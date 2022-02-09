Prince Charles personally informed Harry & William about the ‘Queen Camilla’ thing

By all indications, Prince Charles has thought of little else besides Camilla and her “place” in the royal fold for years. I remember Robert Lacey even saying, in passing, that both Harry and William were tired of their father’s constant conversations about whether they would “support” Camilla becoming Queen Consort. Charles cares more about whether anyone would dare cast aspersions on Camilla as opposed to, you know, the blatant effort of one of his sons exiling the other in an almost medieval sequence of events. So, yes, I absolutely believe this story is true: the Sun says that Charles spoke to both of his sons before Queen Elizabeth’s big announcement over the weekend. I bet Charles knew exactly what words the Queen would use because he wrote it himself.

Prince Charles personally called Harry to tell him that Camilla will become Queen in a rare conversation following their rift, it is understood. The Prince of Wales reportedly spoke to both his sons personally prior to the 95-year-old Monarch’s announcement on Saturday. The Queen said it is her “sincere wish” that the Duchess of Cornwall will be known as Queen Consort in an address marking her Accession Day. The Duke of Cambridge was consulted prior to the announcement, with a source revealing: “William was fine with it.” And insiders have claimed Harry also had a conversation with his dad prior to the Queen’s statement, the Daily Mail reports. The conversation comes after fears of a rift between the Duke of Sussex and his father after Harry quit the Royal Family with Meghan Markle.

[From The Sun]

“William was fine with it” – well, I wonder. It’s not like William and Kate made a big show of welcoming the news. They only retweeted it without comment. Harry and Meghan responded with “radio silence.” So there we are. I mean, what would/could Harry and William even say? I think both Will and Harry know their father’s faults all too well. William shares many of those same faults, and Harry… well, Harry is probably grateful that he got out while the getting was good. This news actually made me reconsider whether the Sussexes will make any kind of effort to go to the UK for the Jubbly. Perhaps Harry believes the whole thing will inevitably be about The Camilla Show and he’ll be like “hard pass.”