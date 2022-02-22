The Cambridges will love the local ‘yummy-mummy scene’ in Windsor, huh?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been telegraphing their move out of London for the past eight months. By leaking so many stories about it, they’ve probably done something right: a move feels inevitable at this point, and it’s likely that we’ll hear something concrete any day now. It’s still up in the air as to which castle, palace, fort or mansion will house the Family Keen, but everyone agrees that they’ll be moving to Windsor. The Times had a long story this week about why Windsor will suit them at this stage in their lives, and there are some fascinating details here.
Research on local schools: “They’ve been doing their research on local schools for the last year,” says Teddy Wolstenholme, the editorial director of Talk Education and a former editor of the Tatler Schools Guide. “One pupil at Lambrook was asked by the cheery future king how he’d rate Latin. And when Kate was looking round another school, Papplewick, a pupil told her that she looked just like the Duchess of Cambridge.”
Mimicking Kate’s educational path: “I bet the children go to St Andrew’s, Pangbourne, where Kate went,” one well-connected local resident says. “True, it’s half an hour’s drive from Windsor, but they’re used to a long school run in London. It’s leafy, with a big sweeping driveway, a brand new sports hall and beautiful indoor swimming pool. And you have the option of being a day pupil or boarding.” Ludgrove, where William went, is viewed as less likely, because it’s single sex and boarding only. The two eldest Cambridge children attend Thomas’s Battersea, a smart London day school, and the couple are said to be keen to keep them all together at the same school.
Marlborough or Eton: Marlborough — where the duchess spent several happy years — is the odds-on favourite to educate them when they’re older. By happy chance, the college is a popular destination for St Andrew’s alumni, although Wolstenholme cautions: “Don’t underestimate the pull of the old school tie — Prince William was very happy at Eton, and the opportunities and facilities it offers boys are unparalleled.’’
The yummy-mummy scene: “There’s a whole school-run yummy mummy scene round here,” one Pangbourne local says. “They all wear Sweaty Betty or Lululemon and drive navy Volvo XC90s with personalised number plates. If the kids went to St Andrew’s, Kate could go to the Pantry in Yattendon after school drop-off, where they do the best toasties and amazing cakes, or the Blackbird Cafe in Chapel Row, where the quinoa salads and cappuccinos are great. Plus, it’s very near to Kate’s parents in Bucklebury, so if she’s busy, granny and grandpa can do the school pick-up.”
Kate will love the shopping scene in Windsor: But in many ways, when it comes to shops Windsor will very much feel like home for Kate, who’s used to hopping into her Range Rover and being driven to Peter Jones or the shops on Kensington High Street. (In fact, her failure to offer Meghan, then Prince Harry’s girlfriend, a lift on just such a trip was one of the many things Meghan later complained about to the authors of Finding Freedom.)
Humble country folk: According to society florist Sue Barnes of Lavender Green, who did the flowers for Pippa Middleton’s wedding and whose HQ is in Windsor — but with a new Chelsea flagship convenient for Kate — the Cambridges moving to Windsor makes “utter sense’’. “If you’re a working royal, what people regard as ‘real country’ is not going to fit,” she told The Daily Telegraph. “Here, we’re used to celebrities, there’s no fuss and you can pull up the drawbridge. I’d say there’s no better area for the Cambridges.”
[From The Times]
Parts of The Times piece read as Windsor village spon-con, and I’m now convinced that Kate and William are going to end up in a sexual drama involving the village vicar, a society florist and a prize-winning goat. I think the most telling bit from this piece is the part about the yummy-mummy scene. I could see that being very important for both Kate and William. Kate is always desperate to find someone to emulate and copykeen, and she will likely fancy herself a local, country yummy-mummy. William, on the other hand, will barely have to work that hard to find new rose bushes. He’ll just do the school drop-off and check out all of the yoga pants.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet young people supported by the Cheesy Waffles Project, a charity for children, young people and adults with additional needs across County Durham, at the Belmont Community Centre.
I don’t know about anyone else but the phrase “yummy mummy” makes me want to bathe in bleach.
Kate gonna be a mini van Mom now??
Yes, the phrase is offensive.
