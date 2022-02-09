Angela Levin: Duchess Meghan is a ‘difficult woman’ compared to ‘supportive’ Camilla

One of the common themes in how British commentators speak and write about the Duchess of Sussex is that Meghan was somehow always going to be a “problem” because of her family background, meaning Meghan’s parents are divorced. This… is pretty stupid and offensive, not least because both Prince Harry and Prince William are the products of one of the most contentious and well-publicized divorces in British history. I bring this up because that old dingbat Angela Levin basically said that the Duchess of Cornwall is somehow superior to Meghan because Camilla’s family was more stable. That, and Camilla doesn’t try to be clever like Meghan. Hm.
A royal biographer has said that Meghan Markle could learn from how the Duchess of Cornwall has navigated life in the public eye, despite the abuse she received at the start of her relationship with Prince Charles. Angela Levin, a royal commentator and author of several biographies of senior members of the family, spoke to GB News today after the Her Majesty gave her blessing for Camilla to become Queen Consort when Prince Charles ascends the throne. In an interview with Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster, she compared the Duchess of Cornwall to Prince Philip in his commitment to the Queen and her duties.
‘When she’s with Prince Charles, she takes a backwards step and she’s there to support him rather like Prince Philip was,’ Angela said. ‘She doesn’t try to interfere, she doesn’t try to outsmart him, or rush ahead and shake hands with whoever is there. But she has opened up during the pandemic with loads and loads of Zoom calls, talked to people, and she’s got this great sense of humour and they have warmed to her. The public has seen her in a way that they never have before. She works incredibly hard and I think the Queen feels quite rightly that she justifies it.
‘She’s also never complained about anything, from the time she was most disliked, before she married Prince Charles, people were attacking her in every possible way. She never complained and just got on with her life quietly, she stayed in her home for months on end because she couldn’t face the nastiness. But she never blamed anybody and never tried to win people round, she just waited. I believe she felt that if you give people time, “They will see what I’m like and then they can make up their minds”.’
Presenter Eamonn responded to say that it was a gradual build-up of her reputation, and after experiencing the abuse for circumstances around the start of Camilla’s relationship with Prince Charles, she has ‘come out of the other side’. Asking Angela if she thinks there is a lesson in Camilla’s story for the Duchess of Sussex, the royal biographer describes Meghan as a ‘very different personality.’
She continued: ‘Camilla comes from a solid background, she had parents who loved each other and brought her up in a very easy way. I think that the Duchess of Sussex needs to prove herself non-stop. She takes on everything she possibly can because she needs to be out there in the front. She’s not somebody who wants to work as a team, where Camilla doesn’t want to put herself out in the front. She [Meghan] has to win, and we’ve seen that with all these legal charges, very very difficult woman I think.’
It’s profoundly disturbing to me that in the year of lord Beyonce 2022, there are still people going on public airways and praising women for making themselves smaller, for not using their voices, for not being “smarter” than men. And in the same breath, smearing women of color as “difficult” because they’re competent, intelligent, diligent and hard-working. Meghan is “not somebody who wants to work as a team” – except she was in an ensemble TV show and her coworkers loved her. The only people who ever complained about her were the nasty British keensters who were triggered by the very thought of working for a Black woman. And the whole “solid background” thing – I guess if your parents got divorced, you’re never going to be normal… according to Angela Levin.
Good grief, just call Meghan a “nasty woman” like you are clearly dying to do, Angela, and get on with your day.
Nah. Tab journos get paid by the word. That’s the only way to account for their florid prose with excessive adjectives. And they have to regurgitate crap picked up from twitter hate accounts.
“Nasty” is not the n-word they want to use.
That right here.
I was going to say that Jay forgot the word “black” but you put the point across even better
WORD.
Seriously! Angela is the nasty one. I am constantly surprised that every single article about any of them has Meghan in it. Usually the thumbnail is a photo of Meghan. WHY are they so OBSESSED with her?? sheesh. Because she’s beautiful and smart and confident and Harry loves her so much he left them all? Yep.
“WHY are they so OBSESSED with her?? sheesh. Because she’s beautiful and smart and confident and Harry loves her so much he left them all?”
For those reasons you just mentioned, and the bland, tasteless puddings that pass for “royals” they’ve got left. Enjoy, BM! I’d be dissatisfied too.
Lets call this what it is: It’s the Royal Family Big LIE. These folks will say ANYTHING to advance their agenda. The Royal Family wants to stay in power and there is a segment of the British Media that will do ANYTHING including LIE to keep them in power…..sounds familiar
Ya know what I’ve come to think? Even if she is “difficult” (which to be clear, I don’t believe because they have never provided one concrete example…just vague REASONS) so the f*ck what. Everyone in that GD family is difficult.
We’ve learned over and over how terrible the royals are to their staff, the temper tantrums they throw, how truly believe they are above everyone – yet they are not smeared in the press for it aside from n article here and there. So they can miss me with Meghan somehow being a bridge too far, ya know?
@Colby 💯This100%! Even if she was difficult or a diva or whatever, which she doesn’t seem to be like at all, what they did to Meghan has absolutely nothing to do with her personality as a person, and nothing could merit the type of abuse they inflicted on her and continue to. Meghan has left the UK, is no longer a working royal, hasn’t really been seen since November 2021 but they continue to come after her and smear her. Why is that? Why can’t they let this woman go and leave her alone. There is no reason to mention her name in this at all.
I agree with both of you but there is something very important that must be understood….members of the Royal Family (The Queen, Charles and William) believe that Meghan doesn’t know her place and she must be punished for not knowing her place. It must be done in the view of the public so that the public also understands it’s place. Angela and people like her believe in this ridiculous notion that the RF is better than the rest of us. Therefore, Meghan needs to understand her place and fall in line. The problem for them is that Meghan is an American and well it’s safe to say Americans pretty much break the rules daily….even their own rules.
