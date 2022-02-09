Kim Kardashian covers Vogue: ‘It’s okay to choose you, my 40s are about being Team Me’

I remember when Kim Kardashian got her first Vogue cover and how upset people were about it. People swore up and down that they were canceling their Vogue subscriptions and tossing away their copies. Has everything changed? I don’t know, but I was excited to read Kim’s March 2022 Vogue cover story. She’s on the cover to promote the family’s new Hulu reality show, but most of the interview is about her life now, why she’s seeking a divorce from Kanye and SKIMS, her business valued at $3 billion. Kim doesn’t dish about everything – if anything, this is the most measured and mature interview I think I’ve ever read from Kim – but she does talk about some of the gossip-worthy stuff. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
She left Kanye so that she could make herself happy: “For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you. My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy. I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram.”
Co-parenting with Kanye: “You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best.’ Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”
Visiting the women’s prison Chowchilla: “Literally every crime the women I spoke to had committed was for their significant other. I heard stories like, ‘My boyfriend told me to pick this up. And I didn’t know what it was. I didn’t question him.’ I was like, Wow, I probably would’ve done the same.”
Her criminal justice work: Whether it’s the money-bail system, mandatory minimum sentencing, or the death penalty, the policies Kim has dedicated herself to changing disproportionately harm Black and brown communities. That part, especially, hits home. “This work has taught me so much. Especially raising Black boys, who are going to be targeted so much more than their white friends.”
When she was young, she saw herself in Salma Hayek & J.Lo: “Okay, there’s other body shapes out there. There are other looks that people find beautiful,” she recalls thinking. “My reference for prom was Salma Hayek. I went to the MAC counter and brought pictures of her. It was like, I finally have someone to look up to.”
What’s next: “I always think, What will be next? Because I always had Kanye, who knew exactly what the next fashion era would be for me. And there’s something scary about being out there on your own, but also something so liberating. Who knows? I might just be in Skims and be so comfy and casual and wear no makeup, and that might be what I feel like representing to the world. Maybe it’s just not that serious.”
The part where she talks about Kanye as co-parent… clearly she said that before the past month’s weekly accusations and tantrums from Kanye about her parenting. Vogue even updated their story to include Kim’s statement last weekend. As for the “Team Me” stuff – like, obviously, Kim has always been on Team Me. She’s always been a fundamentally selfish person and there’s nothing wrong with that, honestly. I think she stayed with Kanye a lot longer than she actually wanted to though, because he was so unwell and because she didn’t want to get another f–king divorce. What she’s really saying is that in her 40s, she’s finally feeling free of other people’s judgments and societal pressures to “stay in a bad marriage” or whatever. She has the right to be free of Kanye for whatever reason she wants, including “I will be happier without him.”
Cover & IG courtesy of Vogue.
She’s insufferable. But I hope that this horror show with Kanye ends peacefully her sake and the sake of her children.
+1
Same
I’m sorry but when has this women not been all about team me?
YES! Exactly. 100x this.
My thoughts exactly! Her whole shtick is all about me. She’d be lost if it wasn’t all about her.
It’s hard to think of a person less self-involved than Kim.
His high and mighty yeeziness is def more self involved…
When your identity is cultivated by your mother… when do you ever get to be living for yourself? And when your mother decides to put out your S tape to bring herself money… that’s not a choice Kim made for herself.
Exactly this. Whatever people think of her, if you look closely, Kim has very much always done what she was told to do by someone in authority. First her father, then her mother dictated her career and Kanye dictated everything else except her IG page because she had to draw the line somewhere. Getting involved in things outside of her image definitely added layers to Kim Kardashian and I say that as a person that really could not stand her until a couple of years ago.
Cue Kanye meltdown in 3..2..
Who’s that?
The name i know but the face i dont.
the face on the cover looks like one of her old ones.
Why did they elongate her neck in that one pic? That is odd. Kim’s always been about herself…come on now. This is your third divorce Kim…you have now made that decision three times. Kanye actually posted pics from the Vogue shoot (pics of Kim with the kids) and asked God to bring them all back together. Not gonna happen Kanye. So he’s ok with his kids being in Vogue but not Tik Tok? Does he see Tik Tok as low class or something?
I guess his open relationship with Julia Fox is really really open rn.
I suppose they elongated her neck to channel nefertiti? The blaxploitation never stops with this one.
That’s it, Nefertiti… I couldn’t remember if it was Cleopatra. This is absolutely blaxploitation. Can we not acknowledge that?
yup, this. and it’s gross. You ARE. NOT. Egyptian royalty.
Yes, I saw your comment below. Totally agree with what you’re saying there. Blaxpoitation/blackfishing, pure and simple.
They’re copying the famous statue of Nefertiti in the profile picture, look at the eye makeup, and the cover picture looks like Disney’s Pocahontas, which was modeled on Naomi Campbell
I was going to say that the cover is giving me old school Cher vibes, back in her Sonny and Cher days. Now that you’ve mentioned Nefertiti I totally see that as well.
