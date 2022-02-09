“Joe Rogan also, unsurprisingly, mocked Asian people & Angelina Jolie” links

Embed from Getty Images

Big shock, Joe Rogan was also racist to Asian people, and he mocked Angelina Jolie’s Bells Palsy diagnosis. [Towleroad]

The cane Queen Elizabeth is using? It belonged to Prince Philip. [Gawker]

Review of Jackass Forever. [Pajiba]

The Dlisted Podcast talks about Oscar snubs. [Dlisted]

Some people thought Spider-Man No Way Home should have gotten a Best Picture Oscar nomination… is it shocking that it didn’t? [LaineyGossip]

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker: still together. [Just Jared]

Bruno Mars is so cute. [Seriously OMG]

Check out Maluma’s outfit at the Marry Me screening in LA. [RCFA]

Lindsay Lohan stars in a Planet Fitness Super Bowl ad. [Egotastic]

Married people really do the most to annoy their partners. [Buzzfeed]