Paula—er, _what_ rules? 🤣😉😉
This b!tch.
Right!!!???
Also, she might want to choose her words more carefully. After all, the future-future king, himself, comes from a “broken home”.
a broken home caused by solidly raised Camilla
@Marilee: I was thinking the same thing, but I guess thinking is NOT their main suit over there.
Angela Levin has lost the plot. You can compare and contrast Cathy Cambridge to Milla Cornwall because both have the same basic job, will probably both sit on a throne and would prefer to be full time rich SAHMs & rich non-working non-career spouses. Meghan, as a member of the BRF, had a completely different job description.
Megan is married to someone way down the succession list to the throne and could best be compared to Sophie Wessex or Princess Anne who will never (barring something really weird) ever see the throne. Both Anne & Sophie are VERY strong women JUST LIKE Meghan.
Angela Levin is so full of contaminated diseased shit that her eyes have turned black.
She has her nose so far up the hate accounts bums it just ridiculous. This woman obviously suffers from mental instability or dementia, she is sad to watch and just spews hate wether she is speaking or writing.
She IS a team player. She and Harry are a team, not a prince and the little woman two paces behind.
These people are forever traumatized. They want Meghan to listen to them and kiss their behinds so much and hate that she doesn’t. Meghan is difficult in that she won’t take BS and using Camila, one of the most infamous mistresses in history to teach Meghan a lesson is not a slight or dig at Meghan. All I am getting is wishful thinking and hope that Harry and Meghan change their minds and embrace the press and come back to the royals. They can’t talk about their future queens without bringing up Meghan. It’s sad. I’m so glad Meghan didn’t compromise her dignity and respect for this nonsense. It’s not worth it in the long run.
Thing is, at the beginning, Meg DID try and “kiss behinds” in the sense that (she even said) she would do whatever the Family needed her to do. Yet, they still went after her. She did the engagements, the Tour, the charity work (VERY successfully) and yet that was another reason TO come after her. As we know, it was a combo of being GOOD at it and SHINING (a la Diana), and being a BIPOC (the latter being a *little* more of a reason than the former)
As for that sow, Cowmilla, she complained up the whazzoo about being the most reviled woman in England, and had bread rolls thrown at her; she ran and hid away for a year at Ray Mill, and cried to the tabs about it.
This karma bus can’t come fast enough for POSs like Levin.
Exactly! Meghan tried to play that part for them. She understood the expectations and it still wasn’t good enough. Meghan and Harry *both* drew the line at the racist bullying. They went after Harry’s son, a “blood” royal with their hate.
Meghan tried so hard, it makes me furious that this cow is still speaking her name.
It’s pathetic they’re comparing her to Meghan, who actually has accomplished way more with her life than Camilla ever did, and is still obviously impacting the royal family. Camilla should be compared to women of similar age and rank, like the Queens of Denmark or Sweden, First Lady Jill Biden, Hillary Clinton, or Nancy Pelosi, even Brigitte Macron. How exactly do we think Camilla would stack up when measured against her contemporaries? She is sorely lacking in so many ways. These woman are shoulders above her. This woman is there to serve Charles and Charles only. But hey, she like a good at gin and tonic, can crack vulgar jokes, and most importantly, she gets to wear the late Queen Mothers crown a day big looted diamond.
Well her “soft diplomacy” where she talked about smelling presidential farts certainly put the American president in his place…old drunk sow…very regal. Same way Katie Keen showed Dr Biden who “ really” knows their early years stuff…Keep thinking you’re special British royals and hangars on…the world is watching…
Brit, I am glad as well. Meghan was never protected like Cowmilla was either! Cowmilla, as you all mentioned, holed up for an entire year of the hate campaign against her. Plus once it finally died down, she was still vilified in the press. The only difference was that Chaz would protect her publicly and personally. The difference is that they treated Meghan much more harshly and viciously than Camilla, but Meghan was expected to take it and shut up about it. Thank goodness she has the love of a man that chose his wife over the hatred that his own family threw at her. No one was coming to Meghans rescue other than Harry!!! And I would like to add that Doria was also instrumental in securing her daughters happiness, though from afar. Doria has more class and elegance than the entire RF!!
@ Jan90067, thank you for the brilliant Cowmilla title!!! 👏👏👏 I hope you don’t mind that I used it as it perfectly sums her up brilliantly!!!
It literally makes me sick to my stomach to read that a person should have just withstood unimaginable and unrelenting psychological abuse because in the future, maybe decades, they’ll come to like you.
In Meghan’s background there is absolutely no one who says she is difficult, Camilla cannot say the same by a long shot. The nerve of this lying typist – I wouldn’t ever call her a writer or journalist.
Its ironic considering angela doesn’t come from a solid background herself. Very difficult woman i think…
It is very sickening. It’s cruel. It’s like the English people can’t do actual public beheadings or witch burnings and trials anymore so they substituted this for “difficult,” well-educated, successful women. And Black women especially.
Meghan does have a couple family members who speak ill of her but so what? That doesn’t make me think less of her. They’re pretty clearly lying and just trying to make money.
I have some former colleagues who’d tell you I was crazy and made wild accusations and lied, colleagues who were in fact sexually harassing and raping our students. I just complained too much about their actions.
It’s okay to have made some enemies in life. Honestly, there are some bad people out there.
Fair point but her family members (dad and half sister) have gotten paid to trash her.
Yeah. 2022 and women are still being told to make themselves smaller, be submissive, hide for safety (be it physical or psychological), avoid whining, and quietly tolerate abuse to prove that they’re humble, selfless, and good. Gross, and as a woc especially, your value and usefulness to other people are tied up in your ability to be that in some ways.
It’s all a lie anyway. This was never about Meghan not being sufficiently demure. It was about Meghan existing.
