“Joe Rogan also, unsurprisingly, mocked Asian people & Angelina Jolie” links

Big shock, Joe Rogan was also racist to Asian people, and he mocked Angelina Jolie’s Bells Palsy diagnosis. [Towleroad]
The cane Queen Elizabeth is using? It belonged to Prince Philip. [Gawker]
Review of Jackass Forever. [Pajiba]
The Dlisted Podcast talks about Oscar snubs. [Dlisted]
Some people thought Spider-Man No Way Home should have gotten a Best Picture Oscar nomination… is it shocking that it didn’t? [LaineyGossip]
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker: still together. [Just Jared]
Bruno Mars is so cute. [Seriously OMG]
Check out Maluma’s outfit at the Marry Me screening in LA. [RCFA]
Lindsay Lohan stars in a Planet Fitness Super Bowl ad. [Egotastic]
Married people really do the most to annoy their partners. [Buzzfeed]
I don’t know if this made international rounds, but did you guys hear what Javier Bardem said yesterday? He claimed to know about minorities because he is part of a minority, Spain. “There are roles for Latin Americans in international movies, but not for Spaniards. We need to support minorities attempting to represent other minorities.” A mess.
Latin Americans are pissed, he is comparing a country with a whole continent that (a) always gets mashed together as if all the countries were the same and (b) the only roles for latinx are 90% crime related. Not to mention the amount of times Spaniards played Latinx characters.
My oh my. And this said by the Spaniard who recently played a Cuban-American.
I cannot believe people are STILL defending this Garbage of being that is Joe Rogan!! He is the worst!! Just cancel him, he deserve it!! 😡
I didn’t know it was so easy to comment lol, very soon I will find myself a fancy name for commenting, lol again.
So this Rogan guy is the former host from Fear Factor, he didn’t age well. Initially, I didn’t recognize him.
I wonder if it would make a difference if BTS sent Spotify an open letter of concern regarding Joe Rogan’s comments regarding Asians? I think it might.
I am Anglo/European/American but most of my family is Chinese. We are immensely concerned about Asian hate. Recently a beautiful, intelligent active grandmother in our immediate family suffered a serious head injury at a park after my niece stepped away for a few moments. The first thing that came to mind was had she been attacked for being Asian in America.? (She had not.) She is recovering well today but what does it say about these times and our country when our first thought is a hate crime?
It would have to include the threat of pulling their music, because money is all Spotify’s upper management cares about. Apparently employees at Spotify have been complaining about Rogan long before this all became public.
They just made a sponsorship deal with FC Barcelona for almost 300M for 3 seasons. They clearly have too much money
HYBE bought BTS’ company Big Hit last year. They also bought whatever company owns Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. BTS’ founder and producer Bang Si-hyuk is bffs with Scooter Braun now. They were photographed fishing together the other day. BTS is powerful but I don’t think they have the control over their library that would allow them to do that. If ARMY all left Spotify that might make a difference. We left Spotify last week.
just a small correction: HYBE did NOT buy Big Hit. BTS have shares in HYBE after the company went public. Big Hit is separate inside the bigger HYBE ‘structure’ and is the foundation of everything that came after, without Big Hit and BTS there would be no HYBE. HYBE brought Bieber’s management company. If Army left Spotify it would be felt. We bring an immense traffic, but I don’t understand why it should be on them (BTS) to stand up beside them being Asian. They are the TOP10 most streamed artist on that platform, but there are artists sitting on 1-9. What about them?
just a small correction: HYBE did NOT buy Big Hit. BTS have shares in HYBE after the company went public. Big Hit is separate inside the bigger HYBE ‘structure’ and is the foundation of everything that came after. HYBE brought Bieber’s management company. If Army left Spotify it would be felt. We bring an immense traffic, but I don’t understand why it should be on them (BTS) to stand up beside them being Asian. They are the TOP10 most streamed artist on that platform, but there are artists sitting on 1-9. What about them?
