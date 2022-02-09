Prince Charles personally informed Harry & William about the ‘Queen Camilla’ thing

By all indications, Prince Charles has thought of little else besides Camilla and her “place” in the royal fold for years. I remember Robert Lacey even saying, in passing, that both Harry and William were tired of their father’s constant conversations about whether they would “support” Camilla becoming Queen Consort. Charles cares more about whether anyone would dare cast aspersions on Camilla as opposed to, you know, the blatant effort of one of his sons exiling the other in an almost medieval sequence of events. So, yes, I absolutely believe this story is true: the Sun says that Charles spoke to both of his sons before Queen Elizabeth’s big announcement over the weekend. I bet Charles knew exactly what words the Queen would use because he wrote it himself.
Prince Charles personally called Harry to tell him that Camilla will become Queen in a rare conversation following their rift, it is understood. The Prince of Wales reportedly spoke to both his sons personally prior to the 95-year-old Monarch’s announcement on Saturday. The Queen said it is her “sincere wish” that the Duchess of Cornwall will be known as Queen Consort in an address marking her Accession Day.
The Duke of Cambridge was consulted prior to the announcement, with a source revealing: “William was fine with it.”
And insiders have claimed Harry also had a conversation with his dad prior to the Queen’s statement, the Daily Mail reports.
The conversation comes after fears of a rift between the Duke of Sussex and his father after Harry quit the Royal Family with Meghan Markle.
“William was fine with it” – well, I wonder. It’s not like William and Kate made a big show of welcoming the news. They only retweeted it without comment. Harry and Meghan responded with “radio silence.” So there we are. I mean, what would/could Harry and William even say? I think both Will and Harry know their father’s faults all too well. William shares many of those same faults, and Harry… well, Harry is probably grateful that he got out while the getting was good. This news actually made me reconsider whether the Sussexes will make any kind of effort to go to the UK for the Jubbly. Perhaps Harry believes the whole thing will inevitably be about The Camilla Show and he’ll be like “hard pass.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, social media.
Noting that they did not say Harry was fine with it. They could have lied and said he was but I’m sure Charles was utterly terrified of Harry correcting the story and adding shade.
So much shade you’d think there was an eclipse.
But harry would have never put out a correction for something like that. Notice how their official statements only revolved around setting the record straight around their charity work and other work? He would nver put out a statement correcting that he isn’t fine with his stepmother becoming Queen Consort. One, because it makes him look vindictive. Two because its quite literally not his call to make.
He did put out a correction when they were trying to say that he took money from that shady business man, that Charles was tied up with.
@jan: yeah because one of his charities was mentioned in that article as wel. I think it was Sentebale. It would have grossly undermined his charitable efforts not only with that charity but also future endeavors. So he put out a statement. And that is exactly what i’m saying. The sussexes only put out a statement when it revolves around their work.
The statement about the cash for access though was about Harry’s integrity when it comes to his charity work.
He’s not correcting the stories that are out every week about zoom calls with the Cambridges or whatever.
Yeah as others have pointed out, correcting a story that questions Harry’s integrity is a lot different than correcting his feelings about a phone call regarding Camilla’s future title (an announcement Harry may have known was coming sooner or later if reports of it being decided back in 2019 are to be believed).
@Chloe: That’s not true. When the press tried to say that Meghan removed her name from Archie’s birth certificate, she issued a statement. When the press tried to make a controversy about Lili’s name, Harry issued a statement and sent a legal letter to the press. And when the Palace was leaking to the press, that William and Charles had called Harry after the Oprah interview, intimating that they were working towards reconciliation, he gave Gayle King permission to say that the phone calls were unproductive. He refuses to be the scapegoat for his family anymore and he doesn’t want any untruths peddled by the Palace or press to be pushed as the truth. So if the Palace were to say anything about him he would definitely make a statement.
@AmyBee – he corrects stories about his family, but he also doesn’t respond to tabloid lies constantly. he’s making it clear that there is a line. His children and his work are obviously things that he (and Meghan) will defend.
There are tabloid lies about him every week, there are always stories from “palace insiders” and he doesn’t push back every time. I think that’s part of the issue for the palace – they can’t figure out yet what lies he can get away with.
My personal take on it is anything that is a direct attack or that tries to use him as a scapegoat – he’ll respond. But he clearly has decided that some things he can let go and some he can’t.
