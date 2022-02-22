“Tyler Posey asks people to donate to his step-sister’s college fund” links

Tyler Posey asking his fans to give him money for his STEPsister to go to college and the “highest bidder” will get a zoom call from him???? Deranged. Irresponsible. Unhinged pic.twitter.com/wmmNOtaxQR
— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) February 19, 2022
Tyler Posey wants people to donate to his step-sister’s college fund and… people really dragged him for it. [Dlisted]
Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother worries Ghislaine could be next. [Towleroad]
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit flunked a drug test & was disqualified. Man, stop drugging horses!! [Buzzfeed]
Trixie & Katya react to the Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot. [OMG Blog]
A rare sighting of Haley Bennett & Joe Wright. [JustJared]
Should we watch La Fortuna? Stanley Tucci! [Pajiba]
Dion Lee made face-thongs for men. [GFY]
There’s behind-the-scenes drama on Euphoria. [LaineyGossip]
It often feels like every person in all of those teen-pregnancy shows gets arrested for some serious felony at some point. [Starcasm]
The latest Gucci ad campaign is awful & it stars Jared Leto. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Conservatives are hellbent on forcing rape victims to carry pregnancies to term. [Jezebel]
This is always shocking! How people want someone else to pay their college debt. No guarantee they’ll finish and total debt protection for them. They can play around on anyone else’s money.
Some even act like a loan isn’t an option. Grants aren’t options. Scholarships! Come on!
Idk who he is, but I don’t like him.
ITA! I don’t know this guy other than what I just read, so I don’t know if he has enough money to pay for an expensive private college. I would guess his step-sister falls into that ugly category of not rich enough to pay for college, not poor enough to quality for grants or low interest loans. That still leaves scholarships and higher interest loans. It also leave the options of two years of community college or four years at a state university. And of course she could always pursue a public sector loan-forgiveness type job after college (I know that program is super effed up and many public sector employees have been screwed by it, but I understand it’s getting better).
Ugh, I looked him up. He’s known for Teen Wolf. He will be a part of the teen wolf movie where every Caucasian lead is getting $$. His net worth is estimated at 8Million.
And the go fund me looks removed.
If the words “net worth” apply to him at all, that appeal is absolute crap. I certainly hope that no one not related to them in some capacity fell for that BS.
Many advanced countries offer free or very inexpensive college. The US system imposes loans on everyone who isn’t extremely wealthy already that can be staggering burdens for life. Not defending this guy but the system is the problem.
Emma – this is a much larger topic, but if you’re not in the U.S., rest assured that those of us paying attention are well aware the system is designed to prevent social mobility. Many many years of working in higher ed student services has led me to the saying your best chance is to be a dirt poor genius with super human energy and resilience. Being merely working class and above average may get you a degree but not without heavy debt and a potentially exhausting experiences of student jobs and unpaid internships that mean it may take you longer to graduate, thereby incurring more debt.
honestly, I’m surprised that more Americans don’t seek higher education in European countries that largely cover the cost of university even for foreigners, or even in countries like Canada or Australia where the cost is high but not as stupid high as the US
Ellev
Education here is expensive. And you are not guaranteed a good wage, good working conditions or even a job in your field.
I don’t even use my degree anymore. It’s a broken system for a million reasons.
And not all Americans can go to another country for education. That is very expensive too.
@Ellev Excuse me. Why do you think Europeans should pay for your awful system with their taxes??? Do you think that universities are literally for free? That they need monopoly money to be functional??
I get so enraged when Americans suggest ‘go to Europe, it’s free’, like it’s nothing.
I think it’s repulsive that he is actually asking for donations and the top donor is rewarded by a zoom call with this POS! Guess what asshole, millions of people paid their OWN way through college and are still paying back the loans 10 years later.
Here’s a tip for you, you pay for HER education!! Instead of using your “fame” as the reward. FFS, the audacity!!
This annoys the snot out of me. One reason he gave is that she didn’t know how expensive it was. Really? How did she not know the price? Did she not fill out the paperwork? I’m at the point where I refuse to donate to anybody’s GoFundMe. I don’t care how worthwhile it is. Most of them are just money grabs.
Did she not check the tuition and fees page of the school when she applied? She has parents. Did they not tell her to check out the cost before getting her heart set on a dream school they can’t afford?
I don’t know their situation but there are definitely students from first generation homes in underfunded high schools that get barely any advising on college. That’s the population the for-profits preyed on for years because kids often didn’t understand the economics of it. I suspect that’s not the situation here. And if they’re in California her options are plentiful. We have *thirteen* residential two year colleges with transfer programs to the 30 public universities in our state (and that’s not counting the multitude of commuter 2 year campuses across the state). But sure it can be way more appealing to attend a beautiful private college campus. Even at 17, we have to make choices.
Why does this Tyler person look so dirty? Also, no sir. No donations to your sister, she can get a PT job, maybe ask for financial aid like so many have done before her.
I’d never heard of him before, so I looked him up – apparently he was the lead of that Teen Wolf show for 6 years, and has worked very steadily in acting since the early 2000s. He can pay for his sister if he feels so inclined, or do cameos or something to raise the money for her. Asking people to flat out donate is gross.
