Keen in Copenhagen: Duchess Kate wore a red blazer & trousers in Denmark

Um, let’s cross our fingers that we actually get some good-quality photos of the Duchess of Cambridge’s trip to Copenhagen, because thus far, it hasn’t been great. By the time this story goes up, Kate will have been in Copenhagen for several hours, but there didn’t seem to be any media/photographer availability for her arrival? The only reason we know about it is because the British embassy posted one photo:
Kate wore trousers and a red blazer! Denmark’s flag is red and white, just FYI. Flag coplaying commences! Kate is set to receive an official welcome from Queen Margrethe II, who is also celebrating a Jubbly (a Golden Jubbly). One of Kate’s first stops today was to University of Copenhagen “to learn from world-leading researchers running the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project (CIMHP), which aims to promote the mental well-being of and relationships between infants and their parents.”
OMG, the buttons!!! The little purse, the too-long trousers, the professional-looking blouse and blazer… she never dressed like this pre-2018. That blazer is all kinds of wrong though. The shoulder pads are too big and the color is too orange-y. Last thing: I am not seeing ANY masks in any of these photos. Update: OMG, can y’all stop with the “masks are not mandatory” talk? QEII, Charles and Camilla all came down with Covid because they eschewed masks. Kate could have chosen to model good behavior. She didn’t. No one from the embassy did either.
Updated with better quality photos!
She dressed in flag colors.. I think that was predicted.
Oops, she did it again…🙄
She really needs to let the open mouth pose go.
Doubly jubbly!
Her trip is so overshadowed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
According to the article in the Fail she went to Denmark on a “fact finding mission” about Early Childhood Education. Seriously what is wrong with the Brits? It’s sad that in 2022 the Brits STILL don’t understand Early Childhood Education that Kate has to go to DENMARK…..fact finding, YIKES
Isn’t that the most egregious matter in regards to this entire PR trip! Mumbles has to venture to Denmark with regards to children’s early years when she has a wealth of resources in Britain. But no, she has to have a reason to buy more useless clothes, get more fillers/injections and waste the precious time of those in Denmark on a cause that she has no intention of fulfilling! My gawd, does this woman have one brain cell between her ears?
No kidding! I didn’t know that the UK was so far behind in early childhood education that the closest place Kate could find any research beyond her pie charts was in Denmark. What a slap in the face to the researchers in UK or maybe they are just happy not to have to deal with her.
This is what Kate does, she pretends to be an “expert” on something and does not give credit where it’s due. Like she did with that garden and the concert..
Gosh this woman is so predictable and so childish! This outfit is horrendous.
Horrendous is the word! The trousers are hemmed unevenly, the jacket fabric looks lumpy and cheap (and the buttons are in odd places); Kaiser is spot-on that the color is too orange. The sleeves are wrinkly and that ruffly blouse is all wrong. Funny that the “real” photos show the jacket is a boucle of sorts, however the embassy photo was Photoshopped to make it look like a red wool blazer (and the color is different). All the money in the world and designers who would style the daylights out of her and she still looks horrible.
Keen Copyhagen!
Yeah, and has anyone noticed she’s had her hair straightened, mostly…gee, I wonder who she’s keen copying there *cough* Princess Mary *cough* …. she is so pathetic. Those pants look like they’re for an 8 yr old’s hips, if she loses any more weight from her micro dosing heroine habit, she’ll blow away in a Copenhagen breeze. HOPEFULLY.
Even in the 80’s people didn’t dress that bad.
That is a very Meghan-pre-Sussexit purse though.
That bag is like something my niece would use to play “office” when she plays dress up. Who knew she had so much in common with Kate?
🤣🤣🤣
That toy purse is not serious. Can somebody get her a grown up purse? She looks ridiculous
I’m absolutely positive that your niece has a better work ethic than Buttons McButtony.
Meghan also wears very long wide trousers.
I am no Kate fan, but most of the royals do something to show respect for the host country when they go. Including dressing in the color of that country. I think a white shell would have looked better than the ruffles but other than that, meh. It would have been over the top if she’d worn red or white trousers.
Yes, I like that Kate has worn the red and white combo. It’s not fashionable but it’s a respectful nod to the host. I’m against too long trousers on both Kate and Meghan. I don’t like seeing fabric dragging the ground. It’s dirty and a tripping hazard.
I also agree with the nod to the host country, but maybe tone it down a bit???