No, she’s going to drive a navy Volvo SUV now lol.
A navy Volvo with a personalized number plate. Plus she will wear sportswear for school drop-off and pick-ups.
God forbid she’ll drive herself. The story stressed that she will “be driven.”
“Yummy Mummy” makes me think of breakfast cereal. Yummy Mummy was a late (and short-lived) addition to the General Mills monster cereals (Count Chocula, Franken Berry, Boo Berry), fruit flavored and full of marshmallows.
https://bloody-disgusting.com/editorials/3439163/brief-history-fruity-yummy-mummy-cereal/
hahahahahaha! That is awesome.
I love it 🙂
OMG, I had no idea. Thanks for sharing; this gave me a laugh!
Absolutely that phrase is wretched. So demeaning.
Agree, the phrase ‘yummy mummy’ makes me want to vomit.
The British version of MILF. Gross 🤢.
Nothing to add except that it is a personal pet peeve of mine when adults use the word yummy. The fact that there is a term “yummy mummy” makes me want to take my own eyes out with a spoon.
Yeah i gagged a little at that.
Yes, yummy mummy is repulsive.
The word yummy should not be used by anyone over 6 years old 😉
I don’t know why but whenever the media uses this term “yummy mummy” it’s sounds derogatory and offensive.
Also, not surprise these dunderheads want to move to Windsor. They kopykeen everything else they might aswell copykeen the location
There is a Yummy Mummy reality show on Netflix about a bunch of vapid stay at home moms. This sounds about right for Kate.
She is a vapid bimbo so she should fit in with ease.
Oh wait, she’s also a massive snob so only aristos will do for Waity Katie..
Personally, the whole scene sounds like my personal idea of hell
….yet the aristos want nothing to do with her. She’s Kate Middleclass to them…and she will NEVER be anything more…
Because it is – it’s a term used to describe a certain type of parent. A vapid person who spends all day at yoga classes and eating organic lunches with other yummy mummy types while b!tching about how badly the nanny is raising their children and shaming other mothers who can’t/don’t breatsfeed or have their child in the hospital instead of at home in a special pool made of silk hand woven by virgin fairies in Never never land and filled with the purest of water taken from the earth’s atmosphere.
Trust me, while i jest a little with the above, i live in an area full of them and i see/hear that crap every day.
What would a yummy-mummy want with Horse Teeth the Bald???
@BTB – yummy mummies – as well as being vapid – are viciously competitive and live to one up each other. Horse Teeth the Bald is a PRINCE and the HEIR to the THRONE. Short of sleeping with Charles (unlikely on oh so many fronts these days), HTtheB is the top of the social tree and there will be many willing to make the climb.
Digital, I do believe you deserve some sort of descriptive writing award for your “yummy mummy” description. Nailed it/them.
Yep, and Kate will be the Queen of them. To those types, Kate, with her thinness, money and title will be the end-all, be-all. No one could be a bigger catch than TOB to those ladies.
She knows she doesn’t fit with the aristos, so now she will lead these ladies and we’ll hear how she “puts on no airs” and prefers to spend time with normal people.
The very rich will always have friends. Think of the fringe benefits they can offer, the country weekends, the palaces, the fantastic tickets to events etc.
Digital Unicorn nailed it. Indywom, I hate-watched that netflix show…
Oh yes, Willy will love the yummy mummies. Snort.
The Volvo reference is very specific. We got an upgrade once to a XC90 on a rental and I gotta say it is a great car though.
Don’t forget the yummy nannies…
Yes! Baldimort is already drooling over the opportunity to having a go with the nannies!!! Someone to lord over and treat like trash once he’s done with her. Baldimort needs fresh a wide variety of “bushes” to hedge!
Why they need another castle is beyond me! I wonder when the British taxpayers are going to start revolting over the unnecessary, ludicrous expenses that Weeny and Keeny spend? The constant “need” to move with the excessive and stupid renovations are beyond ridiculous at this point!
We have an XC90, the color is correctly referred to as “denim.”
I spit my coffee when I saw the specific Volvo reference 😂 I have that car, got it used last year and it’s the nicest car I’ve ever had by far. I feel very fancy now.
