Jennifer Lopez: ‘I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with’ Ben Affleck

Marry Me comes out on February 12th, right before Valentine’s Day and right in the middle of what was supposed to be an exciting awards season (almost every awards show was pushed back). We were supposed to be knee-deep in cute red carpet photos of Jennifer Lopez supporting Ben Affleck as he stormed the awards shows, picking up trophies for Best Supporting Actor for The Tender Bar. But here we are – a different kind of promotional tour, but J.Lo can adapt. She appears on the cover of this week’s People Magazine and she really went old-school confessional about her relationship. Good for her! Life’s too short to be coy. J.Lo knows her fans are rooting for her, so she’s giving us what we want. Some highlights from the interview:
Her inner peace: “I’ve never been better. It’s just that we’re all in a very beautiful moment.”
Ben Affleck is the reason for her joy: “I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him,” she says, reflecting on their rekindled romance from the sun-drenched room in her house that’s become Affleck’s office when he’s there. “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”
Reconnecting with an old lover, and how it’s different now: They “had a little bit of fear,” says Lopez, acknowledging the circus that surrounded them the first time around. “Before we kind of put [our relationship] out there and we were naïve and it got a little trampled.” This time, she says, “We both were like, ‘Wow, we’re so happy and we don’t want any of that to come into play again.’ We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us. I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that’s happy and loving, and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe. It deserves that, it really does. … We hold it sacred.”
More on what’s different with Ben now: “It’s beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago. … There’s more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice,” says Lopez, who treasures their second chance at love. “When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and we don’t take it for granted.”
On their kids: While she agrees it can be delicate bringing kids into any new relationship, she says, “I honestly believe that love rules all. Love always conquers everything — relationships, kids, work, work relationships. It’s all about how loving, open and accepting you can be. Not having an ego about things and just embracing all the good, always looking at the positive. When you’re in a good, healthy relationship, everybody benefits from that. Everybody.”
Ben has put in the work on himself: “I’m so proud of the him, I’m so proud of the man he’s become that I’ve watched from afar. Being honest with each other, being loving, that’s just the basis of everything. I feel like he’s at a place in his life where — just like how I feel about myself — it’s been a journey of learning yourself and figuring yourself out, getting to a place where you feel really good on your own and who you are so you can be in a happy, healthy relationship. To see the person, the human being, the man that he is today, the father that he is today, the partner that he is — he is so everything I always knew he was and wanted to be.”
Real-life fairy tales: Real-life fairy tales can be “a tricky thing,” Lopez allows, but she’s still a believer. “What I can teach my children is that real love exists. Some things can be forever, but it doesn’t mean they just have a straight line.”
What the future holds: “I just want my future to be full of love and happiness, with my children and my partner. I think everybody just wants to be happy, with somebody to go on the journey with and grow old with, and I feel good about that right now.”
I don’t believe love conquers all, but I believe that J.Lo is truly happy right now and that she’s all-in with Ben, so much so that she can barely see straight. The way she’s embiggening him too! LOL, I love her. She could fall for the most problematic scrub in the world and she would still be this effusive and positive. She always had love-blinders in every relationship, but with Ben, she really couldn’t see anything bad in him, ever. I also appreciate that she’s largely side-stepping the engagement/marriage questions – this interview is completely on her terms, and she consciously chose to refer to him as her “partner” – not boyfriend, not fiance. In her mind, they’re really in it for the long haul. We’ll see, J.Lovers.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, cover courtesy of People.
The fiiiiiinaallll countdowwwnn do do dooo
LOOOOLLLL! this!
🤣🤣🤣
I am shocked no one not even Leah Remini has ever told her to knock off that open mouth sultry pose she does so much.
Along with the frosted lipstick, so bad. I didn’t even recognize her on that cover photo.
I know. Though the partial open mouth was a dead giveaway that it is indeed JLo!
Someone please talk to her about her partial open mouth permanent stance. She thinks it’s sexy but it’s not.
Can we talk about how great the fabric of that dress is?! LOVE!
Yes, the dress is gorgeous and it fits JLo like a glove! Though she has never been one to shy away from daring or spectacular for a majority of her career, but has certainly has tumbles along the way.
I knew she wouldn’t be able to keep this we skipping questions about each other thing for long!lol
Jlo is always so extra and need to scream it from the top of her lungs when she’s in love. That was a very sweet interview though. I wish them the best.
This dress is awesome on so many levels, the design, fabric, draping, fit, and it looks great on her. I’m really not a fan of her fashion choices at times but I can see this as a win.
Jennifer Garner’s like…good luck, girl.
Her gushing about Ben makes me gag. She is making a fool out of herself. He dumped her the first time because he didn’t like the press making fun of him. He has no character. As was proven by his Garner comments.
Right, i never thought you could be this giddy at 50+ , its sweet that she cant help it. But she is dealing with Ben she should keep the gushing to a minimum because the inevitable WILL happen.
It sounds like she spent half the interview talking about HIM. Girl, get some self esteem.
With a dash of therapy with your codependent issues! I don’t think that she has been single during her entire career. It’s been one relationship after another. With her history , I can only surmise, she doesn’t like to be alone OR her relationships strengthens her success. I am baffled.
I hope that she is happy and that no matter who she wants to be with doesn’t blow up in her face.