And outshining everyone else, hence the hatchet job by the jealous and hateful Lambridges!
The royal rabid rats have no one but themselves to blame as they played the game of tearing down Meghan with the directions coming from BP and CH.
Her whole statement is disgusting!!! And so backwards and delusional. Camilla is now part of a family that has had affairs,divorces,rampant racism, pedophillia,sexual assaults. If they were on a council estate they would be the trashiest family on the block.
“If they were on a council estate they would be the trashiest family on the block.” SAVAGE! (narrator voice: where’s the lie though?)
LMAO!!! Thanks for the laugh.
Yes, the parents raised Camilla to be a wonderful person who *checks notes* helped gaslight a naive young woman while having an affair with said woman’s fiance-then-husband. Do go on, Levin.
She rightfully got dragged on Twitter for her asinine comments.
LOL – I was going to say basically the same thing…they raised her to be a gin-swilling, gossiping, gas lighting adulteress. Nice family, solid values.
In that crowd, that IS how they’re taught to behave…by example. Aristos are a trashy lot. The drink “parties”, the wife swapping and affairs (after the heir and spare)…only it must be “discrete” to the OUTSIDE. They freely do it amongst themselves. The only thing they have going for them are titles/land/and sometimes money.
Didn’t we read here, I believe, that Bitter Brother has his *own* reputation in Norfolk as a wandering peen? Or something about doing it out in the open?? I could swear we had an article about that here…no?
But Camilla wasn’t all that discreet about boinking Diana’s husband, so she violated the rules of that set if you think about it. I always thought that a mistress was supposed to stay out of the marriage and be respectful towards the wife, to know her place if you will, but Camilla has always behaved as if she was the legitimate wife. To me, that is very tacky, in contrast, Penny Knatchbull has been pretty considerate of the queen and even Rose was under the radar until Kate tried to isolate her from her own social circle. Camilla seems to be the outlier among the mistresses. If anyone doesn’t mind reading about side pieces, check a book called Sex with Kings. It’s all about the famous mistresses of kings and how the side pieces were very influential at court and also did their very best to remain friendly and respectful of the wives. It really puts Camilla tacky ass in perspective if you ask me.
Ehhhh, Sex with Kings also focuses on history. Louis XIV’s mistress wasn’t going to be subject to the same kind of press scrutiny that Camilla was.
I just think its a weird take to say that Camilla was the “wrong” kind of royal mistress. We can debate whether mistresses should be as accepted as they are without getting into who was the “better” royal mistress or that one was “considerate” and another not, especially considering how much we DON’T know about some other royal mistress, Rose Hanbury included.
@Becks1 – EXACTLY! Well stated! Excellent post.
I posted about this is the wrong story but Camilla also put her own children through hell continuing the affair.
Camilla’s children were allegedly relentlessly bullied at school. I can’t imagine how many times the word ‘tampon’ was thrown in their faces. Her daughter would scream at Charles to leave her family alone when he would call and she and William would have raging fights about which parent was the bigger homewrecker.
She and Charles are two peas in a pod. But then I guess morals and ethics are just for us plebs.
Levin lives in toxic a fantasy world.
Wait so her kids knew William growing up? At school?
I don’t think women should be content to share their man with anyone but since that is what goes down in those circles, it is what it is. I am going to agree to disagree in regards to a right or wrong type of mistress because I do think there is a distinction between the two. I personally think that mistresses should know their place and be content to be in the background. Camilla was very flagrant with her behavior, in my opinion. Penny appeared to be considerate of the queen because she was invited to Philip’s funeral, which she wouldn’t have been had she been a Camilla I assume. As far as Rose, sure we don’t the ins and outs, but we do know that things went awry when Kate tried to exclude her. What that means about their relationship, I can’t really say as you’ve said. But I absolutely their is a correct way to be a side piece and taunting the wife isn’t one of them.
Also Camilla was very much married at the time. She had her husband and children. Her husband was quite the womanizer and community peen so not sure if they had an open marriage or if his affairs motivated her. Who knows but she actively interfered in Charles’ marriage to Diana from the time he was pressured to find a wife. She was on the selection committee and didn’t give them much space, she was always there. They did the same to Harry and Meghan. Interfere in their marriage from the very beginning and harass Meghan to try to upend the marriage. These people go out of their way to behave despicably.
JT – Is it really “Sharing their man” if the women are also having affairs? I think the point is that you marry for procreation in the right bloodlines and then have affairs. I don’t really understand why Diana wasn’t accustomed to those norms, except that her parents had a contentious divorce instead of discreet affairs, in a time before divorce was commonplace.
I think it is a myth that Camilla did not want anything. If she did not she would not have accepted the expensive gifts that then married Charles gave her while she was married to someone else. She would not have been happy living in the country and not being able to smirk triumphantly at the cameras like she is doing right now. Shows her mindset.
@Bettyrose I honestly don’t know. I guess it’s sharing because another woman is also in a relationship with their husband and vice versa for the men, and they all have to be considerate of everyone’s feelings. I personally couldn’t do it but if we’re to happen, than all parties should be invisible to each out of respect. There should be no wearing grey so light that it looks white at the wedding like Camilla did to Diana. I appeared to actually love Charles, so maybe that was why she thought it was going to be different than the marriages in her circle.
F— off!
That’s all I have to say to this vile person
Let’s face it, what this woman really means is that both of her parents were white. Meghan’s second strike was being charismatic, and the third was to do actual work to try and improve the lives of others.
Yes, Camilla’s parents were so great that her biggest accomplishment was….being a side piece.
For real. How is that compliment to Camilla or her family? They raised a good side piece?
They did such a good job raising her, she’s one of the most famous side pieces in history!
I know the amnesia on Salty Island is rampant but smart people know Camilla earned every ounce of that abuse. Meghan did not.
