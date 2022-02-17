LMAO: Virginia Giuffre didn’t sign an NDA as part of her settlement with Prince Andrew

Many people were critical of the “statement” made by Prince Andrew, announcing the settlement agreement he had reached with Virginia Giuffre. In the statement, Andrew did not apologize, nor did he make an admission of anything criminal. He merely acknowledged that Virginia was a victim, that Jeffrey Epstein abused girls and women, and that Andrew regretted his friendship with Epstein. The careful wording was the point, and my guess is that the wording of the statement took longer to negotiate than the financial part of the settlement. But here’s the thing: in exchange for £12 million and a weaksauce non-admission non-apology, Virginia Giuffre… didn’t have to give Prince Andrew anything. Her lawyers are so badass, Virginia didn’t have to sign a nondisclosure agreement. LMAO!!!
The Royal Family are “bracing for a tell-all book” from Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre, a royal expert has claimed, as it it emerged she DIDN’T sign an NDA. The disgraced Duke, 61, was on a collision course with the sex trafficking victim over claims he raped and abused her when she was 17. But the pair settled their differences out of court for an undisclosed sum of money – which has been speculated to be up to £12million.
But Ms Giuffre’s lawyer told The Sun that there is no NDA in place – meaning she could speak out no-detail spared at any point. And royal expert Angela Levin said a “tell-all book” from Ms Guiffre could make the humiliating case “drag on and on” for the Royals.
She told the Sun: “Apparently Virginia is allowed to write a book about herself – or broadcast about herself as she sees fit. So if that’s the case it could drag on and on. We don’t know when she will do that, we don’t know when it might be broadcast. The sort of smell will stay with Andrew and the Royal Family. There’s no clean-cut end.”
This was similar to the settlement Virginia reached with Ghislaine Maxwell several years ago too – Ghislaine paid millions and Virginia didn’t sign an NDA, so Virginia could continue to give interviews about Epstein, Maxwell and (obvs) Prince Andrew. As soon as Andrew’s motion to dismiss Giuffre’s lawsuit was thrown out, it was clear that Virginia was in a position of authority and she could name her terms. She probably could have gotten even more money from Andrew if she had been willing to sign an NDA! She took less money to be able to continue to use her voice and talk about these terrible f–king people.
Oprah interview during the Jubbly and announce the forth-coming book.
I hope that Oprah gives this woman a call.
That picture of them together makes me ill. Andrew is disgusting.
Good for Virginia. I will be interested in what she has to say.
I read somewhere that she’s agreed not to publish a book until after the Jubbly.
It was being reported on social media that she was banned from discussing the case and settlement, including publications until after the jubbly party celebrating the Q. If she didn’t sign any nda then I would assume she legally is free to speak about all of this if she wishes to.
And I hope that her interview with Oprah and her book release happen the day after the Jubbly, I mean the very next day!
Same. I swear I read that Andrew is also never allowed to say that he didn’t rape Virginia or that he never met her. But she can say anything? That’s badass.
My hope is that Boies put in language that the Royals cannot comment on or disparage Giuffre-ever.
And if they do, they would pay more $$$ and publish public apology.
Please let this exist in the settlement agreement.
Boies has done some shady things in his life but he is a juggernaut and honestly kind of scary. I guarantee the negotiations have many such goodies.
I can’t with the damn Jubbly. One might think Betty has cured cancer. They will spend milions because the woman managed to live in luxury for 96years?
And this whole narration that „this sex scandal” should be „sorted out” because of this upcoming party? Like
There is nothing more important, especially raping vulnerable teenagers?!
Please write a book.
That stupid man and his idiot family will get her revenge.
By HER, i mean meghan and her little family. Love this.
Proud o’ her!
THAT’S the way you do it. No more NDAs!
I have a good feeling that the NDAs will not be agreed upon going forward as that is what the “me too” movement uncovered as the way abuse has constantly been perpetuated.
I wish this were the case, but I personally know of a Metoo case settled recently that came with an NDA.
I signed an NDA for my me too settlement. It’s the norm.
