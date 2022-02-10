Prince Harry first words after the ‘Queen Camilla’ story were about HIV testing

The British media has been utterly desperate for Prince Harry to say something – anything – about this ‘Queen Consort Camilla’ nonsense. They’ve been trying to bait him, they’ve organized “sources” to speak about how Harry likely feels, and clearly, Prince Charles has leaked to the papers that he discussed the issue with both of his sons. Harry remained silent… until now. He popped up for a video chat with his mate Gareth Thomas, a rugby player who is HIV-positive. Thomas has done a lot of work around HIV-testing, and this is not the first time Thomas and Harry have worked together. Harry has always done a lot to carry out his mother’s work on AIDS/HIV, and this week is National HIV Testing Week in the UK. So Harry’s first public words following the “Queen Camilla” story were about an issue his mother cared about deeply. Just so.

Prince Harry joined forces with rugby player Gareth Thomas, who revealed in 2019 that he is HIV positive, in support of National HIV Testing Week 2022 in the U.K. Speaking with Thomas, who created the Tackle HIV campaign, over video chat from the California home he shares with wife Meghan Markle and their two children, the Duke of Sussex opened up about continuing to advocate for HIV awareness — 35 years after his mother Princess Diana opened the U.K.’s first HIV/AIDS unit at London’s Middlesex Hospital, a space that would exclusively care for patients with the virus. Prince Harry, 37, noted that at the height of the AIDS epidemic, commercials and advertisements sought to “polarize” those who had HIV or even spoke about it. “What my mom did, and what so many other people did at that time, was to smash that wall down. To kick the door open and say, ‘No. When people are suffering, then we need to learn more, and if there’s a stigma that’s playing such a large part of it, then what we really need to do is talk about it more,’ ” Harry said. “That kind of made people feel a little bit uncomfortable to start with. But stigma thrives on silence. We know that…. What my mom started all those years ago was creating empathy and understanding…but also curiosity, which I think was really powerful.” Prince Harry said most people had a “blissful ignorance” towards the illness because they don’t believe they are at risk for contracting it. He went on to say that although he knew he wasn’t in a risk group, he hoped getting tested would help others feel more comfortable in finding out their own status. “Every single one of us has a duty, or at least an opportunity, to get tested ourselves to make it easier for everybody else to get tested,” he said. “It will undoubtedly save a life or, at the very least, encourage someone who is living in fear to come forward and get to know their own status, which in turn will save a life.”

[From People]

Yes. HIV and HIV testing is still so stigmatized and honestly, the youths don’t get it. They just don’t comprehend how bad it was in the 1980s and 1990s. I love that Harry continues to normalize HIV conversations and the need for testing. I love that this is how he extends his mother’s legacy, all while The Other Brother disappears for weeks at a time.

PS… these photos are from 2019, when Harry went to Twickenham to meet Gareth, and they talked about HIV testing kits and the importance of testing. That was back when Harry was patron of the Rugby League! It’s kind of notable that he’s talking to his rugby mate this week too, especially since the Duchess of Cambridge just took over his rugby patronages last week.