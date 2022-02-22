Duchess Meghan’s Armani dress was named the ‘dress of 2021’ by a UK fashion museum

When the first promos for Oprah’s interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex came out, I wasn’t jazzed about Meghan’s Armani dress. I mean, it was fine, it was a nice dress, but it didn’t say “iconic” to me. It just seemed like a pretty dress which was chosen because of the empire waist and loose fabric to accommodate her pregnancy. But… the dress got a lot of play, obviously. Perhaps it’s time for me to revisit the dress and why it was actually a smart choice. The Armani was mostly black, a color she was told she shouldn’t/couldn’t wear in the UK. It was more of a boho-style. It didn’t hide her pregnancy. Maybe it was a really great, iconic choice after all. Certainly, the Fashion Museum in Bath believes it was iconic. They believe it was THE DRESS of 2021.
A Giorgio Armani dress as worn by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex for the CBS television special Oprah with Meghan and Harry will go on display at the Fashion Museum Bath from 22 February. The black and white silk georgette dress has been selected as the Museum’s Dress of the Year 2021.
One of the defining pop-cultural moments of 2021, the highly anticipated two-hour television interview aired in nearly 70 countries and drew an estimated 60 million viewers worldwide. The Duchess wore a long, black triple silk georgette dress with deep front, lotus flower embroidery and matching belt from Giorgio Armani’s Spring/Summer 2022 Cruise Collection, which is still available to buy in America.
It’s well known that members of the Royal family often use outfits to send a message through their choice of style, colour or motif. It was reported that the Duchess chose a dress with a lotus flower design because of the flower’s symbolic association with rebirth, self-regeneration and spiritual enlightenment, and its ability to flourish despite seemingly challenging conditions.
Visitors to the Fashion Museum will soon be able to see a version of the famous dress for themselves when it goes on display as the final item in the headline exhibition, A History of Fashion in 100 Objects.
Each year, the Fashion Museum invites a top name from the fashion industry to select a Dress of the Year that encapsulates the prevailing mood of fashion, represents the past year, and captures the imagination. This year’s selectors are Dazed magazine’s Ibrahim Kamara and Gareth Wrighton. The pair’s Dress of Hope was selected as Dress of the Year 2020, and they went on to have a monumental year, with Kamara appointed Editor-in-Chief of Dazed and Wrighton appointed Art Director. Kamara was also honoured at the 2021 British Fashion Awards, winning the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator.
Ibrahim Kamara and Gareth Wrighton said: “In today’s hyper-stylised pop culture, the Dress of the Year now has the potential to also be ‘meme of the year’ and we both latched upon Meghan and Harry’s now iconic interview with Oprah as the definitive anti-establishment moment that will forever endure in the British collective consciousness.
“Meghan’s wrap dress by Armani, worn to showcase a divine pregnancy, framed the Duchess in black against the bountiful landscaping of Tyler Perry’s Hollywood garden. This look now, through sheer association with a viral television moment, is firmly engrained in our pop culture psyche.”
Meghan’s just sitting in Montecito, minding her own business and enjoying her life and all of the peeps in Salt Island are still talking about a dress she wore one year ago. She wins without even trying. I still don’t know if I believe all of the “lotus symbolism” as “the reason” why she chose the dress. I honestly believe it was chosen because it looks nice, it was comfortable and it was more HER style.
I wonder how KKKate will copy this? Meghan is an icon at this point and she will always be reaching for that status. Poor Keen.
Kate is crying because her golden BAFTA dress was not chosen.
That is because they all thought she was an actual BAFTA award, not dressing for the BAFTA event.
I’m surprised they didn’t pick the dress from the Bond premiere that Kate wore. This is wild, way to go Duchess!
You know there were screams coming from Toxic Island the second this was announced lmao. Meghan and Harry just keep on winning 🥲
hahahaaa 🙂 great little thread ladies 🙂
Yeah no it’s the epitome of Just A Dress. I could pop in to TJ Maxx or Ross and find one just like it. It’s fine. It’s not iconic.
