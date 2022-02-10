Does the British government really care about Dubai if they’ve sent Prince William?

Prince William arrived in Dubai on Wednesday, February 9th. It was the first time he has done anything work-related since January 27th, when he made a solo trip to the new BAFTA headquarters. Thirteen days without being seen and without working. William is, as always, such a secret squirrel. Someone theorized that he needed that time to “study” his briefing papers for the Dubai trip. I’m sure that was said jokingly, because why would William start reading his briefing memos now? This is also William’s first solo trip abroad in what feels like many years? The last time he traveled anywhere for work, he and Kate went to Ireland. That was March 2020.

William’s itinerary for his ONE FULL DAY in Dubai is pretty lightweight as well – he will “celebrate British talent in the region and promote conservation efforts.” Meaning, he’ll do something vaguely keen, mention the Earthshot Prize and he’ll put in an appearance on behalf of United for Wildlife. When this trip was announced, Kensington Palace emphasized that William was traveling at the request of the Foreign Office, meaning the government wanted a royal dimwit to go to Dubai and shake hands, and it probably wasn’t seen as important enough to send Prince Charles. The British government is also desperate to strengthen ties with the United Arab Emirates.

The Duke of Cambridge’s first foreign visit since he travelled to the Republic of Ireland with wife Kate in February 2020 comes as the royal family is seeking to strengthen ties with the Gulf State, after recent visits to the Middle East, including Jordan and Israel. A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “The bond between the UK and the UAE is deep and strong and Prince William’s visit will highlight and build upon these links as he has the opportunity to engage with young Emiratis, leaders from government and committed conservationists.” Britain has been looking to the Gulf countries for trade deals as part of its post-Brexit strategy to build new ties around the world. In September, the oil-rich Gulf state pledged to invest £10 billion in British clean energy, infrastructure, technology and life sciences, expanding its “sovereign investment partnership” with the UK government.

I mean, the fact that they’ve sent William means that the government isn’t actually all that worried about their ties with Dubai. If William f–ks it all up, Dubai will still be a British ally. It’s not a highly sensitive, nuanced diplomatic mission, is what I’m saying. It’s just William wandering around the Burj Al Arab and grimacing uncomfortably.

Oh, William – or one of his staffers – posted this to Instagram. Interesting.