I have a XC60 and a XC90. I just saw this color at the dealership and my husband loved it. I don’t like the XC90 because it’s a little too big for my taste and there’s no where for me to comfortably rest arm on the door. I only drive it when it needs to go to the dealership for service.
It’s so odd to me that a couple who can barely work two days a week is always so chill with their kids having a long school-run. They’re the only ones doing full-time work!
I still can’t understand why they were given two huge homes and neither one of those are good enough. I can’t see them moving into that old Fort Belvedere. It’s definitely not their style
I think Charles wants them out of London so there is no distraction from his kingship.
I wonder after the 🌹 in Norfolk scandal if he isn’t as welcomed by the others.. it’s one thing to know your spouse is “stepping out” it is quite another when that is SM and Shady vague topic, hashtag or headlines for years. Anyways that “yummy mummy” comment is just 🤮 gross.
With the Sussex retaining a lease there of course they will be rabid to get there new property before the jubbly. It’s coming.
Yes, agree @Cessily. I think Weeny’s peeny and Keeny’s meanie antics in Norfolk mean they need to move on.
” (In fact, her failure to offer Meghan, then Prince Harry’s girlfriend, a lift on just such a trip was one of the many things Meghan later complained about to the authors of Finding Freedom.)” Completely unnecessary addition to this offensive, idiotic article. Is it supposed to make K look good? Since Meghan didn’t personally talk to FF authors who shared the story?
Even the bit right before it is kind of snide – Kate, who is used to hopping into her Range Rover and…being driven to Peter Jones…
My take was that if they mention her, they can use her in the key words, and then they get more clicks. *vomit*
Yes, they must include their perpetual victim Meghan otherwise no one would care to read what these two are doing.
And, actually, Meghan barely mentioned Kate & she was kind about it. Next time, maybe Kate won’t make up a tears story and keep talking and talking and talking about it.
The flowered dress middle photo almost seems like it’s Carole.
+1
That’s exactly what I thought! Definite double take.
Lol Kaiser!
“I’m now convinced that Kate and William are going to end up in a sexual drama involving the village vicar, a society florist and a prize-winning goat“
Crying at this 😭🤣
Lol the “village vicar” reminds me of that episode in friends where joey keeps teasing Rachel about her book and he ends up dressing like some weird astronaut rugby player 😂
Kaiser has snark and shade for days and I am all in for it!
Mr. Collins and a goat!
That poor prize winning goat – am sure Buttons will take its medals and claim that she was the one who earned them.
Everyone should be reading Kaiser, my god she makes me laugh
This has to be an episode of Midsomer Murders!!
Or Grantchester.
I was absolutely thinking Midsomer Murders when I read that.
Or Father Brown. 🙂
I cackled, it’s just too good!
💀💀💀💀
Ruh roh!
The prize-winning goat is too good for these two, it has too much work ethic.
They’re going to leak to the tabloids about the goat. The goat is attention-seeking and a bully!
So the move is definitely coming but there still isn’t a good reason so we’re hearing all these theories – the school run (which wouldn’t be an issue if they boarded, or stayed at St. Thomas’s), the yummy mummy set, the cafes on the way to the school, the proximity to Kate’s parents, the shopping at Windsor (what a weird reason lol), etc.
It just makes the whole thing seem weirder and weirder. This is definitely about a separation, right? I feel like if it was about anything else they would just come out and say it.
I agree, it definitely sounds like a separation is coming. All of the advantages of Windsor seem to be benefits or things Kate would enjoy, especially proximity to her parents. I bet the next story will be about how William “needs” to stay in London so he can do his “gonna be king” lessons. Conveniently close to his London lawyer, wink wink.
It reminds me of Charles and Diana only Kate is the one living in the country. I wonder if William will pop down on the weekends to see the kids. If we start to hear stories about William hosting parties during the week, well…
I feel as though this is about the grand bargain between PC and Andrew. Willie has to get something out of it too!!
Yes! I think the Royal Lodge is part of the payment deal in one way or the other.
