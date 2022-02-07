Susan Lucci: ‘As women, we are prone to not want to bother the doctor’

Susan Lucci has an interview with People Magazine to promote her collaboration with the American Heart Association. Lucci had a cardiac emergency in 2018. Both of the arteries leading to her heart were blocked and she needed surgery to have stents put in. Although she’s done work with the AHA for over a decade, she’s been a more passionate advocate for women’s heart health since. In a new interview with People, Lucci has some advice for women about putting ourselves first, particularly when we are having symptoms we shouldn’t ignore.
While chatting with PEOPLE about her ongoing collaboration with the American Heart Association and its Go Red for Women initiative, the 75-year-old actress opened up about how important it is for women of all ages to be in touch with their health.
“As women, we are prone to not want to bother the doctor,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively. “We are prone to taking care of our children, of course, and our husband, or significant other, and our homes,” she continues. “And we get busy, and we are not even on the to-do list.”
Recalling how she initially downplayed “milder symptoms” that eventually led to an emergency heart procedure, Lucci feels a responsibility to share her story.
“I’ve had the opportunity to say to women, give yourself permission to take care of yourself. You are the caretaker for everyone around you, and if you’re not well, they’re not going to get taken care of either,” Lucci adds. “So be guilt-free, put yourself on that to-do list. Your wellbeing is great for you, and it’s great for everyone you love, who loves you…
“I think a lot of us, men and women, are on call. We are on call all the time. People are calling your name. People need things from you. And you want to do everything … You are just pulled in a million different directions,” she adds. “So find a quiet moment. Maybe a quiet 15 minutes, or a quiet 10 minutes, whatever you can find, that’s just a quiet time for you where nobody’s calling your name and there are no demands on your time or your brain.”
I like that she’s advocating for this and it’s important to pay attention to our symptoms and seek help quickly. Lucci’s Wiki says that she’s a Republican. Learning that made me think about systemic issues. As women we ignore our symptoms because we’re often dismissed and discounted by doctors. It’s worse for women of color and it’s worse for women who are overweight. So many women’s medical conditions are blamed by doctors on weight or stress. This is not just about advocating for ourselves and taking more time for self care. I understand what she’s saying and these things are necessary too, but they’re just part of it. It’s also much easier for white women and women who don’t have to worry about missing work or being able to afford going to the doctor. I do like what she said about how we don’t even put ourselves on the to-do list.
People had a story recently about a British woman with undiagnosed ovarian cancer living in Australia. She was continually told to lose weight for her symptoms. A woman I know had her appendix burst over a week after she first sought emergency treatment for textbook appendicitis – and was told it was her gallbladder. She’s doing OK now, but she could have died if she did not seek care at another hospital. We don’t want to bother the doctor, but more than that we don’t want to go through the indignity, yet again, of being told it’s all in our head.
Photos credit: Avalon.red and Instar
She lost me at Republican. But yes, everyone bother the doctor – you matter!
Such a bummer. I was a huge AMC viewer and she always seemed like a sweet lady. Her message here is so important. A friend is about to undergo surgery for her shoulder, after years and years of pain that she said she thought was too trivial to mention to the doctor. She really thought she was doomed to a lifetime of pain and didn’t consider that she might have options to fix it.
I know it’s just celebrity gossip, but thank you for the acknowledgement that medical care is so much harder for those of us who are overweight; I struggled my entire life to find a family doctor who wouldn’t respond to every concern with “if you lost weight that would improve.” Asthma? Lose weight (that actually does really improve it). Head cold? Lose weight. Concussion from car accident? Lose weight. I wish I was kidding.
I did find a wonderful one eventually. Who stuck with me every step, cheering me on, reminding me no gain is a victory, connecting me to nutritionists, and ensuring that anything I bring to him is treated with care and respect. Helped me lose 75 pounds. He was the first medical professional to ever treat me as more than a number on the scale.
I have medical PTSD and nearly died last year as a result of continually *bothering* different doctors persistently for years for a health condition that was dismissed as being all in my head. I am privileged: I am white and thin, and this still happened to me. I have probably lost years off my life as a result of my ordeal and the lack of medical treatment I urgently needed, repeatedly sought out, was constantly gaslit over (I was even 5150’d once because the doctor determined that I was hysterical and having a psychological breakdown when the case was that I DID NEED urgent medical treatment as was later proved…1 day into my sanctioned stay into a mental ward I collapsed and was rushed to a DIFFERENT hospital before being swiftly discharged…).
Susan Lucci may be speaking for herself or for a particular type of woman but as someone with severe chronic illness it’s not that I was ever hesitant to bother the doctors: The doctors could never be bothered with me.
My experience is not unusual and as I mentioned I am privileged. It horrifies me to imagine what other women must go through.
Also, the part about nearly dying last year is absolutely not hyperbole. I nearly lost my life to this shit.
Yeah, my first year of law school I had a medical issue and went to an urgent care center. I kept trying to explain my symptoms and they told me I had a pulled muscle. I told them that it didn’t make sense because my heart was racing and I couldn’t breathe in when I got a sharp pain in my side and back, which was radiating. Sore muscle they said and gave me muscle relaxers, and I almost asphyxiated on the sidewalk outside CVS trying to fill the prescription.
When my heart rate didn’t go down I went to the hospital the next morning. The nurse was temped to send me home but was concerned about my heart rate so sent me back to the ER doctor who asked me two questions (1) are you on birth control and (2) have you done any cocaine. He then promptly diagnosed me with blood clots in my lungs and ran a CT to confirm and it turns out I had them in both lungs with more forming in my legs. Turns out I had ticked off every other box for pulmonary emboli in my workup with the nurse, and it was a common side effect of birth control pills.
I’m lucky I survived, the nurse at the hospital basically told my family to come up to say goodbye because they didn’t think I would make it through the night. I 100% would have died if I hadn’t gone to the ER. It is wild how easily women are dismissed when they mention a legitimate health issue.
I was experiencing autoimmune symptoms, including a butterfly rash across my face. I was told (by a female PA) that I just had “bad, bumpy skin” caused by “adult acne” and that I needed to see a dermatologist. It was such a mean, catty thing to say, and I just sat there stunned. I expect that behavior from high school bullies, not medical professionals.
I am so sorry that happened to you. I also have autoimmune issues and have had similar and worse things said to me by literal “medical professionals”. You have my profound sympathy.
I have always been part of the “don’t disturb the doctor’s crowd”. I had to change my ob-gyn because according to her there was nothing wrong and everything I had could be explained with POS. I went to a new ob-gyn for a check-up and turns out I had a couple of benign tumors and not POS, but MFO. So yeah, disturb the doctors.
I was too until I learned the hard way. Now I know you have to be your own advocate to save your own life.