Ho Hum. Yeah I bet you can walk into TJMaxx or Ross and get a dress just like that. TJ MAXX? ROSS?
Thanks for that early morning laugh, I just spit out my coffee.
I mean…that dress isn’t setting fire to the fashion world. I can find a version on Shein, so yeah, I wouldn’t laugh at someone saying Ross or Dress Barn.
@nadia Sorry you lost your coffee, but @songs is correct. You can get a black with white pattern, v neck, 3/4 (or bracelet) sleeve, a line skirt, tie waist dress at just about any department store.
It’ll be polyester at Ross or TJ Maxx, a rayon blend at Macy’s, thin silk at Nordstrom, crepe de chin at Bloomingdales…
Meghan’s Armani version was expensive because of the triple silk. Overpriced at $4k, but that fabric is still very expensive. It’s not the design that’s remarkable.
Nadia
I don’t like the dress either, but you can get a very similar dress just about anywhere.
That’s what I like about the dress. It’s my style and yeah totally what you’d fine (in less quality fabrics I suppose) at Ross. It’s hilarious in so many levels that anyone is still taking about this dress but I’m here for it.
Frankly, I didn’t like it. Looks like a bird flew over and pooped on her shoulder (even thought that’s supposed to be good luck lol). If you didn’t *tell* me it was a Lotus flower, I’d’ve had no idea!
Same, thanks for the laugh! Tho I had to go back and look – a bird or a flock? LOL
It’s iconic in the sense that it did what it was supposed to do perfectly. She wore the dress to be serious but pretty, maternal, and relatable–not to have a fashion moment. It re-enforced her message, which ultimately is one of the goals of fashion. She set a real tone with that look and then carried that tone all the way through the interview.
NCWoman, I hadn’t really thought about it like that, but you’re right on all your points. While I think that it is kind of a bland dress, I can see what you mean with what she wanted to express with it.
This exactly. I sort of wish for her sake no one was discussing it, but it’s pretty comical that the “serious but understated pregnancy dress” is being heralded as a fashion triumph.
I don’t think they’re implying that it’s a fashion triumph or iconic in its design. They’re saying it’s iconic for its moment in pop culture. It’s a dress that if someone showed you a photo, you’d instantly know the moment it represents. Like Princess Diana’s wedding dress or Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack Spice Girls dress.
That dress will always be associated with the conversation of Meghan and Harry(a blood Prince) stepping away from the Firm and telling the world that racism was a major issue within the Firm and BM. I can’t unsee the dress whenever the conversation comes up about the interview. I think a lot of people of color thought the establishment was racist but the moment Meghan married into it and the nonsense started we stopped and listened bcuz now we knew that was the problem.
@Pat – You’re right. Sometimes I forget how well known Meghan is at this point. I get 90% of my info about her from this site, so I’m surprised other people are even familiar with her. Which is dumb. Her name has gotta be known throughout the English speaking world at this point. Most people alive today in Anglo and I assume European countries have lived the bulk of their lives knowing who Diana was, so obviously Meghan doesn’t yet have that historical relevance, but she will. I respect her choice of dress so much, but if it’s going to have historical significance, it woulda been kinda funny if she’d trolled them with something super glitzy and Hollywood.
What Chergui said.
NCWoman – agreed on all points. As for comments about cheap knockoffs – you wouldn’t have those knockoffs unless someone provided the model. Regarding fabrics, don’t know fabric weight or if triple silk is organza or georgette, but $/yd could range from $55-$270, with full skirt a $4K retail price seems ok.
The dress itself isn’t iconic. The moment is. Whatever Meghan wore for that interview would have been iconic. The dress wasn’t picked because objectively the dress itself is so unique or so special or amazing. It was picked because of the moment.
