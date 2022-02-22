Queen Elizabeth canceled her virtual events today, she’s still Covid-symptomatic

The people around Queen Elizabeth are stupid and cruel, my God. On Sunday, the palace announced that the Queen has Covid. They didn’t say when she tested positive, but we were supposed to get the impression that the diagnosis was recent, like Saturday or Sunday. Some people theorized that she tested positive for Covid days beforehand, when the palace stonewalled the media about whether the Queen had even been *tested* much less tested positive. I still don’t know! But I do know that it was completely wrong to package the announcement of the Queen’s Covid diagnosis alongside the promise that the 95-year-old monarch would continue working this week. They should have said “she’ll rest this week, maybe she’ll do something but probably not.” So that people would be surprised if and when she actually did something. Now it’s an announcement that actually, she needs to rest and she’s canceling her schedule for the day:
The Queen has cancelled her planned virtual engagements as she continues to suffer mild COVID symptoms, Buckingham Place has said.
The Palace confirmed the 95-year-old monarch tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday and was planning to continue carrying out “light duties” at Windsor Castle.
It said today: “As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold like symptoms, she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties.”
Doctors expected anti-viral treatments to be made available to Her Majesty, who is understood to be triple vaccinated, by a team of royal physicians.
Her positive test result comes after she was seen holding a walking stick at an engagement on Wednesday, where she told her audience: “Well, as you can see, I can’t move.”
I’m obviously no monarchist, but this is elder abuse. Just let her stay in bed and sleep or rest. Even if she just wants to sit in a good chair with her dogs and listen to the radio, just let her do that. Stop with the “she’ll still do light duties, the HMS Jubbly is still afloat!!!” propaganda. If the Jubbly is so friggin’ precious to these carnival of clowns, y’all better wrap her in bubble wrap, get her the anti-viral treatments and build some naptimes into her schedule.
PS… I thought Prince Charles had been at home, resting since his Covid diagnosis, but he has done one event since then: a reception at St. James’s Palace on the 17th, one full week after he tested positive. His coloring looked better.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, cover courtesy of The Mail.
It’s so interesting because I just saw this on Good Morning America earlier. They used a foreign correspondent and quickly talked to Victoria Murphy who seems to be the least crazy royal reporter. Maybe Sussex squad has helped some of these US stations figure out who the problematic RRs are. Haven’t seen them on US morning shows in awhile
Better yet if H&M’s lawyers made the rounds of all the shows and gave them a good shaking-up for helping spread lies.
Every time there’s a RR on American television it felt like they pander to their audience here. Once they’re back home they’re just as hateful and racist.
I have no idea what is truly going on. The only thing I’m sure of is that they are lying about all of it.
If the next thing we hear is that the Queen has gone to Wood Farm to spend time with her corgis, then she’s dead.
Yes, that’s what I was told as a child about a beloved dog, that he’d gone to live at the farm. I hope at the end, her maj gets to see all the corgis she’s ever loved.
My parents did the same thing and swear up and down to this day that they actually took the dog to a farm.
OMG mine too! They pulled that line on me twice. Once with a dog that broke its leg and to this day (30 years later), I still don’t understand if two other dogs were really sent to a farm or were put to sleep. It upsets me every time I think of the poor dogs. Parents can suck sometimes 🙁
There were no little lies in my house, all we had were giant lies. I came home from school one day to find my cat missing. “He must have gotten out,” was the response I received. End of story.
This was the second cat of mine to disappear in the exact same way. Luckily, I’ve never been a fool, so I kept my mouth shut because I didn’t want the same thing to happen to my dog.
A 95-year-old who is symptomatic with COVID should be of concern to everyone. The fact that she is vaccinated (3X) is great and should offer some protection but she is 95 and she is symptomatic. Let’s hope they allow her to rest and stop trying to fool everyone. Moving forward they should mask her up regardless of the Governments protocol …..she’s 95
“She’s an example to us all!” they crowed yesterday trying to use this for their “COVID is beaten” agenda. That came back to bite them in the arse.
Well today, she is the example after all. You have COVID, you take it seriously and you rest! COVID doesn’t care if you are a Queen. What were they thinking?!
Now the press and the palace looks like an idiot for a) thinking a 95 year old woman can keep calm and carrying on with freaking Covid and b) shaming people for needing to rest and stay home from work after getting freaking Covid. They have the worst PR I have ever seen.
