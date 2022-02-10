Kanye West is too ‘busy’ with work to focus on romance, so buh-bye Julia Fox

It sounds more and more like Julia Fox and Kanye West are over and have been over for more than a week or so. Usually, I would not measure relationships in “weeks,” but Kanye and Julia literally started up on New Year’s Eve and it only lasted one month, I think. “Sources” told Page Six this week that Kanye and Julia’s “bond transcends typical norms because they’re evolved beings who just want each other to be happy… There is no jealousy or bad vibes.” Meaning, they’re seeing other people. Meaning, Kanye used Julia in the hope of making Kim jealous and Kim did not care and so Kanye tossed aside one toy for another. He’s already going out on dates with a “Kim look-alike” named Chaney Jones. But don’t think that he’ll get serious about her either:
Kanye West is too busy to get into a serious relationship right now. After a source told Page Six that West and gal pal Julia Fox have an open relationship “because they’re evolved beings” — another source tell us he has a lot to focus on right now outside of his romantic life.
“Kanye is busy,” says the source. “He has his album. He’s got a million things going on work-wise. He designs, he produces, all of that takes time. And he is dealing with his divorce.”
West is currently working on releasing “Donda 2,” holding listening parties in NYC and LA, and has been repeatedly, publicly lashing out at soon-to-be-ex-wife Kim Kardashian over issues dealing with their children. On Monday, West was spotted partying with Kendall Jenner and Travis Scott during a “Donda 2” listening party at Nobu in Malibu, before heading over to the Sunny Vodka party at celebrity favorite haunt The Nice Guy. Also there was Kardashian look-alike, Chaney Jones — raising eyebrows about the status of his relationship with Fox.
“Kanye very much likes Julia, but it’s a new situation and they aren’t boyfriend and girlfriend,” says our insider. “They are dating. The relationship doesn’t have a title yet. He only met her five weeks ago.” The source added of the duo, “Only time will show if this will stick.”
Buh-bye Julia, hope you enjoy the new terrible clothes and I hope you get some work out of this mess. It also occurs to me that Kanye probably wanted to be this public when he was spending time with Irina Shayk last year. The thing with Irina was also very stunt-queeny, although Irina was clearly not as gung-ho as Julia Fox. Perhaps Chaney Jones will be a better fit. But I also think that Kanye isn’t thinking romantically about any of these women. Like, none of this is about romance or sex or being in a relationship. It’s just about… doing sh-t to get attention, specifically Kim’s attention.
I hope she kept some of the clothes he threw out! (If he’s following the Kim formula)
Kanye is really showing his abusive narcissistic patterns. The lack of self awareness is so jarring.
I thought that too. I hope she was left with normal wearable clothes of her own to wear!
Yeah, Kanye is very busy. He’s busy stalking Kim and making her life and the lives of their kids hellish. Still posting things asking for God to reunite his family. I fear this is going to end badly.
I also read an article that Fox stated that she and Kanye are very much together that she interviewed for yesterday! The same day that Kanye was with Jones!!! Fox was also discussing her profession as a porn star and what she is into sexually. I didn’t know she was a porn star, but she told the reporters to watch her films to see what she in into. Kanye dumped Fox but obviously didn’t tell her. And Jones was dressed exactly like Kim in 2021.
I will try to find the article. But you are right @ Magick Wanda!! He posted on his IG begging god to bring his family back together!! It was so pathetic…..
Feel kind of sorry for Julia. Think she was gearing up for an absolute storm of publicity and escalating fame and now it’s already over!
Sorry for her? She got way more publicity out of it that she has ever had … so she won
There goes my prediction this would end with the cops being called. Who knows maybe Julia will figure out eventually that she dodged a bullet.
Kanye’s done nothing to hide is narcissism, selfishness, and abusive behavior. She knew exactly who he was. She needed a PR bump and she got it.
@Mac – This girl has been on vacation at De Nile.