That lunch box purse looks ridiculous. Why even carry it? It just makes her look toonish.
I hope those long, ground dragging things don’t make a serious comeback. They were disgusting last time around. Walking around in the rain and then having it soak up the back of your legs. The dirt that would be dragged everywhere and the holes they’d inevitably end up with.
the problem with the theme dressing with Kate is that its so over the top and predictable at this point. A Danish designer might have been a better choice (don’t know if she wore one or not) or just something to sort of tone down the “this is the flag!” imagery because she always does it and it most of the times ends up looking pretty juvenile.
The colors here don’t particularly bother me, its much better than what she did in Ireland LOL, but its just that Kate never misses an opportunity to theme dress, its so boring at this point, lol.
I’m Danish and I don’t get why dressing in the colors of the flag is respectful. Frankly, it just seems silly. Why not just wear a Danish designer/brand? (Though it might be hard to find one that makes the kind of dated buttony clothes she favors…)
Well, for example, I liked how Meghan would sometimes wear clothes by local young and emerging designers on her tours. I don’t think most royals do this flag cosplay actually, like who else are you thinking of who does this?
I’m Irish and I’m pretty sure Kate dressing in green, orange, and white (some of her worst outfits ever also) didn’t win over anybody who wasn’t already a royalist.
If the best you can do is wear the flag colors of the host country, you’re doing it wrong. There are surely some British/Danish (or both) designers to highly without needing to color theme dress for the occasion.
Dressing in the colors of the country might have been cute when color photography came out, but at this point in 2022, it’s stale. It’s been done, and wearing this sad combo is not it.
We keep talking about Kate in trousers, but Kate could have worn a full suit in this red color. A suit with slacks, a pencil skirt, etc…Options are many, inspiration is endless, and she gives us this…
Looks like a blazer I just got at Zara’s. But mine is a black, wool-blend (not nubby), and doesn’t have the shoulder pads.
I think Kate’s is an older one. This looks like it, but in blue:
https://www.zara.com/us/en/textured-double-breasted-blazer-p02324692.html?v1=155926436
I’m pretty sure she’s worn this blazer before? But with skinny jeans. I can’t remember what event that was
I thought it was probably Zara, too. It’s a little wrinkly, though, & doesn’t hang well. According to the link you provided, it’s 100% cotton, so that may explain the wrinkles.
I’m too petty to blatantly copy people. I’d just seethe with jealousy in my little house on the English prairie rose frocks while my SIL looked fresh and modern.
All I see is Meghan at the Robert Clack School (my all time fave royal engagement of Meghan’s) I can’t help it
Yessssss!
I used to have a blazer like this, gold butttons and all. I thought I looked sleek, professional and sophisticated. The bad news for Kate is that this was in 1990 when I was 19. Gold buttons on jackets retired hurt from fashion some time ago.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Retired hurt from fashion!
Meghan did bags like this for more social events, like a meal or hand shaking with the public.
If Meghan were to go to a meeting with experts in a field she’s passionate about? BELIEVE she would have herself a real work bag full of binders.
Still, I like Kate in trousers much better than when she wears the long granny length clothes that make her look 1,000 years old. Meghan often carried the tiny purses, wore her pants long and wide. It might be cosplay, but it’s better than how Kate usually dresses. She looks like a modern woman with a professional job.
https://twitter.com/UKinDenmark/status/1496122525658619916/photo/1
Looks to me like she had two bags? One tiny one and then when she’s shaking hands she suddenly has a much bigger bag? Or am I mis-seeing the photos?
I’m not sure this link is gonna work…but then I looked above and she does have two different bags, I think.
GIANT shoulder pads, oh my word. That’s all I’ve got. 🤦🏻♀️
They throw off the proportions of the look. at first glance I thought, well she actually looks okay, but the shoulder pads ruin the look.
Not only that but the color is hideous!!! It’s much too orange, dated and too many buttons!! FFS, if it doesn’t have buttons, Mumbles McMutton seems to refuse to wear it!! The blouse is also a hideous choice as well. The neckline is a disaster with the blazer! She could have easily chosen a blouse with a base of white with hints of red, since that’s “her” color now. Or chosen one with hints of black.
Kate is really narrow. Even if she put on weight, she’d still be narrow. So are the shoulder pads huge or just huge on her? They make her look like an inverted triangle. The pants don’t have enough structure, or maybe the flare is too low, too balance it out.
