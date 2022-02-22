Keen in Copenhagen: Duchess Kate wore a red blazer & trousers in Denmark

Um, let’s cross our fingers that we actually get some good-quality photos of the Duchess of Cambridge’s trip to Copenhagen, because thus far, it hasn’t been great. By the time this story goes up, Kate will have been in Copenhagen for several hours, but there didn’t seem to be any media/photographer availability for her arrival? The only reason we know about it is because the British embassy posted one photo:

Kate wore trousers and a red blazer! Denmark’s flag is red and white, just FYI. Flag coplaying commences! Kate is set to receive an official welcome from Queen Margrethe II, who is also celebrating a Jubbly (a Golden Jubbly). One of Kate’s first stops today was to University of Copenhagen “to learn from world-leading researchers running the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project (CIMHP), which aims to promote the mental well-being of and relationships between infants and their parents.”

OMG, the buttons!!! The little purse, the too-long trousers, the professional-looking blouse and blazer… she never dressed like this pre-2018. That blazer is all kinds of wrong though. The shoulder pads are too big and the color is too orange-y. Last thing: I am not seeing ANY masks in any of these photos. Update: OMG, can y’all stop with the “masks are not mandatory” talk? QEII, Charles and Camilla all came down with Covid because they eschewed masks. Kate could have chosen to model good behavior. She didn’t. No one from the embassy did either.

Updated with better quality photos!

