Channing Tatum: ‘I don’t know how people who work a 9 to 5 stay in shape’

Channing Tatum’s directorial debut, Dog, came in second at the Box Office this past weekend. That’s not bad for a buddy movie about a war vet and a traumatized dog. It’s getting okay reviews too. Good for Channing. I know the movie was a labor of love for him so I’m glad it’s finding some success. Returning to his more well-known roots, Channing is in the throes of his third and final Magic Mike film, Magic Mike’s Last Dance. However, he told Kelly Clarkson we almost didn’t get Mike a third time because it’s too much work to get his Magic back. Channing said he didn’t know if he wanted to commit to the workout regime to get in shape for the character. He said that not only was getting in that kind of shape a full-time job, he admitted it wasn’t healthy either.

Channing Tatum considered not stripping down again for the third installment of Magic Mike. The actor, 41, revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday that he questioned if he wanted to take on the intense fitness regimen and diet required to reprise his role as Mike Lane for Magic Mike’s Last Dance. “That might be the reason why I didn’t want to do a third one,” Tatum shared with host Kelly Clarkson as she showed a shirtless photo of him from the second film in the franchise, Magic Mike XXL. “Because I have to look like that.” “It’s hard to look like that. Even if you do work out, to be that kind of in shape is not natural,” he added. “That’s not even healthy. You have to starve yourself. I don’t think when you’re that lean, it’s actually healthy.” The father of one admitted that he doesn’t know how anyone can get into shape without it being a full-time job. “I don’t know how people who work a 9 to 5 actually stay in shape because it’s my full-time job, and I can barely do it,” he said. In preparation for the third Magic Mike film, Tatum said he worked out twice a day and ate “completely right.” He also talked about how much work it is to get a six-pack and how quickly it can go away. “Why — when it takes like, I don’t know, two months to get really lean — in three days, you can lose it?” he asked. “It’s gone. I was like, ‘What happened?’ “

It’s refreshing to hear an actor say this type of glorified physique is BS. Usually, actors talk about how it just feels right to be cut. They love to talk about their workout routine and make it seem like it’s second nature to keep up. Women celebrities do that same thing. They act like their perfectly sculpted bodies are a piece of cake to maintain, as if the full-time trainer and nutritionist are something everyone has access to. Channing also talked about food, admitting he had to cut out almost all seasoning in his diet to get to this shape. He said everything, “tastes like water.” I remember that ‘tip’ from Weight Watchers. They suggest leave off seasoning because seasoning ‘makes you eat more.’ Or, you know, makes things taste good so you want to eat them. As Channing suggested, sodium does bloat you, so I can see the logic in cutting out salt if he’s trying to get camera ready.

As for Channing’s comments about working out being a full time job, he’s not far off. A dancer would have to have to consistently train to maintain the strength necessary to dance. But if someone just wanted to look like Magic Mike for fun and, say, work as a telemarketer, it could probably be done. But they’d have to starve themselves as Channing said and spend every other waking moment lifting something.

Also, Channing has promised Magic Mike’s Last Dance is going to be “the Super Bowl of stripping.” I don’t know if that means we’re looking at a five man line or the Tight Ends will be the ones to watch, but either way, I’m here for it.