A big article in the Times with photos of smiley Kate is the next best thing to an official press release announcing the move. So yeah, this is happening. Next step of separation rollout will be rumors of increasingly separate lives for the Cambridges as Kate hunkers down in Windsor while William finds himself tied to London, burdened with an increased royal workload due to the loss of Prince Harry, who left the royal family two years ago to pursue commercial ventures in America. Harry and his wife, the cable actress and now aspiring politician Meghan Markle, currently live in a $16 million mansion with 14 bathrooms, with their two children who have yet to meet the Queen.
That clicking noise you hear is content creators all over Britain copy-and-pasting your graf into their notes for easy re-use. Thanks, Harper!
The part about Kate’s parents doing the school run is particularly odd. Mike is no where to be seen, and given his masking at the Christmas debacle, isn’t around Carole much. Is this article putting forward the idea Carole will now be running about Berkshire with RPOs on the off-chance she picks up the grandkids sometimes?
Wonder if its a prelude to Carole and Mike (or just Carole) moving in with Kate – Carole needs to be able to help with the “school run” and Kate needs help while William is always in London working (such a dedicated future future king) and Mike is running Party Pieces from Middleton Manor. Something like that?
Because you’re right, it was a weird inclusion – considering Kate barely works and if she can’t pick the kids up one day, the various nannies or other staff surely could do it.
The inclusion of Carol(e) tells me that this is a Middleton fluff piece – remember the Mids have bought property around Middleton Manor in the past year so they are circling the wagons when the inevitable announcement is made. The more the press push this Windsor story the more i think this is nothing more than setting Kate up in a post divorce home close to her family.
DigitalUnicorn, if they moved to Belvedere I could see that as Kate’s separation/divorce home. If it is RL or Frogmore House, William would keep it and Kate would be shunted elsewhere. I don’t see William or the BRF giving Keen and her family access to Windsor Castle, so she wouldn’t be given an apartment there.
Yea this whole article smells like separation. Notice how the article says-without-saying-it that will and kate weren’t looking at these schools together – “One pupil at Lambrook was asked by the cheery future king how he’d rate Latin. And when Kate was looking round another school, Papplewick, a pupil told her that she looked just like the Duchess of Cambridge” – aka they went to the schools separately, not together. I know it’d be normal for peasant parents to split the load around their work schedules, but these two disappear for weeks at a time so it seems strange that they wouldn’t scout out these schools as a couple. Very odd…
Or… this is leaked by the Grand Duchess of bucklebury. You know she finds a mention somehow everytime she’s behind an article… plus a snide on Meghan (who has literally nothing to do with all this), a bonus.
Is a half-hour considered a real commute to school? Seems like that would be about par for the course, unless your kids go to a local public school (whatever that’s called in the UK).
Omg this whole write up has cracked me up,you should do stand up in your free time.🤣
I think Kaiser is secretly the marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
“Parts of The Times piece read as Windsor village spon-con” Oh good so it’s not just me. Anyways, yeah I also agree that the Windsor new money social scene might be a more “appropriate” fit for Kate. She’s not accepted by the aristos/old money people and she never will be, she probably isn’t super close/friendly with her in-laws and she doesn’t want to be middle class (and at this point she probably wouldn’t even fit in with them anyways) so the new money social group is really the only one she can fit in with. Especially since she’s the FFQ so they’ll show her deference and acceptance in a way she wants.
This is spot on re: Kate. And it gives William a whole new pool of potential conquests who will absolutely get starry-eyed by the FFK when he’s in town/visiting the kids/pretending to be One Big Happy Family, so it’s a win-win for both of them. Sad.
I think you’ve probably hit the nail on the head. This is essentially about Kate wanting to be a big fish in a small pond – or here, royalty among new money. She wants to live somewhere where she can be the top of the social pile and she has learned that’s not going to happen among the old money aristocracy.
I agree Becks. The aristocrats won’t accept her in Norfolk, but the prospect of being FFQC might work to make Katikins the Queen Bee in Royal Windsor. She’ll just have to mention dropping in to see the Queen for tea once in a while.
Exactly. It’s been made clear to her (publicly might I add) that she’s not going to be queen bee of the aristo set and after 20 years, her and her family are never going to be accepted so if Kate wants to be queen bee, the new money set is her only option.
