QEII’s grandchildren & Prince George will play a larger role in this year’s Jubbly

It just occurred to me that we’ll probably get another photo of “the heirs” for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubbly. It’s been a minute since QEII, the Prince of Wales, Prince William and Prince George were all photographed together in some kind of “look, here are the heirs” portrait. I don’t even think William will negotiate or put up a fight about it – he clearly has no qualms about using all of his children as shields and media catnip. So… just something to expect in the coming Jubbly-filled months. According to one royal commentator, we can also expect to see the Queen’s grandchildren a lot more in the coming months, and probably her great-grandchildren too.
The Queen has the Duke and Duchess of Cambridges’ “strong arms” around her as she navigates her Platinum Jubilee year while dealing with personal upset and drama, an expert has claimed. Royal author Nigel Cawthorne claims the Monarch is experiencing a “whole gamut of emotions” in the landmark year, but knows her grandson and his wife “will find a way forward for the royal family”. He claims the Queen also hopes Prince George, who is third in line to the throne and will one day have the weight of the crown on his head, will “be up front and heavily involved” in the celebrations.
Cawthorne told Love Sunday magazine: “Thankfully, the Queen has the strong arms of William and Kate around her shoulders.. I think we’re going to see Her Majesty’s grandchildren really step up this year and her great grandchildren, especially George, will be up front and heavily involved in the celebrations.
“The Queen will be experiencing a whole gamut of emotions – everything from grieving her husband and remembering her father, to feeling pride towards all that she and her family have achieved. She took the throne of a bomb-scarred nation and steered it into a period of political stability. That is an incredible legacy. She knows William, Kate and their children will find a way forward for the royal family.”
If they put George front and center of the Jubbly stuff, I think a lot of people will be genuinely uncomfortable with that? I know “the kids sell papers,” but George is still a kid and it’s just… too much. But I suspect that George will have more of a role. More than just “sitting for one portrait with the heirs” and “standing on the balcony.” My guess: George will do his first “walk-about” and meet some of his future subjects. And yes, we will be seeing more of QEII’s grandchildren. But what they’re hoping is that Harry and Meghan show up. Because the Keens are not selling as much as H&M.
I hope Meghan, Archie and Lili stay away from the Jubby celebrations.
Harry is welcome to go and get abuse by his racist family.
Same. I want the Sussexes to go radio silent till September when the memoir comes out.
The Invictus Games are in April so they won’t be going silent.
Harry and Meghan are two grown adults and will make the best decision
( and safe decision) for themselves and their kids. And to say you welcome abuse to Harry is pretty awful. He can’t help he is from an awful family. He has done a lot for his wife and kids.
Do we know for sure he is going? No, we don’t. We have no clue what their plans are. But some are buying into the tabloids and are certain he is going.
Harry’s family have been abusing him for years, at some point he have to realize they don’t care about him, unless it’s to throw him under the bus to hide something about the heirs.
Andrew maybe a peodo but he has always supported his daughters.
Agree Ginger. They’ll make the best decision for themselves and their family.
I’m not looking forward to the next 4 months arguing about whether or not they should go back. Harry has made it crystal clear that he will return to the UK when he wants or thinks its necessary, as long as proper security measures are in place.
Harry shouldn’t go to a place where they don’t accept and respect his wife
I don’t know. It seems that every time Harry goes over there he’s emotionally abused in some way, through the press and most likely to his face. I don’t think it’s out of the box to assume that going to the Jubbly is essentially putting himself in the position of being mistreated. I mean it’s pretty clear that his family does not actually care about him, hell, the queen is ride or die for a rapist over Harry. I know Harry is going to do what’s best for him, but for the life of me, I cannot understand why he even bothers.
Harry has only been back twice since he left. Once for a funeral and then the statue unveiling and he left quickly after. He isn’t going back often to entertain the RF like some think.
I’m sure Harry is ever so grateful to know that he has the permission of the hoi polloi to live his life. Fortunately, H has never shown any indication that he takes their directives, so I’m sure him nah even piss pon dem, as we wd say in the vernacular.
Everyone knows it’s spelled jubilee, right?
I actually doubt they want Harry and Meghan to show up? I don’t think they want attention taken off the direct heirs.