At first when I saw the cover I thought Sci Fi, but now that you mention it, with the play off of Whole New World, it really does vibe Pocahontas. As for the Nefertiti photo, it is a beautiful picture that is 1000% blackfishing. I wish I were surprised that Vogue would put this out, during Black History Month of all times of the year, but I’m not. For whatever reason she gets a perpetual pass in the media for skin darkening in general.
That’s a Vogue issue. Vogue put that image out there. But why rightfully blame Vogue when Kim is an easy target.
Yes, I thought that as soon as I saw the image.
@ Wiglet Watcher
Stop Kim has been doing this for years and has been called out by the black community for years, so stop with this PS because that’s what it is.
they moved her arm, too, looks like an attempt to make her waist smaller. and the skin color is not at all true to life. altogether deplorable.
I disagree Kim stayed with Kanye until she was done with having kids once the last baby was born she was out.
If she stayed in the relationship because of his mental health then why bring another child into this mess? It’s no like she got pregnant she had a surrogate so this was planned out and agreed upon.
Exactly. Her last two children were born after Kanye’s breakdowns. He’s been unavailable and unstable for a large part of their marriage, but she continued to bring children into this very messy situation. She also had no problem with Kanye’s Trumpism, his slavery was a choice” nonsense, and his hyper conservative, women should be in the background phase. I’m pretty sure she was defending Kanye’s bullsh*t just a few months ago, and even sounded like a Trumper herself. What does she get credit for?
Once she committed to Kim Kardashian Has A Kid With Kanye West, four or one makes not difference. Nor, unfortunately, does his mental health or terrible choices.
She has the money and means to have and raise children without him. (And she’s counting on her money and means to protect her and kids from him in the future.) Most regular people want and/or need a partner to grow their family. She may have once had a want, but she’s never had a need.
So because she has money, having children with an unstable man is ok? Kanye’s mental health and decisions are important because they DO impact his children. He gave an interview claiming that Kim wanted to abort North. Is that not harmful? Is a black man claiming that “slavery was a choice” not harmful to his biracial children?
Perhaps she wanted her children to be full genetic siblings, and she wanted a family of this size at this time in her life. After North, it was what it became by plan.
The thing is that being so selfish and self serving has emboldened her to cross lines that she shouldn’t have because she believed she deserved it. She has been one of the most overt cultural appropriators of African American culture and she has not once apologized. She’s always made excuses for herself until we’ve moved on from the story.
It is unbelievable that she can actually say this crap about Team Me with a straight face. Talk about clueless. But I’m sure the Kardashian apologists will remind us that she’s a wicked smart lawyer. Or something.
My god — she will never stop with the heavy bronzer. Black skin shouldn’t be a fashion costume for white women.
YES Emma, thank you thank you this is my point!
Completely agree with your comment above, Selene. How do we get these pictures with no mention of how bizarre her modern-day version of a minstrel act continues to be?
For Black History Month, Vogue featured the most famous Black-fishing white woman of our time IN her fake-ass Blackface. Like???
And the Egyptian queen pose? Oh, miss me with that.
*This* is why people have a problem with Kim.
I hate the cover and the weird thing she’s wearing. Honestly, it’s kind of sc-fi so it feels like they’re going with an extremely unnatural fashion vibe to cover up the unnatural body paint that is her norm. Like if it’s sci-fi, maybe it will make the black fishing less noticeable.
I’m all for accusing Kim of cultural appropriation (braids, fashion), but I don’t think it’s fair to come for her skin tone. She is technically middle-eastern, and her complexion looks like that of every other Armenian person I know. She has dark features and olive skin tone. She also lives in California. I have olive skin and can go from 0 to 60 in a matter of hours. I imagine it’s the same for her. Couple that with dark hair and eyes, and you get these sorts of accusations thrown at you. Khloe doesn’t have the same dark features and skin undertone that Kim and Kourtney have, so she doesn’t get the same accusation even if she goes heavy on the bronzer of whatever. Just saying,
She does not. That fact may be true for many or most middle eastern people, but not for her. She may have distinctive middle eastern features, but Kim tans. Every time you see her not looking pale, she tanned. She always has, always will. Also, Khloe has gotten that accusation lots of times because she also blackfishes like crazy. Please google pictures of both without a tan, the difference is very noticeable.
After seeing SKIMS all over the Olympians again, I really think I want some. Are they worth it?
I have a SKIMS undershirt/bodyshaper and I actually really love it. Not a Kim Kardashian fan, but this thing is pretty great.
And her leggings are super-comfortable and stand up well to repeated laundering.
Between the tanner/bronzer and photoshop I wouldn’t have known this was Kim without the caption.
Same, I have no idea who the woman on the cover is.
When has Kim not been about Kim? She has never cared about anyone but herself including her children.