Her parents raised her to carry on the family tradition of being mistress to king, her grandmother had the same position.
@Jan – You are correct and we must not forget that Camilla did marry the man she really wanted to marry, Andrew Parker-Bowles.
The aristocracy seems to respect Camilla because she did “play” by their rules. It was Chucky who violated the aristocratic social codes.
I am not taking up for Camilla. I am just trying to present a theory on why the British Media is always taking up for her.
It’s so beautiful . . . looking at a new born baby and saying “I hope she’s a high level mistress just like her grandmother, while never really being content in her multiple marriages.” Who doesn’t want that for their children?
Totally agree!
All I know is I would rather be Meghan than The Adulteress of Cornwall.
At this time, I would love to reiterate that Meghan left public life in the year of Lord 2020. I doubt she wants what the Mistress has.
But that’s the rub. One can admire Meghan irrespective of her marriage. The RF and Rota had literally no idea what to do with that.
Camilla was abused because of the “circumstances” around the start of her relationship with Charles? Give me an f’n break. All of those “circumstances” were entirely under her control.
Charles could have told his mom off that he wanted to be with Camilla and the choice was his. He could have defended her. Instead he went along with Diana until she demanded respect. He now watches as his son does what he was never man enough to do. Camilla is as useful as a rotten banana. She has no morals or values but neither does Charles and he could actually make positive changes.
Charles himself said (to Dimbleby) he did not want to marry Camilla when he first met her before she married APB. There was no reason for him to ask his mother if he could marry her.
Let’s not rewrite history. Cow liked screwing the PoW, but she WANTED to MARRY APB. That is who she loved. This Romeo and Juliette tale spun around Cowmilla and Tampon is just that: a fairy tale to justify their selfishness.
APB ONLY divorced her when the affair became too public *outside* of their aristo circles. THAT was just “not done”.
Lol fair enough! Their names really do fit by the way. Very well done. I think we can definitely agree they’re both absolute gutter trash!
“This Romeo and Juliette tale spun around Cowmilla and Tampon is just that: a fairy tale to justify their selfishness.”
@Jan90067 – Exactly! The Romeo and Juliette was spun by the PR office of Chucky Glücksburg. Chucky got his knickers in a wad after the Grosvenor-van Cutsem wedding. Lady Tamara Katherine Grosvenor married Edward van Cutsem (son of ) on 6 November 2004 which caused the big fall-out row with Hugh van Cutsem, father of the groom, over the protocol treatment of Camilla.
Camilla was more than happy in the background, living her life at her country house and being financed by Chucky.
That’s what makes it BS to say “Cam never blamed anybody else” for her bad press. Who else could she blame?
Her sympathizers like Junor blamed Diana.
This bitch is just asking for a slap now
And “the abuse she (Camilla) suffered” shall we talk about all the racist and nasty ratted you’ve retweeted and the boys you’ve interacted with over the past three years? Because Sussex squad can do that.
A little reminder that this parasite’s name was at the top of the list provided by Bouzy on BotSentinel.
And btw, if you’re being asked to comment on the desperation sh*t show that is GB News, you need to sort out your priorities.
Ratted – tweets
Boys – bots
“
She was also on GMB on ITV news on Monday, I think? She was with Jack Royston from Newsweek who was trying to make a good point and the presenter cut him off. But the fact that they have Angela on that show just makes it such utter trash. It’s just spreading hate letting that woman talk. Which they’re all okay with, apparently. It’s the way people then later repeat what Angela is saying in softer terms. It’s all just really shameful, for all involved.
Angela Levin is the one who wants/needs to be out in front so much that she peddled a false relationship with Harry to sell a book. AL wants so much attention that she was/is willing to communicate with a brothel owning criminal for false information to perpetuate lies on radio, tv shows and retweeting conspiracy theories.
Meghan has to win? Levin is trying to say Meghan is difficult because she’s won lawsuits against people/organizations that broke the law. A number of times. Way before Meghan was on the scene, members of the royal family won lawsuits for the very same things. Camilla’s husband being one of them. Along with the Queen, Will & Kate, and others. Is Levin saying they are all difficult because they wanted to win? No, she’s just being a putrid a$$hole to Meghan. Once again. Hey CB lawyers, your clients don’t want to win because they have a winnable case against someone who broke the law! They want to win because they’re difficult. Just ask Angela Levin. OMFG
Meghan looks at this crusty, salty B in the eye and calmly says, “Keep my name out of your mouth.”
I really wish Harry and Meghan would sue her for all the lies and misinformation she’s spread. But the again, why should they wasted their precious time with a crusty old lady.
People like this woman (I’m not naming any of those parasites ever again and I think everyone should do that) are a clear reminder of how much rubbish there really is in England
Disgusting piece. It’s everything all the other articles are about Meghan. Racist, mean, and very anti-woman tbh. Angela, being in a still highly male dominated industry, spewing misogyny toward another female with her article is gross.
So supportive means being a human mattress for a married man. Um ok then.
Side note: Can Megan sue them for rent?
Wow. +1 Noki
I can’t EVEN with this level of misogyny.
I find it even funnier when you put into context the threat from our Montecito royals of ensuring their children understand both sides of their family history. Harry’s side is filled with disgusting choices and actions, there is nothing in British royal history that one could or should be proud of. They raped, they killed, they starved people, they plundered …. and while they commuted these atrocities, they made money off all of it.
Ya mean the same Camilla who herself got divorced? So, I guess her kids are just as “damaged” as Meghan, so?
Hah exactly.
Camilla stayed home and waited for the nastiness to blow over. Sure. I believe that. What she did was (as others have said) gaslight and abuse a young Diana. What Meghan did was… erm… ask others to do their job so she could do her job? And dare to ask influential media to report the truth, or at the very least, not lie about her? Yes, how comparable.