Mutton McButtons def fits in more with the Yummy Mummy crowd than the aristo’s and yeah she will def be the Queen Bee of WIndsor.
It’s not going to happen with the old money aristocracy because Kate isn’t a strong enough personality to make it happen. She isn’t strong enough to stand up straight, speak like an adult, look them in the eye and say “I’m the FFQ and you’re not.” A big part of that is embracing her role, getting out there and exerting influence. Even with the little idiosyncrasies, like buttons – embrace it, make buttons a thing. It’s not the aristos that won’t accept her, it’s that she herself won’t accept her place in the monarchy – which is why everybody keeps saying things like “after 10 years, she’s starting to come into her own.” “Her own” means taking charge as Duchess and FFQ.
Mumbles McMutton is certainly desperate to in a pool of people to be treated as higher and grander manner as opposed to the old money aristos, so she will certainly be pulling her FFQ status around everyone in Windsor. Though she hasn’t planned ahead as she won’t be as accepted as she thinks she is as she is utterly delusional in thinking that everyone wants to bow down and be friends with her. Certainly they will be polite but otherwise there won’t be a flood of invitations to socialize.
Though it does sound like this is the next step regarding Baldimort dumping this deadbeat of a useless wife. He will be keen to “stay” in London for “work” while he isn’t expected to live in the same household. This is a consolation price that Baldimort worked out with his equally adulterous father. Pretty soon, there will be rumors of a separation and inevitably a divorce. Mumbles McMutton has a new shiny castle to call “home” close to her parents and Baldimort doesn’t have to see her unless he sees their children. They are basically living separately now as it is.
@BothSidesNow – I would think the yummy-mummy world would bend over backwards to socialize with Kate. They don’t have to like her or respect her, but they’ll get press and be famous by association. Plus, that way they can get closer to William.
@Eurydice I agree, they will socialize with her, especially for their children, so that they have the chance to be forever associated with the FFFK and charlotte and louis. There’s a new generation of royals coming up and there are going to be plenty of wealthy people who want to throw their children in the paths of those royals. Not unlike what Carole did with her daughter.
This seems like the most accurate take: however, my understanding is that the old aristos have a code of silence, so the shenanigans stay under the radar. Does the “yummy mummy” crowd have the same code, or will the be selling out the deets of what goes on?
Good point @Vanessa because if the yummy mummies in Windsor are like the ones I see on TV and instagram, they’ll be singing like canaries over any gossip they hear about Kate. I don’t think new money folks are as beholden to the code of silence and if anybody over there sees William doing legal briefs and pruning bushes, it would get out a hell of a lot faster.
“yummy mummies” = Real Housewives of And-Or-Wherever.
I cannot see an “old aristo” having time to be a yummy mummy. I cannot imagine the Marchioness of Cholmondeley spending any of her precious time with this group of wannabees.
@VanessaVic, the yummy mummys are new money, total nobodies, nothing, not “names,” no blue blood, no titled genes, zip, nada, nothin’—-KATE’S PEOPLE. She is this. The yummys drop names like birdseed, they’re hopelessly gauche. KATE’S PEOPLE.
@Sofia, ITA, you hit the nail on the head. Added to that, her new money vulgar parents have been living in Berkshire for quite some time, undoubtedly name dropping their daughter the FFQ at every turn, and have reported that the gambit works.
But George will go to Eton, 100%. They’ll let the other kids exist and find their path in the Middleton sphere, but not the precious heir.
And if the FFK is smart, he’ll keep his extracurriculars to the London Aristos.
Yes, as long as the heir continues in the same exact path as those before him. As for Charlotte and Luis, they couldn’t care less. Mumbles McMutton certainly is trying to drive where the children are educated which doesn’t sit well with her in-laws or Baldimort.
@Sofia, I think your assessment is 100% spot on. Kate actually reminds me of the “yummy mummies” here in the US south, except here they drive big white Escalades or Suburbans and spend all day at yoga and nail appointments, and then go home to their Peletons. She would fit right in with the new money mommy crowd. In my city, she would fit in with the Ponte Vedra Beach ladies but would wish she could fit in with the old money Ortega ladies. Kate’s gotta go where the pond is smaller to feel special.