+++1.
What I got out of this JLo never got over Ben. I’m glad they get a second chance at love and I think they will get married but not anytime soon.
Sorry, but I take these two about as seriously as I do Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.
I’m with you. How could you be this much in love with someone so soon after breaking off a freaking engagement? How do these people fall in and out of love so damn quickly?
God, who knows. It doesn’t help that I don’t like him, either. And all the partners/husbands she’s had? Hard pass. At least Kim and Pete are just dating and having fun.
I don’t think she was ever in love with A-Roid, and I don’t think she ever fell OUT of love with Affleck.
@ WhatWHAT, you could be right. Time will tell, eh? I just can’t get what he said to that female reporter. “Get them titties out.” He’s a pig. And poor sausage was “trapped” by Jennifer Garner. Ugh.
I’m glad that she is so happy with him! Does he deserve all the grace she is just pouring into him? Probably not, but that’s love I think. You see the person you love as their best possible self, and they make you feel like your best possible self. I think being able to love someone in such an all-in way even though her heart has been through it speaks to JLo’s optimism and view of the world, which is nice
She’s more reflective than I thought she would be. What she says about ego and being open and accepting is spot on, even though this is a pretty flowery, gushy interview otherwise. Why does her face look different/more narrow here? Weird.
who’s that person on the cover of People? the one that kind of looks like Jennifer Lopez?
I f*cking hate photoshop.
I didn’t know who that was until I saw the name
That was my thought as well.
I did a side by of the People cover and other photos of her and they definitely elongated her face and slimmed it. Something looks off around her nose as well but that could be makeup/lighting.
I mean, she’s in love with being in love, and even my bitter a$$ can’t be mad at that. She’s not dependent – she’s made her own money, made her own name. But she’s apparently someone who is happiest in a relationship. So if this is making her happy, I wish them the best! (I’m gonna be so mad at him if her hurts her again tho LOL)
Everything thing you said, Canichangemyname
So much second hand embarrassment. And Marry Me looks horrible.
It should be a Hallmark movie ffs.
I loved this interview and cover story! I totally get what she’s saying, I really feel they’re IT for each other.
Can’t wait for Marry Me, can’t get the Marry me Marry me song out of my head, it’s so catchy.
I like the pretty dress fabric, very spring time, Laura Ashleyish, suitable for curtains and sofas and People magazine covers.
Ben is definitely the most handsome guy in Hollywood.
To whoever said they didn’t think she as ever in love with ARod – nobody knows what goes on in a relationship except the two people in it and you can’t really make that comment about people you don’t know or even DO know. This excerpt sounds exactly like when she was talking about husband 1,2,3 and boyfriends 1,2,3… she always gushes. She’s sounds proud of his “ growth” like a Mother would be proud. And he needs a mommy. I wondered how she would maneuver publicity around a movie that sounds like it was ripped out of her recent history / about to be married then finding out he was cheating with an assistant then jumps in & falls in love with the next guy she sees. Just don’t talk about the movie at all.
The first time around Jennifer stole Ben off Nicole.
People can’t be stolen, they’re not inanimate objects with no agency!
Ben was married and a family man. Jennifer has seduced him away from the other Jennifer.
Is she elongated in that pic? So weird. And that mouth; wish something would fly in.
Lmao! Like the fly from Mike Pence’s head? These comments are killing me.
‘it’s been a journey of learning yourself and figuring yourself out, getting to a place where you feel really good on your own and who you are so you can be in a happy, healthy relationship.’
WHEN was this supposed time where she was able to “feel really good on your own’?
Was there ANY time between Arod and Ben-??
I see she’s entering her ungraceful aging stage. So much photoshop, she’s barely recognizable. Also, I’m over hearing about their relationship and I’m annoyed by the fact that she’s over 50 yet STILL has to tie a man into almost everything she does. Why can’t she promote her work without also promoting her relationship? It’s,always been like that but she’s too grown for this mess.
🤣🤣 That cover!!! When has she NOT been in love??? All I hear when I read what she says is Joey Trebiani “ And the love that they give and have is shared and received. And through this having and giving and sharing and receiving, we too can share and love and have… and receive”
Good luck
God lord, I hate when she goes all saccharine about her (very problematic) partners in interviews, it just sounds fake.
“He is so everything I always knew he was and wanted to be” .. well, that’s sad then.
I’m in a “second time around” relationship. First time around was in the late 70s. He dumped me for someone who was far more gorgeous, charismatic, exciting, and a well-known singer in the LA music scene. She love-bombed him and hero-worshiped him and he fell for it, hook line and sinker. Fast forward to 2014, he looked me up after a long but very problematic marriage and ugly divorce. She broke him — financially, mentally and emotionally. She was childish, neurotic, self-obsessed, lazy and deceitful — hey, marry in haste repent at leisure. After a sincere apology and a few come-to-Jesus heart-to-hearts, we started spending time together and I eventually gave him a second chance. Seven years later we are blissfully happy.
We are all human, we make mistakes, we make wrong relationship choices based on the initial euphoria we feel, not on what we need to know about a person before making a decision as important as choosing a life partner.
I hope this works out for both of them — I am neither a J-Lo nor a Ben stan but I am living proof that second times around can be wonderful.