It was as a fun train wreck of stunt-queening while it lasted (for them). I’m not sure I agree about her getting work out of this mess, though. At least not the kind she might be hoping for? I don’t think this is the way to go in trying to get some exposure because all she’s proven is what she really cares about is being a famous celebrity, not to be taken seriously as an actress.
I’m sure Kim is busy. the mother of his damn kids be busy. the ones she’s raising and tending to. and not him.
What a selfish whiner.
Kayne sounds exhausting to be around.
This was all for PR anyhow.
Next!
Now, his behavior towards Kim and his children has moved into restraining order time, IMO.
He seems so unstable to me.
I’m just here to say that on all those pictures, Kanye looks like he got his clothes from the mall.
COTD! LOLOLOL.
and his boots from Tractor Supply, the Tom Cruise collection.
Hilarious
@myjobistoprincess BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!
He couldn’t make her happen as the new Kim, so…at least she got a Birkin from this.
She probably won’t see it as a blessing but Julia is lucky to be done with him. She should sell some of those God awful clothes he bought her and maybe even some of the jewelry (or all of it) actually just sell it all and get that bad juju out of her life. Move on girl.
All that stuff is so ugly. Sell it indeed. Is there any historical precedent linked to these clothes that would increase their value? Is a cone bust denim shirt that was worn as part of a stunt queen strut to help a man stalk and harass his ex a notable piece?
Well, Halloween is coming up. Maybe she can make some use of them then. (Shrug)
ohhh, Halloween. too bad this didn’t come up a few months from now, it would make a fun costume inspiration. but by then no one is going to remember any of this.
Amen to that.
I hope Kim has some serious security.
I fully think he would go the family annihilation path.
He is giving family annihilator vibes.
This, so much. I understand people laughing at how ridiculous Kanye is but he is also very dangerous. I hope Kim and the rest of her family have adequate security.
The god complex and his “black children” crusade really have me on edge. If I were Kim, there would be no unsupervised visits. I would prefer multiple people supervising Kanye and whoever else is with him.
I am usually all about families being friendly with exes after a split (my mom’s family still invites my dad to holidays 25 years after their divorce and 15 after her death). Big BUT coming, it seems disloyal and sending the wrong message for Kendall Jenner and Travis Scott to show up for Ye when he is publicly gaslighting and stalking their sister/SIL. We have all seen toxic exes use this as a tactic to get credibility for their abuse tactics by saying, “See even her family is on my side.”
I thought that was pretty messed up, too. If I were Kim, I’d want to have words with my sister.
Travis Scott? who really cares as he’ll be gone from the picture as soon as Kylie has all the babies she wants…sooner, if the lawsuits from that deadly concert don’t go away. but your own sister partying with your abuser? MESSED. UP.
That stood out at me too but I bet it’s more of a strategic decision to play nice with some family members so that there is still an insider with access and knowledge. Kendall was there and now has advance knowledge if there is anything on the album referencing Kim and Kanye can stay thinking ‘see some of her family sides with me’ while that’s not true at all. They’re just playing both sides right now which is very smart and just like the Kardashians.
That was the biggest part of the story for me. Yuck. I don’t think this was a reconnaissance mission either. Especially on Travis’s part. He probably doesn’t want to lose music business status/connections. I don’t know WTF is Kendall’s reasoning but it’s not a good look.
Like someone said yesterday, it wasn’t a relationship it was a month long bender.
Kim dgaf about Julia so Ye will try with someone else.
I don’t think Julia will go quietly though and this might be fun to watch.
And in the end, I still have no idea who this woman is or what she does other than she got photographed with Kanye a lot.
Oooof. Julia just did the Call Her Daddy podcast and poor thing looks like a bit of a fool. She said they were together, they were boyfriend/girlfriend and his opening wanting Kim back was just “normal residual feelings”- it did not age well and is only a day old
And didn’t she say something ridiculous like “he calls me his girlfriend”?