Yeah, Levin didn’t really think this one all the way through… and also “staying in her home for months on end because she couldn’t face the nastiness” is not the sign of strength she wants us to think it is.
If Camilla had let Diana alone she would not have had to hide out.
LOL @ FancyPants. It is not the sign of strength Levin thinks it is. I’m willing to accuse Levin of pretty much anything. Thinking isn’t one of them.
AL supposedly has three sons. I have a hard time seeing any woman wanting to tie their self to Levin for the rest of their life with all the f&ckery she espouses.
No one is going to buy this bio of Camilla. Levin will continue to abuse Meghan to market it but it will tank.
And yet Angela, your unstable B, Camilla stable parents marriage, didn’t stop her from F——-ing another woman’s husband.
If Camilla is from such a “solid” background then she shouldn’t have screwed around with a married man. The sexism and racism from this family is legion and their toady biographers need to STFU.
Apparently screwing around with married men is the norm in these “solid” backgrounds, as long as it’s done discreetly.
It’s like Levin thinks she lives in a mix of Gilead and the dark ages. Women are to succumb to men’s (and the press) will and POC are slaves and not to be married into the “holy RF”. I felt like womitting reading this. In my world this woman would be considered a complete nutcase. She’s like a woman scorned who’s lost any sense of reality.
How did Camilla “follow protocol” when she derided a Princess of Wales, name calling her and even sitting in the seat of Diana and playing hostess at Highgrove. Edward VII had many mistresses but none of them dared to insult Alexandra.
They really need to stop comparing Meghan and Camilla. It just reminds people of WHY Camilla was so hated and had to hide out in her house and reminds people of what Meghan did to deserve the racist abuse she endured…..which is nothing. She did nothing except work and try to do what was expected of her as a royal.
IIRC, Meghan said something in the Oprah interview about how everyone in the family told her the press was difficult and they’d all been through it. At the time, I was thinking in terms of Kate bc Meghan referenced waity katy but I imagine Camilla was also saying this. Just thinking that Camilla might really see herself as weathering through the storm of bad press and if she had to bear it then why couldn’t Meghan. It’s this narrative shaping of Camilla that’s emerging and it’s telling of how she possibly sees herself in relation to Meghan. She withstood the abuse so why couldn’t Meghan? As Meghan said rude and racist aren’t the same and there’s the fact that Meghan never did anything to deserve the abuse. There’s just a lack of empathy for Meghan in that family.
I do think she heard that from a variety of people, including Kate, Charles, Camilla – even Edward said something about it on CNN IIRC. That’s when she brought up the waity-katie nickname, lol.
Camilla did get horrible press, like some of it was (and still is) really really bad. But is that horrible press the same as the racist abuse that Meghan faced? No, absolutely not. AND, the other big difference is that Charles helped Camilla, he defended her, he crafted a PR strategy to help her, to help improve her image in the public, etc.
with Meghan, the royals were all “oh no, what can we do, it happens, just deal with it.” well Camilla didn’t just deal with it – she was able to hide out for a year and then Charles rehabbed her image so now she’ll be queen; Kate’s team put out denials or very specifically timed pap strolls to help her image and also made bad stories about her family disappear (Nazi marshmallows anyone?); and then the list goes on from there – removing stories, placing phone calls, burying affairs in the Norfolk gardens, etc.
So it really was only Meghan who was left to just “deal” with the onslaught of abusive press.
I think its rich of the unroyals to tell Meghan to “tough it out” when they were responsible for a lot of the negative narratives in the press. I think that is what really hurt Meghan to the core, seeing how nasty and evil that family really was and then having to pretend like its not really happening.
Yeah good summary of how she was the only one really left to “deal” with the press. It’s maddening bc Harry did publicly support Camilla with words and his dad didn’t extend the same compassion. None of them did. Well, except Eugenie. If this is something Harry does address in his book, it might explain why Charles is worried about the memoir.
I think Diana got the horrible press by C and C supporters and after she died. Even one of the elderly Mountbatten sisters called Diana “damaged” and she was gaslighted by people in the media as “unstable”. This was the most sordid thing to me that was done, trying to erase the sordidness of C and C’s behavior by deriding the deceased wife. Charles had spin doctors galore and defended Camilla and allowed Diana (the mother of his children) be derided. Diana was not around any more but William and Harry were and I found this very cruel. The two of them to me did not show remorse for what they did. Camilla even had the gall to want to go to Diana’s 2007 Memorial service and only stepped aside due to public criticism.
What makes this doubly weird to me is that the GB presenter was the one who asked what lessons Meghan could learn from Camilla’s example, so it’s not just Angela being her usual poisonous self. It’s like they’re scrambling to kiss Camilla’s backside now that she’ll be officially Queen Consort.
Eamon Holmes is anti Meghan to the extent that he actually called her UPPITY. He was rightly called out about that term + pretended as an Irish man to have never heard of the racist expression before!!
I think they’re comparing them because 1. Any mention of Meghan sells, and 2. That gives the rota a reason to write about the affair and everything that went down between Camilla, Chuck and Diana. This is not the type of publicity the RF needs right now.
So what are we up to now? Having had my back turned for several months, i’ve lost count. Is this the 125, 485th personal attack on Meahan by a Royal guttersnipe? I’d say they are the ones who need to get over it and move on, but can’t. Meghan is how these hack vultures stay “out in front”. Without Meghan to disparage, no one would give them the time of day. It’s pretty despicable irony.
Camilla’s stable family life led her to be a mistress? What?
Imagine waking up and choosing to be this vile, hateful and wretched. She is just deteriorating more and more everyday.
Camilla, the world’s most famous homewrecker/mistress/gaslighter?? That Camilla? (I know the term homewrecker is not nice—the men who stray are wrecking their own homes—but the term feels right here).
