Nick Cannon: ‘I want as many children as I can provide for & be a good father to’



We recently learned that Nick Cannon will soon be welcoming his eighth child, by a fifth mother, when photos came out of him hosting a gender reveal party with model Bre Tiesi over the weekend. Nick had opened up late last year that he was planning on being celibate until the new year. I speculated that the celibacy may have been brought on by news of Bre’s pregnancy, which was correct. Nick said, in a discussion with Angela Ye on his talk show, that his decision to be celibate was prompted by his therapist (something he’s mentioned before) after he opened up about impregnating yet another woman. He’s not ruling out more children though, and it sounds like it’s only a matter of time. Here’s a summary of what he said, via US Magazine, and the video is below.

“My therapist was one of the [people] who said that I should probably be celibate because I had shared that news, that Bre [Tiesi] was pregnant,” the Masked Singer host, 41, explained during a conversation with Angela Yee on his talk show on Monday, January 31. “That was the reason why I started my celibacy journey back then. … I was [celibate] because I was dealing with [this].” Cannon continued: “I felt like my life was out of control. And honestly, the celibacy did help me through the journey of getting one with myself and dealing with this.” Though [Nick] confessed that having so many children is “a challenge,” he’s not ruling out expanding his family even further in the future. “I just want to have as many children as I can … provide for and be a good father to,” Cannon said. “I want to be the best father that I could possibly be, but I’m not counting out never having more children.”

[From US Magazine]

Nick said that Bre is close to 20 weeks along, meaning he didn’t break his celibacy vow when he got her pregnant. He “almost” made it to the new year. He told Angela Ye that his virility is due to how healthy he is, which includes taking oregano oil and drinking cold-pressed juices. “You put life in and life comes out.” He really said that! He also said that he didn’t have a number of children he wants in mind.

Mariah Carey, the mother of Nick’s two oldest children, 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, is said to be happy for him in light of this news. US reports that they have a good co-parenting relationship.

Alyssa Scott, who sadly lost her five-month-old son Zen with Nick to brain cancer in December, has spoken out about people speculating about how she’s dealing with this. She wrote “It is painful having my son be part of conversations that aren’t in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn’t something I chose for him or myself. It’s important for me to let you all know…I am centered, I am at peace.” That’s really beautiful and touching. She has a way with words and you can tell that she’s a spiritual person. I hope she has friends and family around her.

Nick’s pregnant girlfriend, model Bre Tiesi, did not want these pictures of her gender reveal party to come out. She wrote an Instagram Story about how the news broke, saying that she’s “over the moon” about her pregnancy but that she was trying to keep it private. I “am horrified that this precious moment was exploited and plastered all over TMZ. This was not how I’d hope to share this news.”

Nick learned about ten years ago that he has lupus. He’s mentioned that he’s intentionally having this many children and that it’s prompted by a fear of dying, essentially. He told Howard Stern in 2017 “I’m probably gonna die sooner than most people… So why wear condoms? I might not be here tomorrow!” As I mentioned in the last story about him, at least he’s in therapy and it sounds like these women know what they’re getting into when they have Octodad’s children. Whether he’s there for them or not is for Nick and the respective moms to work out I guess.