Only in 2022 can we say something didn’t age well when it’s a day old, lol.
Ughhh I saw that too! And it gets worse! I was waiting for CB’s post on this (please do it!) Look at this quote:
“Well, we’ve worn similar looks, which I knew at the time of wearing them. I knew Kim had worn it previously,” Fox said. “If anything, I think the conversation should be like ‘Wow, it’s amazing to see how heavily influenced Kim was by Kanye.”
“There’s ties [but] I had my history in fashion as well. I didn’t pop out of nowhere,” Fox continued.
My take? They’re both doing this sh*t for attention. They’re both addicted to fame and drama, so of course they can’t just get divorced like normal people. Obviously, Kanye (prone to mental instability and ranting) is being worse, but I really don’t see Kim as some hero here. They’re both pulling obvious publicity stunts. Which I would expect from Kim, that’s her bread and butter, but Kanye has demonstrable talent, but a hair-trigger.
I only feel bad for the kids.
I don’t see anyone calling Kim a “hero”.
and Kim isn’t pulling any publicity stunts. she’s being abused, publicly. I’m no fan of hers but I think it’s so gross that people would take a situation where a woman is being abused in broad daylight and say that she’s “pulling a publicity stunt”.
Exactly. People can get so used to dealing with women one way that anything else initially looks like hero worship.
Kendall Jenner was partying with Kanye and Travis Scott? Did she forget to invite Khloe and Kourtney’s baby daddies?
I don’t understand how Travis Scott could be out partying (and maskless at that) knowing damn well he has a newborn baby at home. Why be risky like that? What if he catches Covid and gives it to the newborn? Why are people’s social lives the most important thing?
Trying to make Kim jealous by dating a ridiculous look-alike when she’s the real person? Not going to work.
Exactly – now if he was as clever as he is petty he would date a lookalike of someone who Kim is insecure/jealous about – have a hard time imagining who that would be tho
Maybe AJ? It would be hard to find a woman more famous and richer than Kim (Kylie?), but maybe she’d be jealous of a woman who was beautiful, very famous, and regarded as intelligent/influential, which is something Kim craves.
But AJ’s hardly in the market to date a narcissistic rage monster so Kim needn’t lose sleep over that.
Yeah I think the kind of women that could potentially make Kim jealous or insecure are so far out of reach for him that it’s never going to happen. I think she has simply outgrown him and no longer needs him and that makes him really angry.
I’ve been wondering this whole time if that’s what Julia was – someone who Kanye thought Kim would be envious of (in terms of her looks).. once that didn’t work he’s now trying a Kim look alike?
@Betteyrose
AJ is too old, and probably wouldn’t even register in that circle (the whole AJ envy is mostly a white woman thing, and while I know Kim is white, she hasn’t been Single White Kardashianing AJ, she’s been doing it to Black women.)
So I would say Beyonce? Rihanna? For a younger woman, maybe Chloe Bailey or Lori Harvey?
@teecee – that’s a tad harsh. AJ is maybe 5 years older than Kim? She seems older because she’s more worldly than Kim, but they’re the same generation. I agree that Beyonce would be perfect, but she isn’t single, so that didn’t occur to me. I forget that Rihanna is also a mogul, so yes that is a good choice if Ye had any kinda chance with her. But as for the “white women” thing, am I crazy or was Kanye’s most recent attempt at getting Kim’s attention with a white woman?
I think Julia/her so called sources are trying to sell this “open-relationship” BS so that she can continue to pass as his girlfriend when she’s clearly not.
Julia was on a podcast this past week (I forgot the name) and she came across as very likable and seemed to know what she was getting into with Kanye. She also defended her son’s father who apparently had been labeled a deadbeat for whatever reason. I liked her after listening and it sucks Kanye just kind of pushed her to the side when he didn’t get the reaction he wanted from Kim.
lol he was labeled a deadbeat because she specifically went on social media calling him a deadbeat drug addict…
I don’t know why, but I don’t feel angry, or mocking, or disgusted when I read the Kanye stories.