@dogmom, they want them there. The media and family have been coming up with all these fake excuses about why they should come over. From another Phillip memorial, the fake Diana statue party, which was created solely because the media was shut out from the actual unveiling and the media wants access to the Sussexes. They need content and the family needs to deliver because those tabloids hold all the cards. At this point, the Queen is irrelevant in this. That country, i.e, the media care about one couple and that’s the couple that has rejected them.
They want Harry but not Meghan or the kids.
@Brit Oh yeah the media wants them there for sure, and I’m sure on a personal level the Queen and Charles want to see their family members. But in terms of attention, I highly doubt Charles, Will and Kate want the Sussexes there to pull focus away from them.
It doesn’t matter. If they go they will be accused of seeking to take attention from the queen and if they don’t go they will be accused of snubbing the queen.
One reason I do think they are wanted is so the narrative can be ‘Meghan wouldn’t have come if she thought we are racist so she was lying’.
“Strong arms around her” – “come on granny, it’s this way, no no, not there, this way. There you go!”
Loool strong arms around her from those who seem to need strong arms around themselves. What a joke.
God. We’ll be hearing about this stupid jubbly all the way till June won’t we?
Yeah I took that as them trying to strong-arm TQ to get exactly what they want.
I mentioned this on the anniversary of the death of her father while she was at Sandringham.
Why was TQ alone on the anniversary of her father’s death? I saw not ONE FAMILY member with her that day!!! If they are so close to her and holding TQ up as they say, than why on such a monumental and emotional day like that day, she was alone with peasants? My gawd, it’s not like they couldn’t fly in for a few hours!!! TQ has the strong arms of Baldimort and CopyKeen wrapped around her? I call that narrative a pipe dream made up by Baldimort as he tries to wiggle another useless castle and MONEY out of her, now that Harry has abandoned her, per Baldimort!!! 🤬
If William and Kate are the legacy and will play a larger role, why do the media still concentrate and harass the Sussexes and are basically confirming through their actions that they’re needed for interest. If I recall, I see dozens of articles wondering if they’ll return and getting upset by no statements released. It’s like these experts and reporters are forced to like William and Kate but secretly wish and hope for the Sussexes. You can’t have it both ways.
It’s so blatantly obvious that this is the case. The idiotic British media backed themselves into a corner, whipping up all that hate against the Sussexes till they peaced out and left. Now they’re pretending they’re happy, but are not-so-secretly kicking themselves because they effed up their bag and are stuck covering the most snooze-worthy “famous” people on earth that they have to pretend are the Second Coming. It’s exactly what they deserve and I hope the Sussexes keep doing what they do and starving them of oxygen.
Those kids have been ” exploited ” so much that they don’t sell as much as they media wants. So if they are their saving grace for the jubbly nonsense then they will be gravely disappointed
If anything the Cambridge kids will function as a cover for criticism. ‘Yeah we’re iver doing it with the pr but look at how cute the kids are! We are shch a loving family!’ Its honestly disgusting. But we predicted this would happen when harry and meghan left. Those kids are being put to work!
Those kids are being used like every other family member, they are just TOO young to realize it!! Once George becomes a certain age, we will see Bitter Brother pushing HIM under the bus!!! You can’t be near Bitter Brother without being a scapegoat!!!
Agreed. Having George front and center at the jubilee celebrations isn’t going to be the distraction or the PR boost that the family might expect it to be.
@Becks1: i feel like the Cambridges are stuck between a rock and a hard place because if they don’t want people to get bored of them they might have no choice but to reel the kids out.
I agree, they’re in a weird place at this point especially bc like someone said below (I think AmyBee), they SHOULD be introducing the children, especially George, to public life.
So on the one hand people are getting bored of the kids I think – maybe “bored” is the wrong word, its just not the big selling point it used to be – but on the other hand, the children are definitely more interesting than their parents, so without the Sussexes, the only thing the Cambridges have to offer up to the press is photo ops with the kids.
and George does need to adjust to being in the public eye. I think its more likely than not that he’ll be Duke of Cornwall by the time he’s 25ish so he’s not going to have this long window of time to disappear that William has had.
George absolutely needs to be prepared for public life, but look at who his parents are. How can they prepare George for his future role, when they’ve spent the past decade of avoiding theirs? They continue to be the laziest working royals going on 11 years now. 20, if we count the decade prior where both William and Kate did mostly nothing. The Keens are no Felipe and Letizia, who have done a great job in getting their girls ready. George is already at a huge disadvantage, in terms of role models to learn from.