She always wears shoulder pads, and they never look good on her frame. She doesn’t have the relaxed posture for it. It makes her look hunched and unbalanced.
The proportions are way off. She looks very odd. Color is wrong for her. Pants emphasise her thinness. Shoulders are hilarious. Happy she’s finding ‘facts’ though. 🙄
And the jacket is too short for wide leg pants.
YES!!!!
Thank you to everyone above for helping me figure out what looks ‘off’ with these pics (other than literally wearing the flag, my god these people have NO imagination or subtlety), it boils down to the wrong proportions in pretty much every direction.
Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the UK on the international stage. We’re doomed.
Why does she not get these pieces tailored properly? I just don’t get it.
That red blazer is tragic. To quote Anna Delvy, it looks “ poor and broke ass”. The British have the very best tailoring in the world and she wears that awful fitting jacket. She should have worn a British or Danish designer.
Why no masks? It makes me cringe.
If I remember correctly Denmark has opened up again and it’s not mandatory to wear masks there anymore.
the uk is pretending everything is fine to take the heat off of boris’s parties and cater to the lowlifes
There are no corona-restrictions in Denmark anymore -since 01.02.22. At this point they have over 81 % vaccination rate. But covid rates have jumped in the past days and deaths continue to increase, so who knows. all I know is that looking at people without masks makes me panicky.
Denmark does not have any COVID restrictions at this point. Masks are not required.
That’s the thing. Just because masks are not required as a policy doesn’t me people shouldn’t use common sense. Charles, Camilla and the Queen got covid recently, that should make her more careful.
Thank you! One of the things that makes me crazy is this not wearing of masks because…mandates. Do you have to be told everything to do??! Are you 2??? COVID is not gone, the Queen, her heir and his wife all paraded around maskless and tested positive. Why can’t you wear masks to simply do the right thing and protect everyone, especially the vulnerable. Gah!!!!
Masks are common sense, mandatory or not. The virus is spread through breath. Tragic that we’re still debating this two years and six million deaths into the pandemic.
Those shoulder pads, yikes.
Tan France would tell her immediately: see the shoulders? The shoulder seams are meant to be
on the shoulders, not catching air…the shoulder seams are at least 1 inch outside her shoulders.
Yes, there shouldn’t be an empty space where the fabric caves in under the shoulder pads.
Why does it look like the blazer is pulling at the bottom button?
I was looking at that too. She had to have had it tailored that small? She’s emphasizing her waist, I think the button is just slightly too tight. I wonder if she does that so ppl think she’s a healthy weight? Busting out of the jacket? This looks ok, the pants are a little big and of course the buttons are silly. It would be fine if everything fitted well and she wasn’t dressed like their flag as a sign of friendship.
Oh lord! Is she wearing a ruffled shirt?? What kind of fabric is the blazer. It does photograph kind of orange in the pics.
Ya, the purse and pants are nice. But that blouse…yeesh. And blazer needs to go somewhere…😛😛
The blazer needs to go in the donation bin, as this blazer is only suited for a mannequin!
Wow that ruffled shirt. It’s giving…my first office job in 2006 at 24 when I could only afford to cobble together leftovers in the discount bin at the outlet mall.
The ruffled shirt has my inner stylist appalled. That is not a choice. It’s utterly random and cheap looking. Of all the things wrong with this outfit, imho the ruffled shirt is the worst.
The jacket fabric looks like it’s boucle (with the accent on the e). And then she pairs it with a summery ruffle blouse? SMH. This women has no taste and fewer brains.
Grab your Bingo Cards, ladies…
Who had dressing using the colours of the Denmark flag? 😂😂😂😂
LOL! Didn’t we all?
One thing I will give her: Denmark has lifted all Covid restrictions, so the mask thing is not on her.
The Blazer would be ok if styled differently. But OMG what is that stupid fussy blouse under it??
Since Denmark became the first major country to lift its remaining coronavirus restrictions at the beginning of February, it has recorded more COVID-19 cases per capita than most other places in the world.
COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have jumped by nearly a third.
“Not looking good in Denmark. Deaths are now 67% of peak with a steep ascent” — Eric Topol, MD, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute.
As for it not being on her, the whole point of having royals is ostensibly to have leaders who care about the people (really it’s resource exploitation so yeah).
