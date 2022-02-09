Is ‘Queen Consort Camilla’ actually a popular idea? Does it even matter?

The Duchess of Cornwall stepped out for events this week, following this past weekend’s big announcement about her future “Queen Consort” status. She made a trip to Bath, and she hosted a reception for the British Equestrian teams from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games. She seemed… whatever, fine at both appearances. I mean, I’m reading her expression as somewhat smug, but honestly, I hate-respect this old winebag. She played the game and won. She’ll be queen, and all it took was the destruction of two marriages and the gaslighting and death of a young woman thrown to the wolves.

Even after all of that, no one can really agree if Camilla actually “won.” The Daily Mail has a blaring headline about how Camilla is suddenly more popular than ever, but of course none of these polls are scientific.

A tale of two polls on the Queen Camilla issue 👇

👑 Daily Mail: 55% YES to Queen consort role, 28% NO

👑 Daily Mirror: 33% YES to Queen consort role, 67% NO#QueenCamilla #queenconsort pic.twitter.com/QEqllYsaHQ — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) February 9, 2022

All this shows, to me, is that the British media has a vested interest in making “Queen Camilla” happen, because if they admit that the Windsors are a complete sh-tshow – or worse yet, utterly boring – then they’re the ones with declining sales and no jobs.

This is a few days old, but Rebecca English had an interesting longer story about the transition Camilla has made from mistress/homewrecker to presumptive Queen Consort. In the piece, several people in Clarence House basically say that Camilla never spoke about her desire to be Queen or to have any of these grand titles. This was always what Charles wanted for her, to elevate her, to give her everything. Camilla and her position was always Charles’s obsession, his single-minded devotion. So… it doesn’t really matter what the polls say. Charles was always going to do this.