I’m not denying that she is queen of self-promotion, but this?…
“She has never cared about anyone but herself including her children.”
I just don’t agree with. she may be number 1 in her heart, but I do believe that she loves her children very much.
I believe Kris loves her daughters but that doesn’t mean she won’t exploit them for the brand’s benefit. And now Kim’s launching a tik-tok account for North? I hope not.
She doesn’t look like I remember. Is it photoshop or more plastic surgery? As for her Team Me stance, when hasn’t she been Team Me? I find her to be a narcissist culture vulture, who has always been about her image and coins to the detriment of others. So al this I choose me is hilarious. She’s always chosen herself. But whatever. Let’s hope she is able to extricate herself and her children from Kanye because Whoo boy, he’s gonna make it very difficult to do so.
isn’t that hideous gold earring the exact same gold earring Julia Fox is wearing in the denim cone bra pictures? here –> https://www.celebitchy.com/753251/julia_fox_kanye_west_are_evolved_beings_in_an_open_relationship_with_no_bad_vibes/kanye_west_and_julia_fox_exit_the_kenzo_mens_fallwinter_20222023_fashion_show-4/
Yes they are the same exact earrings coincidence I think not.
Quelle surprise! Kanye bought the same earrings for Julia as Kim had.
It seems like Kanye got a sneak peek of the photoshoot and probably purchased the same earrings for Julia later on. He’s a real pill.
weren’t people saying that he was AT the Vogue photo shoot?
maybe he just took them from there and gifted them to JF as an additional “LOOK AT ME AND MY NEW GF!” to Kim.
Can they not make her look Black for once, especially during Black History Month as she and her family are known culture vultures?
With that said, I hope she and the family stays safe from Kanye’s harassment.
THIS. Diet Prada on Insta has called this out and shown side by sides of her cosplaying Beyonce, Naomi Campbell, and Nina Simone. It’s so gross.
I saw that and I was disgusted. The side-by-side comparisons are eye-opening to say the least. Vogue should know better. Hell Kim should know better, but what does she care? Her family has been using Black culture (and it’s people) for years.
Kanye posted pic of the vogue pics of Kim and the kids on his insta begging for the family to get back together. One minute he’s demonising her the next he’s begging her to come back.
She is So BORING!!! So over thay whole shallow, money loving family 🤢🤑🤮
Amen!!!!!
And forever now on Hulu being worse than ever. How gullible are as a nation we to have made them billionaires. Can’t stand them.
She’s on a victim tour. How insufferable.
What the hell does that mean? She is insufferable but she also a victim of abuse.
I agree. She is absolutely soaking in all the attention she can get from this. She is a horrible human being.
Wow, a lot of hate for Kim in the comments. I can’t help but respect her hustle and she does seem like a dedicated and hands on mum. She’s certainly handled the Kanye situation with a lot of grace, I think? And as far as I’m aware there aren’t any stories about Kim being rude to fans or being a nightmare to work with. I don’t really understand the overwhelming hate for her but I wish her well and hope she gets to where she wants to be in her law career. There are definitely worse celebrities out there!
She and vogue deserves to be called out for cultural appropriation. It’s effing Black history month, do better!
The comments that are out of line are comments about her being on a victim tour and saying she knew he was crazy when she had a family with him etc. The victim shaming and shaming of people with mental health issues as not worthy of a normal fulfilling life is something else lately.
I think her prison work is great. We need any help we can get in that area and if it’s helping underserved populations, good for her. I do feel bad for her and the kids regarding Kanye however she continued to implant surrogates long after he went off the rails without putting these innocent lives first. Doubling up on kids is adding a lot of stress to an already explosive situation. She didn’t bring it on herself but I feel like she selfishly wanted the big family and was willing to make bad choices and keep Kanye around to make it happen until she got her babies then cut him lose when he wasn’t useful.
Vogue ought to be ashamed. The cover photo makes her look like a deeply tanned 20 year old shopped version of herself. The Nefertiti pose? Are they kidding?
On the other hand, the photoshopped fade out into nothingness seems appropriate.
How about you CHOOSE YOUR KIDS!!!!!
What a welcome change for her! Stunning and brave. /s
This cover is photoshopped to hell! Omg!
Has there ever been a time when she didn’t choose herself? Look , I know Kanye is terrible and his threats should be taken seriously but that STILL doesn’t make her a woman to be admired or likable. No one needs life lessons from Kim and family.
Depends what you mean with me time.
Is she a vapid, vain and self involved. Sure
But if she was in an abusive or controlling relationship which it very much seems like based on Kanyes public behaviour.
It’s not weird that she is saying she is prioritising herself now.
I don’t really find anything in this interview problematic with the quotes. But these photos! WOW – this woman really does not want to accept the fact that she’s white.
Somewhere in London Edward Enninful is thinking “Wow I would have not done that ever….” Nefertiti? Just wow. And did Anna show this to Edward as in ” look at my new cover!” and he acted like this was ok? I am confused.