It’s extremely tone deaf and insulting to everyone that is struggling! Millions of people have been evicted, lost their jobs and due to the supply and demand chain clusterf#ck when China was shut down for a year, everything has increased significantly. To add insult to injury, the fact that Putin is causing a world wide assault on democracy, gas prices are rising worldwide due to his dick-tatorship demands and power trip.
I am one of those that believe an education should be free to all, no matter their economic level, but the fact is that we don’t live in a country where that is true, not yet. Maybe we never will, but I can hold out hope. While I’m doing so, I’ll continue to think this guy is a jerk for asking strangers to contribute to his stepsister’s college fun instead of himself, a steadily working actor.
My little brother, whom I raised until age eleven and continuing parenting from afar until my mother cut off contact last year to punish me, turns eighteen this year. He is brilliant, kind, funny, and polite. I’d love to be able to take away all of his money concerns over school. Guess what? I couldn’t even do that for myself. To expect others to be willing to do what he either cannot or will not is insulting.
Yeah, if he wanted to help cover his sister’s costs, there’s ways to do that. Straight up asking for donations is gross, even though I disagree with our current college system.
The Gucci campaign is giving fin-de-siècle, let them eat cake vibes and looks like it was shot by The Cobrasnake in 2005. Everyone looks like an insufferable hipster. I do like the colors and the bags though.
You made me look. It’s crazy. I’m not sure it’s the right right look for the Gucci audience, though. Lol
I think that they should have axed Jared and hired Lil Nas X!! That would have been a home run!!
I sort of love it that Trixie and Katya are on a first names only rank now.
me too!
Me three.
They’re really comforting for me, actually, because my uncle of sorts was a hair stylist who moonlighted as a drag queen. He and I were two snarky and petty peas in a pod and I’ve missed him since he day he died, just months before my father in 2015. I get the same irreverent, no-f$%cks-to-give attitude from their videos as I did hanging out with him.
I’ve got to pay for my own kid’s college. Absolutely not contributing to some rando’s college tuition. Fill out the FASFA and take out loans like most of the kids my son goes to school with do.
Doesn’t he have an onlyfans account?
Stop this.
I think it’s safe to assume that the Repugnant’s are hell bent on destroying a woman’s right to choose, voting rights for ALL Americans (based on lies), killing Americans with their refusal to be responsible representatives and standing in the way of America progressing into the 21st century of much needed funding for the Build Back Better campaign.
The most egregious offenders are Moscow Mitch, Cluesless Cruz, Moronic Manchin and the rest of those in the House and Senate hell bent of having it the GOP way or NO way. I am so sick of the GOP I want to banish them all to community service for the next 5 years for underserved communities and force them to live in areas where the chemicals in lower income families are making their families and children sick with life threatening illnesses.
Sorry for the rant but I am fed up with ALL of them!! 🤬
The most disgusting thing about all this is, in some states like Texas you can legally defend “property” with deadly force. So it’s ok to kill someone to protect your tv, but a woman cannot kill a fetus (and that’s assuming for the sake of argument that a fetus is a person, which I do not believe) to protect her body. I mean, it’s bad enough that a woman cannot use deadly force to protect her body when a man can use deadly force to protect HIS body — but in those states, he can use deadly force to protect a tv. Un-freaking-believable. I hope those lawmakers are judged harshly by God for their misogyny.
I hope you’re joking about the onlyfans account cuz seriously, this dude?
I think it was last year he was crying about people only liking him for his body and how used he felt with his onlyfans account. At the time I got the impression he spent all his money on drugs. He looks SLIGHTLY better in these pics, but he was looking real rough before his IG got scrubbed.
He was also dating Bella Thorn for a while and made it sound like she was the one who got him into only fans, and we all know the damage she did to OnlyFans
GAH!! And that’s. . . . lucrative for this guy? Please don’t accuse me of body shaming. I’ve seen one picture of this guy that doesn’t even include his physique. He probably has better moments, but in the photo above it’s like his sleazy personality shines right through.
I feel like people have no shame anymore when it comes to asking for money. There are so many GoFundMe pages of people asking for tuition money, wedding money, honeymoon/vacation money. It’s like what the hell? Why would I want to help pay for your wedding or honeymoon?
@ME, My mother has done it multiple times. The grift is strong in some, yes, but they grifted before they crowdfunded. Crowdfunding has just opened it up on a wider scale. Now they’re not just scamming people they know, but the unsuspecting with good intentions everywhere.
What can I say? Narcissism is a hell of a drug, and lack of shame is a common side effect.
Yes, in addition to the dumbest reasons. Plastic surgery, best available veneers or any other ridiculous reason. Not for food, rent, medical expenses or funeral expenses.
*cringe* on a diff note I am NOT watching the teen wolf movie. I loved that series when it was on and they’re gonna ruin it. I’m salty af
Uggh! Go ask Jlo…the nerve!
Wow, good luck with that, Gucci. And all those poor models being made to pretend-eat food, most of it cake!
Should we be concerned that Posey seems to be actually turning into a werewolf?
I’m not familiar with the show at ALL but he has nearly 7 million Instagram followers so clearly he does have a fanbase. Why wouldn’t he do something like sign up to do Cameos for fans (I just checked the site–he’s not on there) and give his sister the money he makes through those? I can’t imagine anyone actually donated to that?