She also wrecked her own home so yes she is a homewrecker
Her comments here were risible and contemptible even by the standards of Angela Levin. So much wrong, where to start?
Meghan married a man who isn’t threatened by her intelligence and ambition. Harry would not want a silent, complacent, useless wife, and make no mistake, THAT is what Levin means by “supportive”.
“Camilla doesn’t want to put herself out in the front.” Huh? She’s been putting herself out there for “Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week” campaign to encourage victims to get help through NHS. Oh wait, yeah don’t call attention to sexual abuse in article contrasting different members of BRF? Might make people think of someone else…
I think it is a joke that Camilla represents that Cause. Diana was having nightmares about Camilla when she was a newlywed (she told this to Morton). Camilla name called her that ridiculous creature (there is proof in a letter than came into the public domain.
Ugh. I swear I’ve only seen one article juxtaposing Andrew and Camilla’s “work” – in inews 10/27/21.
But. It’s Meghan for clicks in Ye Olde British Empire.
Don’t all the “working” royals put themselves out front, simply by attending events, being photographed, speaking to the press, and publicizing their different causes? The way I see it, it’s just that most of them don’t get as much interest from the press because of their advanced ages, lack of charisma, and varying degrees of attractiveness. So, they shouldn’t blame Meghan because they can’t get her out of their heads after she dumped them 2(!) years ago.
So yet another yt woman stepping on a black woman in order to feel good about herself. this is how prince charles rehablites her image by alienating ethnic minorites, talk about reading the room. The bottom line is she was always going to be queen consort there is no reason to denigrate another woman in order to prop her up. is this what his reign is going to look like .
I’m afraid so. That’s why Barbados was good to pull when they did and Jamaic’s going to followed by Australia and Canada which have large indigenous populations. No one can take it seriously anymore it’s a shit show. They’re so irrelevant they’ve resorted to smear campaigns on the colored girl.
Canadian here — I wish that were the case but leaving the Commonwealth would be a long, confusing and complicated process. Our Constitution would have to be rewritten, each province would have to have its own referendum, and there are 30+ treaties between our First Nations peoples and the Crown that would have to be negotiated as well. Ironically, abolishing the Crown in Canada without the consent of its treaty partners runs the risk of fully accomplishing the goal of colonization: complete control over Canada’s relationships with its indigenous peoples by the white settlers. I doubt very much they would be in favour of that.
@jaded if it’s that much work than we better get started. We could keep peace treaties with the first nations people. Why stay in this state of inertia if they are completely irrelevant? what does that say about us as a country, Quebec has been fighting for this forever, republicans have tripled in the past decade. Because it’s difficult we shouldn’t even try? Harry did very easily and same with Barbados and Jamaica will, at this point they providing entertainment is the only reason we are keeping them? Canada is for Canadians, and should be represented by canadians. We are just as much americanized as we are British, we have our own identity. The queen should be the last.
Is there any higher compliment at this point than being called a difficult woman?
If any of these awful people called me a difficult woman I’d be like ‘well I’m doing something right’
No its offensive. As a black woman making over six figures in white corporate management America. I’m not difficult, I’m fighting for the same respect that you give to a mistress of the future king, I’m fighting for the same respect you give to a doormat of a wife that has to copy other women cause she’s too ashamed that she has nothing to go on for herself except the ring she was given and her Botox always need Photoshop pictures. Like Meghan I worked hard and had to endure unnecessary abuse because there’s to many people that don’t like the fact that more people of color are having seats at the table instead of cleaning the table. Like Meghan, I am teaching my children to have pride and be better than me to not only just have a seat but have the corner office. Like Michelle Obama stated when they go low we go high. If Meghan can get into the royal family and a biracial man can be president. Look out for the next generation cause we’re no longer knocking at the door. We’re opening it for others and that’s what “difficult” for Angela Levin, William, the queen, Trump and alt right supporters and white America
@What 1000 % agree.
I remember one of my awesome female professors saying b*tch stood for “Babe In Total Control of Herself” and not to be intimidated when someone used that as a slur against you.
It’s so easy for people to use words like difficult to tear women down — especially Black women. What they really mean is women in control of themselves. And that should be a good thing!
Yes, I am difficult, if by difficult you mean I make my own decisions for myself and not based on your personal whims or religious oppression or societal constraints on gender roles!
Love that!
They really are trying to re-write history, aren’t they??
I can’t help but think that when the Queen put out her supportive statement of Camilla, Charles was thinking to himself “if only you had found her acceptable all those years ago….”
I mean, she famously didn’t want to marry him then. She wanted to marry APB. So I’m not sure how much it would have ended up changing?
I have no doubt Milla would still be married to APB if APB had not “thrown” her out.
The Dimbleby book is based on Charles own words. Dimbleby was Charles’ Morton. Charles clearly said he did not want to marry Camilla when he first met her. So much for his being denied permission Why would he get permission if he did not even want to marry her then?
Meghan has these people by their ********************. They legit spend every single minute of their time thinking about her. It’s sad. They need to get hobbies. Go outside. Write about the Cambridges.
Get your stories in while you can, Angela. Because once Charles is King and “slims down” the monarchy, you’ll have nothing to write about except Camilla’s hats and Kate’s buttons.
Harry is not Charles and Charles is not Harry. Charles and Camilla want each other, Harry and Meghan want each other – end of story.
Meghan and Harry did not find their happiness at the expense of anybody else. Charles and Camilla’s alleged happiness came at Diana’s expense. He got the babies from Diana but kept the mistress around.
And at the expense of all their children.
Talk about rewriting history. The thing is, Meghan was beloved by the people, just look at the crowds that came out for her, even before the wedding. Then there were the overseas trips. That is what got Meghan run out of the country by her jealous in-laws and their press minions. But what can you expect from that bunch. Camilla is so desperate for someone to say something good about her she will cozy up to that crocodile Levin. She should remember how Levin has become obsessed about Harry after writing about him.