The thing is, Charles doesn’t know what Harry would or wouldn’t respond to and doesn’t want to take the risk. Harry may have integrity but the others would sell each other out in a heartbeat.
Tabloids like to taunt them into responding. That way they (tabloids) or ould get more clicks.
We had stories last week or the week before about Charles speaking to Harry on the phone, inviting him to stay at CH and so forth, so I’m sure he did call him. I do think the silence from Charles two sons speaks volume, although it was not unexpected that Camilla would be queen consort. The announcement though probably triggered memories of their mother and her pain at the hand of Charles and that woman.
Since this family is transactional I wonder what Charles is offering Harry for his show of public support? Does Harry get his security back? The use of a royal resident when he’s in town? The things he should have had anyway.
This is why I think all the “Harry is taking down the monarchy!” stories are utter bull hockey.
If Harry did want to destroy the monarchy, there’s so many ways he could be doing that right now. Like saying, “I don’t think Camilla should ever be queen.” Or “I don’t think my father’s mistress should ever be queen.” Or if he was truly the spiteful person the BM make him out to be: “I don’t think the third person in my parents’ marriage should ever be queen.”
Hell, if he just put a picture of his mother on Archewell’s site, with a caption “Diana, The Princess of Wales”, that may be enough to stir up al sorts of trouble.
But he doesn’t do any of that. He only releases statements in support of his charities, thus proving he’s a much nicer person that either myself, because I’d be burning all sorts of bridges, especially naming names of all the parasitic lackeys hanging about.
When I read that William was ‘fine’ with it I lol’d. Fine is a word in a negative way lots of times. What do you think about this? I’m fine. (not really but I’m not giving my opinion) Also, William isn’t ‘fine’ with it. He’s, in the words of one of my favorite authors, F.I.NE. F*cked up, Insecure, Neurotic, Egotistical.
http://www.oliobymarilyn.com/2021/08/im-fine-alternate-definition.html
Both Harry & William knew (probably years ago) this announcement was going to be made. As the wife of the future king, Camilla would be Queen Consort. It’s not shocking, unpleasant maybe. William & Kate being called King & Queen Consort someday, maybe is unpleasant to me. This doesn’t bother Harry. It would bother William more because he’s right in the middle of things. My dislike and contempt towards W & K is greater than my feelings about C & C. They are all guilty in smearing Meghan, implicitly or complicitly. W& K were more active, obvs, imo.
Hey now wait a minute! I thought this was all William’s idea. Isn’t that what he’s been blabbing about town with virtually everything else?
So, we all know that Charles always intended Camilla to be Queen. The Princess thing was just a step in the PR rehabilitation of Camilla. I sincerely doubt that this came as news to either William or Harry. What exactly could they really do if they weren’t fine with it anyway? Camilla will be Queen no matter what she is publicly called. It’s silly for them to invent a title that doesn’t exist and that no one will ever use again.
I doubt Charles made the effort to even give Harry a heads up.
Yep, and I doubt that atp Harry gives a care about who gets to wear the Koh I Noor on their head hence the radio silence.
I call bull. They couldn’t even call Harry personally to tell him that his grandfather died, but they’re calling him to tell him that Camilla is going to use a title that she has the right to use? Come on. They’re not inventing a title for Camilla. As the wife of the King of England, she can be known as Queen. This is not something that requires a personal telephone call, and even if it did, it didn’t happen.
Also, weren’t royal reporters complaining about not knowing anything about the Sussexes and how it’s so quiet in the Montecito and they’re sad about it?
@rawiya:
“Also, weren’t royal reporters complaining about not knowing anything about the Sussexes and how it’s so quiet in the Montecito and they’re sad about it?”
Youll notice that the PALACE snitches are the ones who said Charles called H and bulliam. Notice that they were able to say what bulliam’s response was: (“William was fine with it”) BUT they could only say that charles called H……they wouldnt dare say what H’s ‘response’ was (assuming that this charles-called-both-his-sons thing is even true.)
I do believe that the palace snitches and their cohorts in the britshidtpress hv learned their lesson abt putting words in Harry’s mouth.
Charm, that’s what stood out to me as well. The rr and royals are learning, painfully slowly, but they seem to be retaining the knowledge that Harry and Meghan have said that if it is not released from them, it didn’t happen.