The number of covid deaths in Denmark seems high because in Denmark they register the deaths where the patients were tested positiv by pcr tests, but their death wasn’t necessarily caused BY covid! That’s what I read in the Danish ministry of Health! plus we are a small population of 5.8 million and most of us are double/three times vaccinated! Precautions are taken with the elderly and the sick
@polly I’ve been following the Danish gov’s spin too. Deaths overall are going up up up. The with vs. from COVID thing seems like such a farce.
As far as anyone knows, there’s no sudden outbreak of bike accidents in Denmark. Nope, It’s lots of coronary events “with” COVID. Very unlikely COVID had nothing to do with these deaths.
Polly, splitting hairs over with/from COVID is right-wing anti-science propaganda (in the US too).
Polly – thanks for the info; used to obsessively follow stats earlier in pandemic, one thing for sure was to focus on deaths vs active infection counts since deaths were less likely to have been manipulated. That said, manner in reporting cause of death is problematic given that many covid-related deaths involve co-morbidities and many health depts only require one cause of death. Anyhow, just looking at deaths per million Denmark looks better than UK.
Why does her hair look straight & stringy in some of the pics & curled in another? That blazer is awful.
My guess is there was time in between for touch-ups. I notice at the embassy (I think those are the embassy photos) she’s carrying a big tote, whereas in the other photos she’s carrying that little Asprey bag.
Her hair was the first thing I noticed. It looks like she initially had a blown out look, but it seems to have gone awry. Maybe the weather was misty? It’s like it went limp and attached itself to her head all smooshed down. Very weird.
I live in Denmark. Masks are not mandatory anymore. All restrictions have been lifted, and about EVERYONE has stopped using it. So she is following the national guidelines.
Do you know how things are going with queen Margrethe? Last I heard she caught covid and had to either cancel or delay her winter holiday in Norway. Has the queen recovered and gone to see Harald and Sonja, or is she meeting Kate?
Hi,
The Queen is doing well. As far as I am concerned, she is scheduled to have a luncheon with Kate during her visit. She was out of isolation 13th of february.
Thank you Scandi! Good to hear!
Not arguing in favour of the approach, but Denmark has lifted all restrictions related to Covid-19. The only guidance in place is to isolate and test yourself if you have symptoms, wash hands and keep your distance where possible.
Is this her mom’s old stewardess uniform? Needs a kerchief tied at the neck.
I think she might be pregnant again. Something about her face is giving me vibes.
Fresh fillers, that’s all. It would have to be a turkey baster if, by some weird stretch of the imagination, she is.
Yup, she got touched up before this trip, that’s where she’s been for the past two weeks.
Yeah you can see in the way she smiles that she’s got fresh fillers probably for nasolabial folds. Not shaming her for fillers, but it seems clear to me.
That makes perfect sense because you know Kate wants to look good next to Mary.
I would have been surprised if madam cosplay hasn’t worn red today
Someone please explain the linebacker silhouette?! And of course she matched the flag.
I honestly don’t think blazers “suit her if you know what I mean “ she should go back to coat dresses tbh
Theres no masks, cause theres no mask mandates in Copenhagen.
There doesn’t need to be a mandate for someone to wear a mask, especially someone traveling from another country.
Agreed!! I would never consider visiting anyone, regardless of current mask rules, as a show of respect for those that I am visiting. I don’t care that there are no mandates, you should always present yourself with the greatest of show of respect and compassion.
Mask mandates are being removed everywhere due to political reasons and not actual science so saying it’s not mandatory still doesn’t excuse someone with multiple family members who have tested positive in the last few weeks to be waltzing around without one.
Until there is Covid zero, they should be wearing masks when indoors with people outside of your circle. The multiple variants have spread around the world because people are too lax on public health measures And we are going on two years of this.
Removing requirements just means the government has given up and you are on your own. It doesn’t mean the virus is gone.
She’s dressed in the Talbot’s version of fashion. Or actually it’s a bit Chico’s.
She took Meghan’s style and dulled it up to be more Kate Middleton.
So on point with that Talbots comment! It’s a very “mature” style, beyond matronly. A model figure and all the money in the world and somehow she almost always turns out so dowdy.
Spot on! This outfit has Joy Behar written all over it!
Can’t someone stop her from dressing like a flag every time she goes to another country? It’s so simplistic and insulting to the real people who live there.
I am straight up imagining the worst when she and Baldy go on their Caribbean ‘trip’ next month.
That trip will be filled with nothing but laughs and mockery with a side of sunglasses 🕶 needed for all of those who attend!!