@Becks1
Absolutely! My thoughts exactly. It has COME to symbolize all those things mentioned because of the significance of the interview. Meghan has only spoken once about her time as a working royal and her “experience ” of the royal family. That too is iconic.
Becks1 you are exactly right. The moment was iconic as hell and the dress got lucky to be a part of it!
1000%. They are recognizing the moment, that will be in future history books.
@Imara219. @Lurker25. Then qualify your answer because no you cannot get a dress just like that at an outlet store. It is made of silk and it is a designer dress.
Muddying the waters discussing the print to justify why it is the statement is not hilarious.
But dismissive remarks like that, are passive aggressive and dismissive.Yeah, you will make me spit out my coffee.
I honestly don’t know why people are being aggressive over this. Clearly, that pattern, cut, and overall style can be found in cheaper stores because the fabric will be a cheaper version. That’s not being dismissive that’s just reality. Us plebians get the cheaper knockoffs. That’s how fashion for the masses work. I mean I’ll pay 25 bucks on Shein because it’ll be a polyester blend, which is fine but the style in and of itself isn’t remarkable. No one is being facetious to point that out, no brainer I can’t get the triple silk but still boring version worth 4k but that’s the same for any celeb look.
@nadia/Nina – my comment had a fabric quality breakdown, store by store, of what you’d expect for a dress of a similar design. If that’s not “qualifying my answer” IDK what you think the phrase means.
As for the rest of your comment. Uh. Okaay.
@Nina Please just relax. The comments were in no way passive aggressive, just pointing out the fact that the dress isn’t something spectacular as dresses of a similar style and look can be found in your local department stores. I do agree with everyone else’s points though that it was the fact that Meghan wore this dress during this particular Oprah interview that makes it a very memorable garment.
Armani not any lookalike’s, are at TJ Max, Ross or Marshall’s.
It’s odd that this article is framing this as a weirdly negative thing- I agree the dress is not great but a couple of designers have chosen it as their dress of the year due to symbolism and the moment it captured, why is that a bad thing? Or am I reading it wrong?
Also LOL I imagine a handful of people have paid attention to this, not ‘all the peeps’, that’s a little ridiculous. Russia is what people are talking about.
Because they are using Meghan for clickbait. The dress was nice, but it wasn’t that great!
Oh I see, using the dress and Meghan to get themselves publicity?
Yikes, nothing can be simple when they talk about Meghan – “divine pregnancy…against the bountiful landscape…viral television moment…pop culture psyche…” I guess this is what it means to be charismatic – you wear a dress and everyone wants a piece of you for their own philosophy.
LOL I missed the ‘divine pregnancy’ bit, that’s loopy 😂
Well, she did look divine in that interview. So they got that part right. Their catty remarks just show their insane anger and envy.
^^ @Eurydice and @Fazel, Meghan lost her second conceived baby due to miscarriage. Her third pregnancy was definitely a ‘divine pregnancy.’ And they knew it was a girl at that point, which they were both excited about.
Meg’s second pregnancy is also ‘divine’ in the sense of being blessedly experienced privately, in comparison to her first, overly public pregnancy. There are many reasons why Harry has referred to Archie being born whole and safe, as ‘miraculous.’ Lili Diana is also a ‘miracle’ baby, in many similar respects.
@aftershocks – by this definition all pregnancies are divine, so what makes Meghan’s pregnancy and the dress she wore more special than anybody else’s? I’m not trying to underplay Meghan here, only to point out that people use her and images of her to merchandise their own interests. I don’t believe the Fashion Museum as an institution has any religious beliefs about the divinity of pregnancies.
Calling her pregnancy divine was odd to me too. “A divine pregnancy.” Not a phrase you hear very often. On the other hand fashion people do love over the top and flowery language.
Bwahaha. Love it. The interview is what made it iconic. It was the moment. And it keeps making headlines to this day.
Any excuse to bring up her name and get those rabid haters frothing at the mouth about anything.