I looked up the restaurant references…and the Pantry highlights avocado toast on their menu.
To the aristos, she is, and will always only ever be, Kate Middleclass. Nothing more. Because she *is* nothing more…she’s a middle class social climbing nobody, do-nothing, achieve-nothing blot on the landscape with Unhinged Jaw Sydnrome, jazz hands, and the most vile and despicable lack of taste I’ve ever seen on God’s green earth–for someone with money and options
These people make it sound like Kate is a stay at home mom married to a wealthy banker. They keep forgetting the fact that she gets all these Perks because she is supposed to be a working royal. Yet, all I see is plenty of play time and zero work time and the taxpayers continue to shovel money at them to do F- all including another house that will continue to cost the taxpayers more. Meanwhile the average taxpayer is suffering.if this was Harry and Meghan wanting to move to yet another house, people on all sides of the world would be able to hear the screaming from the British media
Have to give props for the skills to slide a completely apropos of nothing Meghan swipe in there… Does the editor not accept any content that doesn’t mention her?
The allure of the monarchy is that it’s special, that the members of the RF aren’t “just like us.” Why would taxpayers want to pay for someone who’s just like their next door neighbor? It’s one thing to preserve what’s essentially a cultural and historical artifact, it’s another to support a couple of utterly dull and ordinary people who take and never give.
Exactly! I thought about this too. No one is seeing in the Queen just old grandma. She is “Her Majesty”. Princess Diana had this allure and mystery too. I think Harry has it too, and it doesn’t matter how many times he’ll ask to be called “just Harry”. Don’t know how to explain it.
Branding Keens like ordinary middle-class couple, in view of their dullness, shallowness and TOB arrogance and rage, makes them just unpleasant middle-class couple. Though it seems that Bill preserved some kind of kingly aroma, otherwise it’s not clear how he can get woman without promising her the crown.
Shady af to the FFK and FFQC. Yummy Mummy definitely refers back to the stories of William working out with the moms.
References to Kate being driven around to shops, that she might be “too busy” to do the school run (to make people ask, “busy with what?”) and the laughable idea that Carole or Mike Midds could do the run instead ( when we know it would be Nanny Maria). Even the reference to Finding Freedom– ostensibly a Meghan dissertation, but also to remind us Kate’s a bit-h.
This article knows what the rumors are, what people are saying. It’s playing to the sugars, but winking to the informed non-sugars.
I remember when Harry and Meghan announced that they were moving to Windsor, the press was outraged. Now, they’re all excited that William and Kate might do the same. Maybe they think that the Cambridges will be able to leak information about Harry and Meghan when they come to stay at Frogmore Cottage.
Wow this is verrrry verrrry shady. Middle-class Kate finding her level. Oof.
Well harry did renew the frogmore lease. Kate can just pop over should he show up in the uk, and they can keep a spying eye on him whenever he does come.
Kate wi always want to be near harry, sorry silly willy your wife has no class or morals. Oh and you know it.
Is it wrong of me to think that a big part of these school visits is to find out who else will go there? As in, they’re trying to secure the right parents to socialice with, and the right heirs for the children to be besties with. The family is already known to use their friends private planes, yachts, fancy resorts etc. Are they setting up the same for their own children?
How many times must they speculate about a move to Windsor. They want to go but there is a reason it’s held up. They will not move anywhere until massive renovations are completed, as they have demonstrated.
I wonder if they’re in a hurry to get a place before the queen dies. Charles is so tricky, Look at how he’s handled Edward.
Nothing about being a Yummy Mummy seems to be about parenting the kids. Why again can’t Kate work more? Too busy shopping and going out for quinoa salads?
Also I guess unlike Camilla, Kate is not a true country girl happiest galloping on a horse “under leaden skies.” Instead she prefers shopping for Lululemon. A true middle class duchess
Poor Kate is going to be sadly disappointed in Windsor’s shopping though. I used to live there. The main shopping drag has a Karen Millen, an M&S, a fairly dodgy and very small department store, Country Casuals, Hobbs and Jaeger on the clothes front. Basically it takes 20 mins to shop. What on earth will she do with the rest of her free time?