Hee. Tropical-colored and -shaped buttons. I’m putting money down now…🤣🤣😈😈
The RF women are also not allowed to do their nails. Besides black nail polish,they cant wear any colour, french tips,gel,acrylic!?
The queen’s reported preference is Essie ballet slippers so that seems to be the “protocol” nail polish (not a sentence I ever thought I would type)
And boy, did they give Meghan all kinds of hell over that. 🤮🤮
Doubt Cam cares but wonder if K will change that when she is QC.
The dress Meghan wore for the interview with Oprah has been named 2021’s Dress of the Year. The deranged are upset😂😂. And to think Kate is on her Denmark trip and Meghan is once again receiving some shine. Between the Ukraine/Russia issue and Meghan’s dress of the year Kate won’t get much attention. I bet Baldilocks is 🤬🤯🤯. Meghan will be blamed for this even though she has nothing to do with the decision. 😏
The Queen with her Covid is drawing attention away from Kate also.
The jacket is wearing Kate. Yes, the shoulder pads are too big for her frame. If she actually embraced her height and stood straight it wouldn’t look as bad.
The red lip looks good on her.
The fact that she leads with her head when she walks isn’t helping the shoulders. It just emphasises her neck.
Also it looks like half her body has been cropped out in one of those Getty photos? Anyone else find that looks really weird?
Also, there is a photo of her waving but no pan of the flag-waving crowd awaiting her arrival. They are probably being more careful with crowd shots after William’s hype man got caught on film urging the crowd to whoop it up as the Burger King walked by when he was in Dubai.
Aww. Sad.
I like the blazer which looks like it’s from Zara – they had one very similar recently (I almost bought).
I see she switched to a big girl handbag – which made me instantly think of the ‘business lunch’ scene from Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion.
Lastly, the Meghan cosplay is strong esp with the hair and makeup, She looks very fresh faced – guess she had a top up before the trip.
Oh, please, give us all some relief. That hair has to go.
Yes, and her extensions are crying for freedom due to her misuse and her lack of using them properly!
Her face work looks good! I don’t mean that to be snarky. Clearly she was freshened up before this trip, but it was done well.
Someone send her a memo that cosplaying a flag isn’t cute, professional or interesting. It’s twee and beneath the future future Queen
She still looks older than CP Mary who is 10 years older 😂😂😂🤣
She looks like her mom’s younger sister! Anybody know who co ordinates her official wardrobe because I would like a more professional look but also something that flatters and plays to her strengths?
Her whole look seems as though whoever pulled stuff out of the closet had something impairing their vision. Red blazer, white top, black pants COULD have looked ok if the individual pieces worked together. But they don’t. The little frill on the blouse could have looked nice under a different, simpler red blazer (one without linebacker pads, textured fabric, and so many buttons). The blazer (outside of the linebacker pads) would have looked nice paired with straight legged trousers like she’s worn recently, but instead it looks mismatched with the wider legged pants. And her pants seem a tad too long, just as the linebacker pads are too big.
tldr: someone totally half a**ed this style when dressing her. Kind of like Mutton Buttons half a**es her ‘job.’
I like Kate’s outfit except for the white ruffle blouse. IMAO, the blouse does not work with the jacket.
She’s barely seen in those coat dresses now 🤣
PS: the derangers are mad because Meghan’s dress is named the Dress Of The Year 🎉 overshadowed again 🤣
I know we’re not supposed to like anything she wears but I think the jacket is good – love the silhouette. Although the look is totally let down by the black trousers and the awful bag. Oh – and the wearer’s lack of personality/presence.
That is a really ugly blazer. The 80s tailoring, the orangey fabric the dull gold buttons…it’s all awful and don’t go with the pants. I think she’s worn those pants before and as I said previously she is so thin that they just droop off her body. And usually pants like that look good on thin people but they just hang really poorly on her.
Sorry that was really mean!
No, you are correct IMHO.
I can’t help but be freaked out by her. The way she has overhauled her style in a way that is clearly copying Meghan and the way she has obviously gone to high heavens with skin procedures in recent years etc. It is SO SO SO apparent Meghan sent her over a cliff and she DID feel the need to compete with her and remake her look in the process. If it’s this obvious to us on the outside, imaginer what it’s like on the inside and how it was for Meghan. Kate seems so troubled and honestly creepy.
While I understand the need to cosplay literally any female she comes in contact with, those trousers do not look good on her, she needs to stick to ankle length pants, ditch the shoulder pads and the church shoes and her posture is horrible, she walks like a lizard, head and neck first.