Meghan has had some gorgeous and iconic looks, but this dress wasn’t really up there for me (the interview was definitely an iconic moment for TV and the royals, but the dress was kinda background). Also, silk? 😕
Not a great dress. The flowers look like a bird pooped on her shoulder.
The dress is symbolic and it became iconic because of this woman’s journey. You see the dress and know the story. Fashion is art and the Duchess of Sussex continues to feed our souls. It’s no mistake that Twitter and Instagram have a whole Meghan Lookbook dialogue.
Exactly right. Peeps are ignoring the symbolism of the lotus flower. Its everything the article said it represents and Meghan, ever mindful of symbols and symbolic things, moments, etc., made a deliberate choice of this dress.
“The Lotus flower is regarded in many different cultures, especially in eastern religions, as a symbol of purity, enlightenment, self-regeneration and rebirth. Its characteristics are a perfect analogy for the human condition: even when its roots are in the dirtiest waters, the Lotus produces the most beautiful flower.”
And that ^ is just one example of how significant the lotus flower is.
yes, the lotus symbolism is very well known and I have no doubt that it was a big factor in her choice. I knew as soon as I saw it that she chose the lotus on purpose. she looked beautiful and comfortable. ofc people have to try to pick apart everything, but that’s the internet for ya… especially when it comes to Meghan.
I think it was a good dress for how she would be shot: sitting down, in front of a lot of greenery.
I’m thinking of how outfits looks when stars go on latenight TV. Some look terrible when they are walking across the stage, but look great when they are seated. And others look great when they are walking, yet don’t photograph well at all during the actual interview.
I think M and her stylist thought about it, tested several dresses, and picked a good one. It doesn’t blend in with the background. It has a flower motif which she likes. And the flowers, neckline, and hair all look really good in stills/on camera.
It’s probably a pretty boring dress if she was out and about, but it was really good for the interview.
Lotus flowers??? Why do I see some kind of reverse (color) Rorschach test??
I always wished she had chosen the Carolina Herrera floral dress or the de la Renta lemon dress or even a Stella red dress instead of the bird poo dress. Even better, a dress made locally of deadstock fabric paired with cheap earrings benefitting a charity.
Why are some people missing a deeper understanding? Meghan is very intentional about her fashion choices, especially for public occasions. I understand not liking the dress, perhaps because it wouldn’t be your personal preference. I too, at first, was underwhelmed by the choice. But I always liked and understood the significance of the lotus flower.
Looking back, I totally get the mood Meghan was intentionally setting. That interview was a huge moment, especially because of what they would be revealing. This was the right dress for that moment. A more colorful dress would not have set the right mood. This dress also matched Meg’s somber, yet soft makeup.
bc they have to go with what looks good on camera AND in stills. that is a high degree of difficulty especially with a pregnant body and ALLLL the attention they’d know would be on her outfit choice. I think they went dark to contrast with the background and to highlight her gorgeous face. too much pattern does not do well in moving images. we know Meg loves black- she’s worn it a lot. it also wouldn’t show sweat (they filmed for hours and those lights are HOTTTTTT).
they understood the assignment.
When I see these pictures the confusion, hurt and pain in her eyes is arresting.
The only symbolism I see in the dress is it’s white decoration on black substance.
I didn’t pay attention to the dress a year ago and I still don’t get the hype. I’m a person who years black pants every day, like every day in the year I’m in a form of black pants but I seriously think a beautiful blue or green would have popped more on screen. Seeing her dress on the mannequin I finally saw the appeal but on film it looked sad, kinda like her entire vibe in the interview, muted.
^^ “a beautiful blue or green would have popped on screen…”
See my previous posts @Imara219. Meghan was not interested in having the dress ‘pop,’ which would have totally distracted from their revelations during the interview.
The very pretty, colorful dress that Meg wore nearly two months later for her VaxxLive video appearance was lovely, and seems to suit what a lot of you seem to have wanted her to wear for the Oprah interview. LOL!