I was thinking she didn’t have it and it was used as a distraction for the Andrew mess but now I think she has it and it’s bad.
Me too.. she’s 95/96. (I know others will post they know someone who is that age and survived but her odds not good with recent health issues and weight loss) She is probably on oxygen so no zoom calls.
I’m still stunned the elderly QUEEN of freekin England wasn’t kept as safe from covid as she could have been. It’s criminal really. What. A. BUNCH. Of. FVCK-ups. Stupid, lazy maskholes.
It’s either insane arrogance or a “let it happen on purpose” attitude. People can argue that they were following the UK rules all day long. It doesn’t matter. When you are dealing with a nonagenarian you should be taking the utmost caution.
This is disturbing…considering C is acting as regent anyway… it smacks of, ” Hurry up, mummy, move it along.”
Not SoSocial, that is exactly how it feels. And it seems like there is no one around who is on QEII’s side and might say “hold on a minute here.” Some of her current courtiers at BP might well be hoping for a position in Charles’s court, so they’d probably defer to whatever he and the CH crew say. I believe her current private secretary is the guy that Charles installed after he and his sex offender brother basically committed a coup and got rid of Geidt. So who is around that has QEII’s interests at heart?
Yikes. That DM headline is stuck in another era. Have we learned nothing these past two years about how f#cked up it is to glorify “pushing through an illness” and “working sick”? Especially when you are 95. Just stop.
I hate to be the one to say it, but just imagine if she were to die from Covid complications, and that “she’s an example for us all” line becomes a terrible irony. Actually, no, knowing the DM, they’ll have a new take, that at least she went out “doing what she loved.”
My own theory is that she’s probably been sick for awhile, and those around her were in denial, thinking it would all magically go away.This is the secret hospital visit all over again, isn’t it?
Fully agree with you!
They’re keeping her out of sight because this is really bad. And that headline makes my blood boil.
Yeah, my husband is a doctor and his boss used to praise others: „doctor X had a fever and was working anyway”! Breathing on his cancer patients with no immunity….
Hate to say this but I think our Queen is on her final days. Regardless of whether she has COVID or of it’s just a cover, she’s a 95 year old woman with declining health and she should be left alone to rest.
Why do I get the feeling the RR would rather “weekend at Bernie’s” her than just be honest about her health and let the poor woman be!
There might be some truth in your statement.
My impression of the Queen is based on the recollection of Madame Michaelle Jean, our 27th Governor General who served until 2005, she spoke of being vetted by the Queen by the two families spending the day with a barbecue. She indicated that Prince Andrew and Edward were there helping their parents. Madame Jean spoke of a warm, friendly welcome and atmosphere, but professional since the Queen gave no indication of her decision at the time.
The Queen’s last visit to Saskatchewan was also noted by her reaction to the people who were there to see her, she was visibly touched by the warmth and patience of its citizens, many of which waited in inclement weather conditions, with the understanding it was her last visit to the province due to her advanced age. She responded by trying to meet as many people as possible despite the weather and fell ill on her return home.
She is beloved and respected here, I am sending healing energy to her.
I still get teary-eyed when I think of the reception she got when she visited my hometown of Dublin. She appeared quite overwhelmed (in a good way) by the reception she received.
I know there’s been lots of shenanigans with the BRF, and I know she let Harry & Meghan get treated in an appalling manner while defending Pedo Andy, but I’ve a bit of a soft spot for the old girl and I hope she’s ok. It really feels like there’s a “hurry up and die” vibe coming from her heirs.
I’m sure at the very least, she is wiped out. When I had COVID last month, that was my biggest symptom – well that and a sore throat. But I just wanted to sleep for days and that took about a week (after testing negative) for the fatigue to go away.
They need to stop trotting her out like if she disappears the country will collapse.
“ like if she disappears the country will collapse.”
Not the country, but the monarchy for sure. That’s what they are terrified of.
Really. It’s not like her “work” couldn’t be done by any number of others.
If only the others, cough Weeny and Keeny, would actually step up and do her work like their PR says they will. If weren’t incompetent and so painfully lazy, then the queen could step back and “semi-retire.” It’s just like the situation with Philip, where he wanted to step down but the Keens held him back. They should be ashamed of themselves but it’s what the monarchy deserves. They brought it on themselves.