I agree that the blazer is a bit too orange for her complexion but that means it’s perfect for mine. I love the color! It’s not a cute blazer though.
At the end of “The Prince and Me,” Julia Stiles wears a dress that is explicitly the Danish flag. Do you think Kate’s people called up the movie studio and asked if they still had that dress in storage?
Kate’s such a lightweight. At least she looks professional (thanks to Meghan).
Meghan’s the new “Thanks, Obama!”
Maybe the reason to keep all the press away is to avoid them catching all the wrong foot moments Kate has.
Completely unaspirational “style”.
Like a stock photo image of a realtor concluding a deal.
Colossally boring…shoulder pads, pearl drops, ruffles…
I feel bad saying this.
OTOH this style would be ok if there was substance. But really, neither are present.
In ine picture her head seems abnormally large, her hair is weird. The widgets are are not placed well, obvious and dull. Frankly she looks like she slept in her clothes.
Is it an optical illusion because of the Dynasty shoulder pads or is her posture that bad? Both? Both.
I think the giant shoulder pads are actually emphasizing her bad posture.
That blazer reminds me of the kind of blazers Diana wore.
Classic Chanel inspired tweed blazer with gold buttons. I want to love it more but the way she styles things just isn’t very interesting. Good try though!
CP Mary wore a white blouse with a red blazer and, looks like, dark trousers when they were at Wembley for the England v Denmark football match.
Yes she did. And looked fabulous! If Kate tried to copy that look, she failed. Mary looked classic and chic.
Just looked it up. CopyKeen strikes again! Maybe Kate has decided to switch fashion idols as she was seriously dragged for her stunt copying of Meghan.
She can copy the outfit but she cannot copy the self-confidence Meghan and Mary have. When they wear an outfit, they own it. They look comfortable in their own skin so they always lead with a natural elegance and classic style.
The blazer is awful. It’s too short and the shoulder pads make it too wide. She has plenty of other nice blazers that she could have chosen. Also, I hate the wide leg, too long trousers. She wore slim leg, ankle grazers recently that suited her much better.
That said, at least she is making an effort to look professional.
I don’t know. I think she looks fine. I don’t love the shirt, but the rest is ok. Obviously taking style tips from Duchess Meg, but Meg has style so…she could do worse.
The shoulder pads have been discussed and I do agree they look awful. And a black or white shell instead of the frilly shirt white shirt would look so much sleeker. And bless her heart so many buttons!
Apparently, she was 35 minutes late as her (Commercial) plane was delayed. Should you or your people not take that into consideration and make sure that you book a flight with more than enough time before your first engagement of the day?
BT, one of the newspapers there is running a live coverage. It is pointing out (again) that the press have been told not to ask about Andrew. I heard yesterday it was coming from the British Embassy. And any reporter asking would be removed. There seems to be a large security presence. Apparently there is no coverage on the two main Danish channels. They are all covering Ukraine situation and domestic politics.
Oh Lawd, I just saw a video clip of her almost falling on her arse going down the slide at Lego.
I thought the going down the slide report was a joke until I saw the pictures. She looks utterly demented.
But wait, it gets worse, she is most likely going to do it again:
“Giant slide to be installed at the Tower of London in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee“
https://www.tatler.com/article/giant-slide-to-be-installed-at-the-tower-of-london-in-honour-of-the-queens-platinum-jubilee
+1😂😂😂
Kate get yr assistant and contact British Vogue prompto,pls pls get rid of that stupid looking bag that my 5 year old niece would wear!!! seriously what’s Kates story
So Kate is trying to be taken seriously as a “leader” in early education. What will be the take away from this trip? That she went down the slide at the LEGO store. I get wanting to be the “fun” one, but this is not the purpose of the trip. Instead of focusing on her “knowledge” of the early years, the image of Kate going down a slide really conveys that she is in reality, a lightweight. Since there is nothing else for the press to focus on. Especially when compared to Crown Princess Mary’s work.
She looks awkward in the slide pic. Kinda like trashy. Also the British media made sure all her photos are photoshopped to the max to erase those heavy lines all over her face.
Lol, I don’t mind it. I mean yeah Late never dressed like this before 2018 but it’s a cute fit. It’s basic in the sense that it’s Pinterest-able. I can see that going on a style board and picking apart items or whatever. I actual dig Kate’s causal style though. I never know it’s not fashionable until or unless I’m on this site 😄. For what it’s worth and at first glance, it looks like a passable professional outfit.