Two different occasions though. And Meghan made the right choices for herself, in perfect sync with those very different moments.
Clearly Megan’s objective was not to pop. That doesn’t stop me from remarking that it would have been nice to see her in something that did. Nor will I stop pontificating how a different color would look during the interview. I also can surmise why she picked the look she did for this specific interview. I didn’t even care about the dress a year ago because it wasn’t even important in the grand scheme of things. The words and body language during the interview was important and that’s what I focused on personally. However, this is a gossip blog and the post was focused on her outfit. My comment reflects that I personally find it 🤷🏾♀️ as a style. No big deal
I love that a British fashion museum chose this dress. The dress is fine but the moment itself was iconic and the dress will be seen for years to come in video clips, just like we see old clips of interviews with Diana.
The museum will certainly get clicks and attention for this and it will upset a certain segment, but it does show that not everyone is in lockstep with the BRF propaganda.
Totally agree! I see This as a positive thing, acknowledging the importance
Of the moment, I don’t get any deeper agenda here than that, but then again I’m not au fait on royal stuff other than the basics. I’d much rather they picked this dress than one of the weird cosplay ones Kate seems to wear.
I loved the dress since I saw it 😍 I would definitely love to wear it if I could afford it lol 😜 it looks so comfy I would even ignore the deep neck just because Meghan wore it 😁
PS: the derangers are mad because the announcement is made on the same day their DuchAss of C*ntbrige (thank you PC fans) is making a solo trip somewhere so overshadowed again 🤣🤣🤣
Overshadowed? By a year-old dress? From another country? That does it, from now on Kate’s going to have to wear a bell to get attention.
Please don’t give Mumbles McMutton any ideas!!!
I think its considered iconic because when you see it, you “know” the moment it was worn and what happened. It defines a significant moment. I liken it to Diana’s wedding dress, not that it was the greatest or most beautiful wedding dress ever but when you see it, it’s immediately associated with the drama and history both good and bad.
Yes, exactly. I myself liken it to Jackie Kennedy’s iconic pink dress and pillar hat. The people who are bemoaning it for not being glamorous enough are missing the point.
For the most part the interview was pretty solemn and touched on some truly heartbreaking situations and the dress gave her the gravitas she was trying to convey. Hair tied back, black dress with long sleeves, comfortable for a pregnant woman, not jumping out at you with colours that would clash against the greenery, and the white lotus flower symbolizing purity, enlightenment, self-regeneration and rebirth.
Yeah, that whole lotus story was dreamt up by the royal reporter who works for Town and Country Magazine. Only Meghan can say why she wore that dress and she hasn’t said anything. But as Kaiser says Meghan keeps winning. It’s really brave of the Fashion Museum in Bath to pick it as the Dress of the Year knowing they may get backlash from the media and the British establishment. But maybe that’s what they want so they can get attention.
^^ I disagree @Amy Bee. The meaning of the lotus flower was NOT ‘dreamed up’ by Town & Country. Journalists and other observers simply looked up the meaning of lotus flower. Once anyone who has been following Meghan and who understand her and what her journey has been about, see the flower’s meaning, it totally makes sense.
For those who don’t get it, that’s okay too. It is what it is. Meghan doesn’t need to explain anything. She says it all with her choices. In addition, go back and check out Meg’s comments about fashion at the British Fashion Awards, when she made an absolutely iconic entrance to present the Designer of the Year award to her friend and wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller.
Lots of people in important positions and in not-so important positions ‘get’ Meghan completely and they deeply admire her. Most of these people aren’t talking or trying to explain anything, they are simply enjoying knowing her and being inspired by her. 💫
It’s…fine? Dress of the year is a bit much though.
I see we have alot of new commenters.
Oh, so it’s not just me that noticed…
fashion critics, one and all! hi new folks!
Right? So weird which topics will strike a nerve.