I left Spotify over this mess of them continuing to support racism but also stealing from musicians. Investing in football clubs instead of supporting small musicians – is a bad message for a music company. I’m ARMY too and some of us are leaving Spotify – it doesn’t have to be BTS to start the action. Also, without BTS there would be no HYBE, which is a company built off their success. Big Hit Music is an independent subsidiary within HYBE now. So BTS guys have lots of control of Big Hit Music but less so on what HYBE chose to do since they are just a shareholder of HYBE. Bang Si-hyuk has step down as CEO of HYBE since last year, but as founder of it all – he’s still the Chairman. I agree with Laira – there are plenty of other top streaming artists in the world – it shouldn’t be on BTS only just because they are Asian.
As much as it sucks, Rogan has a HUGE (albeit shitty) fanbase. And where there are fans, there is ad revenue. Not to mention Spotify threw a lot of money for exclusive podcast rights. You’d need the majority of top earning artists to pull their music combined with a massive loss of customers. As long as he is still making them more money than they are losing because of this, I can’t see them changing their stance.
This is the bigger problem. Joe Rogan is a symptom, not the disease. The disease that he has fan base big enough that spotify signing him to begin with. I’m not saying that people should stop their efforts to have him pulled. But the fact that there’s a market for him scares me more.
Previously when he was seen as just an annoying bro there were quite a few CB commenters who said well I don’t like him but my bf /husband/partner listens to him with a sort of guys will be guys shrug.
Toxic masculinity and its apologists are the problem.
Loathsome twit. So many dumbass celebs defending him
Not dissing Angelina Jolie! He has REALLY gone to far now!
he also called people who get offended by his mocking of an Asian accent “retarded”.
this guy is THE WORST. is there anyone, besides cis-het-white men that he doesn’t insult?
the more that comes out, the more people are going to drop Spotify, the more their stock will go down, and then he’ll be out. nothing will happen until this debacle loses them enough money.
Rogan reminds me of that annoying bully in the class who is always so desperate for any attention, all the time. It’s disappointing to see how large of a fan base he has.
I tried listening to his show a few times just to see if he is as bad as people say and I could not listen more than a few minutes. The stream of stupidity that spews from him (and many of his guests) was very difficult to listen to if you have more than 2 brain cells.
I know of a few people who are fans of his and they are all Q-adjacent. He’s like… regressive woke? If that were a term?
Seeing a lot of commonalities between Rogan and teenage edgelords. Both use slurs because they think it makes them sound badass and like they’re not vulnerable to peer pressure. It’s such twisted funhouse logic that I honestly don’t think Rogan can even engage with the real world because he is scared of it. Qheads are often scared in the same way – it’s a lot easier to be afraid of a fictional monster than it is a real one.
It’s not just his use of slurs…his overall mind-set is so bigoted. He talks about people of other races as if they are a different species, and it’s *beyond* unacceptable. If Spotify doesn’t get the hint when they have to remove over 100 (!!!) episodes, they are beyond help. He’s the worst, and so is Spotify.
Agree 💯
100% Spotify needs to get him off their platform asap. It’s absolutely disgusting that they haven’t yet.
How much $$ is he bringing in for the Corporation that owns his “shock jock” podcast?
They obviously are putting money above the social good. Profits, Baby, Profits.
Ugh!
I hate what American society is becoming.
Joe Rogan was a lousy stand up comic, he hosted a garbage show daring humans to eat bugs for money, (Fear Factor) and now this no actual talent person is making $$Millions giving out his BS opinion.
The part that is horrifying to me is that actual, functioning, Adult humans listen to his lousy podcast and come to their own conclusion that a failed standup comic is the person they want to agree with and follow any BS “advice”
He is a Shock Jock radio guy = The more shocking and stupid he is, the more ratings he gets.
Use the Off Button! I bet my house as soon as his ratings dive, out he goes.
And most likely in with the next idiot.
I like the Lindsay ad, she looks cute! I root for her because of her parents who never protected her in her childhood.
And the sad thing is, even people who don’t like him/are against what he has said will listen to his podcast just to see what he will say next. Which sucks because there are the ratings.
Rogan seems to be a millennial rush limbutt. Same crap different day. Time to access Spotify’s role in spreading this manure.
Count me among those who feel Spiderman: No Way Home should have gotten a best picture nomination. It was that good.