It’s not about the work, it’s about what she represents. She’s a powerful symbol for a lot of people and considered untouchable. The rest of the family is not. Especially Charles and Camilla. The knives are already out between Clarence House and Kensington Palace. When she dies, it will an all out bloody brawl between EVERY royal. Major and minor.
William did one event–the short trip to Dubai–in the past 25 days. Let’s see if he shows his mug this week before the scheduled rugby match this weekend. If he doesn’t, especially with the Queen publicly ailing, it will seem more fishy than usual.
That’s supposed to by why she has counselor’s of state – Charles, TOB, Andy, Harry and I thing she made Camilla one also. If she is sick they can fill in for her.
Absolutely. I know it’s different for everyone but for the first three days, it was flu like for me. Even then it took ages to fight the fatigue. Even over a week later, I’d feel better and then out of nowhere be hit by this overwhelming tiredness.
It’s not logical to make her work, even if she’s feeling ok. Surely it’s better that she rests anyway and fights it off, rather than overdoing it and ending up worse.
Personally I don’t think this is the people around her so much as her wanting to carry on and put up this front. Trying to convince everyone that she’s fine and there’s nothing to see. Despite her faults, she does seem to have a stoic attitude to life and to her this is probably just another one of those moments.
They’re just making themselves look just more petty and foolish. As much as the UK government wants to make Covid seem like it doesn’t exist, at least let your elderly queen rest, ffs.
Even if it is “mild,” she is 95 years old. Therefore, it is serious. Covid is unpredictable —one day you’re fine, the next day you aren’t. I think it’s telling that the household thought she was feeling well enough to fess up to the diagnosis. Today she isn’t feeling well and the light symptoms are worse than first thought. At her age, you don’t just bounce back.
More people have died from omicron than delta. Omicron only seemed mild because it is mild if you are VACCINATED. By March, there will be 1,000,000 recorded US deaths in 2 YEARS and surely many more unrecorded. This isn’t over. Stay vigilant and up to date on your vaccinations.
Don’t know where you reside, but when this all started and I watched illness/ mortality rates, I said to Mr.B that i predicted 1-2M deaths in the US before this was “over.” He, as an MD, said, “No, I think we will be around 600k.” Good thing I’m not partial to a case of “I told you so.”
Without distancing the fist year and vaccines the second year, this would have been catastrophic. The healthcare system would have been absolutely decimated and many, many more would have died.
Tin foil tiara theory: I don’t think this is the first time she had it. I think that hospital visit last year was a secret bout of it. They did the same thing they are doing now…acting like she’d do certain things such as Remembrance Day. Then cancel last minute.
This is all so absurdly unnecessary
I don’t think it’s a tin foil hat theory, it makes a lot of sense to me. Certainly loss of taste and smell from long Covid would explain the increasingly rapid weight loss and fatigue could explain inability to move. I expect we will next hear she has been taken to the hospital as a precaution.
I fully agree, and also do not see a rosy outcome here.
How much lighter can you get if you’re cancelling a virtual engagement? Serious question. Anyways, I said it before but I totally understands if she wants to work but I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s being encouraged so that the government can push their “live with COVID” agenda
In her defense, a virtual engagement still requires work that will tire her–getting her hair done, makeup, changing into dress clothes, sitting upright and the requirement to smile and look engaged (all the things that regularly tire out Keen and she’s 45 years younger). Not to mention the chance of the Queen sneezing, coughing, or her voice being hoarse while speaking.
I get that so then what’s lighter than that? Signing documents I suppose.
I don’t know if your post is tongue-in-cheek but you’re kind of making Sofia’s point for her. All the activities you’ve described, Harper, are rather passive and most could be done for the queen while she’s sitting up. So, if “sitting upright” is taxing for her, I think her condition at this time is serious indeed. Doesn’t mean it has to stay that way but … as some people are saying, acknowledge the illness (or the patient’s age) and rest fully instead of trying to push through it, and cancelling scheduled activities later.
She’s read and dealt with official government papers (the famous red boxes) 363 days a year her entire reign. I think those are the types of light duties she can do. Just lay in bed and read and/or sign things.
She’s probably on o2, that’s why they are rushing the antivirals. If she’s only a few days in and is getting antivirals and canceling virtual visits where all she has to do is sit and *talk,* then she’s highly likely more than mildly symptomatic (disclosure: old ICU RN here).