They definitely need to work on George being so scared of the public. At the Christmas walk a few year ago, he looked absolutely petrified. He will need to get used to his role. So they should slowly bring him out more.
An observation: in the generation photo it looks like the queen is wearing the same blue dress she had on in photos last week, it is very noticeable she has lost a lot of weight. The dress is huge on her now.
I’m surprise that AK47 hasn’t taken in her clothes, fitted them better since it looks like Liz isn’t wearing foundation garments any more (maybe just a slip?). There should be seams taken in, or darts placed, to make it hang better. My grandfather was a tailor, and he’d NEVER let me go out in an outfit looking like that (he made almost all my clothes (except jeans!) through HS; I was a lucky girl! lol)
Gotta wonder why Kelly is still on the payroll for being a dresser/seamstress. Or maybe Lizzie just doesn’t give AF anymore and can’t be bothered?
I’m thinking she’s more of a companion and confidante to the queen at this point.
Maybe Charles retired her?
Is this the Lamebridge push back after the camilla-a-thon? Funny how none of the jubbly has been about the actual queen. oh also the Queen can’t stand queen Kate so those strong arms are more bs than I can count
It must be. No person on the planet would describe the Cambridge arms as “strong”, other than the Cambridges.
Hey, Bill and Cathy, maybe do the actual work the taxpayers are paying you to do, and stop trying to fluff us all with tales of your strong arms. We all have eyeballs, you don’t even have a room temperature work ethic, your arms are the least of your problems.
When Harry and Meghan chose to spend Christmas abroad in 2019, the Cambridges brought out George and Charlotte and I think the same thing will happen during the Jubilee celebrations. I don’t think Harry and Meghan will attend.
I actually hope they won’t but it isn’t up to us. If anything Harry’s statement about security sounded like they wanted to attend.
Harry’s work place is opening offices in Europe, so he needs protection when he visits the London offices.
After leaving the Well Child event his car was ambushed by paps, he don’t want that happing to his wife and children.
@Chloe: His statement gave no indication that he and Meghan were going to be there for the festivities in June. Furthermore, his statement said that they will not be coming to the UK ever unless they are provided proper security.
Propping the old gal up with jazz hands.
The BM are kicking themselves,imagine the million dollar shots they could have had with the Cambridge and Sussex kids on the balcony Interacting like the Diana and Fergie years.
The “strong arms” of William and Kate around her shoulders? What? That makes it sound like they are frogmarching an elderly prisoner. Why not just say supporting her, unless they don’t want to draw attention to the Queen’s fragility? Odd Choice.
And notice that the third in line is supposedly responsible for “finding a way forward”… Cambridge embiggening at its best.
George’s parents also appear to be throwing him to the wolves – yes, guys, GEORGE is the one that needs to “step it up” and start working, not, you know, the two laziest full-time royals for ten years running.
We should all take note that CopyKeen hasn’t been working for 10+ years, whereas Bitter Brother hasn’t been doing anything for longer!!! As a married couple they are both useless but Bitter Brother was more useless beforehand!!!
If we get a new photo of the heirs, I hope they put George in a different style shirt. He has had the same style shirt since he was a baby.
He’s gonna be in white shirt and jeans.
U heard it here first. LMAO
Unless its a formal pic. But bet ur bottom dollar that the next time we see the cam kids, at least one, if not all of them, will be in jeans and white tops.
Nope, nope and nope. Please. They love an all white balcony. The only thing that could be better in their eyes, is making the bi-ethnic members bow to their white children and come and visit them at the main house while they stay in the servants quarters they had to pay to refurbish. Gross and no thank you
The Jubbly celebrations haven’t even started yet and I’m tired of the whole charade.
It’s only going to get worse. I have no doubt we’ll be hearing about the jubilee for the rest of the year. They’re going to want to stretch this out.
I honestly think it might be in George’s best interest to be involved, but not completely front and center. That should really be the Queen since it’s her Jubbly. They already had George and Charlotte do a walkabout after Christmas mass in 2019. So, it wouldn’t be George’s first. As long as the monarchy exists, this will be George’s future. Might as well get him comfortable with it rather than shielding him from it. That has really only led to a weird mix of resentment and entitlement in both Charles and William. The “hands off let them figure it out on their own” approach hasn’t gone well. Most of the other European royals have been easing their kids into things for awhile and they all seem better off for it.
