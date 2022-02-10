Does the British government really care about Dubai if they’ve sent Prince William?

Prince William arrived in Dubai on Wednesday, February 9th. It was the first time he has done anything work-related since January 27th, when he made a solo trip to the new BAFTA headquarters. Thirteen days without being seen and without working. William is, as always, such a secret squirrel. Someone theorized that he needed that time to “study” his briefing papers for the Dubai trip. I’m sure that was said jokingly, because why would William start reading his briefing memos now? This is also William’s first solo trip abroad in what feels like many years? The last time he traveled anywhere for work, he and Kate went to Ireland. That was March 2020.
William’s itinerary for his ONE FULL DAY in Dubai is pretty lightweight as well – he will “celebrate British talent in the region and promote conservation efforts.” Meaning, he’ll do something vaguely keen, mention the Earthshot Prize and he’ll put in an appearance on behalf of United for Wildlife. When this trip was announced, Kensington Palace emphasized that William was traveling at the request of the Foreign Office, meaning the government wanted a royal dimwit to go to Dubai and shake hands, and it probably wasn’t seen as important enough to send Prince Charles. The British government is also desperate to strengthen ties with the United Arab Emirates.
The Duke of Cambridge’s first foreign visit since he travelled to the Republic of Ireland with wife Kate in February 2020 comes as the royal family is seeking to strengthen ties with the Gulf State, after recent visits to the Middle East, including Jordan and Israel.
A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “The bond between the UK and the UAE is deep and strong and Prince William’s visit will highlight and build upon these links as he has the opportunity to engage with young Emiratis, leaders from government and committed conservationists.”
Britain has been looking to the Gulf countries for trade deals as part of its post-Brexit strategy to build new ties around the world. In September, the oil-rich Gulf state pledged to invest £10 billion in British clean energy, infrastructure, technology and life sciences, expanding its “sovereign investment partnership” with the UK government.
I mean, the fact that they’ve sent William means that the government isn’t actually all that worried about their ties with Dubai. If William f–ks it all up, Dubai will still be a British ally. It’s not a highly sensitive, nuanced diplomatic mission, is what I’m saying. It’s just William wandering around the Burj Al Arab and grimacing uncomfortably.
Oh, William – or one of his staffers – posted this to Instagram. Interesting.
Flying from the UK to Dubai for what’s basically one full day (isn’t he only staying two nights?) does not exactly scream “Earthshot” to me.
Harry was right. They are trapped. William looks like a cross between a sulky teenager and Mr Burns in that photo.
Agreed, why couldn’t that trip have been a Skype meeting? If it’s just one day to discuss some things…
also LOL at Mr Burns 😀
Mr Burns… lol
They are only trapped by their own desperate need to cling onto the Monarchy and never ever have to live off their own talents.
But he planted a tree! Does that not offset the eco footprint of this useless trip?
A sapling no less!
I dont understand a one day trip. What is the actual point? it feels like there is so much going on beneath the surface. They better have a lot of appearances lined up for March 10-forever to distract from the leaks from Pedo’s deposition.
He needs to keep his numbers up and be seen as a statesman. He also needs Middle Eastern money as he may have pissed off Bezos with his comments.
They sent William because he is the same age as Khaled bin Mohamed and can be seen as a “peer” to the man who controls the money.
I actually wonder whether this has something to do with the British court verdict in the divorce of Princess Haya and Sheikh Mohammed. They concluded he was a risk to the safety of Princess Haya and their kids, ordered a huge settlement and concluded that in all likeliness he had ordered the kidnapping of two of his other children.
He was (probably still is) a close friend of the Queen and a huge investor in the UK. I can’t imagine the ruling went down well.
Perhaps a holiday? Just because he posted the pick yesterday doesn’t mean that’s when it was taken.
I’m convinced he went on some kind of vacation before the trip. Either he went to dubai early (and that pic of the plane arriving wasn’t from yesterday) or he stopped somewhere else en route to Dubai.
A vacation could also explain Kate’s flurry of work if she was trying to keep her name in the press.
