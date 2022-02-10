Kanye West is too ‘busy’ with work to focus on romance, so buh-bye Julia Fox

It sounds more and more like Julia Fox and Kanye West are over and have been over for more than a week or so. Usually, I would not measure relationships in “weeks,” but Kanye and Julia literally started up on New Year’s Eve and it only lasted one month, I think. “Sources” told Page Six this week that Kanye and Julia’s “bond transcends typical norms because they’re evolved beings who just want each other to be happy… There is no jealousy or bad vibes.” Meaning, they’re seeing other people. Meaning, Kanye used Julia in the hope of making Kim jealous and Kim did not care and so Kanye tossed aside one toy for another. He’s already going out on dates with a “Kim look-alike” named Chaney Jones. But don’t think that he’ll get serious about her either:

Kanye West is too busy to get into a serious relationship right now. After a source told Page Six that West and gal pal Julia Fox have an open relationship “because they’re evolved beings” — another source tell us he has a lot to focus on right now outside of his romantic life. “Kanye is busy,” says the source. “He has his album. He’s got a million things going on work-wise. He designs, he produces, all of that takes time. And he is dealing with his divorce.” West is currently working on releasing “Donda 2,” holding listening parties in NYC and LA, and has been repeatedly, publicly lashing out at soon-to-be-ex-wife Kim Kardashian over issues dealing with their children. On Monday, West was spotted partying with Kendall Jenner and Travis Scott during a “Donda 2” listening party at Nobu in Malibu, before heading over to the Sunny Vodka party at celebrity favorite haunt The Nice Guy. Also there was Kardashian look-alike, Chaney Jones — raising eyebrows about the status of his relationship with Fox. “Kanye very much likes Julia, but it’s a new situation and they aren’t boyfriend and girlfriend,” says our insider. “They are dating. The relationship doesn’t have a title yet. He only met her five weeks ago.” The source added of the duo, “Only time will show if this will stick.”

[From Page Six]

Buh-bye Julia, hope you enjoy the new terrible clothes and I hope you get some work out of this mess. It also occurs to me that Kanye probably wanted to be this public when he was spending time with Irina Shayk last year. The thing with Irina was also very stunt-queeny, although Irina was clearly not as gung-ho as Julia Fox. Perhaps Chaney Jones will be a better fit. But I also think that Kanye isn’t thinking romantically about any of these women. Like, none of this is about romance or sex or being in a relationship. It’s just about… doing sh-t to get attention, specifically Kim’s attention.