#Where’sWilly?
It’s getting a bit farcical now.
In Qatar for an official visit.
There is nothing NOTHING anywhere on the internet about him being in Qatar. Why do you think this?
@Jezz: KP announced that William would be in Dubai on the 10th.
As above, it’s Dubai starting officially tomorrow. It was announced last month.
It was Sophie Wessex who was in Qatar last month.
Useless willy will be wetting his lips at the feet of the saudi royals as of Feb 10. He’s being handed a piece of that very lucrative pie by charles.
I bet he’s been in Dubai for a private vacation before the official visit. Probably with a side piece. That’s why he’s “ok” with it. 1. He’s not home to through a temper like usual, hence “ok” from his staff and 2. He’s probably to busy enjoying himself atm to care about something he’s always known will happen.
Or to make private deals.
Honestly I would like to have been a fly on the wall for the supposed conversation with Harry. “Hi son, ‘memba how your kids aren’t getting titles? Well, Camilla is going to be Queen! Cheerio now!”
Archie is Harry’s heir and will inherit the dukedom of Sussex. This is his legal right and no-one including Charles can deprive him of his inheritance. Both Archie and Lily could be raised with the titles applicable to children of a duke but that is their parents’ decision until they reach 18.
As things stand Archie and Lily will become Prince and Princess when Charles is King. Like Edward’s children they will not be raised with the titles but unless there is some action taken to limit these titles to the children of the heir they will legally remain Prince and Princess. Limiting royal titles to the children of the heir would also affect the children of Charlotte and Lois.
Harry is a kind man. He is also aware of how the system works. I think he’s fine with it.
Although he’s left the ‘Firm’ he hasn’t left the royal family. He and Meghan have said their children will be raised to appreciate their heritage from both sides of the family. They originally wanted the kind of arrangement the Wessex’s had in the first few years of their marriage and in the longer term that might be what happens.
I doubt Harry did much more than roll his eyes and get on with his day.
If Harry & Meghan have their own lives in the US with their own money, not beholden to anyone, why would they eventually go back and accept an arrangement like Fiesta & Eddie? How does that make sense?
I don’t think Harry and Meghan feel any obligation to the royal family whatsoever, nor should they. Cordial when necessary, otherwise space.
Charles’ fat sausage fingers aren’t very regal
LOL. They look like they’re about to explode.
I have no doubt Harry was notified but I don’t believe it was Charles himself making the call. I think it was private secretary. If Charles had actually talked to Harry, the press would have the whole story.
I would like to think Charles did call Harry, but who knows. I do think that dislike of Camilla is one thing both Harry and TOB still are in agreement but TOB feels he must publicly support his father and Camilla if he wants that POW title in the future.
Where did you get that Harry dislike Camilla from?
I think Harry is polite to Camilla, and he spoke up that one time more for his father’s sake than Camilla’s.
But Harry said he loves Camilla and she’s a wonderful woman! Also, Bulliam was a witness to his father’s marriage, and Camilla’s granddaughter was the flower girl at his wedding! They obviously love her 🤐
I’ve always thought Harry and TOB blamed Camilla for the divorce and never forgave her. Apparently I was wrong, thanks for the correction.
I do believe Harry and sometimes Meghan do speak to his family. Harry said he spoke to Phillip and the Queen on multiple occasions and I do believe he speaks to William and Charles sometimes. The problem is that they’re not leaking it to the press consistently. They have a relationship with the press, who are obsessed with Harry and Meghan and want every detail about every word, action, phone call, body language etc about them. I think Harry has been establishing that he has a private family relationship without the public nonsense and the press and courtiers are not privy to that. But I also think the family in England plays into the “rift” to keep the story going.
@Brit says:
“I do believe Harry and sometimes Meghan do speak to his family. Harry said he spoke to Phillip and the Queen on multiple occasions and I do believe he speaks to William and Charles sometimes.”
Um……no.
Consider the concept: ‘space.’ In common parlance, its “a blank area” – where one doesnt expect anything to occur.
Harry said from his own mouth that the relationship between he and his brother is “SPACE.”
And that was BEFORE he and M realized the extent of his treachery towards them.
In her statement after she won her case, M said:
” In the nearly three years since this began, I have been patient in the face of deception, intimidation, and calculated attacks.”