I’m also thinking he spent the past few days in Dubai at some resort or something because there is no way he just got there yesterday. I didn’t know that this was only for a day though. How incredibly lightweight and it’s not like he spent this time preparing for this trip. What is the point of a one day trip?
British Royals are only sent to the Middle East to sweet talk their counterparts into agreeing to new arms deals with the British Government. Only a few weeks ago, Sophie was sent to Qatar under the guise of female empowerment. If Andrew was still a working royal, it would have been him being sent to Dubai on behalf of the FCO but now William has to take on this job.
Exactly. And as reprehensible as Andrew is, he always got the job done.
Interestingly, the same Conservative donor who ‘lent’ Paedrew money also bankrolled Boris Johnson’s flat refurbishment. The Establishment, indeed.
It’s telling when the british RF is much closer with the arabic royals than the other european royals.
I think William is the only future Euro monarch who has attended a military academy and a lot of Middle Eastern royal men have gone to Sandhurst too. Historically, Britain had also protectorates in the Middle East so perhaps the connection is not strange per se — though as you say, it is certainly telling for a modern monarchy in a democratic country.
@Fredegunda no, both Crown pince Hakon of Norway and Fredrik of Denmark have attended military academies. Fredrik also worked in the military as a caseworker for the danish military command and as a teacher at the institute of strategy. Althoug they’ve not finished a full military service/education, several of the women in the scandinavian RFs have some military training and/or education, including queen Sonia.
There’s clearly a much stronger link between the british and the arab royal families, maybe Sandhurst and the protectorates are part of the reason, but I think the fact that the british RF (and the aristos) are more conservative and it seems to be more acceptable with “underhand” deals among that set in Britain makes them more likely to be friends privately.
@Couch potato, thanks for the correction. I now found an article about Haakon’s experience at Krigsskolen (our military academy). It sounds like he really enjoyed it whereas I never had the impression that William particularly wanted to go to Sandhurst. Anyway, now I’m an even bigger fan of Haakon 🙂
Trying to remember others. CP Victoria of Sweden went on an official visit to Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi when she was 26/7 as part of an economic group. Only remember that one because of beautiful pictures of Victoria with hawks at a breeding facility. She’s studied at the National Defense College and has undergone basic military training.
Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume of Lux did a similar trip at 27 and has done others since as part of economic missions. Guillaume attended Sandhurst as did the current Crown Prince of Jordan. I thought both Victoria and Guillaume had had private 18th or 21st birthday visits to the Saudi Royal Family but am not finding info on it. Princess Elisabeth of Belgium completed a year of military training in 2021 at Royal Military Academy Belgium.
@Fredegunda I get the impression he’s a bit dorky, but at the same time cool. Like surfer dude with daddy jokes. Did you see the video where princess Ingrid commented on his purchase of tripod chairs?
It’s not that strange though, after all it was the British that installed many of thr Arab monarchies including the UAE.
Gotta say, just your headline gave me a good laugh, thanks!
They “pledged” 10 billion to Britain? What do they get in return?
State visits. Invitations to state events which in due course will include the Queen’s funeral and Charles’s Coronation. Invitations to society events such as Royal Ascot and to a whole range of aristocratic social occasions. Along with this will be friendly diplomatic relationships and easier trade deals. The last two are the most important. Royal contact is a form of soft diplomacy.
Is Dubai pledging $10 billion to the UK a good look? It’s not like Britain is a poor country. Usually it’s countries like the UK giving to someone else. I’m a little surprised. Does this happen often?
@JT – the UK and UAE have had an investment partnership for a while now. The UK needs investors in its industries and the UAE need to diversify from oil and expand their exports.
And, of course, a few Knighthoods, UK citizenships, CBEs, OBEs and MBEs thrown in for good measure…
What strikes me is they pledged the $10 billion in September, without a visit from William. So, why is he necessary?
ARMS! and the British monarchy and aristocracy falling makes other actual ruling monarchies unstable. They just watching out for the wealthy in the world.