I feel sad seeing this play out in public. I wish he would get help.
#mentalillness
It is sad but as people said before, Pete Davidson has a mental illness too but he takes responsibility for it, takes his meds, gets therapy, and manages to not stalk and abuse his exes… mental illnesses can go into remission and be healed with proper attention.
There is a difference between mental illness and being an abusive a**hole. One can facilitate the other, but they are not the same thing.
It’s not a one size fits all thing. how one person responds to their mental illness is not how another would. his behavior and refusal is also indicative of this.
This seems like a lot. Kanye is creeping hard. I don’t want to speak things into existence but I’ll just say if I were Kim, I would grab those kids and get far, far, far away and lay low for a year with a strong security team and run my businesses from home. She should go rent a beautiful, remote, chateau in France, take the kids, and hire iron clad security and work from home for a year and let the lawyers do the fighting for her when it comes to the divorce. She has the money to. I would also get a new phone number if I were her for my own business calls, lawyer calls, networking calls, etc. and have the old number be just the Kanye phone for documentation purposes.
She got some ugly clothes and a Birkin bag out of it. She also doesn’t have to pretend to be interested in his crazy. She’s on to the next guy and he’s got some batsh** stalkerazi stuff to do.
Poor Julia, she will forever be immortalized on Google with bad eye makeup.
It’s true. The forever image of her burned into my brain is those kohl rimmed crazy eyes and denim cone boobs.
The person who created/did that makeup look on Julia was apparently Daniel Kolaric, a makeup artist at Pat McGrath. It’d be normal in a fashion magazine but going out on in public like that is definitely “at your own fashion risk”.
Okay – so just wanna be sure I’ve got the new lingo down pat:
We are now referring to “booty-calls” and “friends with benefits” at “EVOLVED BEINGS”…have I got that right?
The showmance is over 🙂
How can they have broken up, when she was working for him?
They never dated. She was hired for PR. Come on!
Right? I like Julia a lot (for years now) and whether their agreement was satisfied or cut off, it’s probably the best timing for her. She is a household name now, probably made some great money and connections, and it’s ending as she got peak exposure and peak everything there is to get out of the situation unless they were going to actually collaborate on art or fashion or date for real. She has presence and obviously people feel compelled to react to her, so this was great for him, even though he had to share the spotlight. Can’t remember the last time I felt anything other than exhausted from press attention he’s gotten before this. They both benefitted and now it seems like time to move on unless it were going to be something other than compelling PR.
I am so sick of him! Last night he was begging for his family back, today is demanding that Billie Ellish apologize for dissing Travis Scott. What did she do? I live in Atlanta, she stopped the concert to get someone an inhaler that couldn’t breathe. Like Obama said, “he’s a jackass”.
I like Julia and wish her well. You do you, girl. Good luck.
Julia is a psych case. She says she has dated billionaires her whole life but yet gets knocked up by supposedly a deadbeat drug addict dad who she says , wait for it….. “1000% intentionally got her pregnant”. Hello birth control, IUD etc. She is a pure whack job and he is clearly done with her and she is sadly sticking by her original story. After their second date she says she packed up her whole “old life” in preparation for her new one…Who does that? And what about her young son she’s out gallivanting with Ye whenever he wants to, her poor kid is just in her way now. So sad. We already all know the minute he calls she will come running where will that leave her baby son
At least she and her friends get to keep the Birkins?
Please don’t shame Julia for leaving her son home with a nanny, her mother, or other care. Many parents don’t bring their children with them as babies, including Lauren Bacall , Humphrey Bogart, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth, etc. Calling her a “whack” job and a “psych case,” you must really know her very well or be her psychiatrist. And please stop with the pejorative “gallivanting.” She was travelling to Paris, okay? Don’t understand where this nasty backlash is coming from. I don’t think she warrants it.