Based on the current trends in American law, I doubt that NDA would have been worth the paper it was written on (which, by the way, should also be true of SO MANY of these freaking crazy NDAs you hear about.) But, I still can’t believe his attorneys didn’t at least try to negotiate *something*.
Shoot. I don’t even think his lawyers liked Prince Andrew.
“The Duke of York would like to stipulate that on the occasion in question, His Grace was carrying a box of leftover pizza, and when asked the origins of said pizza, he replied, ‘Woking.’ Will you agree to that stipulation?”
Wow! I’ll bet Charles is mad! Hopping mad. Not incandescent. That’s William.
This was a badass gangster move by Virginia. And this is the second time she did it! I think the £12 million is what her foundation will get. The amount of her settlement is supposed to be nondisclosed yet the RR pounced on that figure very (and too) quickly and are repeating it ad nauseum. I think her actual settlement amount is much higher. Book prospect? Yes please! Harry’s non tell all memoir is now the least of their worries. Happy Jubbly!
I have the upmost respect for this lady, no one‘s putting a muzzle on her.
Good! This PoS is only sorry he got caught. Maybe she won’t have any new details in her book but she won’t let this go away, and that’s what will hurt this den of vipers the most.
LOVE IT. She got her money, she got the public statement, and she doesn’t have to sign an NDA, so she can keep advocating for trafficking victims and using her experience to help others without worrying about violating any type of NDA. Good for her.
She may not have an NDA, which is great but she can’t talk about the case until after the Jubbly. The fact that the Royal Family is most concerned about the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and not the victim of Andrew’s crime is disgusting.
She can’t talk about before then. Does that mean the book can’t be written and held until the day after. And the publishing house can say it got lots of juicy details in it. All during the stupid party. Just because you can’t say anything doesn’t mean you can’t promote something coming up during that time.
I just like to imagine everyone including the staff treat Andrew like Jonah Ryan from VEEP. “World’s biggest single celled organism.”
“Sentient enema”
“are we going to let the guy with the police sketch face of a rapist tell us what to do?”
Looks like the BRF has been worrying about the wrong book.
Good for her. She has spent her life fighting for herself and other victims, dredging up her trauma over and over, and she should be able to speak.
He’s disgusting, and should just go into seclusion and be thankful every day that he’s not in jail.
I feel very grateful to Virginia and I’m so glad she’s had excellent legal representation. It’s a great ‘win’ to not be legally encumbered by an NDA.
That is really great news. I just assumed that she had and I wondered if she was ok with that, really, since I always thought she wanted to get it all out in the open. This way she still can. If that’s what she wants. I’m happy she’s at a point where she can decide what she wants to do with this
The no NDA is a boss move. Virginia Guiffre is a bad-ass heroine. She fought the mighty mighty powers and won. I hope to be as brave as she is one day in my life.
“LMAO”… the level of petty in this headline is off the charts AND I AM HERE FOR ALL OF IT.
For real, @Izzy, I cackled when I read the headline. The BRF is playing checkers, Giuffre is playing chess.
Not only are the BRF playing checkers, they’re playing a Fisher Price game of “My First Checkers Set” lol!!!
I’m glad, hopefully this will give Virginia some sense of justice, and support for her work helping other victims of trafficking. Also, this means if any other victims decide to come forward, they might feel more empowered to do so by her example. And…no NDA means she could testify, too, right?
I hope she reveals the real settlement amount.
Hope it’s already written and will be released asap.
Now THIS is surprising news. Not the settlement, which we all expected. But no NDA!? Wow. Good for her!
I hate all NDAs but am especially happy for Virginia that her lawyers held firm on refusing to sign one in this disgusting case. The story and her perspective are hers to continue to share or not, according to her healing process and her work to support victims.
Apparently Andrew is feeling “relieved and pretty chipper” that it’s over
And everyone around him is screaming
“NO BLOODY NDA????? ARE YOU INSANE????”
I hope she does continue to make them comment and wonder. This should absolutely not go away.
She is a g*damn warrior.
I wish for her to have peace in her life.
But, I’d love for her to do a high profile interview and drop a book the week before the jubbly.