It’s so weird to me how William & Kate want their kids to have a “normal childhood” yet the royal family is so full of intrigue, rank-pulling, and first-born favouritism in a way that a normal family isn’t. IMO it would be better for the kids to have a regular family life while at the same time getting accustomed to their public duties.
I wouldn’t put George front and centre just yet. Yes he’s the heir and he should be shown what his life is going to be like but he’s still young. Start him off with him going to his parents’ lightweight engagements (whenever his parents work) where it’s a bit more “local” rather than an event that will get both national and international focus.
As for whether or not H&M should go, I won’t be getting into that because it’s just going to cause arguments in the comments as it’s an issue that is pretty divisive amongst fans.
The British press wants H&M there but also doesn’t want them there- either way its a win for them. If they’re there, they get the pictures, they can make up (“report on”) any behind the scenes happenings, drama, etc. If they’re not there, the press can run story after story on H&M abandoning the Queen, failing to support her during her jubbly, Meghan loves Oprah more than the Queen, etc.
My guess is that IF they can do so safely* H&M will visit the queen after Invictus, which will be around her birthday.
*I’m saying IF they can do so safely so no need for people to come at me with comments about security etc. I’m saying IF.
The press wants them there and so do the RF. They struck a deal to sell papers. That hasn’t happened. They have nothing on H&M or the kids and they’re going broke. If the sussexes don’t come and all the jubbly bs doesn’t sell, the real stories about Bill and Kkkate are going to start leaking big time. Charles will do this to ensure his throne.
Where is this assertion that “the tabloids” are “going broke” coming from ?
I have no doubt that the RF (at charles’ behest…..cos we know he’s in charge now) will give the relevant state apparatus (i:e the courts & the Met police) the nod to authorize the security clearance that H needs from them to augment his own.
I know this because they all hv a vested interest in getting H&M to visit them during Jubbly…..especially when it comes to June and the trooping/balcony shot. The RF want the Sussexes there because they need to keep the media sweet so they dont turn on them; and the media want them there for clicks and ka ching!
What I hope, however, is that even if charles does his usual corrupt thing and put his finger on the scale, the wheels of justice move so slowly that the clearance wont come in time for H to put everything in place, including arranging their own private affairs to be able to kill more than one bird while in england, in time for a Jubbly visit.
So let it be, amen! LMAO
Becks1, and all, I don’t think we should be attacking each other with regards to “are they or aren’t they” coming as this is a place for ALL of us to make our opinions known.
I think that Harry and Meghan would love to come IF they have proper security! We have heard straight from Harry, and the actions of TQ herself, that they still share a close bond. This bond is what eats at Bitter Brother, and CopyKeen, to the point of unforgivable jealousy and their petty actions.
Harry and Meghan still share a love TQ, but I am perplexed as to why given that she sat by and did nothing for them. But that’s water under the bridge.
The Jubbly is the perfect event to get Charlotte decked out in her first Catherine Walker coat dress. Or maybe a mini-Meghan camel coat and brown beanie?
Whatever, the Queen might be feeling, this Jubbly sounds like a dull proposition. The most exciting thing they can say about it is maybe H&M will come or maybe they won’t. How big a role can 3 kids, 8 and under, have in the celebration? What are they going to do, address Parliament? Looks to me like it’ll be a few days off work for the people, some parades and balcony sightings here and there, royal tchotchkes in the gift shops, hours-long retrospectives on TV. I imagine a lot of those articles have already been written and stored.
The interesting thing is they have ceased talking about whether the Sussexes will attend the thanksgiving service for Philip after Myers claimed he had said privately he would attend. And now that they’ve announced that Andrew will attend I hope they don’t come because based on precedence Andrew would be sat next to the Sussexes. With the way the tabloids are always linking them. It would be awful to give them those photos. As for the Jubbly. The fact that the media is already calling for George tells you that they already know that the Cambridge’s aren’t enough to generate interest.
Based on recent announcements I think the photo we will get first is a formal one of the Queen and Charles or Queen/Charles/Camilla. Then maybe the heirs photo. But the ultimate money shot would be if they got a photo with the Queen and her great grandchildren like they did fit her 90th. If they could get a photo that included the Sussex children it would go viral the way Archie’s christening photo did.
As for the Jubbly. I think they want photo ops with Harry and the children more than anything. They would love to have Meghan not part of such a huge historical moment.
Harry should not let them get away with excluding Meghan.