The only word that comes to mind about angela attack on the Duchess of Sussex is not legal on SM but it rhymes with FUNT🥴
Camilla & her ex didn’t provide that ‘stable background’ for her own kids though did she so what’s the point of bringing that up?
There’s no lesson to learn for Meghan because a) she’s out of that environment so she’s not looking to do a re-do b) Camilla had bad press because of what she did, Meghan had it because of what she IS. So no comparison.
Nobody deserves abuse & Camilla didn’t either yet funny how the press don’t interrogate their role in Camilla’s bad press. Meghan keeping out of the public eye like she has done for months (& did when she was on maternity leave) hasn’t stopped press attacks & isn’t going to change why the press really hate her. Side note I bet Camilla/Charles was the senior royal who told Meghan to keep low profile & not go out when she was at Frogmore.
Laughable to pretend Camilla just kept quiet like there wasn’t a whole Camilla image rehab campaign. She’s had the Fail over to her house and we keep hearing how friendly she is with reporters with some from the times & telegraph saying she had confirmed QC off record four years ago. Plus she did do a profile talking about how she was a prisoner in her home at one point so she has spoken about the impact of public hostility. But royalists love to rewrite history .
Also given that Camilla is meant to be a domestic violence advocate & about female empowerment is it really a good look for her biographer to go on about how great it was that she was silent about abuse & kept her head down & how much she doesn’t try to outsmart her husband??
I do love how pressed Madame Duchess has the Uk press though. They hate that she fought back against the Fail & won her case & that she won’t take the bullying claims smear lying down. That’s why, despite being part of a supporting cast for years with no issue- they claim she isn’t a team player. Clearly her role was to be the royal piñata with no complaint.
It’s laughable to put Camilla in as domestic violence advocate. She smirked at Meghan and Harry’s Meghan, told Charles in a letter to ignore “that ridiculous creature” (meaning Diana) and condoning his treatment of her, she even trashed Diana to Penny Junor (every one of Junor’s books include Diana bashing including the Duchess the biography that Junor wrote about Camilla and had her full cooperation. She was nice to Diana’s face though CNN in the series about Diana talked about her “mean girl” moves to Diana like inviting Diana out to lunch after she got engaged to Charles.
I find it odd that married ins such as Diana & Meghan we’re violently abused for not “fitting in” with the royal family. I have to ask, how does one “fit in” with such a toxic and well known family and still keep their sanity? Why are they reviled for something that is darn near impossible? How do you handle the Angela Levins of the world constantly churning out these outright lies? The world saw what happened to Diana & Meghan when they tried to “fit in”. And I’d be willing to bet Kate is secretly miserable, look how thin and unhealthy she looks.
Lastly, I think Angela Levin should apologize to her few readers for being a lying, jealous shrew.
Truly dysfunctional. The Queen Mum was reportedly fond of Andrew Parker Bowles, yet while he was married to Camilla, “lent” Birkhall to C and C, so they could sneak around on their spouses. How can anyone “fit in” with that sort of behavior.
Cowmilla was at an event recently, crowd was nonexistent and the school children looked bored.
Putting lipstick on a pig, it’s still a pig.
What I find bizarre about this theme of ‘there’s a lesson here for Meghan’ or ‘Meghan would be better served by following the example of so and so’ is it’s completely irrelevant NOW. Why are they writing like it’s 2019? Meghan did learn a lesson, she took a good look around and decided to leave. So it’s a done deal, there’s no takes backsies. 🤷♀️🤷♀️
Exactly @Mary, lol. They act like Meghan is going to come back crying for a do over. Like Harry said, they have seen behind the curtain now and they know it stinks back there. And while they may have affection for some of the people in the family, they are done with the system.
Serious question what makes these types of Angela Levin ladies so damn bitter. And how supportive like a tampon
Well, Angela Levin was named a while back as Camilla’s authorized biographer so, it all comes down to money. Money by way of a book and Angela’s continued ability to go on talk shows and b**** about Meghan while she is supportive of Camilla. The biography is scheduled to come out later this year. I sure hope Harry waits to release his memoirs until after Levin’s book so he can respond to any untoward comments about them!
So this biography is actually authorized? I just assumed Levin was biggening her book up. How does one find out if it’s authorized? That’s really bad if it is.
Once again the BM cannot find a strategy to “big up” Kate and Camilla without working their butts off to insult Meghan.
This new narrative that Meghan could learn from Camilla is very insidious and racist. It was easy for Camilla to sit back and wait out the hostility from the press when she had the full backing of the Palace and the Royal Family. Meghan had none of that and the intention was for to be pushed out of the family, not supported. Camilla didn’t have to deal with racism and microaggressions from the press, Palace and Royal family on a regular basis like Meghan.
Furthermore, Camilla didn’t sit back and take the abuse, that’s a revision of history. Camilla actively courted the press and CH developed a strategy for her rehabilitate her image.
+1 The material distinction here is that the objective was to keep Camilla in, but the objective for Meghan was to push her out. Seems the BM is conveniently ignoring that pesky fact.
The BM are ignoring it because they were accomplices to it.
As well, the BM didn’t go hard after Camilla’s kids, did they?
I am hoping and praying that when Camilla’s biography comes out that someone focuses on the absolutely unhinged behavior Levin has engaged in. I hope any publicity for the book backfires massively for both of them. The tabloids and talk shows give her a platform because they know she will abuse Meghan. Karma is coming for her. Her attempts to ruin Meghan will come back on her.
Angela Levin has repeated comments from some of the worst troll account which are now being exposed by bot sentinel. No other rota has absorbed the vile and then reprinted it like she has. She is a truly disturbed person.