Deception……one can only be deceived by those whom one trusted.
Theres a principle in law and in a life of integrity: you dont go hobnobbing with those from whom you expect at least an apology, before any semblance of a way forward can be forged.
I agree — I believe they probably speak, maybe exchange a text here and there etc. I don’t think the relationship is nearly what we want it to be with sneering and loathing all around.
I also believe we will see them for the Jubly. (that is fun to say)
Harry is not chit chatting, texting, DMing or anything else with William or Charles. I actually doubt Charles even called Harry about this news. Charles can call Harry about Camilla’s new title but not call him about security or anything else?
I can see Harry maybe communicating with Charles, but did everyone forget that William very recently allowed Jason to participate in the Meg’s court case against the Fail? I really hope Harry isn’t texting Burger King after that mess.
Brit, those comments were made before the bullying allegations and Knauf assisting the Fail.
I honestly don’t think Harry cared. If Charles did call him and tell him, Harry probably said “oh okay, sorry Pa, got to run, we’re taking the dogs to the beach and i’m going surfing” (I dont know if people surf in CA in February, just go along with me, lol) and that was it.
Harry does correct the record sometimes as we all know but mostly about his work and his children. He lets a lot of the stuff about the family slide (how many stories have we read over the past few months about Harry and his father talking, or the Cambridges zooming for a birthday or whatever, and the Sussexes never correct that one way or the other.) My guess is whether or not Harry was okay with it, he would never say otherwise in public.
I do think that Charles told him in advance though.
Becks, people surf here in So. Cal year round. In the LA area, it’s in the upper 80s through the weekend lol. We had ONE WEEK of winter (rain, and temps in the upper 50s/low 60s) and it’s OVER. lol.
And what a glorious week it was!
This story is from The Dim so I’m inclined to call BS on anything they say about Harry.
I’m not inclined to believe any of it, including that Elegant Bill was ‘fine’ with it. If anything, this tells me the opposite is true.
The Camilla Queen thing explains why Clarence House had suddenly started leaking that Harry and Charles were speaking and getting along again.
I wonder how Harry feels now seeing his father denies Archie and Lili’s birthright and at the same time, Camilla will soon become a queen, does he still love his father and still want to reconcile with him?
I think Harry pities his father and realizes he isn’t capable of more.
@Gabby I completely agree. When Harry said that Charlies and William were “trapped” that told me everything. He pities them and he understands their limitations as people. Harry is a good man.
Charles has not denied Archie and Lily their birthright.
No, just the security to keep them safe while concurrently blaming Harry and Meghan for not helping him almost-king.
I don’t think Charles called Harry. To me, their relationship seems pretty strained. Especially after Charles tried to drag Harry into his scandal last year. I don’t think they speak at all, but I could be wrong.
Me neither to be honest. I think Charles is using imaginary conversations with Harry for PR purposes and if they are speaking, it’s just so Charles can use those phone calls for PR purposes. Either way Harry gets used because the only thing that Chuckles has ever cared about was his number one side piece.
Don’t know if Charles would have called or not. Maybe one of Charles’ aides sent an email? But I do find it interested how… subdued William’s reactions are. So far it seems he’s okay with it with nothing more or less than that but I wonder if that’s the truth or if he feels something different but it’s not being revealed because of whatever reasons.
I think William is angry about it (or Kate is, lol) but since the statement came directly from the Queen, they cant do the whole “incandescent with rage” thing they like to do since that would be contradicting the queen and going against the queen etc.
Charles was smart in terms of how they announced this.
If Kate is angry about Camilla being “Queen Consort” she is very dumb because the public could demand SHE be titled “Princess Consort” when William ascends to the throne.
I agree, she and Ma Midds should be relieved that Camilla will be QC because once the precedent is started with princess consort, it can continue with her turn if she’s in that position.
I think if she’s angry, its because she wanted to be the next Queen. That’s why we have seen such a PR push for her as queen. Remember the stories about how QEII was mentoring her and preparing her for her future role?
Yes, that PR push was really ridiculous. It’s so disingenuous of Kate if she thought that Charles would actually be skipped, only if he abdicates would William come to the throne and that’ll never happen. If Kate and her PR team and her rabid fans thought that any of their efforts to embiggen Kate so she can get to be queen faster would be successful because of popularity, well, l have a bridge to sell her. Otherwise, she can just go to her corner and sulk that she has to wait her turn to be Her Majesty.
