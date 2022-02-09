QEII’s grandchildren & Prince George will play a larger role in this year’s Jubbly

It just occurred to me that we’ll probably get another photo of “the heirs” for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubbly. It’s been a minute since QEII, the Prince of Wales, Prince William and Prince George were all photographed together in some kind of “look, here are the heirs” portrait. I don’t even think William will negotiate or put up a fight about it – he clearly has no qualms about using all of his children as shields and media catnip. So… just something to expect in the coming Jubbly-filled months. According to one royal commentator, we can also expect to see the Queen’s grandchildren a lot more in the coming months, and probably her great-grandchildren too.

The Queen has the Duke and Duchess of Cambridges’ “strong arms” around her as she navigates her Platinum Jubilee year while dealing with personal upset and drama, an expert has claimed. Royal author Nigel Cawthorne claims the Monarch is experiencing a “whole gamut of emotions” in the landmark year, but knows her grandson and his wife “will find a way forward for the royal family”. He claims the Queen also hopes Prince George, who is third in line to the throne and will one day have the weight of the crown on his head, will “be up front and heavily involved” in the celebrations. Cawthorne told Love Sunday magazine: “Thankfully, the Queen has the strong arms of William and Kate around her shoulders.. I think we’re going to see Her Majesty’s grandchildren really step up this year and her great grandchildren, especially George, will be up front and heavily involved in the celebrations. “The Queen will be experiencing a whole gamut of emotions – everything from grieving her husband and remembering her father, to feeling pride towards all that she and her family have achieved. She took the throne of a bomb-scarred nation and steered it into a period of political stability. That is an incredible legacy. She knows William, Kate and their children will find a way forward for the royal family.”

If they put George front and center of the Jubbly stuff, I think a lot of people will be genuinely uncomfortable with that? I know “the kids sell papers,” but George is still a kid and it’s just… too much. But I suspect that George will have more of a role. More than just “sitting for one portrait with the heirs” and “standing on the balcony.” My guess: George will do his first “walk-about” and meet some of his future subjects. And yes, we will be seeing more of QEII’s grandchildren. But what they’re hoping is that Harry and Meghan show up. Because the Keens are not selling as much as H&M.