“…feeling pride towards all that she and her family have achieved”.
What achievements, exactly? Because they are not jumping out at me. For 70 years on the throne, there should be a real and tangible benefit to the British people. Something that increases the quality of their lives. Something they can point to.
Monarchy has never been about tangible benefit to the people.
It’s really sad how little she has achieved other than living this long. Have to wonder what Margaret’s life would have been like if she was allowed to marry for love and keep her title. What Charles life would have been if he was allowed to marry the woman he loved when he was young. A sheltered, poorly educated woman who has done little to improve herself in her 95 years. What tangible thing has she done for women in her country? How can a woman sit on the throne of a country that was a powerhouse and accomplish so little. Other than her horses and her dogs, exactly what is Elizabeth Regina passionate about? She played it save her whole life and to have it all end a lonely old woman surrounded not be her loving family but paid servants.
Charles did not want to get married to Camilla when he first met her. He did not ask the queen for permission. He was never “forbidden.” This is directly from his own authorized biography, Charles spelled it out. Princess Margaret could have married Townsend but did not want to give up being a royal with all the perks. Charles had a fling with Camilla Shand and did not go to his mother for permission to marry her. He didn’t. I don’t think he wanted to marry Camilla back then and he had many women. I don’t know how the star crossed lovers spin got around especially since Charles himself refuted it. The Queen treated Diana badly and did not even have prayers read for her the morning she died. She did nothing to protect Meghan. Charles got to have what he wanted.
I remain concerned about the security angle if H & M come over especially as today the Mayor of London stated it wasn’t safe for any politicians on the streets of the City and he has FIVE body guards to protect him. Wow that worried me greatly.
H&M/the Sussex Family will NOT be visiting the uk again UNLESS H feels satisfied that his security team will be augmented by Met security, as he has requested.
He spelled this out very clearly in his Statement back in January when the usual suspects leaked the fact that back in September, he had requested a judicial review of decisions made prior, which denied him security when he made a private visit to the WellChild event back in July.
So they all can spin and jump and turn somersaults as much as they like over there on shidthole island. H will not be visiting by himself or with his family until he is satisfied and in control of his own security arrangements.
What is sad is that the security wouldn’t just benefit H, it would protect the British citizens who are around him and might be injured or killed during an attack-the Queen’s beloved subjects.
As a parent it’s obvious, to me, that George is very uncomfortable being thrust into the limelight when it involves people being in his immediate vicinity; more hands off events like a group appearance on the balcony at Buck Palace are easier for him. I’m not sure a person can ever overcome the anxiety of having to interact with huge groups but hope to deal with it. I wonder if W&K are doing him a great disservice not slowly allowing him to become more used to these type of engagements which will play
large part of his future (if the monarchy survives in its current form). Look at Crown Princess Victoria’s daughter and how at ease she seems mixing with people; it’s something she has experienced since a very young age.
I hope they don’t force the kids out too much. They are too young to be interesting passed being cute and their outfits. They aren’t going to be a good distraction from whatever scandal might be happening. No need to scar the kids for no reason.
You know what struck me about this article but mostly the comments? Without saying it in so many words, how useless everyone thinks the BRF really is. When ppl started talking about getting George used to what his life would be, I thought an event like the one Kate did with the parent’s charity would be a great introduction and he should start accompanying his parents to events like that. Most of the comments here are about him getting used to the limelight, not service. It’s clear that no one expects much from the royal heir in regards to improving his future subjects lives.
The toxic environment where the important futures are given all the attention and the underlings just get a bare mention. How charming.
Why on earth would H &M want to be caught side by side in a photo on the balcony with an “alleged” child rapist and trafficker??????????
This is still a hereditary monarchy – divine rule and all.
These are show ponies – nothing more. Creating fictional responsibilities then being mad when they aren’t met is baffling.
Jubilee, Jubbly, Jubbub bird, Jabberwocky nonsense. Galumphing, chortling, churning, whirling nonsense. Meanwhile… in the real world, the people, her people’s energy bills are up 50+%. How about a bank holiday and paying off the energy bills of the neediest with the “celebration”, “pomp and circumstance” delegated funds? She did write she was their servant, or was this just a rhetorician’s use of the word?
I hope George is not placed in the middle of it like those early 20th century pictures of the child heirs dressed up in uniforms and parading around. I hope Charles pays some attention to Charlotte this time.