I don’t live too far from Windsor and agree on the shopping front. It’s nothing really special and if I want to do some real shopping, I prefer London or going to The Oracle in Reading because that’s got more variety than Windsor tbh.
Camilla fox hunted,which was very unfortunate country pursuit. Kate supposedly is allergic to horses but I remember the PR that she was “really” a “country girl” because the Middletons owned a share in a racehorse (a very small share). And Kate wielded a shot gun to shoot birds and helped Will pick up birds. I wonder if Kate and William are still bringing George to the hunts.
First the stories were based on what to do with the several castles/homes when that time come.
It was as such that Harry should be dis-inherited, although the apartment in KP were renovated, renovations on the home/castle in Wales were aborted. Harry may/may not get Clarence House since ‘nobody’ wants it,etc. Not to mention the Royal Lodge, the leased home of the Westons, with insistence of occupying Windsor Castle with an additional £700 000 per year. (there will never be enough money to buy self esteem).
This was followed by the leak now investigated by the Metropolitan police.
The desire was reiterated when Andrew was demoted earlier this year, with a tacit admission that the rest of the family was practising avoidance of the second heir and family.
(The reportage was couched in projection and blame shifting to Harry and Meghan.)
Another reiteration when Prince Charles ‘check-mate’ with Queen Consort Camilla.
This latest in the Sunday times is in conjunction with the simultaneous leaking of emails on both sides.
One of which confirmed Harry earlier statements in the cash for honours scandal.
Is it an indication that TOB is not getting what he want from his father?
He had to have known about the renewal of the lease and is hoping that he could be nearby to quarrel with the Sussexes?
Is there a rapprochement between Harry, Meghan and the father?
Time will tell.
I doubt Charles will change. I don’t think Harry trusts his father after all that happened.
Given Kate’s well documented jealousy and lack of interest in making/keeping female friends, I doubt very much that the “yummy mummy” set will include her in their yoga classes and coffee klatches. However given that a separation may be coming, it will certainly provide William with plenty of opportunity to go mistress shopping in Windsor.
I read that when she was living near a base with William she had little to do with the other “military wives” there. Typical of her.
Where has TOB been and what’s he doing? One day in Dubai and that’s it for over a month? I suspect intense counseling sessions for his anger issues. Or maybe he is secretly hanging out in Montecito, jk.
What I love about this reporting is that they seem to think “yummy mummy” is a compliment rather than a term used with derision or mockery, which is the only way I’ve seen it before.
It reminds me of hearing a friend’s boyfriend describe himself as a “hipster”. It’s just not a label you would normally aspire to, it’s an insult!
This post was hilarious and I enjoyed reading it! What a bonkers write up from the Times 😳
My husband is going to die when I tell him he’s a yummy mummy because he drives a Volvo XC90 with personalized plates. I drive a XC60 with personalized plates because I think the 90 is just too big.
So they’re admitting Kate isn’t going to do any work that FFQ entails. She’s going to drop off the kids, go have a quinoa salad after yoga and then shop. Yep, she’ll love it there.
It’s the same here in the US. Press has an aversion to saying women. Used to be ‘soccer mom’s’ now they go on about ‘local mom’s’. ‘See what local mom’s are saying about …’. Sorry, pet peeve of mine.
Same, Justplaine me. I especially hate girl boss.
New money = self-made. I would prefer that to the aristos.
Oh, yes, THEY will.
The photo of Kate with the print dress, she looks like she’s practicing piano with the jazz hands.
I read the headline and immediately gave the most inelegant snort and said, “I just bet they will.”
At this point I want them to just move there so they can shut up about it and the think-pieces from the RR can come to an end. Although, I’m not sure if Kate has really thought this through…”yummy mummies” (blergh at that term) in tight Lululemon leggings prancing around William everyday? Sounds like her idea of hell.
PLEASE don’t ever say “William” and “sexual” in the same sentence again. Yuck.
Weeny and keeny🤣🤣🤣