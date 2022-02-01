Chrissy Teigen vowed to only wear comfortable shoes, so she got $1050 Fendi sandals

I can’t walk in heels. I never learned, I never wanted to learn. I genuinely find it impressive when I see or meet women who can effortlessly walk/glide in high heels. They’re like wizards to me. Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen is almost always decked out in couture and heels, because she’s rich, bored and desperate for attention. Except this year, Chrissy made a special New Year’s resolution: to only wear comfortable clothes and comfortable shoes. Yes, ladies and gents, Chrissy Teigen is committed to wearing baggy clothes and comfortable sandals. But only the most elite sandals she could find.

Chrissy Teigen is keeping up with her New Year’s resolution. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 36, kept her promise to stylist Alana Van Deraa to only wear “physically comfortable” clothes in 2022 when she sported a pair of fuzzy “Birkenstock-esque” slippers in photos posted to Instagram on Friday. “This year I vowed to @alanavanderaa that I would not wear anything unless I was physically comfortable in it. This has resulted in the need for shoes that are … not the…..how do I say this…well they are extremely comfy,” Teigen wrote in the caption. For the impromptu shoot, she modeled Fendi’s Signature Shearling Strappy Sandals — which retail for $1,050 — and joked that they’re “revenge” for husband John Legend’s current style choices. “If u are following along on this very important journey, I currently have many a Birkenstock and Birkenstock-esque shoe en route and I couldn’t be more excited,” she added. “John not so much but consider it my revenge for his pants lately. If you see me in heels, they will no longer be ones that throb the bunion mom so graciously passed down to me and my tingers, toe fingers, will not jam. It’s an exciting time, ladies and gentlemen!!!”

Since I’ve always purchased clothing and shoes based on comfort, it’s kind of insane to me that other women don’t? Chrissy is 36 years old – surely she has some “just bouncing around the house” clothes, flip-flops and sweatpants and fuzzy slippers and worn-out soft t-shirts? I guess not. The rich really do live differently. And the very idea of dropping $1050 on what amounts to a pair of fuzzy sandals is BONKERS. You could get a pair of fuzzy sandals (in a much cuter color) at Walmart or Target for like $20 tops.