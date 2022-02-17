Prince Andrew ‘is feeling relatively chipper’, plans on making a comeback

One of the things that The Crown demonstrates so well is that Queen Elizabeth’s first instinct is usually to do nothing. Her second instinct is usually the wrong one, to do the exact opposite of what she should do. It’s like it never occurred to her during her reign to demonstrate leadership within her family or within her country. I bring this up because Prince Andrew is his mother’s son and he seems to have the exact same tone-deaf instincts. Andrew’s friends and allies are briefing the media to say that Andrew is quite “chipper” following his settlement with Virginia Giuffre, and that he’s still focused on eventually “coming back” to a public role:
Sarah Ferguson was pictured in Windsor today as a friend revealed Prince Andrew is feeling ‘relatively chipper’ and ‘relieved’ after his mother the Queen ‘personally’ covered £2million of his £12m sex case pay off. Fergie wore a glum expression as she sat in the back seat of her Range Rover while being driven through Windsor Great Park, where she still lives with the Duke of York at the Royal Lodge.
It came as one of Andrew’s friends revealed his thoughts are now turning to the future and even a possible public role – despite this being a vanishingly unlikely prospect given his reputation will now be forever tarnished by his decision to settle. The 61-year-old has previously shown himself impervious to public outrage over his behaviour, even reportedly considering his disastrous Newsnight interview as a success.
‘He is feeling relatively chipper, under the circumstances,’ a friend told the Telegraph, summing up his current state of mind. ‘You can understand the level of personal relief involved.’
I said this in a previous post, but all of the talk about Andrew “coming back” and whether that should happen, the start point is not the royal commentary class. The royal commentators are desperately trying to tell the palace to slow their roll and take this seriously, that of course there will be no way back for Andrew. It’s Andrew, the Queen and the palace courtiers circulating stories about how he could eventually come back into public life. As for Andrew feeling chipper… I mean, the dude paid off his rape victim with money he was given by his mummy. He clearly has no shame, nor will he ever face any real repercussions.
The anti-monarchy group Republic has been all over this story, and they’re demanding a full accounting of where the money is coming from. Good luck with that!
Well, yeah – I can certainly imagine his relief. He won’t have to be deposed, he won’t have to shell out personal money, he has no conscience to keep him awake at night, and the worst that can happen to him is where he is right now – relatively wealthy, with a royal roof over his head.
It’s my understanding that Virginia did not sign an NDA. Andrew is in for a very rough ride. Elizabeth the last’s best known legacy.
Who’s unable to sweat now?
Well, that’s where the “no conscience” thing comes into it. He won’t feel anything no matter how many victims are revealed and everybody already knows he’s guilty. More revelations will only cause more pain for his family and we’ve seen that he doesn’t care about that, either. Unless Charles arranges a horse-riding “accident,” I don’t see how Andrew’s life will be any different than it is now – in seclusion, but still fat and comfortable.
He will genuinely believe this opens him up to become a champion of women’s rights
This is poster boy white privilege in action right here
The Royal Family need to have him placed in a deep well.
I keep thinking of that scene in the Crown where Andrew is having a fit bc (Chernobyl?) was drawing attention away from his wedding and then Charles looks at him and asks why anyone would care about the wedding of a “fringe Royal” bc he’s already 4th or 5th in line for succession. Ha ha
The audacity and arrogance is stunning. He better hope his mother lives forever because Charles is going to destroy him.
100%
Charles could not be hard enough on him in my books and I have no love for him either
The BRF are over
His stupidity, too. He is not a bright man.
I’m struggling to discern- is he more arrogant or more delusional?
He who knows not,
and knows not that he knows not,
is a fool; shun him.
Andrew Windsor is a damn fool.
He suffers from hubris which will further his downfall.
Boy this dude is really reminding me of Victoria’s dissipated uncles. Let’s have a game, which of his hideous colonialist ancestors is Andrew most like?
Funny you should mention Queen Victoria. I recently watched a documentary about her relationships with her children, and my initial thought was “wow, she sounds like a nightmarish mother”. Then I immediately thought that she was exactly the sort of mother that Paedrew needs. She had no qualms about dressing down her kids for the most trivial perceived infractions, even into their adulthood. Can you imagine how fast and how fiercely she would’ve shut his ass down?
What was the name of the documentary, if you would be so kind?
and this is why we should #AbolishTheMonarchy – they call themselves a business, but if the CEO of a company was paying off rape victims for their kid from the company coffers, it wouldn’t be tolerated. Why is this being tolerated??
I’m a thousand percent sure that Andrew will be the legacy that Elizabeth the last will be most remembered for.
Of course he is chipper. Mummy cleaned everything up so it’s back to life as usual for Andrew. Give it another week and the focus will be on ” Meghan continues to stink-up Montecito”
I can imagine that the Royal Commentators are freaking out. As Kayleigh Donaldson at Pajiba put it: they are publicists with less honesty. If the republicans in the UK get their way, these people will be out of work permanently. Which, actually, I find karmic and hilarious.
I hope this is a sly way to drum up outrage. I’m outraged at least.
What a way to show their arrogance! A gifter without money driven to a great house they never paid for, by a driver they can’t afford, in an insanely expencive car they didn’t pay for, around her exMILs huge castle estate. The other grifter is chipper because mummy paid a huge sum to the girl he raped, and now he thinks everything should be forgotten.
I mean, he should be chipper, Mommy paid his settlement for him.
That doesn’t mean he’s coming back to public life. No one wants him representing the royal family or the country, including his brother, the next king.