Oh, I hate this. Haaaa. No. The jacket is making her upper body into a triangle. So useless. Can’t give a speech, can’t not be racist, can’t dress.
At a distance it looks fine but when you look closer, the shoulder pads are distracting and the pants don’t look right with the blazer.
I had thought that Kate had established the coat dress as her signature style. I don’t think she looked that bad. Coat dresses are not worn by anyone, but Kate’s profession is “princess” and as a professional princess she is allowed to wear styles not worn by “common folk.”
The coat dresses were a lot better than this mess. As you said, the coat dress was unusual enough to be her signature.
I am assuming she has a dresser who picked out her outfits for this trip. Doubt that she had much input. Just my opinion, just as QE2 does not choose her own outfits.
That blazer is FUG. It is the wrong length, the wrong color, and the wrong texture. It literally looks too small on her with the long trousers. It might have looked okay as the upper half of a suit with a pencil skirt, in a different color (or at least a slightly-less-orangey red). She really needs to fire her stylist.
As someone up-thread said, this was my go to look for a suit jacket…..in the 1990s. I actually still have 2 of them in my attic, but only because I’m too lazy to get to that box.
Gold buttons were big too. It was, again, 1990s so, *shrugs*
It makes me wonder how much Carole picks things because the 90s would have been when she was in her prime business woman party pieces years.
Well, Carole have been seen wearing Kate’s old clothes several times so I wouldn’t be surprised if Carole picks out some of Kate’s “work” clothes with an eye to getting her hands on the items later on.
Everything about the jacket is wrong. The color, the cut, the buttons, and the shoulder pads. Wrong! The pants are too long. I do love the blouse.
I’m guessing she’ll be given a new order from Daisy. That’s nice.
I HAVE THIS BLAZER! It’s from Zara and it does not look like this on me… I think Kate had shoulder pads added to it and had it taken in/up.
I also have never paired it with black dress pants… it looks way better with blue jeans. It’s the perfect blazer to create some texture for a zoom meeting
The way you described the styling is adorable. I can see this jacket and shirt with light or medium denim. I love the texture on the jacket and the buttons don’t phase me.
I actually like the idea of this blazer with denim! I hadn’t thought of that, it could really be cute that way. It does not work with the trousers…or buttoned up. And the color is not good on Kate.
This blazer would look cute with nice jeans and a non frilly shirt under it. Also minus the extra huge shoulder pads :). Bonus it would still have BUTTONS!
I actually don’t hate the blazer. And at least it isn’t another Duchess of Sussex cosplay moment (I mean she is with pants but at least it isn’t a total ripoff of a Meghan outfit) . Kate is just so prosaic. Like babe – you don’t have to play Garanimals and Color coordinate with the flag of every place you visit. Lol.
Also – Denmark has removed all Covid protocols so they no longer are wearing masks at all.
Actually it seems more like a CP Mary cosplay tbh. Mary wore an identical (albeit better fitting and looking) outfit to Wembly last year (red jacket, white blouse and black trousers). However, Mary look classic and chic with a very natural/comfortable elegance. I even noticed in one photo Kate is carrying a large tote. CP Mary is known to carry totes like that to meeting engagements.
The issue with Kate is that some of her outfits are not bad. My issue is that she never looks comfortable either in the outfit or her own skin for that matter. Sometimes that outfits wear her instead of the other way around. She hunches which makes it worse. It is like pull your shoulders back, straighten that back, get all that hair off the face and off from around the shoulders like a shield.
Yes definitely agree that de jacket didn’t fit her., pulled towards de front, trousers are not a good fit on her either, straighter leg maybe to her ankle would have looked better, shoes are too worn looking and then we have de pearls, gold buttons , ruffled blouse, tiny bag , its a bad amateur put together look, de stylist made mess of it , not acceptable for a business trip !
This look and her awful posture and tiny stupid handbag remind me of Theresa May
I find her flag dressing so childish, and not diplomatic at all. Ganni a Danish designer would have been a good idea .
I’d like to see a pic of who she’s waving to, is it just the press?
And hey journalists, the way to handle it was everybody ask about Andrew and let them remove all of you. What chumps.
