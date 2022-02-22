Emails show that Prince Harry was ethical & prescient about shady donors

It’s genuinely hilarious to me that every time Prince Charles tries to drag Prince Harry into his cash-for-honours scandal, Harry comes out of it looking prescient and ethical and Charles always looks shady and tacky. To recap, Charles’s foundation is now under investigation for exchanging access to Charles and various “honours” to shady billionaires and oligarchs who made donations to the foundation. The investigation currently centers around one donor in particular, Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, a wealthy Saudi national. Mahfouz got a CBE out of Charles and plenty of private meetings, plus access to Buckingham Palace and everything else.

In 2014, Mahfouz was also a donor to Harry’s Sentebale charity. In exchange for donations, Harry met one-on-one with Mahfouz and took photos and that’s about it. New documents show that Mahfouz promised a $1 million donation to Harry if Harry traveled to Saudi Arabia to meet Mahfouz’s family. Harry ended up declining and phasing out his relationship with Mahfouz soon thereafter, which is exactly what he said last year, when Charles tried to drag him into this mess. Once Harry had phased Mahfouz out for largely ethical concerns, Charles began pursuing Mahfouz and promising honours and lots of other stuff. From The Times:

Prince Harry severed ties with the billionaire Saudi donor at the centre of the police inquiry engulfing his father, the Prince of Wales, because of fears the relationship would raise questions about “cash-for-access”, leaked emails reveal. The Duke of Sussex distanced himself from Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz in 2014, after expressing “major concern” about the Saudi’s motives. Mahfouz went on to donate £1.5 million to Charles’s charities instead, and was later handed a CBE by Charles. The Metropolitan Police announced last week that it is now investigating whether the honour was awarded to Mahfouz in return for his cash. The fact that Harry, then aged 30, expressed caution about the tycoon will cast further doubts over the judgment of the future king, who went on to meet Mahfouz on a number of occasions in Britain and Saudi Arabia, and wrote to thank him for his donations. Today’s revelations centre on Harry’s dealings with Mahfouz in 2014, when Harry was seeking donations for Sentebale, a charity that he co-founded to help children affected by HIV in Lesotho, southern Africa. Harry had agreed to private meetings with Mahfouz, 52, and his teenage sons after being told that a £1 million donation was on offer. At one stage, the donation was considered so imminent that the charity included it in a draft of its annual accounts. However, in the spring of 2014, Mahfouz’s representative told Mark Dyer, a Sentebale trustee and former royal equerry known as Harry’s “second dad”, that there was a new precondition. Mahfouz first wanted Harry to make a private visit to Saudi Arabia to meet him and his family — potentially within days. Only then would the funds be transferred. On June 1, 2014, Dyer wrote back to Mahfouz’s fixer to say that he had spoken to the prince and had a “long chat” with his private secretary. Dyer said: “There is a concern and we have to be very careful going forward. At no stage have we committed to a visit, we discussed maybe in the future meeting privately for a weekend on a boat. The POW [Prince of Wales] obviously mentioned it in passing conversation; that does not mean PH comes next week. He is keen for his son to see that part of the world, but not next week. What has now happened is a promise of a £1m donation but it now comes with a commitment to a visit … that was not my understanding.” “I then discussed with PH and quite rightly he has a major concern that we are loosing [sic] touch with what all this is about … it’s not about M [Mahfouz] meeting PH and introducing him to his friends and [Mahfouz’s adviser] having as many photos as possible of PH on his desk … its [sic] about the children of Lesotho and Sentebale making a difference to their lives.” Dyer, who is a godfather to Harry’s son, Archie, continued: “There is a possibility of a visit to Saudi and if this happens PH will visit M, but to be held over a barrel, I think is wrong. It would be a real shame if this falls through and I think we need to start again and remember the first meeting with PH. What is now on the table is very different.”

So, again, as soon Mahfouz crossed a big line and demanded a personal visit to Saudi Arabia from Harry, Harry shut it down, and had Dyer write a curt letter to Mahfouz’s representative. These “leaked emails” also show that Charles – and likely all of Clarence House – was in the loop as well, and that Harry told his father that this donor wanted too much and Charles agreed. Charles then scooped up Mahfouz as a donor as Harry phased him out. This actually shows what Harry claimed is true: he warned his father and Chaz’s staff about Mahfouz. LOL.