT. UP.
Two days from now there will be another article about how William has washed his hands of Harry, Kate is “wary”, the Sussexes are drama queens and have made William incandescent. I think the Rota have dart boards with different story topics and they just write something based on where the darts land.
Yeah, based on the cycle the Cambridges have going, we are due for another rehashing of “made Kate cry” lie next.
These kids will now grow up in two different worlds. The Sussex kids are going to be American LA kids and ofcourse the Keens kids will be titled royals raised in a privelleged bubble. Even when and if they meet later they will be martian to each other.
Correction: The Sussex kids will be global citizens.
When will this bullshit stop. US Weekly is a tabloid rag only good for lining the kitty litter pan. I doubt Harry and Meghan give a rodent’s posterior about their kids zooming with the Lamebridge’s kids, the SS Cambridge sailed years ago then sank.
This is KP spin, in fact it’s all spin. It has dawned on the Windsors that outside the UK, people see they are hurting two small children.
O RLY? Because have you ever tried to get a toddler and an eight-month old to pay attention and interact for more than 22 seconds on a zoom call, much less a zoom call with people they’ve never even met?
The situation is what it is and it’s William’s and Kate’s fault. I feel sorry for Harry and for W&K’s children because I’m sure they do miss each other, Archie, Louis and Lili won’t know any different but I bet Charlotte and George wonder why they don’t get to see their fun uncle anymore.
Eh. The Sussex kids will have plenty of “cousins” that aren’t biological. Cousins like Olympia Ohanian, the Mulroney children, and Meghan’s own goddaughters Rylan & Remi. Cousins who aren’t racist, who will see them as equals, and who won’t use Archie and Lil’ Diana as scapegoats to hide their own bad behavior.
Archie and Lil’ Diana will be just fine – happy and loved and safe and full of “cousinly” bonds with plenty of other children. It’s much better for them to be away from that toxic family than to get to know blood relatives just for the sake of them being related.
Well considering all the Jason stuff, the Robert Lacey book stuff and the Kate birthday attacks,I call BS on all this kp fluff. You don’t abuse and attack and smear constantly and expect Harry to keep offering his other cheek.
Sorry this wasn’t supposed to appear here. I was going to say I agree with you. We have seen how Harry and Meghan blood relatives have treated them, so it’s best they form families with people that actually love and care about them.
I don’t mean Doria, Doria is simply the best.
I did say that the media would grow bored of the feuds & try and go for the reunion angle especially as the jubilee approaches. The media wants a new storyline- I don’t think this is even from a palace – my guess is this is a tabloid making things up.
It’s kind of like how the Fab Four thing was probably a pure media creation which some at the palace probably tried to encourage initially after seeing focus on the four. The media want the new generation- Diana’s grandkids hanging out & playing happy families. They want to get more details on Archie & Lili & they want those joint holiday pictures or at least stories you used to have with Fergie& Diana. It’s the type of fluff that the media wants to sell to the casual royal watcher- little things like racism, betrayals & smear campaigns be damned! until they grow up & the media want to pitch the relatives against each other.
But i think idea of a united front is going to be increasingly important as jubilee gets nearer as well as Charles’ reign. I guess the royal family are seen by some like a first family of the nation with Elizabeth the ‘matriarch’ so not exactly a great look for the Windsors to be in disarray.
So I think that’s why we had stories about the ‘benevolent’ father Chuck offering ‘wayward’ Harry to stay at his place. I bet we won’t hear as many stories such as Camilla saying she can never forgive Harry & Meghan or how much William & Kate hate Meghan until the jubilee is over.
There is no way this happened, any place in the multi-verse.
I love this. Not even in the multiverse. Like there is no reality where this happened because there is no reality where William is not pathologically enraged. No way the Sussexes expose their children to that. US weekly has been selling Cambridge propaganda for years now. And they continually try to make it seem as if the Sussexes want a relationship with the Cambridge’s. I’m still laughing at the Meghan wants to do a Netflix doc about Kate story. I’m not surprised this story came out. The last few weeks Charles has been trying to use his relationship with Harry so it was just a matter of time before William tried the same. When they Sussexes first left there were a lot of oh no Archie won’t know his cousins stories. So here we are again.
This has nothing to do with California. Wish people would stop giving these obvious lies air. The rota don’t have anything on California until February third. The next event for will isn’t until February tenth. They’re mad that nothing is happening and there’s no stories coming from California so they can make money and the magnificent eight that’s in Britain isn’t making any news whatsoever. Did anyone know that C&C celebrated the Chinese New year in London today? My point exactly. What needs to be focused on is the separation between George and Charlotte. Why was George only at the football game? Why was will talking about how him and copykate is regulating George screen time for videos. Wouldn’t he do the same for Charlotte who’s close in age to George? Charlotte has already stuck her tongue out at the rota and when the Cambridges walked the red carpet to the pandomine show last year. Wasn’t it Charlotte who forcefully took Will hand out of hers in front of cameras that all he could do was pat her on the head. That’s the one to watch
Does Meghan have a married lastname?
The royal family is a reason our world is in a narcissist and power hungry state it’s in. I appreciate the Sussex haven’t many biological familial relationships and are starting anew. I think a lot of us, probably all of us from a certain generation, to some extent come from toxic families and choosing to go back to them because they are “family and deserve to abuse you and how dare you thank your parents like that you are so reckless” is a toxic mentality that I’m tired of having shoved down our throats. They are refreshing.
If I understand correctly (questionable), Meghan’s married name is Duchess of Sussex. PH name is Henry Charles Albert David, i.e. no last name for wife to adopt. Titles given to them at marriage are what link them as married couple.
Oh, ok. Thanks
Well, they’ve seen both kids and they are light enough so that their dark shade wont rub off on them, So now they are acceptable. Dumb idjits. Nobody buys that c$@p they trying to sell.
I don’t believe the Zoom nonsense – “sweetly arranged”? Gah! But I believe that Harry would like his children to know his home country because he’s actually said this publicly. And a visit to the home country would also include a visit to family members – which ones is another question.
I doubt it. Kate did not let Louis go over to see his cousin Archie. And the other two children stayed away. I think had the Sussexes stayed, I think Archie and Lili would be cold shouldered by the Cambridges. There is already the stories about Charlotte “inheriting” the Spencer Tiara which is clearly false information, since Earl Spencer owns the tiara and “lends it”. Charlotte would never inherit it. It would be passed down from Earl Spencer to his eldest son and stay in the Spencer family. But the media is already setting up a Charlotte getting the Spencer tiara and Lili not getting it.
Wow, the british media is just shameless