^^ LOL @Jais. Everything Meghan-related strikes a nerve with haters and with passionate supporters alike. That’s fairly obvious.
Plus, plenty of everybody are missing and seemingly starved of seeing a substantial glimpse of Meghan doing what she does best: Living life to the fullest with an abundance of style, depth, joy, and intellectual breadth.
Of course, Meghan is busy working on her projects, and enjoying ‘raising the future,’ i.e., nurturing Archie and Lili Di; taking care of Harry too, and their dogs; and spending quality time with her Mom and her dearest friends. Plus, entertaining house guests, including Eugenie, Jack, and August recently. A wonderful, productive, thriving life in Casa de Monetecito. 🤩
The dress is not extraordinary in design or price but the moment when it was worn made it iconic. Kate’s outfits, even the disco ball at the Bond premiere, apparently didn’t make the cut. I’m glad this is making the Meghan bashers mad. It proves not everyone in the UK has drunk the BRF/BM kool-aid. Chef’s kiss for announcing on the day Kate is having her Denmark field trip.
This dress is having its moment right now and for good reason. If you’re interested in royalty and fashion, please read Queen of Fashion: What Marie Antoinette wore to the Revolution by Caroline Weber (so good). In summary, a foreign princess is married into a stifling and dying institution and is both praised and condemned for every choice she makes.
Coincidentally, she was also a convenient scapegoat for the choices she made in a foreign court. Somehow her lavish spending equates to Versaille’s bankruptcy while the palace was already heavily in debt decades before she was born due to out of control construction costs and failed war campaigns that led to heavy taxation on the middle and lower class. Somehow her trend for powdering wigs was the cause for the bread crisis in France when actually a succession of failed crops year after year led to the bread crisis leading up to the revolution; somehow, her choice to go from wearing silk gowns to cotton dresses (see the trend for ‘chemise de la raine’) led to the bankruptcy of silk distribution which impacted the aristocracy and the middle class heavily.
In summary, when you’re a crowned head, everything that you do holds power. God forbid you’re a foreign woman, never mind a biracial American actress. That’s why modern royal families follow the ethos of never drawing attention to ones self because if you start major trends, you have the very power to overthrow the humdrum of the establishment. If anyone believes that M’s dress choice was just another ‘boring dress’ you might want to consider reading that book because it outlines the very real power of expressing oneself via a ‘simple garment.’ Meghan knew exactly what she was doing and in retrospect her dress is a bold and refreshing choice that reflected the contrast of living inside that venomous snake pit called BP.
Interesting. And also would like to add how it’s the women who get the blame and not the men who were in power.
I love design history. I read up quite a bit on it. I have lots of thoughts on Marie Antoinette and I can acknowledge that of course Megan’s choice has layers but that also means we can discuss the dress on any of those points. We can talk about the choice from purely an aesthetic popular standpoint to a metaphorical standpoint it all can be a valid part of commentary and one point doesn’t negate the other.
^^ Right @Imara219, of course not everyone is going to like the dress for a variety of reasons, which does not negate Meghan’s choice, the significance of her choice, nor the selection of the dress by this group, as ‘Dress of the Year,’ largely for the cultural moment the dress represents and will be historically remembered for.
At least, I believe it is important to acknowledge the deeper layers behind Meghan’s choice, even if you don’t like the dress for personal preference reasons.
The thing is that one group can’t steer the conversation into a narrow view because that’s your mindset or opinion. I’ve been frequenting this site for over 10 years and a lot of these layers are discussed in depth concerning Megan. I recall a large topic of conversation last year when she wore the dress surrounding the purpose and metaphors and deeper meaning. It’s ok if some people today don’t want to rehash that or if others want to pivot to a lighter general tone. At the end of the day it’s frothy gossip and how someone distills that and wants to engage in this gossip is completely specific to the individual. Mentioning a dress being bland does not automatically equate to not recognizing Megan or her recent trauma. The focus of this particular post was the award and how people would interpret the dress as Dress of the Year; a topic that begs different opinions and perspectives.