It was Uncle Gary who gave an interview saying Kate should be the next Queen. He heard it from somewhere, if not kate then Carole. So yes she is likely peeved that it won’t be her but Camilla. But William has not only been silent but he’s been out of sight for weeks and weirdly did not attend the engagement with Charles. That was likely his way to push back on the Camilla announcement without publicly being mad about it.
We will see if there is a William, Charles and Camilla outing in the next month. I would expect that would be on Charles’ to-do list for PR purposes. Hearing that the Cambridges knew about the announcement beforehand, it looks like Kate’s appearance with Fred & Gladys last week was her official “I Support Queen Camilla” public event. C&C used her before the announcement, because her support is not that important to either of them. However, William is going to have to shut up and smile with the FK & FQC next as part of the happy family performance.
If they had any tact, they would not “celebrate” since the Queen would have to pass on before there could be a Queen Gladys. I don’t think HM will step down.
I think Harry knew this was always going to happen and he has long since moved on from all the unnecessary family drama. He is now happy under a tree with his wife and children in California
Knowing something is going to happen and how one reacts to it in the moment when it does happen can be very different. It could have brought up memories of his mother and what she went through and possibly take him to a sad place. I don’t believe he was unaffected by the announcement.
Leading up the the announcement about Camilla getting the title queen, there were multiple stories about Charles having anxiety about Harry criticizing Camilla in his upcoming book. I wonder if that was nothing but a scheme from Charles to fast track the announcement.
Love the bit at the end – that there were “fears of a rift” after Harry quit the RF. Um, no – the rift happened first, before Harry was tossed out.
Lol at “fears of a rift”. Harry said with his whole chest that they weren’t speaking. Man, this unroyal family is the worst.
WORD.
I think it’s just a slow news day — by news I mean tabloid imaginations. I feel like we knew Cams would be Queen Consort for years now, I know it isn’t the first time the conversation has happened. I guess now it’s just “announced” rather than “known” which we all have.
It does seem like everyone is lining up their ducks for the Queen to cork it which feels kind of gross.
Not just waiting for the Queen to croak, but also thinking “Holy Crap, we better start sucking up to Charles and Camilla right quick.”
I think it ghoulish of Camilla to go around grinning. Her being Queen means HM has to pass away first (I am not convinced HM will step down).
I would put more money on Harry going to the Jubilee events than on Harry going to Charles or William’s eventual coronations.
If (that’s a big IF, my opinion) I were Harry I Don’t think I would go to the jubilee nor coronation of Charles nor Will’s. If I were Meghan I would Not go to any of the 3. However, I say this bcuz i can’t help believe that Harry has a blind spot for his grandmother. If she’s really the loving grandmother privately to Harry and Meghan and really wants to meet his children then of course it’s very understandable that they do everything they can to be at her jubilee celebration and spend some private moments with her If that’s what H&M want and she requests of them. I don’t believe Betty is any different regarding H&M and their children than Any of the vile people that have unleashed a campaign of hate and lies against them(mainly Meghan)and used All their resources to drive them out of the country..
@ Pat, I hate to say this, but I agree with you. For some reason Harry and Meghan still share a special relationship with his grandparents, well now his grandmother. If there is an opportunity for Harry and Meghan to bring wee Archie and Lili, it will be at one of Harry’s trips to Europe for his charities, not the Jubbly. Hence the request for private security.
Because it require HELL to freeze over before he would put Meghan in with HIS treacherous, vindictive family!!!!
Well if nothing else, it will shut up the derangers about Keen being the next Queen for a while. What’s People magazine going to do now? Better not step on Camilla’s toes or overshadow the next Queen consort, lol. I notice the all out charm offensive with the tabloids, especially the DailyFail. William has no choice but to be fine with it, what else can he do. As for Harry, he’s out of it and there is no need for public comment from him.
Camilla has a constant smirk on her face. Kate will have to flatter her now. People Magazine is all over the Camilla story one with a story about how she “calms” down Charles. I am not sure they will have a Camilla cover story, I can’t see that issue flying off the shelves.
People has nonstop C and C coverage now.
I hope he proudly brings his wife since there will be many stories about Harry “coming to his senses.” I would like to see them there, and then get out fast.