Jeez
I agree that this is probably others pushing their agenda, but she has always had this attitude in the past, all the keep-calm-and-carry-on business. I have to say–this sounds like my dad. He’s 92, has not/will not retire, insists on living alone, on continuing to drive, no housekeeper, doesn’t listen to his doctors half the time. He’s pretty sharp, but completely exhausted and will. not. stop.
Never mind how sharp his is, how’s his eyesight?
Yes, what Debbie asked.
I agree this is elder abuse. I don’t understand why they are forcing her to work when she’s sick.
No sh*t she needs to rest.
Like I have said before, let her stay in her jammies all day, watch trash tv and nap as much as she wants in her favorite comfy chair. She’s earned it at 95.
I hate that headline “an example for us all.” Have we as a society learned nothing from Covid? If you’re sick, stay home and REST. Don’t suck it up and continue working.
Let the elderly lady REST. FFS. The world will not end because she needs recovery time. This PR strategy is bananas.
This is the kind of rhetoric I hear from (mostly) employers who desperately want the culture to revert back to the work-first priorities of 2019. Probably the same people who complain about millennials ruining the economy and quitting en masse.
It seems archaic to celebrate coming in to the office even though you are coughing and hacking. You’re not a team player, you’re making everyone else sick! If we take away nothing else from this goddamn pandemic I hope it’s that.
My husband is telling his entire team if they are sick or anyone in their household is sick that they need to work from home. It used to be they worked sick unless it was suspected it was the flu. He actually sent an employee to urgent care to get tested and get Tamiflu when they showed up with flu like symptoms. I get really sick when I get the flu so I can’t have him bringing it home even though we all get vaccinated and I get tested as soon as I feel sick and get Tamiflu.
When people say “Good save the Queen” these days, it’s much more literal.
Exactly the poor woman is wiped out and needs to rest with her favourite teddy in bed and no visits from pizza boy whining about his settlement until she recovers! Why doesn’t Basher prove his mettle by stepping into the breach dear friends as Shakespeare put it! RF all need to step up and be counted instead of counting tax payers dosh. A life of service means regular commitment not just premiere, banquets and tennis finals!
I hate the narrative they’re pushing that she’s setting a good example by working while sick. Society really has learned nothing from this. She’s nearly 100 — take two weeks off to reduce stress and get extra rest.
On the other hand, my friend has believed she’s been dead for months and this is the “soft launch,” lol.
It is elder abuse but she may be a ringleader: she remembers that time she promised that she would be there for life? Is it possible that she’s in a hazy state, which could vary from moment to moment, of recollecting her “duties” and demand that they issue a statement to the press which needs to be retracted quickly?
I think that “elder psychology” could tell us that the Queen might be complicit in all of it.
The “elder abuse” is that nobody is stepping in and saying “The UK wants you to rest and recover fully. They demand that of their Majesty”.
Seniors tend to have less vaccine effectiveness than younger adults. Their immune systems don’t do quite as good a job at making antibodies even if fully vaccinated, so the fact that despite being in a weakened and feeble condition at age 95, possibly suffering a second bout of covid, she’s still being trotted out like nothing’s wrong. She’s lost a huge amount of weight, and no amount of makeup and freshly styled hair can cover the fact that she’s in a bad way. She needs to withdraw from all public and private events and stop with this “soft regency” bullshit. Just give Charles the fakakta Regent title, round up the rest of the family and give them explicit instructions on what they MUST do before the monarchy starts falling like a house of cards.
I really think the UK has entered Weekend at Bernie’s territory here.
Hmmmm so much sympathy and love for such a … rather awful person.
I can absolutely believe she wants to “carry on.” That’s been her motto her whole life. Elder abuse is going a little far (of course I also wouldn’t put much past Charles and company).
But this is a woman who was literally raised to believe her blood was superior and she as monarch was second only to god. Of course she wants to keep doing engagements and probably thinks she’s untouchable or simply doesn’t care at this point. It’s her raison d’etre.
“y’all better wrap her in bubble wrap, get her the anti-viral treatments and build some naptimes into her schedule” 🤣
If she does have covid, good luck to her (not that she needs it).
I know of someone who’s mum got it and unfortunately passed it on to her 80+ year old husband and he is not doing well. She thinks he won’t make it and is bracing herself and making arrangements for care but is finding it difficult as she doesn’t live near them.
Well, if she can’t do her regular duties, she can at least do some work in the garden, digging holes and such.
I think it’s possible she’s passed away already. I don’T know but I am wondering