Just saw 3/4 of “Spencer” and it reminded me what manipulative assholes Charles and Camilla were to Diana.
I say this as someone who was coming around to Camilla, too.
Hope “the Crown” goes to town on them.
(Side note: I think Kristen did a good job with Diana, but sometimes how she did the accent was distracting. And she had a few ticks, like her Diana always talked downwards most of the time (that was early Diana.)
Kristin was great, but the plot in parts was bizarre like her going over a barbed wire fence to go “home.” Charles was “too nice” in the film letting her take the children with her.
This is such a non-story. Why give it any more publicity?
Is Angela Levin the one that looks like a cross between Miss Piggy and Jan from the Muppets? God this woman is utter trash.
Aw. What a mean thing to say about Miss Piggy and Janice (best hippie chick Muppet ever).
Someone else today insulted cows and pigs in the Camilla thread :*
I would say Angela Levin looks like what appears when you unclog a toilet.
LOL. I think that one’s Ingrid Seward. Perfect description.
Angela Levin looks more like Alfred E Neuman in too much makeup.
Well before it was meghan should learn from Katie. Nothing new here, it didn’t work then and won’t work now. Besides would anyone truly listen to a crazed, and unhappy harpy that looks like Angela, leave her alone, levin.
Cammy is too busy laughing at and gossiping about Joe Biden’s farts to be difficult…or clever.
I honestly think Harry kicked up more fuss with the BRF than Meg. Like, they’re his family. I see Meg as trying to fit in and not make waves, while Harry was fighting for her/them.
Not a fan of M but why does AL care since M hadn’t been back or said much since she unloaded with Oprah. It’s over Brits let M go. She’s in Cali being pretty quiet from what I see.
I’m a fan of Meghan and Harry and it was not just Meghan who spoke to Oprah, Harry was the one who seemed the most genuinely upset at the treatment and it was directed to his father.
Angela Levin is a conspiracy spouting troll who actively engages with Meghan hate accounts and repeats their lies. I really don’t understand why they think dragging Meghan to prop up 75 yo Camilla is a good idea. What does that say about Cammy’s sense of security or legitimacy if they need to compare her to someone who was a working royal for 2 years and hasn’t stepped foot in the UK in almost 2 years. Is Camilla going to start wearing pants suits and Manolo’s? Come up with some new “ project”? It’s ridiculous. These royal woman cannot stand on their own merits apparently, and Camilla can try to whitewash her history by attacking Meghan all they want but most people know her sordid history with Charles. I kind of hope Meghan does show up to that Jubilee and upstages every last one of those dusty relics, but really,I hope she preserves her sanity and stays away from that mess.
Everytime I wrote a comment, I erase it because what else can be said about these racist sexist “reporters” .
She’s taking up space in their minds constantly and I truly hope she doesn’t give them a thought.
🙄 ok bitch.
Angela Levin has described Camilla as the perfect Stepford Wife, hahahahahahaha!! So this is the ideal ‘Queen-to-be” in the 21st Century! Sometimes it’s just worth letting the idiots expose their shocking values. At some point the RF will realize that such ‘supporters” are not doing their reputation any good.
Camilla was mistress not wife for many years. Kate is the Stepford wife.
Well behaved women rarely make history. Megan lives her life her own way, and not dictated by scrounging bluebloods.
They will be comparing Camilla to Meghan for the foreseeable future. Not because it make sense but only to avoid mentioning Diana. Camilla can’t win against Diana she has a small chance against Meghan because of the ongoing smear campaign. Plus Meghan sells so the British Media gets to make money and insult someone who spanked them in court twice (as Levin mentioned) and whom they are clearly terrified will sue them again if they step out of line.
Unfortunately, some articles DO mention Diana and do the usual gaslighting of her. Also on social media. It’s not just Meghan.
It’s all code
racist code
Not to mention that 3 out of the 4 children of Queen Elizabeth are divorced. Some stability.
Not to mention HM’s sister and Peter Phillips, her grandson. Some stability
Camilla quietly went about her adultery…
Why can’t you be more like that, Meghan?
And most of the time she was involved with Charles, she was married to Andrew Parker Bowles. She even derided the then husband to her lover Charles, calling him “it” and “stuffed stoat.” She sounds very unpleasant to me.
She sure was not supportive to her first husband and father of her children the one she started pursuing in 1966 and they were married for 22 years. This article is a total farce.
What these writers leave out is Lady Tryon, Charles was alternating between the two mistresses. When Camilla was pregnant (twice) Charles spent time with Lady Tryon. Camilla did not like Lady Tryon and was resentful. Sally Bedell Smith a C and C follower wrote about Camilla (pregnant) with Laura calling Charles up and moaning and Complaining. Charles told DImbleby he was involved with Camilla when TOm was a toddler and Laura a baby. How sordid can it get!
Angela Levin shoudl shut up and sit down. Camilla never blamed anybody for the abuse caused by her infidelity with PC because… she was the one to be blamed and stayed inside for months because she was EMBARRASSED and rightly so! DUH? Not very lady like for a queen consort to be!!! A divorcee herself and homewrecker shouldnt be lecturing others on their families when their own is as problematic as can be.
I have outrage burnout. I’m so tired of reading this stuff, and being upset by it. I really need, in order to balance things out and to make me feel better, to get to see some venue where this idiot bitch gets verbally slapped in the face with all the above comments and reactions of people who see and respond to her stupidity. I want to know how she would behave if she received all the hatred aimed at her by people that her highness, Meghan Duchess of Sussex did.
Thanks to BRF „difficult woman” became a term defining a professional woman with world view. I wish to be a difficult woman when I grow up, like Madame Duchess. BRF will get their karma, because they already have no place in modern world and all their racism, scheming and probably criminal offences will finally come out.