Chrissy Teigen vowed to only wear comfortable shoes, so she got $1050 Fendi sandals

I can’t walk in heels. I never learned, I never wanted to learn. I genuinely find it impressive when I see or meet women who can effortlessly walk/glide in high heels. They’re like wizards to me. Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen is almost always decked out in couture and heels, because she’s rich, bored and desperate for attention. Except this year, Chrissy made a special New Year’s resolution: to only wear comfortable clothes and comfortable shoes. Yes, ladies and gents, Chrissy Teigen is committed to wearing baggy clothes and comfortable sandals. But only the most elite sandals she could find.
Chrissy Teigen is keeping up with her New Year’s resolution. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 36, kept her promise to stylist Alana Van Deraa to only wear “physically comfortable” clothes in 2022 when she sported a pair of fuzzy “Birkenstock-esque” slippers in photos posted to Instagram on Friday.
“This year I vowed to @alanavanderaa that I would not wear anything unless I was physically comfortable in it. This has resulted in the need for shoes that are … not the…..how do I say this…well they are extremely comfy,” Teigen wrote in the caption.
For the impromptu shoot, she modeled Fendi’s Signature Shearling Strappy Sandals — which retail for $1,050 — and joked that they’re “revenge” for husband John Legend’s current style choices.
“If u are following along on this very important journey, I currently have many a Birkenstock and Birkenstock-esque shoe en route and I couldn’t be more excited,” she added. “John not so much but consider it my revenge for his pants lately. If you see me in heels, they will no longer be ones that throb the bunion mom so graciously passed down to me and my tingers, toe fingers, will not jam. It’s an exciting time, ladies and gentlemen!!!”
Since I’ve always purchased clothing and shoes based on comfort, it’s kind of insane to me that other women don’t? Chrissy is 36 years old – surely she has some “just bouncing around the house” clothes, flip-flops and sweatpants and fuzzy slippers and worn-out soft t-shirts? I guess not. The rich really do live differently. And the very idea of dropping $1050 on what amounts to a pair of fuzzy sandals is BONKERS. You could get a pair of fuzzy sandals (in a much cuter color) at Walmart or Target for like $20 tops.
Photos courtesy of Chrissy’s IG.
I mean, she said comfortable, not cheap!
She got the money so why not buy nice ass shoes? I would if I had the cash
Me too.
Girl needs some ballet slippers instead of those monstrosities.
Lots of ballet slippers have no arch support and aren’t really comfortable. Not that she can’t splurge for a good pair.
I will say, my most comfortable shoes are open toe t-strap sandals. I hate anything that squeezes or rubs on my toes these days.
Yeah ballet flats kill my feet. Birkenstocks are the most comfortable shoes for my almost-40-years old feet, but they need a strap around the toe (so Arizonas are out, Mayaris are in.)
I admit that I thought Chrissy was wearking Birks and then I realized they definitely were not, lol.
I can’t deal with ballet flats for that reason. The most comfortable shoes I own are my Dansko clogs – originally worn by nurses, who are on their feet all day. I think my mother-in-law only wears Birks – she’s 80 years old and DNGAF.
In the before times, I could walk in heels without a problem, but these days? Not a chance. I saw the photos of Eddie Izzard in her stiletto boots and was amazed.
Ooh! Yes to Dansko clogs and mayari birks – I walked all over London (which sometimes has iffy pavement) with no problems. I love them so much! (And my clogs are so cute – they have a bit of a heel and look like Mary janes, but grown up)
Nope. No ballerinas for me. I love how the shoes on these pics have a sort of platform. If I had the money and cute narrower feet, I’ll go for her same style of shoes.
Thanks for all the #relatable content, Chrissy!
Chrissy gonna chriss.
LOL!!
Yes, but that dig at her mother for her bunions aren’t her mothers fault. The bunions were caused by her OWN decisions, it has nothing to do with hereditary issues. As for why she is also slamming John for his pants, WTF is that all about? Again, CT being the dumbest person on the planet and always blaming someone else or her “lack of self esteem” to bully a teen.
They look like she cut up a doggie bed. For real.
I mean she’s a millionaire, $1000 is like $100 for her.
Those sandals look like Furry Tevas. Birkenstocks ftw. I buy them in pretty colors and make sure my toes look cute. Never going back.
Troentorp clogs and Teva sandals for life. You can find cute pairs that don’t scream “hiking shoes.”. Tevas were my lifesaver walking all over the South of France ages ago, they wear like athletic shoes.
This is good to know, because when we go to Europe, we walk MANY miles a day, but it’s humiliating to wear sneakers there. I’ll try Tevas.
Chico’s and Keens are also comfortable hiking sandals. My husband has his favorite style of Keens and basically wears them every single day of his life.
I mean, she’s rich and bought rich person sandals. Color me surprised LOL To me, I just see her as a Kardashian with an actual personality.
I am with you on the heels though. I’m 5’2″, so I’ve always wanted to master the art of walking in heels, but anything more than 2″ (and I even hate those!), all I see is myself with a broken ankle.
I’d be more amazed if she was buying Nine West sandals lol. I expect rich people to buy couture. That’s who it’s made for. Full admission that I own a few pairs of extremely expensive shoes, and I’m not wealthy. I just don’t have kids and have a decent amount of discretionary income because of it.
Nine West and Steve Madden make the most uncomfortable shoes I’ve ever worn in life.
It’s her money she can do what she wants with it.
Wow! She is now committed to dressing comfortable. What an interesting, novel idea. This woman is such an inspiration.
lol
Yes Chrissy, you invented comfort!
I would definitely buy them if I could!
I was actually going to look to see if Ugg or sanuk made something similar lol.. as for comfort I’m all for dressing comfortable.. but isn’t she already known for always being in a silk robe at home?
Let them eat cake and wear sandals.
Overpriced Birkenstocks. Comfy I’m sure, but still.
You know her thirst for media attention is real when she has to run to people magazine because she decide to dress more comfortably .
Although I think it’s because she wants people to know she got new Fendi sandals, I won’t be surprised if she’s working for them and this is all a Ad.
A troll with no audience has no life, so she’s gotta post about something.
+100
She is so exhausting :/
So Chrissy wants me to believe she’ll only wear comfortable clothes and shoes this year?
LOL, as if.
I guess I’m super suspicious – but the article doesn’t say anywhere that she bought the sandals, just that she modeled them. I wonder if she has some kind of deal with Fendi.
One you go Berk you never go back
I think it’s weird to wear shoes in the house.
She’s still got her shirt open practically to her navel showing off her newly redesigned ta-tas…*massive eye roll*