I think she asked if it was just as windy in Denmark….from what I know it is always windy in Denmark. I have not seen anything about her talking to any reporters at all. However, the slide photo op is breaking news and that her earrings are by a Danish designer (what an honor). I’m sorry, but how can she see clearly around her with all the smoke blown up her backside. Like I knew, a very produced and packaged day of 3 engagements it appears. Very controlled.
I wonder if Mary will speak to reporters tomorrow like she always does. She is always good about answering at least 1 or 2 questions and takes that opportunity to get her message out.
I predict tomorrow is going to be a clusterf*&*.
I have no idea what Mumbles McButtons and her shoulder pads are doing there except posing for photo ops as usual. Could they save money and take pic’s of her close to home?
The Cambridge Twitter account has put out a very produced and edited video about the events today. Let me just roll my eyes.
The blazer looks dated in this business setting. I think it’s meant to be styled more casually, with jeans, slingback heels, hobo bag and maybe a gold chain belt.
Kate truly has no style. She just buys clothes. There’s nothing wrong with that, but it’s annoying that she still gets held up as some style icon.
Precisely! Every one of her events is perfectly controlled! The pictures, the videos. Even her arrival. They are afraid of her possible mishaps. Even the journalists are warned and threatened not to ask her anything about Andrew. ( I was responding to a message up thread about the press being held away so that they won’t witness her wrong foot moments but somehow I ended here…😅😅😅
I heard that the British Embassy basically said that any reporter asking about Andrew would be removed. Sorry, but they cannot control Danish reporters.
Also the website for Billed Bladet (Danish Magazine) is going to be live reporting from the events with CP Mary tomorrow. So there will be live video of all the happenings. They usually are there live for the events of the DRF. I will be curious how things are scene during the live video and then how it is presented/reported in the British tabs and media.
I am not sure she will be able to escape being asked questions tomorrow. I mean today she talked to zero press, not even to promote why she’s there in the first place! And CP Mary always takes at least 1 question from the press going in or out of an engagement.
This will be interesting tomorrow.
So, go ahead and remove the reporter, and the next who asks, and the next who asks. Disgraceful for reporters to go along with this.
So the press was muzzled about Andrew? Glad the Danish media pointed that out. It shows the British government doesn’t trust Kate to not to make a mess of things on the international stage. As FFQ and long time member of the Firm she should be able to answer a tough question and speak effectively. CP Mary is Kate’s babysitter.
Yes, per one of the Danish papers covering this, the edict came directly from the British Embassy. No questions re Andrew or the reporter(s) would be removed. Like WTF.
Oh I see that the Cambridge twitter has posted a very carefully edited video of today’s engagements. Very packaged, produced and rehearsed.
I think she looks fine.
At this point, regardless of what she wears I don’t think compliments will come her way.
She’s lithe. She looks good.
Liking an outfit has nothing to do with liking her.
Thanks indeed to Botox !
Haha am I the only one that LIKES the blazer? I think it is perhaps a little too fitted (maybe size up?) but I like the heavier, textured fabric + the buttons (in THIS case). But the trousers absolutely need tailoring.
Looking like Princess Mary.
No one is wearing a mask anywhere. Danish covid numbers have jumped considerably since they ridiculously stopped mandates. She’ll come back with Covid to infect her children, her husband (again, if he doesn’t already have it, etc.). I hate her outfit. The red jacket has a woven or quilted look that I really dislike, the buttons don’t look good and the red has too much orange in it. I guess there’s no pleasing me when it comes to her. That’s actually true.
2022. Umpteenth years into the job and still nothing else to discuss about her, apart from her clothes. What a waste of her position. The difference between her and Meghan. Racism won again.
I watched the going down a slide thing on Hola. In her fact finding outfit w/ pumps, Jay-sus. Think of Gene Kelly in Singin’ in the Rain, “Dignity, always dignity.”
The DM covered the story with all the open mouthed guffawing pictures of her and she went down a slide to be “cute.”
This outfit ok. Sunday going to church outfit when you want to dress down. So sad that all we can find to talk about is what she’s wearing. After 10 years there should be more actual content.
SImple items from massimo dutti would look amazing on her. She is very slim and tall, she can look amazing in modern outfits. She has unlimited access to best tailors, why why can’t she wear clothes that fit her?
And for millionth time – this is all there is, clothes. Nothing that she does is worth mentioning. She is like Melania, who was furious that she became first lady – all she ever wanted was to shop, go to a hair dresser, shop, lunch, vacation. But Melania was surprised, Kate chased this life and now she can’t handle it. This is sth I will never understand.