Really, royals never draw attention to themselves today? Like Kate in her gold sequin Bond dress or the queen in virulent neon green with black patent shoes or her giant diamond-studded crowns? Like those very retiring and bland outfits?
So everyone here in the UK hates her do they Daily Fail and friends?
I’m here for this and in the camp of what the dress represents (lotus flower story aside) more than what it actually looks like. We made regular day trips to Bath pre-pandemic as we’re only half an hour away. Looks like I finally need to get inside this place next time we do go.
Maybe the dress (which some claim looks pooped on) is symbolic of how she felt about the RF and the BM.
Lol I’m here for this interpretation. The royals are bird shit.
This feels like more of a way to point out Meghan as having a huge influence throughout 2021 rather than actually about the dress itself.
Or maybe it’s just a way for an award I’ve never heard of to drum up some engagement by dragging Meghan’s name into it?
The Fashion Museum of Bath is very well known and respected. The fact that the dress would draw attention… to anyone who mentioned it… actually justifies their choice of it.
I don’t think the dress itself is anything special but it was worn during a very famous moment of 2021 hence why it’s being called the dress of 2021 I suppose.
It’s a lovely dress but those flowers look absolutely nothing like lotus flowers. I was raised in a Japanese sect of Buddhism and have been surrounded by pictures of lotus flowers since I was born. I would never in a million years guess that’s what they’re supposed to be.
^^ For a designer dress, I’m sure there’s such a thing as an abstract rather than a literal interpretation of a lotus flower. 🙂 💮
After reading the statement from those who did the choosing, it seems to me that the dress was chosen because of the interview, not because the dress itself is so amazing (although its lovely and no one could have worn it better). This quote makes me think that: “…latched upon Meghan and Harry’s now iconic interview with Oprah as the definitive anti-establishment moment that will forever endure in the British collective consciousness.”
I wonder how the RF, particularly Kate, feels about the Dress of the Year being the one Meghan wore to describe how badly she was treated by the RF and how very racist they are. I bet that stings. I’m glad. Nice dress, I agree. It’s the occasion for which it was worn that makes it iconic. I agree with that, too.
Do you really believe that Harry would have been able to marry Meghan if the RF was racist? I doubt it.
Yes, yes we do. That’s pretty much the general consensus around here, Casperinax, based on lots of examples that have been laid out here, and critically examined, for years. are you new?
The dress is iconic because of the moment. It will always will associated with their interview and all the extraordinary things revealed in it.
The Fashion Museum wanted to send a message and gain some press.
… It’s a cute museum, btw but obviously this announcement is getting way more attention because of Meghan. Here’s previous dresses of the year:
https://www.fashionmuseum.co.uk/galleries/dress-year
I love this dress. I would wear this dress. I looked around for a an ‘’inspired by’’ version, but no luck. Dang.
Are you sure? According to folks upthread, it’s available at every Ross, Dillards and TJ Maxx, lol.
The Fashion Museum in Bath is a big fkn deal. Especially for Fashion historians, Costume Designers & serious fashion lovers around the world. It’s an absolute treat. On a par with FIT (Fashion Institute of Technology) in NYC. It is the pre-eminent fashion museum in the UK. I am (personally) thrilled! I know people are saying upthread it (the dress) wasn’t anything special, but to me, it’s absolutely iconic and I’m beside myself that it will take its place in fashion history, and in a British museum too. Take that the RF! Apologies for the major fangirling here
I love that the dress Meghan wore in California in 2021 to her Oprah interview to spill the beans on the RF is the dress of the year in England. What delicious shade! Kate must be LIVID!
Yes it’s a relatively simple black dress but I get why they chose the dress. It wasn’t the design but the who wore it and what they were saying when it was worn. No one was expecting a lot of the revelations in that interview, what a twisted scenario she dealt with. Everyone recognizes that dress as the one from the Oprah interview.