I think there’s a massive disconnect between Andrew’s read on this settlement & Charles’s perspective. Andrew skips the depositions & likely shelled out little to no money of his own, so I do think he feels this whole thing has more or less blown over–a few embarrassing tabloid stories notwithstanding. Charles forced the settlement because he saw the serious damage a trial would cause the monarchy. And the royals are famously cheap, so I have no doubt Charles is furious that they had to pay so much for the brother he already dislikes.
Andrew will never be cast out, but he’s delusional if he thinks he’s returning to public life while Charles is the unofficial regent & eventual king.
The headline needs to be “The head of the church paid off a rape victim to save her pedophile child.”
this exactly.
That is not the first time…unfortunately.
I’d be chipper too if I got my Mummy to pay for my legal bills and settlement.
As a ardent Republican, I hope he does come back giving us more ammo 😂😁
I can see him being “chipper”. This is the same man that thought that his tv interview had gone well only for it to cause his fast removal from the public eye. He needs a few more days for it to sink in that his social status is dead.
Of course he’s chipper, he thinks mum’s money made it ALL go away. The RF were never known for their smarts.
Reading just the headline, Prince Andrew is a complete fool.
Talk about delusional!
The world sees you as the creep, lech, criminal, egotist that you are, get a clue and be gone away from everyone.
Question; are their chauffeurs supplied by the met as part of security? If so then the rapist and his ex are definitely being driven around directly at taxpayers expense. Wow. Fergie cannot take an Uber?
With them never say never, don’t forget Camilla just completed a total reinvention and spectacular comeback.
I agree, never say never with this bunch. But this dude waited all of 2 days, what an idiot.
For all of Camilla’s sins and for all that people hated her, she didn’t rape a trafficked teenager. There are limits, and outside of brainwashed monarchists, I don’t see many overlooking what he’s done.
Also, Camilla has Chuck’s backing. Andy the Nonce…doesn’t. I don’t see anyone outside of Betty supporting the comeback he’ll try to make, and as soon as mummy’s gone, he’s going to be exiled.
Camilla hurt Diana, she gaslighted her. Andrew is the worst but Camilla treatment of Diana was unspeakable IMO. Camilla is not well liked to say the least. What I did not like was Camilla’s pals in the press trashing Meghan for not being more like Camilla. I think Camilla was not nice to Meghan either. Camilla would never have gotten away with putting down a royal wife back in the days of Edward VII. None of his mistresses would have dared to name call or put down the wife. The only royals I like now are: Meghan, Harry, Eugenie, and Jack. Charles pampering of William and not protecting Harry show how clueless he is..
Come back to what exactly, what organization is going to want Andrew there to cut a ribbon or unveil a plaque. What organization is going to want him as a patron. He’ll realize soon enough that his not wanted.
Going back to his defense on his friendship with Epstein, he said he did not regret it because of the opportunity it gave him to learn. Epstein was a one time math teacher who became a multi millionaire, did he help Andrew with investments? Does Andrew have secret funds? If they say he has his own money and paying this himself, questions will be asked as to where the money came from, which might lead back to Epstein. We’re all being gaslighted here about the funding of the settlement.
I think the military has stated emphatically they haven’t wanted him for the last 11 years. No one wants him but he probably wants to stand on the balcony.
I’m guessing that Epstein came up with pitch@palace and Andrew grifted a lot of money from that.
I don’t share PA’s confidence about a comeback not if he’d read the letter pages and twitterai on who exactly really end up paying his settlement. Quite a lot of us tax payers are wondering is we are all chipping in so PA can remain chipper! Maybe he and Fergie can running a chippy stall during the Jubbly to make some cash?
Why is Andrew Chipper? No NDA agreement means a potential tell all book from VG. The only ally he has in that family is his mummy, and she will soon be gone. I would say, his nightmares are just beginning.
None of QE and PP children are intellectually endowed. Princess Anne seems the only one with some common sense and a work ethic. Why they are held up as elitist and holier than thou, celestially appointed to reign over the commoners, is beyond me. That the good people of the UK continue to accept this is a puzzle.
It has not yet dawned on Andrew that he is STILL persona non grata to everyone but his mom. But, it will eventually hit him hard. He has not suffered any consequences so far, even monetarily since his mummy shelled out the cash for the settlement. He’ll really begin feel it when people decline to involve him in activities…especially as a patron….The only way to hurt someone as arrogant and egotistical as Andrew is render them unimportant in the things that matter most to them. No waving on the balcony, no patronages, exclude him from as much of the pomp and circumstance as possible- since pomposity is his lifeblood. Hit him where it hurts. Treat him like a regular, plain old, COMMONER!
I’m so disgusted I can’t even look at his face. Good thing is that Chuck would never let that happen..so here’s hoping.
I can’t believe people in the palace even though it was a good idea to put this news out? Wft are they smoking? There’s no way people will ever forget this, he’s a rat, a dirty dirty rat that should stay hidden forever.
I understand how tone-deaf and completely out of it are TQ and his favorite son, they don’t even know what shame is, but the RF too? This is bonkers.
Here’s hoping that this entitled cluelessness blows up in their collective faces and that the monarchy gets mothballed.
Even he can’t be that obtuse..
What does Andrew imagine his “comeback” will entail? Will it consist solely of balcony appearances and ensemble events like the Christmas church walk? No charity or other institution will touch him with a 100-foot pole. With his reputation, he cannot credibly represent the royal family or the UK government abroad. Most crucially, Charles wants to rusticate him permanently. His only chance is to suck up to William, but if Betty dies tomorrow and Charles rules for 10 years then Andrew will be in his early 70s when William ascends the throne.
William in many ways is worse than Charles…Andrew would not have a chance, although William’s first ‘priority’ would be focusing on Harry and Meghan…
I wonder if HM will “allow” Andrew to marry Fergie now.