Queen Elizabeth canceled her virtual events today, she’s still Covid-symptomatic

The people around Queen Elizabeth are stupid and cruel, my God. On Sunday, the palace announced that the Queen has Covid. They didn’t say when she tested positive, but we were supposed to get the impression that the diagnosis was recent, like Saturday or Sunday. Some people theorized that she tested positive for Covid days beforehand, when the palace stonewalled the media about whether the Queen had even been *tested* much less tested positive. I still don’t know! But I do know that it was completely wrong to package the announcement of the Queen’s Covid diagnosis alongside the promise that the 95-year-old monarch would continue working this week. They should have said “she’ll rest this week, maybe she’ll do something but probably not.” So that people would be surprised if and when she actually did something. Now it’s an announcement that actually, she needs to rest and she’s canceling her schedule for the day:

The Queen has cancelled her planned virtual engagements as she continues to suffer mild COVID symptoms, Buckingham Place has said. The Palace confirmed the 95-year-old monarch tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday and was planning to continue carrying out “light duties” at Windsor Castle. It said today: “As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold like symptoms, she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties.” Doctors expected anti-viral treatments to be made available to Her Majesty, who is understood to be triple vaccinated, by a team of royal physicians. Her positive test result comes after she was seen holding a walking stick at an engagement on Wednesday, where she told her audience: “Well, as you can see, I can’t move.”

[From Sky News]

I’m obviously no monarchist, but this is elder abuse. Just let her stay in bed and sleep or rest. Even if she just wants to sit in a good chair with her dogs and listen to the radio, just let her do that. Stop with the “she’ll still do light duties, the HMS Jubbly is still afloat!!!” propaganda. If the Jubbly is so friggin’ precious to these carnival of clowns, y’all better wrap her in bubble wrap, get her the anti-viral treatments and build some naptimes into her schedule.

PS… I thought Prince Charles had been at home, resting since his Covid diagnosis, but he has done one event since then: a reception at St. James’s Palace on the 17th, one full week after he tested positive. His coloring looked better.