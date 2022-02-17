Setting spray, styling treatment that does double duty and a resurfacing serum



From CB: I’ve mentioned these probiotics a few times and have been using them for a year and a half. I recently tried to switch to a much more expensive brand after I went on antibiotics, Florastor, and they didn’t seem to work as well. I went back on this New Rhythm brand, which are about a quarter of the price, and they definitely worked better. Here are some more things Hecate and I are looking at on Amazon.

An eyelash curler you’ll wish you bought sooner



From CB: I bought this eyelash curler after we featured it for the first time over a year and a half ago. It really works to curl my eyelashes like no other curlers I’ve used. This eyelash curler by Kasaage is only $10 and comes with 5 extra silicone replacement pads. It has over 10,600 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. People love it as much as I do. “I have very thin eyelashes and have had a hard time finding an eyelash curler that will grab, hold and curl my eyelashes. I purchased this curler with hopes that it would do a decent job. I was wrong…..it did an AMAZING job!” “I have short, coarse, stick-straight, blonde/brown eyelashes. My eyelashes suck, in other words. This curler makes them suck a lot less. The difference is noticeable even without mascara.” This can pinch your skin if you don’t angle it right, but that’s only happened to me once.

A setting spray and primer for makeup that lasts all day



From CB: Milani Make It Last 3-in-1 is a primer, setting spray and corrector. It’s only $9 for two ounce and has over 15,700 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. People rave about how well this works to keep their makeup on. It holds up to heat, humidity and in stressful jobs. “I literally sweat like crazy all throughout the day and this stuff stays on!” “I have EXTREMELY oily skin and nothing worked to contain it… until now. I spray this on my face before and after make-up application and it keeps the shine away the entire work day! User for life!” “This setting spray is great, affordable, and easy to travel with. I wore this in 100 degree heat at disney world all day and my makeup didn’t budge AT ALL!”

A functional weekend bag that looks high end



From CB: This large versatile weekender bag comes in nine different colors and three sizes that range in price from $26 to $33. It has over 13,200 ratings, 4.7 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say it’s durable and holds a lot of stuff. “Love this bag! It holds a high capacity, for two adults and a baby’s stuff for 3 days of traveling. And it came much quicker than expected!” “I use this bag for the gym and it’s perfect! Fits all my work clothes (including sweater and jackets) with no problems. I even used this bag for all my snowboarding gear (minus the boots and board of course), and I had no issues. Tons of pockets for storing headphones, locks, extra socks, external battery pack, shower gear and more!”

A leave-in styling treatment that reduces frizz and strengthens hair



From CB: Olaplex Bonding Smoother No.6 is not cheap at $28 for 3.3 ounces, but reviewers say it lasts a long time. They also rave about how it restored their hair back to normal after it was damaged from chemical treatments. This has an impressive over 32,600 ratings, 4.8 stars and a B on Fakespot. The reviews make me want to splurge on it. “I absolutely love Olaplex products and this bond smoother is my secret weapon. I have bleached over processed bright blonde hair which is thin and prone to breakage and split ends. his bond smoother eliminates all frizz and has strengthened my hair and prevented breakage from styling. My hair is actually thicker and healthier than its ever been” “I have a problem with flyaways and damage from dying my hair blonde. This product makes my hair look so healthy and it also seems to give it volume as well. Best styling product I have ever used.”

An activated charcoal mask with shea butter



From Hecate: Charcoal is so hot right now (that wasn’t an intentional pun). This mask from Black-owned brand buttah by Dorian Renaud uses activated charcoal powder to draw out impurities. It has cleansing clay with shea butter to moisturize. It’s rose scented, which probably makes it extra relaxing. Plus it’s unisex so it works for everyone. This 1 oz. jar is $24. It has 4.4 stars from almost 400 reviewers and got an A from Fakespot. People who bought it say it really works but is still gentle, “What a gentle giant DETOX!!! Goes on smooth and leaves skin healthy and pure!!” It works on a variety of skin types as well, including sensitive, “Good for sensitive skin and left my face feeling smooth and clean after applying.”

A resurfacing serum with AHA and BHA



From Hecate: This resurfacing serum from SheaMoisture is designed for blemish-prone skin. It’s formulated with African Black soap, AHA and BHA to clarify skin overnight. It only takes a couple of drops, and customers warned to go lightly at the beginning because of the activators. Over 1,000 people gave the serum 4.3 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed. PMany people say it really works. “The best at night, not too thick but keeps my face moisturized throughout the night.” Others saw results quickly, “Great product, tried many and this one actually worked.” “Awesome product. In two days my acne scars were going away.”

A fun pop culture card game for teens and adults



From Hecate: We have a ton of games but I like to have a couple quick ones for the occasional night when we just have an hour or so to kill. This one sounds fun because the kids have a good chance at smoking us. CultureTags tests the players’ popular culture knowledge. There are 350 cards with seven categories: Black Twitter, Church, Daily Sayings, Family & Friends, Songs & Lyrics, TV & Film and Words to Live By. Teams have one person giving clues while the rest try to guess the answer. I saw people in the reviews saying they remade the rules to fit their families and that’s my kind of game. It’s really well priced for a game at $23. Over 2,400 people gave it 4.8 stars and Fakespot gives it an A. People say you can play with a variety of ages, “I love this game! Great to play with family, tweens and with students (strengthens analytical skills).” And many talked about how much fun it was to play, “Noone wanted to stop playing, it was so hilarious.” Those are the games I love best, where everyone is too busy laughing to play.