They get Whopper Jr (and maybe some chicken nuggets) in return.
The staffer may have thought this was an interesting pic or that it would be very meme-able getting more hits. But it’s funny. Two-faced willie. A reference to the two lives of William: the public one vs whatever the heck he does with his immense amount of private time.
I think it’s referring to the photo below, not above. (But I thought the same as you at first)
Rest assured the Burger King and/or at least his social media guy, are still not reading their briefs as they initially put the wrong Insta address for the expo on this post. I think it was Rebecca English on Twitter who pointed it out and tweeted the correct one.
This pic out the airplane window is supposed to alert the peasants that their FFK flew commercial. Oh, the sacrifice!
I wondered that too about that plane pic – but, can we really tell that it’s commercial? Private planes have wings and windows, too!
One of the rota made a point to mention he flew commercial.
If he flew Emirates and it was first class, or even business, it would be a very good flight with amenities. I have friends who saved up air miles points to upgrade on that airline and it’s nicer even in economy than many other airlines.
My guess is that W spent some time away with his current mistress before heading to Dubai. Hence all the Kate activity and the outing with Charles and Camilla.
This makes the most sense to me.
That was my first thought. Where is she anyway? I was wondering if she happens to be in his circle as a press correspondent, to make it look official for her to travel with him.
I agree that he spent several days at a resort as well. Baldimort doesn’t like to work unless there an opportunity or promise of a lavish excursion as well.
The British government doesn’t care about anything or anyone, likely they only sent William to have a fun trip….
I think they sent William in the hopes that they capture the attention of a younger demographic but William has tried to model himself so much after the Queen that it doesn’t work. Quite frankly Charles oftentimes come across “younger” than the Cambridge’s. They are not trusting him with any actual business. IMO. That’s all been taken care of. This is just the photo op. William can handle that.
William should do a sex tape.
Dear God. NO.
Yes, he should. I’ve been looking for a way to lose weight, and if would a great appetite suppressant.
Rapunzel! LMFAO
Think about the nightmares!
Oh gag…now I have to bleach my brain!
I see Will is still pushing the earthcrap vanity scheme. You can tell he takes environmental issues seriously with his frequent plane trips and helicopter rides. Lol.
On a serious note, Will is putting out petulant teenager vibes, he acts like someone who was ordered to go to Dubai. He looks pouty and sulky.
Which is all so preposterous! You cannot take a flight from England to/from Dubai for a ONE DAY trip & pretend to be an environmentally conscious person. It’s just ludicrous!
It may be part of a grift scheme. His father did it. Personally showing up and having a mini-auction of titles, orders, honors, bonnets, buttons, and other “prizes” for the wealthy class there. Banking a quid pro quo?
Prince Charles’s “cash for honours” scheme has disappeared from the news.
Ever since they quietly announced this nothingburger of a trip, I figured it was to hand Charles’s grift over to William. Charles can’t keep doing it once he’s King, but if the Windsors still want to keep the cash flowing, they need to demonstrate that they’ll still supply honors & access.
Yeah, I think you’re spot on Lizzy
💯 right on the nose. Chaz and Pedo have to/had to stop. Gotta keep it in the family.
He was out there selling honours, citizenships and arms. The Windsors are Grifters par excellence
Does no one logically think through the optics of producing that much carbon emissions from flying for a 2 day trip in order to promote conservation and the environment ??
But then I guess if the government is willing to pretend there’s no human rights issues in the UAE, they aren’t going to be concerned about these optics
Well said. The entire country values their ability to abuse and push people down. They don’t like traitors and treat them in the same manner as Rumsfeld.
I wonder how much of Britain is owned by middle eastern oil money these days. At the end of the day, the UK has firm economic ties to the authoritarian regimes.
In the first photo, it looks like William has taken all the seats (feeble joke). It’s really true, as others have mentioned, that he no longer looks like a prince at all. William looks like a mid-level business man, disgruntled, rumpled and balding in mid-life crisis mode. And I have no pity for him at all. Get a job, dude.